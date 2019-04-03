Cauliflower Salad

4.5
154 Ratings
  • 5 114
  • 4 28
  • 3 4
  • 2 4
  • 1 4

I came up with this one summer when I was on a low carb diet, it is similar to a potato salad but made without the potato.

Recipe by Debbie Lopez

Gallery

Credit: tiggy
10 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 35 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place cauliflower in a large saucepan and cover with water. Bring to a boil and cook until just fork tender, about 10 minutes. Drain and cool slightly.

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl whisk together the mayonnaise, mustard, salt, and pepper. Add the cauliflower, eggs, onion, peas, dill pickles, and bacon to the dressing and stir until well coated. Cover and refrigerate for 2 to 24 hours. The longer the cauliflower salad chills, the better the flavor.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
290 calories; protein 6.9g; carbohydrates 12.8g; fat 24.6g; cholesterol 103.4mg; sodium 742.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/15/2022