Super Duper Bean Salad

Rating: 4.61 stars
71 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 52
  • 4 star values: 12
  • 3 star values: 6
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

Bean salad with TONS of beans in it. It's just super duper!

By jessica

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix beans with onion and bell peppers in a large bowl.

    Advertisement

  • In a small saucepan, combine vinegar, oil, sugar, and herbs. Season to taste with salt. Stir over medium heat until sugar dissolves; do not boil.

  • Pour warm dressing over bean mixture, and marinate for at least 2 hours in the refrigerator before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
471 calories; protein 11.3g; carbohydrates 65.3g; fat 19.4g; sodium 951.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (70)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

SMNP55
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2004
If you like bean salad then you will LOVE this one! The flavors blend nicely and guests ask for seconds and thirds! I added a little more sugar to bring the sweet/sour more into balance. The longer it marinates in the refrigerator the better it is! Read More
Helpful
(58)

Most helpful critical review

JBBALUKONIS
Rating: 3 stars
02/08/2005
easy but didn't go over too well. not much was eaten at my party. I will not make this again. Read More
Helpful
(9)
71 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 52
  • 4 star values: 12
  • 3 star values: 6
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
SMNP55
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2004
If you like bean salad then you will LOVE this one! The flavors blend nicely and guests ask for seconds and thirds! I added a little more sugar to bring the sweet/sour more into balance. The longer it marinates in the refrigerator the better it is! Read More
Helpful
(58)
samsb2000
Rating: 4 stars
01/25/2004
This was a quick salad for lunches and was tasty. Read More
Helpful
(31)
BERMANTX
Rating: 4 stars
01/25/2004
A great barbeque side dish. Read More
Helpful
(27)
Advertisement
lovecheese
Rating: 5 stars
11/08/2008
i usually don't like bean salad but i followed this recipe exactly and it was great. i did let the marinade cool a bit before pouring it over so the beans wouldn't get mushy. i sliced my vidalia onion into rings so us non onion eaters could easily pick them out but they definately add to the marinade flavor. i love the peppers in this! it adds a nice crunch. i used 1/2 teaspoon salt. Read More
Helpful
(19)
KTOWNJULIE
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2004
The whole family loved this one. It has a great flavor that is even better the next day!! Read More
Helpful
(18)
Michelle
Rating: 5 stars
06/23/2007
This is so easy to make and so tasty! I add an extra can of wax beans and an extra can of green beans and leave out the lima beans. Black beans are also good in this salad. I also add a can of sliced carrots for color. It's a wonderful dish for picnics get-togethers or barbeques. Read More
Helpful
(17)
Advertisement
Cindee
Rating: 5 stars
10/05/2007
we add cooked pasta---so great it is hard to wait the 2 hours for marination time--this recipe is at the top of our favorites list Read More
Helpful
(15)
Loafer Patent
Rating: 5 stars
07/26/2007
Liked it a lot. Made a couple of changes: beans: 1 (13oz) can black beans 1 can garbanzo beans 1 can "6 Bean Blend" (39oz altogether) plus I used a little more of the dried herbs. Went Fantastic. 2nd batch I figured I'd use fresh herbs--disaster. I chopped them way too coarse and got 'wood' in my salad. I thought about trying to save it by draining the bean mixture and straining the dressing to return to salad but never got around to it. Will use dried for sure and maybe a little more sweet onion for zip. A keeper!:-) Read More
Helpful
(11)
Beth Ford
Rating: 5 stars
09/02/2004
Easy tasty and I've gotten several requests for the recipe. Read More
Helpful
(10)
JBBALUKONIS
Rating: 3 stars
02/08/2005
easy but didn't go over too well. not much was eaten at my party. I will not make this again. Read More
Helpful
(9)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/08/2022