Cucumbers And Egg Salad
This is a creamy combination of fresh and pickled cucumbers. It is simple, cool, and goes with everything!
Egg salad is one of those funny dichotomies -- I love to eat it, but the idea of making it kind of grosses me out. Add pickles to the smell of it and we're really walking on thin shells. I survived the undertaking and got more adventurous, tossing in some finely chopped green olives, an inner rib of celery, a teaspoon of dijon mustard, and a pinch of freshly cracked pepper. Thanks for the recipe, and grazie for the starting line. Simple, versatile egg salad with a twist or two. Enjoy!Read More
I omitted the dill pickles, and added a little bit of onion and mustard. This needs to be served as soon as it is made as it does become watery because of all the water in cucumbers. Next time I will try and set the cut cucumbers over a bowl overnight with a little salt to try and extract some of the liquid.Read More
Delicious! I used regular cucumbers and DILL relish (didn't have dill pickles). Added some salt & pepper. Will definately make again!
I am 5 months pregnant--craving boiled eggs and cucumbers. This recipe is Perfect and Very tasty. My picky eater daughter also likes it. I will definitely be making this again. Thanks for the recipe.
Very good. It was refreshing. I love pickles in my food. I did make some changes which, I think gave it added flavor and punch. I used light mayo and added 1/4 cup cilantro, 1 cup baby shrimp a little lime juice and salt and pepper to taste.
Very good way to use extra cucumbers from the garden. Very light and interesting. Gives good crunch to ordinary egg salad, plus less fat (used low-fat mayo too- picky husband couldn't tell).
This is a good recipe however it seems a little runny/watery to me. I would love it if someone knew a good way to thicken the sauce up.
hardboiled eggs and fresh cucumber taste so good together! yum. also, great hangover food. ;)
i loved this salad. I made it the night before work and took some in for my co-workers, they want the recipe. I told them where to go to find it and more. Thanks for placing this on here!
This was a wonderful way to use up some of our bumper crop of cucumbers. It didn't sound great when I read it, but we all loved it. I salted the cucumbers first, to get some of the juice out of them. I rinsed them, dried them, and put it all together. It was pretty good, and I will be making this recipe again. I added fresh ground pepper also, to spice it up a bit.
To lighten up the recipe, I used only cooked egg whites and used light mayo. Still very tasty! Adding a little salt and pepper also added some great flavor. It's also very light and refreshing in a sandwich.
To thicken it up, remove the yolks from the eggs before chopping them, and mix the yolk with the mayonnaise. Be sure to remove the seeded part from the cucumbers if using seeded cucumbers and use fewer pickles, or thick chunky pickle relish. I also added some green onions and dill weed for a little extra zip.
Delicious! I made this recipe several time this summer as we had a huge crop of cucumbers. I made a few minor modifications to this recipe: I added 6 Tbsps. Mayo instead of 4 Tbsps., 1 spring onion, 1 squirt lemon juice and 1/4 tsp. dill with lemon seasoning. I didn't have dill pickles so I added some sweet relish instead. I will definitely make this recipe again next summer.
This salad is THE BEST! Next time i make it i will need to double up on the recipe though because after it was made, i devoured it quickly. (im 6 months pregnant so i have a particular craving for the pickles)
I am not much of a mayonnaise fan, but I added two level tablespoons of Splenda (to give it a little sweet taste) and my husband ranks and raves on this one. He almost ate the whole dish before we sat down to dinner. Definitely adding to our family favorites!
I loved this. It was so good with crackers! My family thought I had lost my mind however, so I can only give it a 4. :(
Great idea!
Good basic recipe; stands by itself and adapts well to many variations. Doesn't need to set for 4 hours, one will do. I used cukes with seeds (more water content) and cut back to 1 Tbsp of lowfat mayo. Tasty!
Not my favourite. It actually ended up going bad in my fridge. I was surprised I didn't like this because I love dill pickles and cucumber but I guess just not cut up in my egg salad.
O.K. so I didn't have cukes on hand but I love the idea of pickle in it. I did however only use one pickle as methinks equal pickles to eggs ratio is a bit excessive. Also added a little salt. i'll try it again when I have cukes on hand. But quite delishous!!!
I never expected this to taste so good. The whole family loved it. Had just a little left over and it did get watery because of the cucumbers, but I drained it and it was good to go. Thanks.
Delicious! I made this Sunday morning as my last-minute pot-luck contribution choice. I am not a big fan of egg salad, but this was wonderful! So easy to make, and so yummy! I was worried there was too much cucumber compared to egg, but it turned out perfect! Will definately make this again.
It was good but nothing spectacular about this recipe.
Simple. Quick. Yummy.
This was a great salad for a summer birthday party we threw in the midst of unpacking at our new home. Not only was is easy to make but it was really tasty! I didn't think it sounded that great but tried it anyway and I'm glad I did. It was very light tasting, not too eggy and a really nice cool salad for a BBQ. I ended up adding another scoop of mayo and some paprika since I felt it was kind of bland at first. I also patted the cucumber and pickles dry since others said it was coming out runny and it turned out fine. This is a recipe you could play with too by adding more or less of the ingredients you want. I think it would also be good with some green onions or maybe even some shredded carrot. Definitely give this one a try!
