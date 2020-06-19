Ginger-Lime Chicken with Coconut Rice

1 of 85

Rating: 4 stars This was a pretty good dish. I really liked the idea of all the flavors together. Some things to note- you should stir the rice once or twice while it's cooking so it absorbs all the coconut milk or else it will burn around the edges. Don't cook the chicken until it "browns" it will be overdone. The dish is very colorless... I would recommend adding some red pepper flakes cashews a lime twist and/or even cilantro. I really liked the coconut rice. YUM! Also I would recommend marinating the chicken longer than 20 min for it to soak up that good flavor. I will try this again with those changes. Helpful (44)

Rating: 4 stars This was a great dinner and very easy!! The coconut rice (which I made with brown rice) was excellent. In the future I'll make it with one lime instead or marinate it for just 15 minutes it was a little too acidic for me. Overall it was great! I agree with others that the ingredients are best when eaten in the same bite. Helpful (30)

Rating: 5 stars This is an absolutely amazing blend of flavors...I ate WAY too much! I'm not a big coconut fan so did not sprinkle flaked coconut on top but thought the mild flavor in the rice was just right. I also sauteed some sweet red bell pepper with the chicken for added color and garnished with cilantro. Helpful (27)

Rating: 4 stars This was a fun meal! I really enjoyed all of the flavors together- I think it's important to have the rice and chicken together in the same bite. If you eat the rice alone it's a little bland (hence the 4 stars instead of 5). I used brown rice as usual and just cooked twice as long. Thanks to the reviewer who suggested stirring the rice a few times during cooking. I think mine would have burned otherwise. The amount of lime was perfect- I would have been good with even more. I added a sprinkle of salt to the chicken as it was marinating. My kids loved the chicken- they both asked for seconds! They didn't like the rice though. We had this with plain broccoli. Helpful (20)

Rating: 5 stars Delicious! So much flavor! I made the coconut rice a little differently. I used 1/2 tsp. of tumeric to give it a beautiful golden brown color. Otherwise did everything this same. I've made many chicken recipes off this site and my husband said this is his favorite so far. Helpful (15)

Rating: 4 stars This was pretty good though a little heavy on the lime. If I make this again I will use the juice from only 1 lime. Also I only had 1 Tbls of ginger but it seemed like a good amount. Helpful (12)

Rating: 3 stars The lime was definitely too strong. I would go wtih 1 lime. Also there is a photo with red or orange peppers (I think) and some kind of herb and I tried to copy that because it definitely needs something more than what the recipe calls for. As is the lime is overwhelming and it's really quite plain. Helpful (12)

Rating: 4 stars Very good! I like the "lime-est" of the dish. Visually not very appealing so we thought that next time we would add some chopped mango and a little bit of cilantro to give the beige dish some color! Yum! Helpful (11)