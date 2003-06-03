Turkey Macaroni Salad

Rating: 4.2 stars
15 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 7
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

Although it is a great salad to have during the summer, my family enjoys it all year round. There are never any leftovers!

By Kathy Bezemes Walstrom

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain, rinse with cold water, and drain again.

  • In a large bowl, combine mayonnaise, yogurt, onions, salt, and white pepper. Gently stir in turkey, pasta, and celery. Cover, and chill until serving time.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
858 calories; protein 39.9g; carbohydrates 46.8g; fat 57.2g; cholesterol 115mg; sodium 1021.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (16)

Most helpful positive review

BEZEMES
Rating: 5 stars
03/06/2003
I didn't have yogurt so I used sour cream. It was verrrrrry goooooood. My kids are asking when I will make it again. Thanks! Read More
Helpful
(27)

Most helpful critical review

FBA
Rating: 2 stars
12/01/2003
It wasn't bad but I don't think adding the yogurt made it that much better than just using mayo. Read More
Helpful
(15)
Reviews:
Kathy Bezemes Walstrom
Rating: 5 stars
03/06/2003
My family loved this! Great for dinner! Thx for the recipe. Read More
Helpful
(9)
Sherry Silveira
Rating: 5 stars
02/02/2011
My daughter needed to bring a salad to a potluck. We were low on ingredients to add to the salad. I came across this recipe and modified it somewhat. Instead of turkey she used ham. And she took a chance using vanilla yogurt instead of plain. The salad was a hit. The sweetness of the yogurt went well with the ham. Tomatoes were also added. Thanks for the recipe. Read More
Helpful
(8)
Dar
Rating: 4 stars
11/28/2006
I used half sour cream/half mayo instead this one is easy and very good thanks!! Read More
Helpful
(8)
Kayla
Rating: 5 stars
09/13/2010
I make this with the mayo/yogurt combo and LOVE it. I use Nancy's Organic Plain Honey Yogurt. YUM!!! It gives it a "fresh" taste. For vegitarians just substitute Turkey for veggies: Bell Pepper broccoli peas...Its really pretty with orange/red/green bell peppers Read More
Helpful
(7)
SUZZANNA
Rating: 5 stars
06/21/2010
Delicious!! I used a smoked turkey leg (which I diced) Wacky Mac spiral noodles yellow onion light mayo and light sour cream instead of yogurt. I'm sure I'll make this again and often. Thanks for the great recipe! Read More
Helpful
(4)
JUDYF0121
Rating: 4 stars
12/04/2013
Very good salad I added chopped hard boiled eggs it added some color. Enjoy Read More
Helpful
(2)
