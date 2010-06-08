Tarragon Chicken Salad

YUM! I made this recipe orginally to add to green salads for the guys in my house. I wanted them to get some good protein and since they are all trying to diet, I figured this one would fit the bill. I'm happy to say it did beautifully. While they all liked it in the salad, they also said they would prefer it on a sandwhich. Since I doubled the recipe, I tried that the next day, and 2 of my sons really, REALLY liked it this way too. Winner all around, and I will make this again and again. Thanks for the recipe. UPDATE: My sons are still asking for this, so I know it's a winner. I kick up the tarragon just a bit just because I love tarragon. Again, thanks so much.