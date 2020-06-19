The Milky Way Martini
This milky way martini is a wickedly good and dangerous drink that'll leave you seeing stars!
This was great, the only change I made was using Baileys caramel Irish cream, it's a new liquor & I was looking for something to mix it with. Will definately have this again!Read More
I thought this had way to much of a taste of vodka or it was just way too strong. I didn't quite understand the point of adding ice or water to the cup. They can just be put in the freezer to get cold beforehand. The 1 Tblsp. of chocolate would be way too much to. I found, from another recipe, it is easier to just dab the rim of the cup in some chocolate then to try to drizzle it all over the cup. It is a lot less messy. I ended up having to fix this, to cut through the strong alcohol taste.Read More
Oh so good! I used regular (not white) creme de cacao, and Merry's caramel irish cream liqueur. This made it much more like the Milky Way candy bar!
This is a delicious drink! I like it full strength, but if it is too strong for you, reduce the vodka slightly. I added a 1/4 cup milk instead if water, used the Bailey's Irish Cream with Caramel, and a small chunk of a milky way candy bar in the bottom of the glass.
Yum. Yum. YUM! So good. But, wickedly sweet. This is more like a dessert cocktail, not something you'd want to drink one after the other. I'll tell you, they are hard to resist after the first. Even my husband loved it.
We sampled two different chocolate martini's for a chocolate themed party, and this was the hand's down favorite. It's powerful, so I think just a taste is the best way to enjoy. We made the full servings but split them between more people. A very 'chocolatey' martini, creamy and sweet. The chocolate drizzle made a very pretty presentation.
Really good, but strong!!! I drizzelled caramel syrup inside the glass along with the chocolate. I also had to cut it in half for my husband with some cream, he said it was too strong for him ;-)
Yummy! After reading some of the other reviews tho', I'd like to try the Irish Creme with caramel in it sometime.
This was good and easy. I wasn't sure if it was named after the candy bar or not. I would say not since it didn't taste like a Milky Way Candy Bar. I like that it didn't have any added dairy but still came out creamy with the addition of the Irish Cream. I think it is better with the chocolate on top of the drink instead of on the bottom of the glass.
Delicious...I am enjoying it right now... I love sweet drinks. Did not change anything in the recipe.
Oh really good as written! we all loved it--it is dessert, no question.
Very good dessert martini, strong but not too strong. Leave out chocolate sauce if you don't want them to be too sweet.
OH, My Goodness! We enjoyed this very much. We will make this again for friends. Thanks for sharing this recipe.
Perfect way to end a meal! Will make this again, thanks Kaiti!
Very good. Sweet, strong, good. Thanks.
Yum!
Rich and delicious!
Very good! Will make again, just need to practice on my glass swirl, mine keeps running together...still tastes good though. Using Absolute Vanilla Vodka is the best, well worth it. Thanks!
Excellent and sweet
Holy cow, these were good. Perfect for our girl's night.
This was kind of strong for my taste. I added some crushed ice cubes to my glass. Other than that it was delicious.
Very good, but strong. My husband suggested cutting down the vodka. Not sure why it is called a Milky Way. May have to try with caramel. A good drink though.
Loved it! My sister offered these scrumptious drinks at a birthday celebration.... yum!
YUM! This was really good. I also tried it drizzled over vanilla ice cream. Next I'm going to try it mixed in the blender with the ice cream. I think this is good one to play around with!
Well, I started making these for my friends but they were so good I pretty much drank all of them! It's like a dessert in a glass. You can't taste the alcohol at all, which makes them dangerous. I have now given this recipe to some friends and they agree that these are addicting!
WOW!!! This is so good! I dont know if I would say it is a Milky Way, but it is a very good chocolate martini!! Will make again!!
I did tweak it a little by adding some cream and caramel. Having it for a Christmas party this year.
YUMMY!!! Very good martini!!
This tastes just like the candy bar - yummmm. Thanks for sharing!
No complaints here.
I have made this for several dinner parties and it was a rave success every time. The last party I had I used S'Mores vodka and caramel Irish cream and called it Mars Martini. It was also a great hit.
I would cut the vodka by 1/4 but besides that it was ok it didn't really bring that Milky Way flavor though I think u should use the salted caramel baileys for that
Only for those that like very strong drinks.
Try it with Smirnoff caramel and a splash of cream-heaven.
A huge hit with my guests!
