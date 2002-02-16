Shieldzini
Sheildzini is a Japanese cucumber salad. It is very simple to put together, and very delicious. Do not prepare too far in advance as cucumbers become soggy. If the skins are tough or bitter, peel the cucumbers before preparing salad.
The soy sauce made it a bit different, a scosh more salty then restaurant style - still, a very nice flavor! I did cut the soy sauce amount in half, and added a little bit more sugar and rice vinegar to suit my family's taste! Thank you for the recipe!
I didn't like this. Soy sauce flavor was a little strong; slightly bitter. Wouldn't make it again.
The soy sauce made it a bit different, a scosh more salty then restaurant style - still, a very nice flavor! I did cut the soy sauce amount in half, and added a little bit more sugar and rice vinegar to suit my family's taste! Thank you for the recipe!
I would suggest using english cucumbers (fewer seeds) sliced on the diagonal, adding a few green onions sliced on the diagonal...optional but good, and substituting sesame oil for the vegetable oil. It's also good with a small sprinkling of sesame seeds too. My mom makes it this way and she's Japanese. It's fantastic!I checked with her today and she doesn't add sugar or rice wine vinegar. I always thought she had....at least added the vinegar I mean. I plan on making cucumber salad today as my side to teriyaki chicken and rice. I will try the vinegar because it sounds like a great balance to the other flavors. Enjoy it any way you make it. Cucumber salad is the best.
Making this I thought, this will be really sour and yukky. But even though I left out the oil (watching my weight) it turned out SOOOO tasty! Really nice, next time I think I'll try a bit of ginger on top too.
DOn't chill for too long or the cucumber get a little soggy but a great accompliment to oriental food
I thought this recipe was excellent! I did not use the salt because I didn't feel it needed it with they soy sauce but other than that, this had the perfect blend. This was so simple yet packed full of flavor and had such a nice light crunch to it. I will make this often.
I love this sooooo good...Thank you,,,
What a great way to serve cucumbers. I didn't add the salt or oil and used an extra teaspoon of sugar. Delicious and very easy
It was pretty good, but not stellar. Refreshing, but something about the proportions of the dressing can be done better. Will experiment further.
Yum Yum. This was really different. Used lite soy sauce. For the oil I used 3/4 olive oil and 1/4 seseame oil. I also used rice vinegar instead of wine rice vinegar.
This was so easy and delicious (and it's actually healthy!) I made this only about 2 hours in advance - it was so good. My husband loved it. This can be used as a side dish/salad, or would even make a great snack. I will be making this often.
I really enjoyed this. So outside my comfort zone with cucumbers, but a welcome, refreshing and delicious way to change 'em up. Four stars as written only because I was unsure of the salt when there was already a fair amount of soy sauce. I decided to play it safe, omitted it, and I was glad I did. The other small criticism was that this was missing eye appeal. Herbs did not seem right to garnish it so I sprinkled it with toasted sesame seeds and finely julienned carrots. It made all the difference in the world, both in taste as well as presentation. This was a happy find - perfect when I was struggling to come up with a side dish for an Asian-inpspired meal. In preparing this I used Splenda in place of the sugar, and grapeseed oil rather than vegetable oil. Way to make a cucumber interesting!
This salad was very easy to prepare, light and delicious. I used field cucumbers, which didn't need seeding. I sliced them super thin with a Japanese mandolin (a razor sharp slicing tool). This cut down on the refrigeration time necessary. I didn't have rice wine vinegar so I used sushi vinegar. This will definately become a staple at my house.
Yum! I love to eat this with white rice.
This is such a lovely dish! I added a pinch of ginger too, it's wonderful! Thank you!!!
A nice dish. I didn't put in the oil and it wasn't missed. I'll try adding a pinch of dried pepperoncini next time for some zing.
It was dfferent & good for a change.
Exactly what I always eat at Japanese restaurants. It was yummy!
Neither of us was a big fan of this recipe. I didn't like the soy taste in this - too strong. I think I would like all ingredients minus the soy altogether just fine though.
Try adding salt directly to very thinly sliced cucumber, rubbing in well, and squeezing all the juice out of cucumber. Afterwards, rinse cukes off with a little dressing, then add rest of dressing. This process quick-pickles the cukes a little. Tastes more Japanese to me this way.
