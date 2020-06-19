Grilled Peanut Butter Apple Sandwiches

Rating: 4.65 stars
46 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 34
  • 4 star values: 9
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

These sandwiches are a simple, but impressive, combination of flavors perfect for after-school snacking or a quick lunch. Great with a glass of cold milk!

By Jacob Larson

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix cinnamon and sugar together in a small bowl. Spread one tablespoon of peanut butter onto one side of 8 slices of bread.

  • Arrange apple slices on 4 slices of bread. Sprinkle the cinnamon/sugar mixture evenly over the apples. Top with the remaining 4 slices of bread, peanut butter face down.

  • Melt the butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Fry sandwiches until browned, about 1 to 2 minutes on each side.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
444 calories; protein 12.7g; carbohydrates 36.6g; fat 29.9g; cholesterol 30.5mg; sodium 420.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (45)

Most helpful positive review

Jillian
Rating: 5 stars
03/07/2011
Simple and delicious - great for a quick snack! I love peanut butter and apples but warm them up so the peanut butter is nice and melty and place them both between two slices of toasty warm crunchy bread and well...you have a really nice treat. I used a Granny Smith apple and I can't wait to try this with crunchy peanut butter. Read More
Helpful
(81)

Most helpful critical review

Jen
Rating: 3 stars
08/01/2013
It was just okay for me.....I think I would prefer just a peanut butter and jelly sandwich over this one. It was very bland for the amount of calories I was taking in. Read More
Reviews:
ScratchCook
Rating: 5 stars
01/07/2010
I made this for my son's lunch. He is strictly a PB&J kid. He was a little upset that I made something different. I called them "Apple Pie Sandwhiches" Not only were they a hit but now the other moms want the recipe. I did mine differently. I sauteed the apples in a skillet with butter, cinnamon and sugar. Then set the apples aside. I browned the bread on the skillet with the butter I used for the apples. Then I put peanut butter on the side of the untoasted bread slices, spooned the apples over one peanut butter slice and placed the other on top. I cut them in fourths for easier handling. I made these for my other kids too. It was the first time lunch time was silent. Read More
Helpful
(27)
natsmom
Rating: 5 stars
06/17/2007
This was really yummy-tasted more like dessert than lunch. The cinnamon/sugar could probably be adjusted to suit taste. I used PB on both sides of the bread and added cin/sug. to the tops of the bread while frying which gave it a fried dough taste. My 5 yr old said this was the best lunch she's had in her whole life;-. Next time I'd like to try actually grilling these in on a panini grill to maybe cut down on the calories. Thanks! Read More
Helpful
(11)
SPARKLER8666
Rating: 5 stars
11/22/2010
I really loved these but I did modify a bit so... I am sure it would taste good the way it is written but I am of a creative mind and like to experiment. Here's what I did just in case you want to try some of my modifications. First of all I always melt my butter for grilled sandwiches so I can use less. I only made two sandwiches so 4 slices of bread but I only used about 1.5 TBSP of butter (salted) by brushing it on the outsides of the bread with a silicon brush. I did this before spreading peanut butter on the other sides of the bread. Second though I only made 2 sandwiches I used almost all of the apple. Thirdly I precooked the apple for 30 seconds in the microwave with the cinnamon and sugar sprinkled on them. (I was afraid that the bread I was using wouldn't allow the heat to penetrate enough to cook the apple at all... I think this made a big difference. Yum!) Finally I had this great apple cranberry whole grain bread laying around that sounded like it would be terrific with this recipe and it was! My 95 year old grandma and my 9 year old daughter both liked the sandwiches very much. It was quite filling too. Read More
Helpful
(5)
PUMPKIN314
Rating: 5 stars
03/14/2012
We had these as after school snacks. ALL my kids ate them which is a feat in itself. Even the visiting child who initially said no to the sandwich gave in and had one. Great with milk! Read More
Helpful
(4)
Rock_lobster
Rating: 4 stars
03/06/2011
Grilled PB Apple Sandwich Haiku: "Tasted like dessert. (Maybe isn't a bad thing.) Bit too sweet for me." Made these for lunch today and my vote next time is either for a grilled cheese or a peanut butter banana sandwich. (Or just simple smears of peanut butter on apple slices.) These sandwiches were good but didn't do it for me as far as being a lunch was concerned. Only change that I made was eyeballing the peanut butter which I spread on both sides of the bread. Much to my surprise my 3-year old dissected her sandwich and left apple carnage on her plate. Read More
Helpful
(4)
juliannie
Rating: 5 stars
03/07/2011
This was awesome (at least according to my kids and husband). In the middle of my dinner preparation (I was making a brand new meal) I realized my kids and husband would not like at all what I was making. I needed something fast and I recalled viewing this recipe. It was so easy and loved by the whole family. Thanks! Read More
Helpful
(3)
Brooke Becker Smith
Rating: 5 stars
08/04/2010
OMG - SO YUmmy! Read More
Helpful
(3)
alli620
Rating: 5 stars
01/18/2011
Super easy and fast to make! and my kids thought it was really yummy! Read More
Helpful
(3)
