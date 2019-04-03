Cauliflower Salad
I came up with this one summer when I was on a low carb diet, it is similar to a potato salad but made without the potato.
This is something I make all the time during the summer. To change it up, I might add chopped bacon and shredded lowfat cheese. Almost everyone who tries it likes it better than potato salad! I use lowfat mayo or FF sour cream/plain yogurt to lower the fat a bit.Read More
This salad really didn't do it for me and my family.Read More
This is something I make all the time during the summer. To change it up, I might add chopped bacon and shredded lowfat cheese. Almost everyone who tries it likes it better than potato salad! I use lowfat mayo or FF sour cream/plain yogurt to lower the fat a bit.
I was looking for a recipe to use my cauliflower before it went bad, and this turned out to be pretty good (and simple). I didn’t have all the ingredients on hand so I made a few modifications: used red onion (a few tbs because I didn’t want the onion to be overpowering), used relish instead of pickles, used bacon bits instead of real bacon (they didn't stay crispy so I would suggest adding them just before serving or use real bacon!) and omitted the peas. There was a bit too much dressing, but it tastes just like potato salad. I wasn’t expecting this salad to be spectacular, but I was nicely surprised. Puts a nice twist in the average potato salad.
Very Good - I used frozen cauliflower and cooked it according to the package directions which kept it a little crispy. I added real bacon pieces (less fat) and also used less light-mayonnaise and only 2 eggs to help reduce the calories a little.
Fabulous! My guy is currently on a low carb diet so I thought I would try this and wasn't expecting much. We both loved it and I will continue to make this even after his diet is over. I didn't use the pickles or eggs but that was just a preference. I would use it in the future. I also did half Duke's Mayo (no sugar) and half sour cream. Thanks submitter - a definite keeper.
I didn't use all of the same veggies but I did follow the recipe for the sauce and I think it was great I've never seen my boyfriend scarf down so many veggies in one sitting!
OMGGGG! I love this I made it exactly as written,,and i even brought it over to my friend/neighbors, and she was tasting it I wouldn,t tell her what it was made of,,and she naming all the ingredients,,and she,s like potato,,I laughed,,it is excellent!!I will make again,,even my husband came into me me and said,,; It tastes like potato salad,,and he is pickey and a great cook
Awesome as-is - even better with a little celery salt.
I didn't add the eggs to save calories and low fat mayo, 1 tbsp of pickled relish instead of the dill pickles. didn't miss the eggs at all and soooo tasty!!
Not being a fan of potato salad myself...I was surprised that I liked this dish. I blanched the fresh cauliflower until desired tenderness. Served with pulled pork sandwiches. Everyone enjoyed.
The salad came out great! I used red onion, and I wish I cut it more finely, but it was still good. Thanks for the recipe!
A great way to eat cauliflower, and a nice light salad, not heavy like potato salad. Tastes better with fresh cooked cauliflower, compared to frozen, in my opinion. This recipe is a keeper!
Very good imitation of potato salad! I thought the cooking time was a bit much for the cauliflower. I would take off about 5 minutes next time, other than that it was delicious.
Very good and so easy!!
I love this recipe! I used Dijon mustard, purple onions, sweet relish as well as turkey bacon! Amazing!!
Really liked this! My kids even ate a little.
Great tasting "fake potato" salad! We eliminated the s+p, thinking that is personal preference, and omitted the onions because we had none. Cauliflower is one of our favorite vegetables, so this definitely came out as a winner! Thanks for the recipe!
Delish! I preferred mine less rich, no eggs, less mayo, less dill pickles. I have to say that yes I improvised with what I had...used no peas, added fresh parsley and used red onion for color, and we ate it immediately, no marination. This a great base idea for a potatoless salad. My teens said "Mom made cauliflower taste good. It's magic! Nuff said. Thanks for the recipe!
Awesome! Instead of mayonnaise, I used Miracle whip, and instead of pickles, I used 2 tsp of vinegar. Other than that, I followed the recipe exactly, and it was great
Great alternative to traditional potato salad, in fact my husband prefers this. Great recipe as is. Have also substituted celery for peas and green onion for onion with good results.