Way too salty with the soy sauce and then the added salt.. Would try to make again adding a bit more sugar, less soy sauce and no added salt.
I use slightly less sugar and add strips of sushi nori and some crab stick (cut a few sticks to taste in half and separate the strands, then scatter over cucumbers before adding dressing). Learned the recipe from a Chinese friend.
I have been making this cucumber recipe for many years. It was one of the few I managed to get from my mother and grandmother so it is really old!! The ingredients are the same although I use plain white vinegar but my proportions are 1 tsp soy sauce, 1 tbsp sugar, 1 tbsp white vinegar, 2 tsp veg. oil, 1/2 tsp salt. I use 1 - 2 english cucumbers. These proportions may help those who found the recipe too salty. Make up about 2-3 hours before serving as the cucumbers tend to get soggy if left too marinate too long. This is a tangy refreshing side to any meal. Especially nice in the summer.
I made this and wound up tossing it out. I'm partial to good ole southern cucumber salad made with Apple Cider Vinegar, Sugar, Salt and Pepper.
Yum. Was still good as leftovers, though a bit soft. We will be making this again as a side for sushi/Japanese dishes.
Quick and easy. I peeled the skin and only let it sit for about two hours. More than enough time for the taste of the marinade to set in.
I followed the advice of some other reviews and left out the sugar, I also added sesame oil instead of vegetable oil and sprinkled it with sesame seeds for a get together. It did not go over so well. My husband said the soy sauce was very strong.
I added bean sprouts. Delicious!
7 27 17 ... 'Not wanting to make the cucs more watery, I opted out - haha - of the salt. That left a slightly sweet soy flavor. A little red pepper or sesame oil may be a good addition.
Made this for a family dinner and everyone loved it!
I made this last week, but am just getting around to reviewing it. I read the reviews and decided to leave out the extra salt as suggested. Soy sauce is plenty salty, so that is a very good idea. I also used low-sodium soy sauce. I made 1/3 of a recipe and used an unpeeled English style cucumber. I still got 3 servings. I could see how this could go well with a Japanese dish. The calorie count is very good too.
This was really good, went well with the asian lettuce wraps I served. The soy and sesame were nice additions. I used sesame oil instead of the vegetable oil and won't use quite so much next time, the sesame flavor was a bit strong. So either half and half or leave the sesame oil out all together.
Nice cucumber salad. My boyfriend doesn't usually eat cukes, but he liked the subtle dressing on this one. As he said, that dressing could be used on other salads with great success.
I am on a pre-wedding diet and have been needing a way to make my vegetables more appealing. I modified the recipe slightly by adding a little less soy sauce. I also grated some fresh ginger, added pink and white pepper, substituted Stevia instead of sugar, a sprinkle of sesame seeds, and added a small amount of strawberries pureed with agar-agar, which gave it more color and some additional flavor & substance. I really enjoyed this recipe!
I'm not sure exactly what this salad was supposed to taste like, but being a cucumber lover, decided to give it a try. Way too salty for my tastes. Was just an unusual combination for me. My friend who had eaten this salad while visiting Japan, said the same thing.
Okay, a bit salty for my taste.
This cucumber dish was okay but very salty.
Very good!! Will try it on salad and other vegi's! My daughter who is very picky and likes her cukes only with ranch dressing, really liked this tangy dressng! Will make again!
This was tasty and refreshing. I used peanut oil, as that's what I had on hand. I also used English cucumbers, and used a potato peeler to remove strips of the skin. We had it with Sesame Crusted Mahi Mahi with Soy Shiso Ginger Butter Sauce from this site, and noodles. Thanks!
Made this the other night to accompany a German dish. Go figure! It fit perfectly and everyone enjoyed it. My son even asked if he could take the leftovers home to munch on that night. Does not hold over to the next day, so finish it with the meal.
This cucumber salad was delicious! I left the seeds in, and sprinkled the salad with carrot peels and sesame seeds (like the picture). It was a big hit at the party I brought it to.
Pretty good! I used about 1/2 the soy sauce but tried to keep the rest about the same (I eyeballed everything). A nice little tang to punch up plain cucumbers. Thanks for the recipe!
