Caribbean Sweet Potato Salad

This is a 90's potato salad - a new and improved, redone, much better potato salad. Not only does it have a sweet potato, in addition to a Russet potato, but it also contains corn, cucumber, and peanuts! Corn oil will do if you don't have canola.
Come on people!Doesn't anybody taste the dishes they make before they serve them?!I'm so tired of people giving a recipe a bad review because it didn't have enough flavor,salt,spice etc.Adding more flavor is about the easiest change you can make to a recipe.Make it,taste it,if it needs something more for your taste,add it!Everyone's taste is different~think for yourselves!Don't blindly follow a recipe that was made to a different persons idea of flavorful! That said~this was a great start and a great recipe once I personalized the flavor level.I added more lime,mustard,garlic,salt and pepper,and used 1Tbs veg. oil and 1Tbs peanut oil.I also used Yukon Gold potatoes because I like their texture more than Russet's.Great looking,great tasting,great texture! Enough said!
I made this on Sunday and it was really good. The only change I made was to cut back on the oil a bit. I made it a day in advance as I wasn't going to have time on Monday to make this. Big mistake. I don't know quite what happened, but on Monday this tasted really different. The cucumber had shed a lot of water so it was watery and bland and not very appetizing. I am going to try and salvage this tonight, somehow but if you do decide to make this.. make it on the same day you are planning on serving it. letting this sit overnight like some salads does not improve the flavor. I didn't add the nuts until I was ready to serve so those were kept crunchy.
Loved this. I made it for a gathering and everyone loved it! I used parsley instead of cilantro...only because I goofed when I bought it, but I'm not a big fan of cilantro so it worked out for me! I also doubled the entire dressing part of the recipe and used about 2/3 of the amount of the dressing I made. I bought two medium russet potatoes because they didn't have the giant ones, also bought a yam (or so it was labled - I don't really know the difference). Also, I cooked the potatoes the day before, dunked them in ice water after cooking (as stated) and then sealed them a plastic container in the fridge. I think this really helps set the potatoes so that they don't fall apart. I also made the dressing the day before and I think that helped meld the flavors. I mixed the solid ingredients at home before taking to the outing and I put the dressing on at the VERY LAST minute right before serving.
This is a unique recipe for a different potato salad. For Weight Watchers -- it has 4 points per serving. I cooked white and sweet potatoes together and tested their doneness at intervals. Added frozen corn at last minute. The only change I made to the recipe was to add some curry powder --- made all the difference in the world....picked up the flavors of sweet potatoes, as well as other vegetables. I will be making this recipe for a long time.
This salad was cool and delicious. The only problem was that I made it in the morning for dinner that evening and couldn't get out of taste testing mode. Almost didn't have enough for dinner! I did use extra lime juice, cut fresh corn off the cob (super easy and it doesn't get mushy like canned), and used a seedless cucumber. Don't let the unusual ingredients scare you away. They really make the salad.
OOOOH, YUMMY! This was delicious! We used twice the amount of potatoes, and used half of the oil called for. The amount of dressing was perfectly preportioned to the salad. The combination of sweet, tangy, and nutty was fabulous. We'll make this again (and it's pretty too!)
This recipe is fantastic, a refreshing change to your typical sweet potato dish. I used extra lime juice and used regular mustard with honey rather than dijon and it was gobbled up in no time! I felt this is served best at room temperature and don't add the nuts and cucumber until serving time to preven them from going soggy.
A must try! I have been making potato salads for years, and this one is tops. For probably the first time in my cooking career I did NOT change or add anything to a recipe. It's perfect just the way it is! I love the contrasting textures and flavors, and friends commented on the beautiful presentation. Thank you.
There was a poster in my doctor's office that showed recommended healthy foods and the sweet potato was on it and I've been looking for recipes that aren't sweet (candied) versions so I was excited to try this recipe. I'll be making this again for sure. I had pastachios on hand so I used them instead of peanuts. I added a touch more cilantro too. Great recipe- I like how all of the flavors pop out as you chew, the onion, cucumber, cilantro. Mmmm. This would be a great side at a bbq. Thanks for the recipe.
