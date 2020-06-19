Raspberry Sauce

I've made raspberry sauce so many ways and this is my favorite. Thanks to MSG Mark Morgan.

By The_Tattooed_Chef

cook:
5 mins
total:
15 mins
prep:
10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
2 cups
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine the raspberries, sugar, and orange juice in a saucepan. Whisk the cornstarch into the cold water until smooth. Add the mixture to the saucepan and bring to a boil.n

  • Simmer for about 5 minutes, stirring constantly, until the desired consistency is reached. The sauce will thicken further as it cools.n

  • Puree the sauce in a blender or with a handheld immersion blender and strain it through a fine sieve. Serve warm or cold. The sauce will keep in the refrigerator for up to two weeks.n

Read our picks for u003ca href=u0022/article/best-immersion-blenders/u0022u003ethe best immersion blendersu003c/au003e to make cooking your favorite recipes that much easier.

Per Serving:
53 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 13g; fat 0.2g; sodium 1.1mg. Full Nutrition
