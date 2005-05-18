Chicken and Melon Salad
A good use for leftover chicken. You can substitute other melons, papaya, pineapple, mushrooms, or water chestnuts for the grapes or the honeydew melon.
This is a great chicken salad! My daughter loves it and ask me to make it every times she visits :-)
So tasty but be warned - this is a tasty dish to take to a pot luck dinner but don't volanteer to take anything else. Here in NZ, we paid $6 for the melon, $16 for the chicken, $4 for the sour cream and $5 for the plain yoghurt. $4 for the celery, $4 for the grapes. This means a total of $41 dollars. But, then I saw how many people it was for (10) and then that works out at 4.10 per person.
I love this recipe. I make it without the water chestnuts because my husband doesn't like them and it is still wonderful. Great salad for lunches!
this recipe will impress by it's originality.
This is a nice summer salad. It is best when all the ingredients are cold. The submitter suggested using cantaloupe in place of the honeydew and that is what I did. The dressing is light and the curry powder adds a nice touch of flavor. Thanks Jen for sharing.
Abolubtely wonderful. Make sure the ingredients are cold before mixing. Very refreshing for a balmy summer evening.