I really liked this recipe and will definately make again. I've made it 3 times already. I did not add the corn the first time. It adds an extra sweetness that the salad is lacking if you don't put it in. I used whole mustard all three times- my preference and I think it was great. The only other thing I've added to the recipe that it did not call for is some ground red pepper (1/3 tsp). The first two times it seemed to need a little more zing so I added the red pepper for a little zing. That's what it was missing to make a perfect salad for me- the red pepper balances the sweet ingredients in the recipe. The peanuts add a lot to the recipe. If you make it without the peanuts please note that you are reviewing a completely different tasting dish when you leave out the peanuts (and actually any other ingredients). It's a 5 * when I added the red pepper. But it was great enough exactly as is that I made it 3 times so just that gives it a 5 * as well.
If you're short on time andor ingredients, I recommend Newman's Own Parisienne Dijon Lime Salad Dressing. It's a great substitute!
I really liked the idea of this recipe, but agree with another reviewer that it needs some adjustments. I used a Yukon; as another reviewer suggested, and I thought the texture was a little too soft. I only used 1 T of cilantro (my herb garden in waining!)and I will use the 3 suggested next time. I think the peanuts are a great idea for texture, but not quite the right taste. Might almonds, walnuts, or even cashews be better? Definately taste before serving........I bumped up the salt and pepper. I thought the onion added a much needed zing, and might even add just a touch of cayenne to the vinegarette next time. I know this sounds like I have torn apart the recipe, but I do like the idea of a creative and mayo-less potato salad, and I will make this again!
This was a fantastic change of pace for the everyday ho-hum version of potato salad. I'm so tired of making it the way my mom makes it (not that there's anything wrong with it, Mom!). This is like an explosion of flavors. The sweet potatos and lime based dressing really make this dish. It was easy to prepare and a big hit! Definitely one of my new favorites.
I brought this to my family reunion pot luck dinner and got rave reviews from those in my family with less traditional tastes!!! Like one reviewer wrote its not your typical potato salad, but then again its NOT suppose to be. Its delicious and different and thats why I and others appreciated it and liked it. Next time I would even try it with all sweet potatoes as they were soooo delicious with the combo of other ingredients. T he dressing was awesome.
This recipe is the greatest. I cant stop thinking about it. The people that said this doesnt taste good or it takes too long to make are crazy. I put in more mustard than the recipe said -- how could you even taste 1 teaspoon of mustard in with all that salad? I used like 2 tablespoons of mustard, and it had a pretty good flavour but not too overpowering. Also, I think it calls for the juice of an entire lime. Dont waste your time measuring out the juice from your limes. Just squeeze it all in there! Also, when I made it I forgot the peanuts, but I'm sure that will be an interesting twist the next time I make it!
Maybe I'm in the minority here, but I thought this recipe was terrible. It doesn't make nearly enough dressing for the salad, is time-consuming to make, and tastes rather bland.
A very delightful recipe. i didn't realize that it didn't ask for mayonnaise and it tasted great without it. However, we were in the mood for a mayonnaise based potato salad, so I added 1/2 cup and it tasted wonderful with it too! I omitted the onions. Wonderful recipe, will make again.
Very Good! A great change from your typical potato salad. Found myself having to make more of the dressing and adding more of each flavorful ingredient in order to give the whole thing a stronger taste.
Excellent salad. It will be one that you take to family gatherings. One suggestion that I found makes thing a whole lot simplier is if you cook the sweet and white potatos in their own pots. The cooking times are so different. The first time I made this recipe I over cooked the white potatos.
I would never consider this a substitute for regular potato salad. This might be a good side dish for an open minded group, but even the most adventurous eaters at our gathering weren't impressed with the very different flavor. Sorry.
