A good, but rather ordinary raspberry sauce I had hoped would be a little different with the addition of the orange juice. It was not nearly sweet enough which is easy to fix, but the real disappointment was that the orange juice wasn't even noticeable. Still, it's a good, basic sauce.
I also used frozen raspberries, skipped 3rd step and added a little more sugar to our taste. Thank You so much for posting this EASY and Delicious recipe. I wanted to bake a very special birthday cake and I used this raspberry sauce as a filling for a doulble layer chocolate cake, frosted with a butter cream cheese frosting, topped with a few whole raspberries and chocolate shavings. :)
I used frozen raspberries in this recipe and Truvia sweetener (six packets of Truvia is equal to 1/4 cup granulated sugar). I didn't bother to puree this sauce as I wanted a chunkier sauce to spoon over homemade waffles. Everything about this sauce was perfect. Not too sweet with a touch of tartness--it went perfectly with the waffles I made. Excellent!
naples34102
Rating: 3 stars
04/04/2010
Delish! I used frozen raspberries. I took the Philadelphia Ready-to-Eat cheesecake filling, stirred in Amaretto to taste, poured that in individual graham cracker shells, then put this sauce on top by putting it in a baggie, cutting the corner off and squeezing stripes on the cheesecake. VERY tasty!!!
Great recipe. I omitted the oj and added 1/3 of a cup of sugar instead of a 1/4 as I used fresh berries and they were a bit more tart. At first I was nervous when the sauce looked cloudy due to the starch, but I let it cook down, blended it and then strained it and it looked perfect. I even added 3 tablespoons of this to the "Best Lemonade Ever" recipe for berry lemonade and drizzled some over the white chocolate cheesecake recipe.
Frozen raspberries worked well in this. Thaw, strain the juice, and use it as part of the water it calls for. It came out beautifully. The tartness was the perfect complement to my cheesecake. It got raves!!
Wonderful sauce! Just what I expected. I pureed the sauce in a blender, but I did not strain it afterward. Most of the seeds were chopped up in the blending process and the ones that remained were tiny enough. Plus they gave the sauce an authentic look! Not too sour as others mentioned. Perfect to complement a sweet dessert. I will be serving it with key lime pie. Thanks! UPDATE: Don't try to freeze this sauce. It will congeal and turn to mush when defrosted.
10/7/13----This recipe was the perfect complement to my cheesecake. Rave reviews by all who ate it. No cornstarch taste. Rich & silky. First time ever making it. You only get one chance at a 1st impression so you must...PUREE & STRAIN THE SEEDS OUT!! This is how I made it. 12oz frozen berries (Welch's no sugar added.) 1/3 c sugar 3T Grand Marnier liqueur. Most cooks off, but liquor is important to give it a longer shelf life in refrigerator. 2 tsp cornstarch mixed in just about 3/4 cup water. This is all it takes to do the trick of thickening without turning it white. 1T-2T cornstarch is overkill for 12oz berries. MIx all together in pot. Bring to boil, then simmer 5-8 min to desired consistency. Run through food processor. STRAIN THROUGH A SIEVE!!! STRAIN 2X. I STRAINED OUT A GOOD 1/4 CUP OF RASPBERRY SEEDS!! Makes 1.25 to 1.5 cups. Divine. Thank you Tattooed Chef!! Robbyt
I made with a 12 oz. pkg of frozen raspberries that were sweetened, used 1/3 c. of sugar, 2 T. corn starch, 2 T. orange juice and only 1/2 c. water and cooked until thick. I then used the regular strainer and strained out some of the seeds....not all just so it wasn't so seedy. Served over cheesecake. PERFECT!!
Delicious, and fast and easy! I served this with 'Fudge Truffle Cheesecake' (from this site) for a birthday party and everyone loved it. I made a larger batch and had to use frozen raspberries, 2-12 oz. bags, and although I try to use a minimum of sugar they were quite tart so I had to add more to taste. Since I usually use frozen raspberries I may try using OJ concentrate next time to see if that sweetens it up some, but I think it's just the nature of raspberries, sometimes they're all sweet and sometimes they're more tart. I also skipped step 3 as other reviewers mentioned as I like the crunch of the berry seeds, even though I know it's not as classy. And, since it was all adults I added some Grand Mariner once it was cooled. Will be making this again. Thanks!
I was looking for a sauce to puddle under a slice of cheesecake, so I didn't want a thick sauce,I eliminated the cornstarch, used Grand Marnier instead of OJ, 1/4 c white karo in addition to the sugar, and only 1/2 c water. Cooked over med low heat, stirring , for 10 minutes.. I strained the seeds out , it came out exactly the consistency I needed without that gloppy, cornstarchy consistency..
