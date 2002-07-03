Escarole Siciliano

This lemony salad is served hot from the wok. Escarole is a bitter green, but can be less so when grown shielded from the sun. In general, lighter green leaves indicate a milder flavor. Thinly sliced tomatoes are a great accompaniment. This recipe can be doubled. For a larger party, cook in batches.
Tasted just like the escarole I had at a high-end local Italian restaurant!
03/08/2002
I don't know if I'd call this a salad - It's more like a side dish or an appetizer. But that aside, it's really good! Between the escarole, the lemon and the kalamata olives, there are some intense flavors battling for attention.
I'm giving this recipe four stars for flavor, although I did add several cloves of chopped garlic, however, I'm giving "escarole" in general one star. My daughter had a similar dish at a friends and loved it, so she asked me to make it for her. I don't know what went wrong, but my escarole came out tough and chewy. I don't claim to be escarole savy, but I certainly cooked it long enough. If anyone out there has any suggestions, I would certainly appreciate it because we honestly couldn't even finish it. Again, the flavors were great Tammy and I'll give this another try if I can find a way to tenderize the leaves.
Healthy, easy to make and yummy!! My only suggestion is to add a little garlic and red pepper to the oil before adding the Escarole and to reduce the amount of lemon juice to maybe a quarter of a cup. Very Good, Thanks!!
We loved this recipe. Did not think the lemon was too much, as mentioned by some reviewers but we did use Meyer lemons from our tree which are a milder flavor so maybe that is why. I did not see that the recipe required 2 heads of escarole so I only purchased one, then wound up tossing in baby arugula after the salad was removed from the heat to make up for the missing escarole. I think I may almost prefer it this way in the event I prepare this again. All at our dinner party loved it but we are bitter greens lovers. The capers were especially nice! We served this as a salad/side dish with a polenta & braised short ribs - perfect to cut the creaminess & fattiness of the other items served.
I love the idea, but the lemon was too much for me; next time, I'll halve it. Like other reviewers, I added garlic to the olive oil. I went to four markets and couldn't find escarole or frisee, so I used spinach and arugula.
Disclaimer: I'm not a fan of escarole! But my CSA keeps sending it to me, so I keep searching for uses. I think this is my favorite so far, as I'll finish it without groaning inside. The recipe is fine. I made no changes to the recipe, although I'd wanted to add garlic, and think it would work well with the dish.
