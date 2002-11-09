Caribbean Sweet Potato Salad

This is a 90's potato salad - a new and improved, redone, much better potato salad. Not only does it have a sweet potato, in addition to a Russet potato, but it also contains corn, cucumber, and peanuts! Corn oil will do if you don't have canola.

Recipe by jessica

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
5
Yield:
5 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place the Russet potato pieces into a large saucepan, and cover with salted water. Bring to a boil, turn the heat down, and simmer for 10 minutes. Add the sweet potato, and cook about 15 minutes more. Remove a piece of each potato, and cut it in half to see if it is cooked enough. Once the potatoes are tender, add corn kernels; cook another 30 seconds. Drain through a colander. Fill the saucepan with cold water, and drop vegetables into water. Cool for 5 minutes, and drain.

  • In a large bowl, whisk together mustard, lime juice, cilantro, and garlic. Slowly whisk in oil. Mix in salt and black pepper.

  • Cut cooled potatoes into 1 inch cubes, and add to dressing along with cucumber, and red onion. Toss well. Serve at room temperature or chilled. Toss the peanuts in just before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
231 calories; protein 4.6g; carbohydrates 27.8g; fat 12.6g; sodium 290.4mg. Full Nutrition
