Ruby Red Layered Salad

I hate jello salads, but my husband loves them and I wanted to make him one for Thanksgiving. So I decided to try this one. I had my doubts--it seemed like it had a LOT going on, and I debated leaving out some of the ingredients. But I used them all, and it turned out great. Eveyone loved it, including me!! I even had seconds! I made several changes. I made it in a 9x13 pan, so I used large boxes of sugar-free Jell-O instead of the small ones. For the middle layer, I mixed together the sour cream with 8 oz. of cream cheese and a teensy bit of Splenda. Canned cranberry sauce has too much sugar in it for my family's taste, so I made my own, using one bag of cranberries, about 1/4 C Splenda, and the juice from a large can of crushed pineapple (the no-sugar-added variety), heated it on the stove until the cranberries started to pop and then chilled in the fridge before using in the top layer. I can't get over how impressed I am with this recipe. I think it will start making a yearly showing at our Thansgiving table. Thanks for the recipe!!