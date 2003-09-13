Cilantro Cucumber Salad

Rating: 3.45 stars
86 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 23
  • 4 star values: 25
  • 3 star values: 14
  • 2 star values: 16
  • 1 star values: 8

This is a spicy salad inspired by the cuisine of Thailand.

By CHRISTYJ

6 more images

prep:
10 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
3
Yield:
2 to 4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

3
Original recipe yields 3 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Peel cucumbers, slice lengthwise into quarters, and cut into 1 inch pieces; place in large bowl. Sprinkle with lime juice, chili powder, and salt; toss. Toss with cilantro. Refrigerate until chilled.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
26 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 6.2g; fat 0.3g; sodium 206mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (88)

Most helpful positive review

KIMAR
Rating: 4 stars
09/13/2003
Nice and easy accompaniment to a meal. Since I don't like too much chili powder I cut the amount in half. My husband thought it had a tad too much cilantro but I love cilantro so it was fine for me. (Fresh not dried cilantro is a must!) Definitely let this chill for at least 2 hrs. for the flavors to blend. Read More
Helpful
(31)

Most helpful critical review

TRUCKERDOO
Rating: 3 stars
02/02/2004
You know what? I have to ammend my earlier comment - give this salad a day to marinate and it is GREAT! I took my leftovers for lunch today and I enjoyed it much more than last night. Make it a day ahead. Read More
Helpful
(26)
Reviews:
ASNYDER75
Rating: 5 stars
02/02/2004
awesome awesome awesome. for those of you who like flavor!!! i read the other reviews and put less chili powder like people suggested... big mistake. i made it again & doubled the chili powder & it knocked my socks off! definitely let it marinate long though. i recommend at least 4 hours. good when it's hot outside! Read More
Helpful
(28)
WIGREENAEL
Rating: 3 stars
01/02/2004
I thought that this salad was very quick and easy to make. That is a plus. I thought that it tasted a lot better the second day. It really should sit for at least 4-5 hours I would say. My sister didn't really like it but my teachers really liked the salad. I had to make it for school. I would give the salad a 3 or 4. Read More
Helpful
(13)
PATTONMICHELE
Rating: 4 stars
05/08/2004
This was good but it was lacking a little something. Next time I will try a little more cilantro onion and a splash of vinegar. I did add a little extra salt and let it set over night. I think both of those things helped. I will try this again adding the above ideas. Read More
Helpful
(13)
MOGA BARE
Rating: 1 stars
09/12/2003
This tasted terrible Read More
Helpful
(12)
DIVERTX
Rating: 3 stars
09/12/2003
refreshing...but could use more flavor. Read More
Helpful
(11)
CDT
Rating: 3 stars
08/23/2005
My husband and I liked this pretty well. Reading the reviews I let is sit overnight. then had it a day later and it soaked the flavors even more. I added more chili powder and cilantro becase my husband adores both. Read More
Helpful
(11)
Simmi G
Rating: 5 stars
09/18/2003
This was AWESOME! I served it with grilled chicken and rice. I only had one cucumber in the house so I added 1/2 of a firm tomato and some red onion. I also added a little fresh mint and some black pepper. Delicious! My 4 year old son asked that I make it for dinner tomorrow night! Read More
Helpful
(9)
