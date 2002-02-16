Shieldzini

I really enjoyed this. So outside my comfort zone with cucumbers, but a welcome, refreshing and delicious way to change 'em up. Four stars as written only because I was unsure of the salt when there was already a fair amount of soy sauce. I decided to play it safe, omitted it, and I was glad I did. The other small criticism was that this was missing eye appeal. Herbs did not seem right to garnish it so I sprinkled it with toasted sesame seeds and finely julienned carrots. It made all the difference in the world, both in taste as well as presentation. This was a happy find - perfect when I was struggling to come up with a side dish for an Asian-inpspired meal. In preparing this I used Splenda in place of the sugar, and grapeseed oil rather than vegetable oil. Way to make a cucumber interesting!