This salad is always a big hit! I double it and use all sweet potatoes (usually 5 medium sized). I slice a large red onion as thinly as possible- it is great for flavor and texture in this dish. I also halve and de-seed the cucumbers before slicing. Leaving the seeds in the cucs would water-down the salad a lot, especially it you are making it a day ahead. Cooking the potatoes to the proper consistency is most important: I cut the potatoes before I boil and cook just until the potato can be cut with a fork and then blanch in cold water. I mix in the dressing and let it refrigerate overnight. This isn't necessary, but I like how the flavors mellow and meld together overnight. I find the amount of dressing to be perfect, but I make a little extra to add right before serving and grind on some sea salt and black pepper. If I was making this just for myself, I would also add some freshly ground red pepper flake, but not everyone likes spice, so I leave it out. A wonderful, refreshing dish for BBQs, picnics and parties. I love it and make it all year long!
I enjoyed this salad, as did my sister, but my husband did not. He was expecting a more traditional potato salad. I liked the dressing so much that I made it a couple of days later just to put on a tossed green salad. Yummy!
This recipe is awesome...substituted pecans for the peanuts, yams instead of russet potatoes, peas instead of corn, and olive oil (1/2 to 2/3 the called for amount) in place of canola oil. Vegan, vegetarian, healthy, whatever...this dish was tasty!!
A delicious potato salad; much better than mayo-based salads. I would suggest using a Yukon Gold potato instead of the russet; better texture and flavor. I will make this again and my guests loved it too.
I made this tonight -- just as written, and served it with grilled salmon. It was fabulous! It would also be great with just white potatoes, or just sweet potatoes. What a great accompaniment to grilled foods. I am always looking for good, different salads and this one is definitely a keeper!
I made this recipe for a cook out with friends and we all loved how light and delicious it was on a hot day!
I really wanted to LOVE this--and it was very tasty--but it lacked zing. One thing, for sure, is that it needs more salt than what's in the potato-boiling water. It would also benefit from a little more lime juice. Even still, I will most definitely make this again because it was still a tasty potato salad with beautiful preentation. I'll just try to doctor it a bit more!
This was very good and interesting. I used olive oil instead of canola, and raw, fresh corn. I also used one yellow and one orange sweet potato (no white potatoes), and it wasn't too sweet at all. The potatoes definitely needed to cook longer, though. The softer pieces had a nice texture and were a smooth contrast with the crispness of the raw corn and cucumbers (which I seeded). Surprisingly, though, this salad was best on the first night.
This potato salad is beautiful and delicious. I assembled the night BEFORE the party and found the next day, I needed a smidge more dressing. On the second day dressing, I used only lime juice, mustard, s&p and a few drops of oil... This was excellent. I used salted crushed peanuts and it made all the difference (without it, I would have had to add more salt to the salad). I have to admit, this was the prettiest dish on the table! And although I doubled the recipe, this was the first bowl emptied! Great summer recipe!
As with any recipe: read the reviews first for advice and tweaking, and then make it your own. Before bashing a posted recipe, understand that cooking isn't always an exact science, it's food. And everyone likes different things. This is the only sweet potato salad I've ever tried/made that was so creative with such a unique taste. I brought it to a potluck myself, and everyone loved it. The only thing I would have changed would to use salted peanuts instead of dry-roasted because I didn't add that much salt to begin with. Also, I cut the onion in half and minced it well. I didn't get the chance to use fresh corn, I used canned, and it was STILL amazing. Definitely a keeper!
Yum, yum, yum!!! Oh, and did I mention that it is yummy? I made this last night to have for dinner tonight and almost ate the entire bowel last night. I was concerned that there was not enough dressing, but it is just the right amount. I held back half the onions also and used can corn and it was still great. What I love is that you can taste each ingredient without being overpowered by the dressing!!! And I have to admit I LOVE anything with cilantro!!!! Perfect for Florida and the dog days of summer!!! Thank you for sharing this!!!
I LOVE sweet potatoes, so I was anxious to make this recipe. I turned out excellent! I did make a couple of changes, though. I used 2 sweet potatoes instead of white potatoes, and I omitted the onion, cucumber and nuts. I also added about 1 Tbl of honey to the dressing. Even my husband thought it was great! I'll definitely be making this again!
delightful salad that I will serve again. This recipe is much lighter than a mayonnaise based potato salad and much more flavorful.
