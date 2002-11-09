Caribbean Sweet Potato Salad

I really liked this recipe and will definately make again. I've made it 3 times already. I did not add the corn the first time. It adds an extra sweetness that the salad is lacking if you don't put it in. I used whole mustard all three times- my preference and I think it was great. The only other thing I've added to the recipe that it did not call for is some ground red pepper (1/3 tsp). The first two times it seemed to need a little more zing so I added the red pepper for a little zing. That's what it was missing to make a perfect salad for me- the red pepper balances the sweet ingredients in the recipe. The peanuts add a lot to the recipe. If you make it without the peanuts please note that you are reviewing a completely different tasting dish when you leave out the peanuts (and actually any other ingredients). It's a 5 * when I added the red pepper. But it was great enough exactly as is that I made it 3 times so just that gives it a 5 * as well.