Fruity Pasta Salad With Lemon Poppy Seed Dressing
Servings Per Recipe: 6
Calories: 88.9
% Daily Value *
protein: 3.1g 6 %
carbohydrates: 18.5g 6 %
dietary fiber: 2.1g 8 %
sugars: 6.3g
fat: 0.7g 1 %
saturated fat: 0.2g 1 %
cholesterol: 0.6mg
vitamin a iu: 656.3IU 13 %
niacin equivalents: 1.2mg 10 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 4 %
vitamin c: 19.5mg 33 %
folate: 54.1mcg 14 %
calcium: 43.4mg 4 %
iron: 0.8mg 5 %
magnesium: 18mg 6 %
potassium: 191.1mg 5 %
sodium: 15.8mg 1 %
calories from fat: 6.7
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.