I doubled the recipe except for the cucumber, because I only had one, and put in some chopped celery. The dressing seemed too limey to me so I added a small blob of mayonnaise and about a tablespoon of sugar, which did the trick. I really liked this, but my husband, who generally likes just about everything didn't care much for it. He expects his potato salad to have white potatoes, hard boiled egg, and a rich mayonnaise dressing, like his mom used to make. Now I'm sorry I doubled the recipe. Thanks, though, I thought it was tasty.
This was a nice change from the mayo based potato salad. Nice flavors that everyone enjoyed. Will make again. I made as written. Next time though I will cook my potatoes less than they say as they did get a bit mushy. I just need to watch them closer.
Fantastic - had 12 people ask for the recipe. I do not know what salad those of you who complained had made. If you do not know how to cook a potato, I can see where there may be a problem otherwise this is easy!! I used all sweet potatoes and no peanuts. One of the best salads ever.
Very refreshing! We added triple the amount of mustard to balance out the onion-garlic-cilantro combo.
i thought this was pretty tasty, but my family didn't really know what to think of it. they barely touched it. I added honey - and lots of it- to the dressing. The mustard overpowered it, and I would not add it again. I also added some cinammon and allspice to sweeten it a bit. The cilantro put it over the top for me. I didn't use the peanuts. And the onion might give you heartburn if you use all of it, so soak it in water beforehand.
Cooking time for russet potatoes WAY too long. I thought it was too long but did it anyway, and they turned to mush, so I had to start over with the russets. I would cook the russets and sweets together for no more than 15 minutes total time. It's an interesting recipe.
I thought that this recipe was terrible, which really surprised me after reading the other reviews. Made it for a potluck...it was a ton of work, and the taste was so average that I did not even take it to the potluck.
Great texture, beautiful colors, and wonderful flavors...this potato salad has it all. I was curious about the combination of mustard, cilantro and peanuts since they are all strong. The result is really sensational. Give this a try for a really different change from run of the mill potato salad.
This is now my favorite potato salad. Goes great with Carribean Jerk Chicken on the BBQ and mango salsa also found on this site. Highly recommended for BBQ/picnic get togethers- it gets raves every time. I usually use a few red or new potatoes as a personal preference. Russetts can get a little soft. I also leave out the peanuts and the recipe is still wonderful.
Did exactly what the recipe had said, same measurments of everything, it wasn't all I thought it would be, we ate some for dinner, then it sat in the fridge untouched for 3 days, needless to say it went down the garbage disposal.
This was just fabulous. Instead of boiling the potatoes, I cut them up (used 1 white and 2 sweet) in bite-sized chunks, put them in one layer in a glass casserole dish, covered with water and microwaved for 8 minutes. I followed the rest of the recipe exactly and it was even better than I had hoped!
I love this salad! I leave out the peanuts and add pine nuts due to an allergy, but is works well without them too. I also omit the cucumber, just cuz it seems out of place. I add black beans, yummy! Thanks for this recipe!!
Served this at our housewarming party and I got tons of compliments on it. It's colorful, has lots of taste and different textures. Not your typical potato salad -- definitely improved and healthier.
I reallly liked this!! And I was suprised that the kiddos and the hubby did too, considering they only seem to eat chicken and pb&j sandwiches. I made this for the cookout I am attending tonight, but I had to sample it of course and I let the family tsate it too. I added a lot more garlic, salt, pepper and mustard because I like my food with a ton of seasoning.I also used Yukon GOlds. YUM!
A great alternative to the regular potato salad. I skipped the peanuts and didn't miss them. I would recommend placing this in the fridge before serving. Probably even better after sitting overnight. I could have even used a stronger flavor and will probably add more of the dressing next time.
Took this to a bbq last night, and it flopped. Not necessarily because of the flavor, but because only 2 people tried it (myself included). I thought it was *ok* but not great, and won't be making it again.
