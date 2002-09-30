Apple Stick Salad

This is both a old and unusual apple salad. It is a pickled salad made with tart apples, onions, and dill pickles, and is very good served as an accompaniment to pork.

By Patricia J

  • In a small bowl, combine sugar and vinegar.

  • In a medium bowl, mix together apples, onion, and pickle. Toss with vinegar mixture. Refrigerate until thoroughly chilled.

Per Serving:
110 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 28.3g; fat 0.2g; sodium 154.2mg. Full Nutrition