I forgot the eggs but put a tiny bit of horseradish in it considering I didn’t have mustard. My husband raved and went out and bought a head of cauliflower and some mustard. He gave it to me with a big smile. I think we will probably be eating it again and hopefully remember the eggs this time.
amazing! cook peas with cauliflower and less onion, reduce to 1/3 cup. also liked the red onion better. a little salt added and it's awesome. sitting is good, but not necessary
Very good ingredients! I would never have put them together. However, I used raw, uncooked cauliflower. Delicious! I added just a few things. 1 tsp. dill, a dash or 2 of hot sauce and small cubes of pepper jack cheese. I added diced celery, because I had no peas. And I left out the bacon. It had a nice crisp texture, and I didn't have to wait for it to cool.
Loved this!
I tried this after reading all the great reviews, BUT is it just me but I thought it was WAY too salty..... After I mixed the dressing I had to add more ingredients to take away the saltiness, so not sure if one teaspoon of salt is a misprint or not. Otherwise it would be okay.
Looking for something different to do with a head of cauliflower and came across this recipe. What a nice find! Made as directed, just left out the bacon. It was surprisingly good and a decent sub for potato salad. Took it to the office and got rave reviews. Be sure to well drain cauliflower after cooking, otherwise dressing will be somewhat watered down. Next time I will reduce onions to about half, maybe use sweet pickle relish instead of dill (personal preference). Will make a nice potluck dish.
I can't eat potato salad (my favorite) because of the high potassium level. This satisfied my craving for potato salad. Great.
What a fantastic idea! I am completely off of carbs save for berries and a few choice fruits, so I opted for spinach instead of peas - so delicious, thank you for this recipe!
Wow. I'm surprised. This really is good. A little too salty for my taste, but really good. Never guess it was cauliflower if you didn't know. Not exactly like potato, texture wise, but nice and slightly crunchy.
For a different twist, I substituted curry powder in place of the mustard and added a Tbsp of lemon juice. It was colorful and tasted great.
Loved this recipe. Made it for a bunch of people and it got rave reviews. My husband didn't even know it wasn't potato salad. Lighter option....
This is delicious. I added chopped olives as well as a little olive juice.
I loved this recipe with a few tweaks. To make it healthier, I used plain low-fat yogurt instead of mayonnaise, no eggs, and no bacon. I also used chopped celery and red onion instead of the peas. Adding some dill weed and garlic powder topped this dish off perfectly.
Yummy! A great way to add flavor to cauliflower while enjoying a "Potato" salad with less starch. I left out the peas, added celery because I had some in the fridge and a squeeze of lemon juice.
Surprisingly delicious! I made the salad for a 4th of July BBQ and it was a hit. I added chunks of bacon and shredded sharp cheddar cheese.
I took out the peas, dill pickles and bacon an substituted 2 cooked potatoes cubed and 1 cup of diced celery and used only 2 eggs. I steamed the peeled, diced potatoes for 5 minutes and then added the cauliflower for another 5-6 minutes to steamer. Put the salad together and it's great !
What a fantastic surprise! This was terrific and the kids were in shock that it was cauliflower and not potatoes! Cooking again this evening
I followed the recipe as it is written. It was very good!!! I will make it again but would like it creamier. I thought it was a little dry after sitting in the frig for the afternoon. Next time I will make it a full cup of mayonnaise and a bit more mustard. Thank you for the recipe!!!
Great dish! I made a few tweaks to keep the calories down (half non fat yogurt and half lite mayo) in the sauce. Will definitely make it again.
Very nice! Nice & light and refreshing version of an old summer favorite. Only thing is probably a good idea to let cauliflower sit on paper towels for 5 minutes after draining.
Very good!! I did leave out the peas and bacon (might try those the next time though) but other than that followed the recipe exactly as written. It's definitely a keeper. Thanks for sharing!
awesome, I added a few thinly sliced radishes as I often do with potato salad and topped it with a bit of paprika. Great, thanks for sharing.
LOVED! This is a new favorite in our family. We made it primarily as the recipe is written. What really struck me is that you could substitute cauliflower for potatoes in any potato salad recipe.
Loved this! My son is diabetic so a lower carb option to potato salad is ideal; and the bonus was that everyone likes this better! I left out the peas and added some horseradish, yummy.
Great flavor! We make this often.