This worked beautifully! I followed the recipe exactly, and it was the perfect topping for "Flourless Chocolate Cake I" from this site. I actually liked that it wasn't too sweet, the tartness balanced out the sweet richness of the cake.
Excellent base for a raspberry sauce. I found I only had a handful of raspberries on hand so I modified it a bit: (1) cup of red raspberries preserves, 1/4 cup of raspberries, 1 teaspoon of orange juice, 1/8 cup of sugar, 1/2 cup of water. I ended up with a delicious...quick raspberry sauce that went well with a pound cake.
I made about 1/3 of this recipe, because that’s all the berries I had. I used my emersion blender which makes this very easy. Forcing this through a fine sieve takes a little time, but produces a smooth sauce free of those pesky seeds!! I thought the orange juice in this wasn’t even detectable in the finished sauce, so I’m not sure it’s necessary. My berries may have been a little on the tart side, so I increased the amount of sugar to taste. Once refrigerated, this sauce thickens and becomes gelatinous so I had to thin it with water to achieve a good sauce consistency.
Easy recipe. I skipped third part, it worked, I did not want to wash too many dishes... After reading reviews I decided to put 2 tsp starch instead of 2 tbsp, it was enough. Some reviewers complained there wasn't enough OJ, and they couldn't taste any oranges, well I made cranberry sauce with OJ from this web it called for 1 cup of OJ, and people were complaining there was too much OJ and they didn't like orange flavor :o) you can not make everyone happy.... but I liked orange flavor in my cranberry sauce so in this recipe I used 3/4 c OJ and 1/4 c water. I also added 1 tsp balsamic vinegar, don't need vanilla-shmanilla, just add vinegar, it's yummy. And depending on your sugar preferences you may want to taste sauce while heating it, and add more sugar any time, no problem here. If you are making this for sweet cheesecake, 1/4-1/3 cup sugar will be just fine.
Needed a raspberry sauce for a vanilla cheesecake. This one looked good. I used a 12 oz bag of frozen raspberries instead of fresh & had apple juice instead of orange but it is great. Made plenty for the cheesecake & some ice cream topping. Thanks for sharing. This one's a keeper.
This is a great, no fail recipe for a basic raspberry sauce. It's a simple method, but fancy enough to make even novice cooks shine. I've made the recipe as is with good results, but if you've a little more experience, it's easily tweaked. I substitute brown sugar and a bit of corn syrup to thicken it so I don't have to use so much corn starch. As another reviewer stated, the cornstarch will mute the raspberry flavor a bit. I also added about a quarter teaspoon of almond extract which really helps to pop the raspberry flavor. To top it off, I add about 2 teaspoons of brandy at the end, which makes it nice and rich. Great sauce for a chocolate torte!
I loved how tangy this was; sweet, but not too sweet. Drizzled it over vanilla bean creme brulee with delicious results. Instead of pureeing, though, I simply strained the sauce through a sieve and didn't encounter a single seed. Just perfect. Will totally make again.
Very good. I used frozen berries and skipped step 3 like others commented. I didn't have oj so I used water and a tsp of orange extract. I also cut back on the cornstarch because I wanted a thinner sauce.
This was good, but not as sweet as I was expecting. Maybe I am too used to raspberry jam or something. For what I was using it for, the recipe was too tart. If I had put it on something really rich, like cheesecake, it would have been fine as is, but I had to add more sugar.
I used two pints of berries instead of one, other than that followed the recipe exactly. Two tablespoons of cornstarch was a lot (given the small amount of liquid in the recipe) and even with the additional berries gave the sauce a slightly whitish tone. However, flavor was excellent and I'll use it again with a drop of red food coloring.
I too used frozen raspberries so maybe that why the color was so suprising....very bright red/orange. Made at a friends house who did not own a sieve so I strained through cheese cloth...was the perfect addition to the flourless chocolate cake
I was expecting a rich raspberry flavor which this sauce did not provide. I even cooked it down until the volume was reduced by half. I think the cornstarch mutes the flavors. I suppose it's not bad if you want a quick thick sauce but next time, I'll do it the old fashioned way and just reduce it over time.
Yummy! I had blueberries, raspberries and blackberries that were at the end of their life. I doubled the recipe and got two more weeks out of my berries. The triple berry sauce on my mom's cream cheese pound cake was amazing. Thanks for sharing your recipe.
When using fresh raspberries adjust the sweetness after straining, if necessary. Mine was a bit too tart, but it was easy to fix with a bit of confectioner's sugar. Great served over white chocolate cheesecake from this site. Yummy!
I used 1/3 cup sugar and added a touch of orange oil to enhance the raspberries. Using fresh is totally different than using frozen because of the water content of the latter. This came out wonderfully and isn't too sweet. Great Recipe.
