The Milky Way Martini

This milky way martini is a wickedly good and dangerous drink that'll leave you seeing stars!

By Kaiti

Directions

  • Chill a martini glass by filling it with 1/2 cup of ice and cold water.

  • Place 1 cup of ice cubes into a cocktail shaker. Pour vanilla-flavored vodka, white creme de cacao, and Irish cream liqueur over ice; cover and shake vigorously.

  • Dump ice and water from the martini glass and drizzle the inside of the glass with chocolate syrup. Strain cocktail into the glass to serve.

568 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 68.7g; fat 0.4g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 29.7mg. Full Nutrition
