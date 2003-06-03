Turkey Macaroni Salad
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 858.4
% Daily Value *
protein: 39.9g 80 %
carbohydrates: 46.8g 15 %
dietary fiber: 2.5g 10 %
sugars: 5.9g
fat: 57.2g 88 %
saturated fat: 11.1g 55 %
cholesterol: 115mg 38 %
vitamin a iu: 411.6IU 8 %
niacin equivalents: 14.6mg 112 %
vitamin b6: 0.9mg 54 %
vitamin c: 2.4mg 4 %
folate: 140.3mcg 35 %
calcium: 133.9mg 13 %
iron: 3.8mg 21 %
magnesium: 65.1mg 23 %
potassium: 595.7mg 17 %
sodium: 1021.2mg 41 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 10 %
calories from fat: 515
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