It was so delicious! I used olive oil instead of canola, and I also added an extra half tsp of dijon mustard. Next time I think I'll use a bigger sweet potato and smaller white potato. Loved it.
I thought this was a really good recipe. I do not like mayo-based salads so this was a great potato salad. Nice flavor and goes very well with a Caribbean-themed menu as other reviewers have mentioned. I will make this again, especially since I overcooked the sweet potatoes just a bit the first time.
Very good--I added a little cayenne pepper to give it a little zip, and a little vinegar as well. I used a yam instead of a sweet potato, and definitely use sweet potatoes because yams get too soft and make the whole thing kinda mushy. I love the blend of textures and tastes, though. I might use more lime and garlic next time.
I used this recipe in a catered luncheon I was doing. Everyone just went crazy over it and wanted the recipe. After I had finished preparing it, my husband found it in the fridge and was upset that it wasn't for him. I gave him a taste after the luncheon, and he thought it was wonderful. The aroma just makes your mouth water!
I used all sweet potatoes. I loved this recipes and so have my friends. It was a big hit. Cooking time for the potatoes is very important. I will make this again and again. I leave out the nuts for those with nut allergies.
I cooked the two kinds of potatoes separately, and this worked out well. I cut fresh sweet corn from the cob instead of using frozen. I seeded and diced up the cucumber, and I didn't add the peanuts because I didn't have any. This is delicious and it had plenty of sauce, the only thing I would change is to just use all sweet potatoes instead of half white and half sweet. It was very fresh-tasting, even the next day, and it's healthy. Served with the Jamaican Jerked Chicken and Mango Salsa from this site. Very nice meal on a summer day!
I thought this would be unusual, but I was so impressed. It was incredibly flavorful and the peanuts turned out to be a nice surprise. I thought the dressing tasted too tart and overpowering by itself, but once mixed with the rest of the ingredients, it toned down and was perfect. It tasted great the next day. The cucumbers still had crunch, but were more "marinated". I loved the sweet potatoes, but my husband liked the white potatoes better - so there is something for everyone. I made it with a carribean papaya marinated flank steak. I will make this again and again!
This is a delicious, fun, and funky summer salad. You have to double it, because you are going to want extras, and it's almost too much work for just a small amount. The cooking instructions for the potatoes are a bit cumbersome, but clearly designed with keeping dishes low. I just cook them all separately - the corn in the microwave, boil the white potato, and steam the sweet potato (boiled sweet potatoes can get waterlogged). Of course, then I have 2 big pots dirty, but whatever. It's a totally great recipe.
I've just made this recipe for the first time. It is delicious and well worth repeating. For a start, it contains ALL my favourite ingredients and the tangy freshness of line juice with the sweetness of the potato is delightful. I didn't have any peanuts in the storecupboard so I used 2 tsps of crunchy peanut butter which I beat into the limejuice.It was good, but I think peanuts would have been better. Many thanks to you, Jessica, for this hugely tasty dish!
This recipes was GREAT... I messed around with the ingredients a lil... I had a can of drained and rinsed black beans (for protein) and I used olive oil instead of canola. Excellent dinner. I recommend serving room temp. (you can taste more of the flavors that way).
I had to jump up mid-meal to write a rave review of this salad! I was looking for a side dish for a Caribbean entree but it completely stole the show. What a great blend of flavors! My dinner companion and I both had multiple servings and left the entree barely touched! Easy peasy to prepare. I followed the recipe exactly except that I was using leftover sweet corn that I cut off the cob, so I didn't bother recooking it. I shared this one on Facebook and can't wait to make it for family again this weekend.
This was great! I used 2 yukon gold and 2 sweet potatos and it made a ton! I boiled them in separate saucepans, the yukon gold for about 10 minutes and the sweet potatos for about 15 minutes. For the dressing I doubled the lime juice, garlic, and dijon and used olive oil instead of canola oil (didn't double that). It was plenty to cover the extra potatoes. I served this chilled, letting it sit for about 2 hours before we ate it. High prise all around. The corn adds a nice sweet touch.
