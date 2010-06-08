Tarragon Chicken Salad
This is a light and easy to make chicken salad. For a less tangy dressing, use light mayonnaise instead of the sour cream. Also, green onions can be substituted for the chives, if necessary.
Delicious! This was a great way to use up some left over chicken I had. I cut the celery back to one cup and since I didn't have low-fat plain yogurt on hand I subbed low fat mayo. I added some fresh lemon juice and a bit of dijon mustard along with some parsley. (similar to Tarragon Tuna Salad from this site). I left out the almonds and let this set in the fridge for a couple hours to let the flavors blend. Great on toasted whole grain bread!
This dish had too much celery, was a little dry and lacked a little taste. Next time, we'll make some adjustments with some of the ingredients to jazz it up.
This chicken salad is a great base for someone who has an afliction to mayo. I added everything in this recipe, but instead of almonds, i added pecans cuz thats what i had. I also added a tspn of mayo to my yogurt and sour creAM for a light tangy flavor w/o actually overpowering it with mayo. I also added freshly ground black pepper and dash or two of onion powder, and i used fresh tarragon and dried chives cuz thats all i had onhand. As a person who loves chicken salad but alot of times it either tastes too chickeny or too mayoey, this one is perfect and delicious! Screw the deli, i will make this from now on! I also didnt measure any of my ingredianets except for the yogurt/mayo/sourcream mix.
This is tasty. I couldn't find plain yogurt so just used fat free mayo. Also, since fresh chives are out of season used dried. Was really tasty and will make again. My husband ate for lunch on lettuce.
Delicious and easy! I loved the unique flavor of the tarragon. I didn't have plain yougart, so just added lite sour cream till moist.
Great salad. I tried it with fresh tarragon and used the juice of half a lemon to give it a little zing.
This was really very good. I enjoyed the tarragon and chives a lot - nice spin to an old classic. I also sometimes finely chop a red pepper and throw that in, too. Delicious. I've tried it with tuna as well, and while it works, it's definitely better with the chicken.
This was tasty. I didn't have yogurt or sour cream so I used mayo and it worked just fine. I love the little crunch that the almonds give, and the tarragon gives it a really nice flavor. Maybe add some grape halves next time. Really nice with a slice of muenster also. Thanks for the recipe! It was just what I was looking for.
I used this as the basis for a killer mock chicken salad.
nice and light
YUM! I made this recipe orginally to add to green salads for the guys in my house. I wanted them to get some good protein and since they are all trying to diet, I figured this one would fit the bill. I'm happy to say it did beautifully. While they all liked it in the salad, they also said they would prefer it on a sandwhich. Since I doubled the recipe, I tried that the next day, and 2 of my sons really, REALLY liked it this way too. Winner all around, and I will make this again and again. Thanks for the recipe. UPDATE: My sons are still asking for this, so I know it's a winner. I kick up the tarragon just a bit just because I love tarragon. Again, thanks so much.
I have to admit, I did not use the yogurt, or sour cream I did Mayo it needed something I added celery seed and some stone ground mustard and felt it took it up a notch
This was excellent. I did a couple things different to this recipe. I added a diced plum tomato and fresh tarragon and omitted the nuts. I used Greek yogurt and a little mayo for the sour cream.
Great recipe. No heaviness of mayo and great blend of flavors. It's become my favorite thing to bring to picnics and parties.
Not a favorite. Too tangy. I prefer a more savory flavor. Ended up adding a bit of mayo, shredding the chicken, and adding garlic salt. Still not great but good on calories and fiber which is a goal so ...?
I did not use the sour cream or yogurt, merely a small amount of mayo. I used fresh tarragon (double the amount of dried), did not use chives. I used toasted almonds instead of blanched and added halved grapes.
Great! I have been using tarragon in my chicken and tuna since the 80's! However, I always used mayo. I'm older now and always looking for optional ways to get away from the excessive fats. This did it! I'm hooked on this combo of light sour cream and light plain yogurt. I didn't have almonds but I did have a bag of walnuts in the freezer that my parents sent me from California about 5 years ago. Toasted them and mixed in and......yum!!! Thanks for this recipe!
We are a mayo-free household, so this recipe was perfect. Since my husband detests celery, I substituted green bell pepper for the celery. I also used garlic salt and Greek yogurt. I served it on buttered, toasted sourdough and it was the tastiest dinner we've had in while.
I (almost) made this exactly as stated. Really good. I then added maybe 1/2 cup of dried cherries and that sent it over the top. I'm sure it will be even better tomorrow when it has time to meld.
Since mayo is a no go for my wife. I’m always looking for a substitute in salad mixes. Using leftover smoked chicken from the 4th of July and having pecans on hand they were an easy substitute. It seemed a bit dry after the first mix of ingredients. So I added a bit more yogurt and sour cream. All agreed it was a tasty meal. I’ll be making this again.