Tasty recipe. Make sure to drain/salt your cukes first if you don't want it to be runny.
This tastes good, but I think the proportions are way off. For one sandwich, I used one egg, one thick slice of deseeded English cucumber, and two Bread & Butter pickle chips. It definitely needs salt and pepper too.
I really liked this! Used Miracle whip and added a little pepper.
This was a great variation of the usual egg salad! I loved it, very chunky and flavorful and light[er than usual egg salads]... Mine seemed a LITTLE on the runny side, due to using the cucumbers, but next time maybe I can chop the cucumbers and lay the pieces on a paper towel before mixing. Will make this again.
Separately these 4 ingredients are some of my favorites. Together they didn't work for me. I'd rather have my usual egg salad recipe.
I used the dill relish suggestion since we had no pickles on hand - not a good idea! The salad tasted mostly like dill pickles & was runny.
getting rave reviews from this recipe -cant believe i never thought to put cucumbers in egg salad its great!
I liked it. Very different and interesting.
I liked it ok, boyfriend did not. We both love egg salad and cucumbers, but apparently not together. Also, I noticed that the water in the cucumbers can out in the egg salad overnight and made the whole thing pretty water. I guess if you made it and ate it right away it wouldn't be a problem, but I usual prepare egg salad the day before. Again, just an OK recipe.
Easy, and the BEST egg salad I've ever had! I love the cucumbers instead of celery and the pickles instead of relish! HOW GREAT!
sounds really good but ends up watery and bland
So GOOD! I was foolishly looking for something a little more intricate than this recipe, but tried it anyway. It's worth cutting up the pickles instead of using relish for the added crunch. I also added S&P. My guests really liked it too. The cucumber is like a little secret.
I have never eaten egg salad before - eggs were never a food I considered eating cold - but I wanted something "new" for lunch and I figured I like eggs. I like mayonnaise. I like cucumbers and I like pickles, so I threw caution to the wind, and made this recipe for lunch yesterday. It was very delicious and I will definitely be making it again.
Now this was a nice change from the usual celery going on in egg salad! Made a great lunch, just for me. Thanks Eva!
awesome! perfect to take for lunch at work too.
This was great! I love the cucumber. Great for lunch. Will make this again.
yummy , I only added half of the yolks, to make less fatty. The pickles and cucumbers really make this taste so fresh.
Awesome! I never thought to add cucumbers or pickles to egg salad, usually just celery and onion. This was wonderful! A nice change of pace from my usual recipe. Will make again! Revise:After the first day, it got super runny in the fridge from the moisture of the cukes. Not so good.
I really wanted to use my cucumber that was sitting in my fridge, so I decided to look a recipe up. I found this, and I think it will be PERFECT!I may even get my Cucmber-hating sister to eat it. =]UPDATE: I just finished making it. I ended up adding one small pickle, a splash of pickle juice, some chopped onion, and i used 3 eggs. I had used a larger cucumber, so i had to even it out. EDIT: This made about 3 servings.
We sprinkled some roasted sunflower seeds on top. Very tasty!
mmm, this was great! i didn't use the dill part, but i added some paprika and other spices and it was as good as my regular egg salad but MUCH healthier ... thanks!
I used veganaise rather than regular mayo and it was delicious. I highly reccomend people giving it a try. Much healthier too!!
I used bread & butter pickles because that is what I had. Very good and easy!!
to aimiee white, to lessen the amount of liquid from cucumbers, slice them and salt them, then pour off the extra liquid after a few hours. Also, you can scoop out the seeds and use the solid part for the salad.
Great recipe. I read so many cucumber recipes and then made this one from memory. Chaned it up a little bit...Used dilled cubes, dry mustard, one tablespoon mayo and one tablespoon wasabi sauce. Yum!
This is awesome!! Perfect for me to eat in the morning for breakfast. My husband loved it also! Next, time I am going to experiment with some bacon bits, jalapenos, maybe some black olives...YUMMY!
I love this recipe and keep coming back to it with single servings -- one egg, half a cucumber and two claussen mini dill pickles. Refreshing and crunchy. It will get watery if you wait too long to eat it, but it never lasts that long for me. Also, you can use regular cucumbers, just scrape out the seeds with a spoon.
This is so tasty and easy to make! I made it last night and brought it for lunch today. I couldn't keep my co-workers out of it. I added a little salt & pepper and some parsley. It was a hit!
This was just amazing, (but I did added less pickle than it said)
Was really good not heavy. I do not eat bread so I just ate it like a salad and it was Yummy!!!!!!
Good simple recipe. I used one pickle, and about an equal amount of chopped cucumber, and 2 eggs. Also added a little yellow mustard. Was very tasty!
Well my daughter, who is 3, loved this. I made it with sweet pickles and less mayo. Very tasty!!
my kids said it was gross.sorry.not kid friendly
