Macaroni Salad with Pickles

4.3
204 Ratings
  • 5 116
  • 4 63
  • 3 16
  • 2 3
  • 1 6

This recipe is easily multiplied for a crowd. Everyone in my family asks me to bring this to our functions. I even make it for weddings. Sometimes I use a mixture of different kinds of pasta, especially if I only have a little of this kind or that. Depending on what type of macaroni used, more dressing may be required. The recipe calls for red onion, but sweet onion is great, too.

Recipe by Linda

Gallery
10 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cook pasta in a large pot of boiling water until al dente. Drain; rinse with cold water. Set aside.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, place eggs in a saucepan, and fill with enough cold water to cover eggs completely by about 1 inch. Bring water to a boil. Cover, remove from heat, and let eggs stand in hot water for 20 minutes. Immediately remove from hot water and cool in an ice water bath. When cool enough to handle, peel and chop eggs.

  • In a medium bowl, mix together mayonnaise, sour cream, dry mustard, sweet pickle juice, and celery seed. Season with salt and black pepper.

  • In a large bowl, combine drained pasta, celery, onion, olives, sweet pickles, carrots, green pepper, and chopped eggs. Stir in dressing, and mix well. Refrigerate before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
689 calories; protein 16.2g; carbohydrates 66.7g; fat 40.3g; cholesterol 146.4mg; sodium 1119.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022