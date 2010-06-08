Tarragon Chicken Salad

This is a light and easy to make chicken salad. For a less tangy dressing, use light mayonnaise instead of the sour cream. Also, green onions can be substituted for the chives, if necessary.

Recipe by jessica

prep:
15 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl, combine chicken, celery, chives or green onions, yogurt, sour cream or mayonnaise, and tarragon; mix lightly. Cover, and refrigerate for 1 hour.

  • Place nuts in a dry skillet. Toast over medium heat, turning frequently, until nuts are fragrant and lightly browned. Add almonds to chicken salad, and season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve immediately.

Per Serving:
154 calories; protein 21.2g; carbohydrates 3.5g; fat 5.6g; cholesterol 57.7mg; sodium 78.7mg. Full Nutrition
