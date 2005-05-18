Chicken and Melon Salad

A good use for leftover chicken. You can substitute other melons, papaya, pineapple, mushrooms, or water chestnuts for the grapes or the honeydew melon.

Recipe by jen

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cut melon in half, and remove seeds. With a melon baller, scoop out melon balls; place in a large salad bowl.

  • Add chicken, celery, and grapes to melon. Add water chestnuts if desired.

  • In a small bowl, mix together, sour cream, yogurt, and curry powder. Gently stir into salad. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
246 calories; protein 25.1g; carbohydrates 22.3g; fat 6.5g; cholesterol 68.8mg; sodium 102.3mg. Full Nutrition