I don't think you get accurate reviews if you change half the ingredients. Made exactly as is and it is fabulous. Definitely satisfies one's craving for potato salad with using potatoes.
I'm not on a keto diet or anything, but I had these made by someone who was, and loved it. So I looked online for a recipe. I just like that this is so yummy and a great way to eat cauliflower! I added celery because I like it , but the rest of the recipe was terrific.
This is something I will definitely make again and again. Only thing I changed was the pickles. I don't like dill pickles so I used a sweet pickle relish. My husband loved it. I took some to my niece and she went crazy over it.
This dish is delicious! My husband and I are on a low carb diet and this tastes just like the real thing. It's one of the best "mock" salads I've tried- and I didn't even add the bacon. Thanks for the recipe!
It’s a keeper! I followed the recipe except I didn’t have the peas. My husband loved it. It will be great for potlucks.
This is a great salad! I added an extra egg, finely chopped celery, celery salt, and shredded sharp cheddar cheese. Dill pickle relish instead of cut up dill pickles. My husband loved it!
Yum!
Made it with Oatly creme fraiche instead of mayonnaise, dijon mustard, frozen cauliflower and onions, no pickles, bacon, peas, or hard boiled egg. Was a little worried when it looked watery but let it sit 24 hours and it thickened right up. The bare bones recipe was still phenomenal.
Absolutely fantastic! I steamed the cauliflower instead of boiling it and used petite frozen green peas, thawed. I used finely chopped red onion. Instead of the dill pickles I used 4Tbsp. Organic Woodstock sweet pickle relish. That was the only ingredient I changed.
This recipe is excellent! I omitted the bacon just to keep it more on the healthy side. No doubt it would be even better with bacon...cause everything is better with bacon! Thanks :-)
This was really good!
I made this recipe my self and it turned out great plus my wife even liked it , I did add more peas to the mix seeing I love vegetables .
Great potato salad taste!
This is awesome!! My husband thought it was very tasty ??. Will make this often. I made it like it was written. Thank you for a great recipe.
quick and easy. very much like a potato salad with mustard
Didn’t change a thing !!
Being on a low carb diet, and a die hard potato salad fan, this hit the spot. I added a little pickle juice to loosen the sauce and made everything according to directions sans bacon. I would've added it but forgot. Would definitely make again.
I love this recipe. Always a hit at BBQ parties. I never leave a party without having to share the recipe. I add green onion instead of a regular onion.
This was delicious! I didn't measure exact and it still came out great! I didn't put as much pickle, only a few small pieces. I'll definitely make this again.
Super good was a hit between my family! Also added some carrot bits but the mayonnaise, mustard sauce really gave this recipe its delicious flavor! Definitely making it again
I’ve made two smaller batches on about ten days time: I didn’t cook the cauliflower either time, just broke it to bite sized pieces. The dressing amounts can be reduced by half, it does store and travel well can gets more flavor overnight.
This is a fabulous recipe. Everyone I serve it to wants the recipe. So easy, so fresh and oh so tasty.
Have made this repeatedly since discovering it here. What a delicious low-carb option to regular potato salad and tasty way to add cruciferous veggies to your diet. I find myself craving it often. Added celery once and it was okay, but the recipe is better as writ. Just thinking about it has reminded me that I need to go to the grocery store for more cauliflower...
I’ve made this a few years ago and again today for Easter. I didn’t steam the cauliflower ( hastily read recipe) :(. I guess I’ll serve it as is. Has anyone out there done this? If so, how was it the next day?
I made this for the first time, forgot the bacon by accident but I still think it turned out great! I will definitely make this one often when the menu calls for salads.
I made it for a church potluck & everyone that ate it, loved it & ask for the recipe. I also made for a family gathering & same thing happened there! It is DELICIOUS! I will continue to make this low carb recipe!
I like it! I have a lot less guilt than when I eat potato salad and it is every bit as yummy! I put some sliced up celery in it too...and often don't add the bacon
This was so boring I had to rate it. Very plain so I tried adding some ranch, didn't help a bit. It was like a bland, mayonnaise salad. Skip the cauliflower and just make. A potatoe or pasta salad!
This recipe is yummy. My mother in law taught me how to make it years ago. A must have at all get togethers.
