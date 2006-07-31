Green Pea Salad

1 of 25

Rating: 4 stars This was a very interesting combination of flavors and textures. Oddly, the taste reminded me of a hamburger--when you get down to that last bite and there's nothing left but bun and condiments. The water chestnuts and sweet pickles made the salad. Instead of mayo, I blended an avocado with 4 tsp of balsamic vinegar and 3 sundried tomatoes (I discovered on accident that this strange combo actually tastes quite a bit like mayo, and the creamy texture is a perfect substitute). Next time, I'll cut back on the tomato so the flavor of the peas comes through more, use more pickle, and omit the onion (personal preference--I don't like raw onion, so I used green onion, which I can tolerate because it's milder, but the flavor was still too oniony for my taste). It wasn't quite as good the next day, though--the peas got mushy. Helpful (43)

Rating: 4 stars This is an excellent salad but if you don't like sweet pickles which I don't leave them out and it is fine. Also remember you can lower the calorie content by using light mayonnaise which works just as well. Tomatoes should be cut small but not diced. Helpful (29)

Rating: 4 stars This was good. I used lowfat mayo and pickle juice instead of lemon. My supermarket was out of plum tomatoes so i used about 1/2 pint of grape tomatoes cut in 1/2. I thought it tasted good the next day with the execption of the tomatoes being a little mushy. Helpful (19)

Rating: 5 stars I actually loved this combination. However I will say that I modified only because of what I had. One my Romas were rather large so 3 equaled 6 easily. And when I thought I had sweet pickles on hand...I didn't and had no choice but to grab for the relish I measured out 2 TBSPs of Sweet Pickle Relish to start with and added one more after tasting it. The lightness of this dish was really well balanced and wasn't at all heavy weighted with the cheese in the "normal" Pea Salads. I will totally make again because I was double and triple dipping my spoon in and munching while making Easter dinner. Thanks...I truely enjoyed this. Helpful (15)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent side dish quick and easy to prepare. Helpful (8)

Rating: 4 stars Great combinaton of pantry ingrediants and quick assembly. Very tasty. I used bell peppers instead of tomatoes and added a bit of salt and lemon zest Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars Great salad.The people at our table loved it and that's what counts. The crunchy chestnuts made it special.I ate some leftover salad the next day after it had a chance to blend and it was even better. Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars I added finely chopped celery instead of water chestnuts and it was great. Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars I tried this recipe for a potluck dish and doubled it. It was a big hit at the gathering and I had just a little left over for dinner the next day. I followed the recipe to the T except I used grape tomatoes instead of Roma (we don't always have a large selection of produce in Hawaii) I can't think of anything different to do with this recipe but I'll definitely use it again! Helpful (1)