YUM!!! This is amazing! To begin with I couldn't really imagine how these flavors would come together, but they work wonderfully together. I made some modifications based on other reviews and personal preferences. For starters, I used yukon gold potatoes and yams and I cooked them in separate pots. For the dressing, I used 1 tablespoon of vegetable oil and 1 tablespoon of olive oil instead of 3 tablespoons of canola (just don't like canola oil.) I added a bit of extra lime juice to replace the other tablespoon of oil and I used bold and spicy mustard. Also, I used celery instead of cucumber (just happened to have it in the fridge), only used 1/4 cup of chopped red onion and forgot to add the corn! I was going to use a can of corn instead of fresh and just forgot all about it. The recipe turned out amazing regardless! I will be making it again and again.
This was a really nice salad with a twist for my Jamaican dinner for 50. Very interesting combination of sweet potatoes, corn, cucumbers, etc. the funny thing is that some people were turning their nose up at first but when they tried it they loved it and went back for seconds. One of the keys to this is to make sure you don't over cook the vegetables. make sure to pull the sweet potatoes and potatoes off the burner as soon as you stick a fork in them and it slides out easily. this was even better the second day with all of the juices mixing together. very interesting and fun and enjoyed by all. thank you!
The best thing about this potato salad is that it looks nice. I served this at a picnic today and had several people inquire about it before we ate and no one comment on it after that. It was rather bland and nothing special. The recipe is going the same place the leftovers did - in the trash!
My young girls and I offer modifications that will thus perfect the salad for our family. Half the cucumber and smaller pieces, 1/4th onion, double white potatoes thus equalling perfection! A delicious lightly sweetened alternative to the heavier regular potato salad.
I made this for my husband who never likes anything new and he really enjoyed it! I did like some of the other reviewers said and kicked up the spices, mustard and lime juice a bit for some extra flavor but this is a very good base of a recipe!
LOVE IT.. My husband and I fell in love with this.. I replaced cilantro for parsley as I'm not a big fan of cilantro.. I also used 2 tbsp of olive oil and one tbsp vegatable oil.. Turned out GREAT.. A definite keeper..
This was great! The recipe has a mild sweetness of its own due to the sweet potatoes. I didn't have cukes, or peanuts, so I left those out, but added some chopped walnuts instead. I also used olive oil instead of canola, used some of the lime zest for some extra lime flavor, and added some chopped jalenos for a little extra kick. It is really different and tasty. I will make this again!
This was really good. I served it at a bbq last night with black bean salad and Jay's jerk chicken (both from allrecipes). One guest who doesn't normally like potato salad came back for a second helping. It was a big hit.
I was pleasantly surprised when my husband and I made this for the first time. It was Passover and we needed something new to do with our sweet potatoes. Delicious, addictive potato salad, that lends itself easily to some adaptations. To make prep easier, we chopped up the sweet potatoes and then microwaved them (took less than ten minutes). Modifications we made: we used two sweet potatoes only, didn't have any cilantro, used only 2Tbl of olive oil (which was plenty), chopped celery instead of cucumber, and less red onion (eye-ball it to personal taste, we used about 1/4-1/3 cup). The crushed peanuts really added a lot, so don't skip them if possible. We will certainly make this again!
Fabulous!! This is such a delicious, unusual salad - a perfect compliment to anything spicy. I pretty much doubled the dressing because the potatoes just soak it up. Also, we added extra lime juice and more peanuts (they just give it a great rich flavor)AND some fresh chopped jicama for crunch and sweetness! Thanks for the recipe, we will make it again, for sure!!!
I really liked this recipe. I brought it to a bbq potluck and unfortunately I ended up taking quite a bit home. It could be because my local store was out of sweet potatoes and so I used yams instead which made the dish really colorful, but the yams probably scared people away. Also, my dish was sitting next to a traditional pasta salad and everyone just got done bike racing so they went for what was most familiar. Despite the lack of enthusiasm from bbq-ers, I loved this dish and would most certainly make it again. Also, the cilantro-mustard sauce was awesome and I think it would go well on lettuce salad, chicken or fish.