I love potato salad and any kind of salad in general. I passed on the bacon which cut back on the sodium and fat but I bet it would be good. (I didn't have any on hand)
Excellent! Super quick, easy and tasty!! I also used bacon bits instead of cooking bacon slices. Tastes delicious. A must try. Thanks for sharing this recipe!! :)
Followed The Recipe Excellen
Loved it! Needed another cauliflower salad recipe because my spicy hot mustard recipe not to everyone's liking. My only add ons some diced celery and some relish to go along with the pickle. Can't wait to make it for the next (finally) family BBQ get together.
I left out the peas (family won't eat them) and added 1/2 teaspoon garlic and shredded cheddar. It's a great low carb option for a barbecue! I will make this again!
I made this for the first time last week, and I ate it in 2 days. I really enjoyed the dressing and the vegetable combination. I just wanted to let you know that I will be making it again today. Thanks for sharing.
Enjoyed this salad very much. Did not need much bacon either. Will definitely make it again. Thank you for sharing, Debbie Lopez.
I left out the eggs, and used 2/4 cup of light mayo and 2 Tbsp light sour cream, jalapeno, and 1/2 onion. This turned out ao much better than I expected. I served with BBQ pork sandwhiches. Wonderful!!
Loved this!!! I omitted the peas and used dill relish instead of dill pickles. My boyfriend loves it too!
This was pretty good, and oh so close to regular potato salad, but wasn't spectacular. (I guess I don't think potato salad is spectacular anyway, so maybe that's it.) It turned out fine, but I would have personally left out the pickle. Took it to a church potluck...still had a bunch left over and past the next day, I didn't like it anymore. Still, a healthier version that potato salad. I would encourage others to give it a try if they are looking for something like that.
Hubby thought it was amazing, made for company in from England wanted the recipe to take home. Did not change a thing other than a little less boiling time on the veg as another suggested went for 7 minutes large florets
Loved this. I replaced peas with black olives and we ate every bite
Great healthy alternative to potato salad. also added 1/2 cup plain yogurt, 1 extra tablespoon mustand and 2 tablespoons white vinegar. I must have had a mammoth cauliflower because I needed to triple the other ingredients. Will definitely make again and again!
Yum! This is so good! I like to add a few radishes, it makes it look so pretty. I don't feel quite so guilty if I have seconds either since it's made with cauliflower, haha.
Excellent!! My boyfriend described it as a surprisingly delicious cross between egg salad and pasta salad. I didn't have all of the ingredients so I altered it a bit: I used dijon mustard and dill mustard. I didn't have dill pickles so I added sweet india relish. I didn't have frozen peas, so I added a frozen corn/carrot/green bean medley. I used turkey bacon, and I omitted the onion because I don't like raw onion in salads. It turned out so well and is a great way to get kids to eat cauliflower because you don't realize you're eating cauliflower. I can't wait to make this again for the first summer BBQ!!
This was really great. I didn't add the peas because I wanted it to be low carb. I have to admit that I was scared to try it, but it tastes like potato salad.
Wow! For a low carb potato salad this is great! Fast, easy and yummy! Followed the recipe, it was perfect!
I added 3 straps of bacon..my cauliflower head was rather large so I added 4 eggs and made the dressing to recipe then added a little extra on the side and combined..4 dill pickles and only 2 large cuts of chopped onion..tasted delic..will definetly make again for summer bbq..
I am surprised how good this is. I used my more traditional potato salad ingredients. I use 1/2 tsp or more garlic powder instead of raw onion and omit peas. I also like extra dill flavor so I added 1/2 tsp dry dill. Yummy!
Hated it. Stunk up the house and was to watery
Pretty darn good...
I can't say enough good things about this recipe! It's easy, it's delicious, and we love it!
Oct 30/2020 Added dilly beans,garlic (no peas) and cubed cheese 10/10
Directions were easy to follow, and an easy dish to make. It also seemed interesting, however, it reminds me of cat food.
Very good. Instead of frozen green peas, I used a large handful of fresh sugar snap peas. I threw these in with the cauliflower after the cauliflower was almost al dente to blanch them for about 1 minute or less. Instead of regular onion, I used scallions, both white and green parts. I added 1 teaspoon of sugar to the dressing. The salad was very yummy - thank you for the recipe.