Perfect! Took out a little of the sugar because I wanted it a little more sour. (Used only about 2-3 tbl. total) and just eyeballed the OJ but this turned out amazing!! I wanted it to have more tang than sweet because I served it with Chocolate Decadence Cake II, also from this site! WHAT AN INCREDIBLE COMBINATION!! Thank you so much for posting, it was EXACTLY what I was looking for!
I layered this sauce with chocolate cake and chocolate mousse, and it added just the amount of berry sweetness I wanted. The sauce does thicken a lot when it cools, so I won't simmer it quite as long the next tiem I make it.
I just tried this recipe to put over angel food cake. It was very tasty. I did not strain it because I didn't want to go to the trouble but no seeds would have been better. I also wish I would have chilled the sauce before serving but for some recipes warm or room temp would have been good. I have saved this recipe for future use.
Tried it the first time and it was very good so gave 5 stars...second time I made it, I amped it up a bit...used a full pint of fresh raspberries, the zest and juice of 1/2 a fresh orange only a sprinkle of white sugar and a generous tbsp. of Grand Marnier ... let it simmer for 5 min on the stove and didn't bother with the cornstarch. The pectin in the raspberries was enough to thicken it to our liking. Didn't bother whizzing or straining, either. Wonderful base recipe!
Used slightly less sugar, maybe 1.5 tbs cornstarch, and 2 tbs whisky (at end of cooking) in place of the orange juice. Followed the rest of the directions and ended up with a LOVELY slightly tart raspberry-whisky sauce (whisky was very mild) that was the perfect compliment to the Flourless Chocolate Cake recipe.
I looked for a real raspberry sauce recipe ... I am not a fan of frozen berries so this was perfect. It was easy to make - I used lemon juice instead of orange ... (what I had on hand) and it worked out perfectly! I plan to use the sauce with another terrific All Recipes recipe ... Aebleskivers. Wish me luck! Pic coming soon! ;)
After reading the reviews I used 1/3 cup of sugar and a few more raspberries than called for. I let mine lightly boil for 15 minutes or so to let it thicken nicely. No need to blend! I strained through my mesh sieve and it has set up nicely. It will fill layers of a lemon cake tomorrow. Still tart, but not bitter, as can happen with raspberries.
I used frozen raspberries. Although I didn't use the boat motor, I found I didn't need to because the raspberries broke down well since the frozen berries went in as-is. I did strain to remove the seeds. Thank you for this recipe, very tasty for my chocolate cheescake.
I modified it to include chocolate - my favorite with raspberries. I used 1 cup raspberry preserves, 3-4 tbsp brown sugar, 2 tbsp Sour Puss Raspberry Liqueur, 1 tbsp corn starch & 1 cup water. As this was heating up, I decided to make it more decadent, and added 1/2 cup dark chocolate chips, which melted into the mixture. I brought it to a low boil, turned it down, then added 1 tbsp Amaretto (almond liqueur). WOW. I plan to serve this sauce over a lemon chiffon cake for Easter, and over ice-cream. NOTE: Dark chocolate hides the cloudiness of the corn starch; you could use white chocolate instead and this would still be fantastic.
I like this recipe the way it is published, but prefer it replacing half of the liquid with OJ, increasing the sugar a bit and skipping the 3rd step as others did (we like the texture). I will definitely use it again.
I made a few changes based on ingredients I had at the time. First off I did half and half fresh raspberries and blackberries, and I changed the orange juice for fresh lime juice as I had limes that needed to be used. Used approximately 1 lime to get the amount needed. and lastly I added a few leaves of fresh mint from my garden as lots of people were saying this was a little plain and it was the main part to my dessert so I wanted it to stand out. Needed to add extra sugar due to the lime juice and fresh berries. I did step 3 as I had to get rid of pits and mint slivers. I put it over vanilla ice-cream with some fresh raspberries and blackberries. My husband and I loved it :) will definitely make again
I cut this recipe in half and I was so busy reading the reviews that I added a half a cup of sugar, plus a little before realizing I had lost my mind and added way more than the called for 2 tbsp. Luckily the reviews said that it wasn't sweet enough, but I cut that extra sugar with Chambord and lemon juice to taste. Great recipe! And very forgiving. ;)
This turned out amazingly ! I used frozen berries, apple juice(all I had on hand), 1/4 cup honey and 1/4 cup sugar. I also strained this and the color is beautiful ! I made to drizzle on top of a lemon cake
Very tasty! I used the juice from 1 large navel orange. I skipped step 3 because I enjoy the seeds. I used this sauce as an accent to a flourless chocolate cake. Chocolate and raspberries are a fantastic combination. This sauce does really thicken up quite a bit. I did have to microwave it a little bit to thin it out when I was ready to use it. I also used a spoonful of the raspberry sauce with a serving of vanilla yogurt. It was yummy!
