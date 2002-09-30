Apple Stick Salad
This is both a old and unusual apple salad. It is a pickled salad made with tart apples, onions, and dill pickles, and is very good served as an accompaniment to pork.
This was really different, and very tasty used as a hamburger relish. I used sweet onions very finely chopped.Read More
It was awful. The ingredients didn't match at all.Read More
Made a couple salads today for potluck. I have to give this one 2 stars. It didn't go over well at all and I really wouldn't call it a salad. Maybe as a relish it might be ok--but salad no. I wouldn't make this again--sorry.
I like all the ingredients in the recipe but they just don't work.
This was terrific.
The tangy pickle/onion taste and the sweetness of the apples (I used red apples) gave my taste buds a kick. It was a delicious combination. one I will try again!
My grandmother makes something very similar to this, except that hers has a mayonnaise and sour cream dressing. Good stuff!