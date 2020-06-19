Raspberry Sauce

Delicious, and fast and easy! I served this with 'Fudge Truffle Cheesecake' (from this site) for a birthday party and everyone loved it. I made a larger batch and had to use frozen raspberries, 2-12 oz. bags, and although I try to use a minimum of sugar they were quite tart so I had to add more to taste. Since I usually use frozen raspberries I may try using OJ concentrate next time to see if that sweetens it up some, but I think it's just the nature of raspberries, sometimes they're all sweet and sometimes they're more tart. I also skipped step 3 as other reviewers mentioned as I like the crunch of the berry seeds, even though I know it's not as classy. And, since it was all adults I added some Grand Mariner once it was cooled. Will be making this again. Thanks!