Cucumbers And Egg Salad

This was a great salad for a summer birthday party we threw in the midst of unpacking at our new home. Not only was is easy to make but it was really tasty! I didn't think it sounded that great but tried it anyway and I'm glad I did. It was very light tasting, not too eggy and a really nice cool salad for a BBQ. I ended up adding another scoop of mayo and some paprika since I felt it was kind of bland at first. I also patted the cucumber and pickles dry since others said it was coming out runny and it turned out fine. This is a recipe you could play with too by adding more or less of the ingredients you want. I think it would also be good with some green onions or maybe even some shredded carrot. Definitely give this one a try!