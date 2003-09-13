Cilantro Cucumber Salad

Nice and easy accompaniment to a meal. Since I don't like too much chili powder I cut the amount in half. My husband thought it had a tad too much cilantro but I love cilantro so it was fine for me. (Fresh not dried cilantro is a must!) Definitely let this chill for at least 2 hrs. for the flavors to blend.
awesome awesome awesome. for those of you who like flavor!!! i read the other reviews and put less chili powder like people suggested... big mistake. i made it again & doubled the chili powder & it knocked my socks off! definitely let it marinate long though. i recommend at least 4 hours. good when it's hot outside!
You know what? I have to ammend my earlier comment - give this salad a day to marinate and it is GREAT! I took my leftovers for lunch today and I enjoyed it much more than last night. Make it a day ahead.
I thought that this salad was very quick and easy to make. That is a plus. I thought that it tasted a lot better the second day. It really should sit for at least 4-5 hours I would say. My sister didn't really like it but my teachers really liked the salad. I had to make it for school. I would give the salad a 3 or 4.
This was good but it was lacking a little something. Next time I will try a little more cilantro onion and a splash of vinegar. I did add a little extra salt and let it set over night. I think both of those things helped. I will try this again adding the above ideas.
refreshing...but could use more flavor.
My husband and I liked this pretty well. Reading the reviews I let is sit overnight. then had it a day later and it soaked the flavors even more. I added more chili powder and cilantro becase my husband adores both.
This was AWESOME! I served it with grilled chicken and rice. I only had one cucumber in the house so I added 1/2 of a firm tomato and some red onion. I also added a little fresh mint and some black pepper. Delicious! My 4 year old son asked that I make it for dinner tomorrow night!