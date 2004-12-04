Cucumbers And Egg Salad

This is a creamy combination of fresh and pickled cucumbers. It is simple, cool, and goes with everything!

Recipe by Eva Ryder

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place eggs in a saucepan and cover completely with cold water. Bring water to a boil. Cover, remove from heat, and let eggs stand in hot water for 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from hot water, and cool.

  • Peel eggs. Chop into eighths, and transfer to a medium salad bowl.

  • Cube cucumbers and pickled cucumbers, and add to eggs. Mix in mayonnaise. Refrigerate until thoroughly chilled.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
176 calories; protein 7.6g; carbohydrates 8g; fat 13.4g; cholesterol 189.9mg; sodium 606.3mg. Full Nutrition
