Shieldzini

3.9
44 Ratings
  • 5 17
  • 4 15
  • 3 7
  • 2 4
  • 1 1

Sheildzini is a Japanese cucumber salad. It is very simple to put together, and very delicious. Do not prepare too far in advance as cucumbers become soggy. If the skins are tough or bitter, peel the cucumbers before preparing salad.

Recipe by PEGW

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cut cucumbers lengthwise, scoop out seeds with a spoon, and slice cucumbers into bite-sized pieces. Transfer to a salad bowl.

    Advertisement

  • In a small bowl, mix together salt, oil, sugar, rice wine vinegar, and soy sauce. Pour over cucumbers, and gently toss. Refrigerate several hours before serving, tossing every now and then.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
38 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 5.3g; fat 1.8g; sodium 741.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022