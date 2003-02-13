Macaroni Salad with Pickles

I made this for a cover dish dinner, and it did NOT last. Everyone remarked about the flavor and how creamy it was. It is so good. I did change just a couple of things. One, I left out the onion as neither my husband or myself can eat them..and it was n't missed. Also, instead of using pickle juice and the sweet pickle, I used sweet relish. I did increase the dressing half again, as we do not like a dry macaroni salad, and this did not get dry. I made it the day before, and yes, it tastes better the second day after the ingredients have had a chance to sit and blend. I put the carrots through my food processor and they were perfect for this salad. And one little tip. When using celery seed, rub the seeds between your palms to crush them a little. This releases not only the aroma, but the flavor as well. Oh, and if you are making a dish that requires both onion and celery, cut the celery last, and rub some leaves, or even part of the rib on your hands. It will remove the onion.

