Summer Potato Salad

I love the idea of the lemon. This is very good. Measured everything exactly. *1/3 cup celery=1 stalk* Used red onion instead of green. Diced my potatoes first and could see that 3 eggs would be a bit to much for me so only used 2. Thought I had season salt and had picked up 'chicken barbeque seasoning' by mistake so used 3/4 tsp. paprika and 3/4 tsp. Old Bay. This worked out very well; therefore added salt. I would agree that 1/3 c. lemonjuice is a bit tart but sometimes depends on the lemon. The nice thing about making a dressing beforehand is that one can adjust accordingly. I added a bit more sugar to cut down on the tartness and added some lemon zest to make it taste more lemony instead of just tart. This added a new dimension to the dressing. I agree that there is a bit more dressing for the 5 cups potatoes but again, a personal preference. It wasn't 'soupy' but I would like it a bit less 'loose'. Next time I'll just add 1 extra potato. All in all a great recipe and will make again with the adjustments. I was tempted to throw in some dried dill, as I thought that would compliment the lemon but decided against it for the review. Thanks for the nice recipe.