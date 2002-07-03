Escarole Siciliano

We loved this recipe. Did not think the lemon was too much, as mentioned by some reviewers but we did use Meyer lemons from our tree which are a milder flavor so maybe that is why. I did not see that the recipe required 2 heads of escarole so I only purchased one, then wound up tossing in baby arugula after the salad was removed from the heat to make up for the missing escarole. I think I may almost prefer it this way in the event I prepare this again. All at our dinner party loved it but we are bitter greens lovers. The capers were especially nice! We served this as a salad/side dish with a polenta & braised short ribs - perfect to cut the creaminess & fattiness of the other items served.