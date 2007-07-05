Summer Potato Salad

187 Ratings
  • 5 125
  • 4 46
  • 3 12
  • 2 3
  • 1 1

This is a lemony potato salad; it tastes a little lighter than a traditional potato salad.

By jen

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 45 mins
Servings:
7
Yield:
6 to 8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

7
Original recipe yields 7 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add potatoes; cook until tender but still firm, about 15 minutes. Drain, and transfer to a large bowl.

  • Place eggs in a saucepan, and cover completely with cold water. Bring water to a boil. Cover, remove from heat, and let eggs stand in hot water for 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from hot water, and cool. Peel, chop, and add to potatoes.

  • In a small bowl, combine lemon juice, oil, sugar, seasoned salt, Worcestershire sauce, mustard powder and black pepper; mix well. Blend in mayonnaise. Pour lemon dressing over potatoes, and stir to coat.

  • Mix in green onions, celery, and parsley. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
313 calories; protein 5.4g; carbohydrates 23.3g; fat 22.8g; cholesterol 85.7mg; sodium 340.6mg. Full Nutrition
