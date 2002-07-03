Escarole Siciliano

This lemony salad is served hot from the wok. Escarole is a bitter green, but can be less so when grown shielded from the sun. In general, lighter green leaves indicate a milder flavor. Thinly sliced tomatoes are a great accompaniment. This recipe can be doubled. For a larger party, cook in batches.

Recipe by Charlie

prep:
10 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
3
Yield:
3 servings
Ingredients

3
Original recipe yields 3 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oil in a wok over high heat. Add escarole; cook and stir until greens begin to wilt. Stir in lemon juice. Add capers, salt, and olives; cook and stir for another 15 seconds. Season with black pepper to taste. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
224 calories; protein 4.8g; carbohydrates 16.4g; fat 17.5g; sodium 449.6mg. Full Nutrition
