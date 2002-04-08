Ruby Red Layered Salad

This is an old family favorite recipe prepared every Christmas, and I wanna tell ya it's GREAT! It is from the kitchen of my mother, Charlene Betty Stephenson. Thanks Mom!

By Poni

prep:
15 mins
additional:
2 hrs 45 mins
total:
3 hrs
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Dissolve raspberry gelatin in 1 cup hot water. Add frozen raspberries, and stir until well mixed. Pour into a glass bowl. Refrigerate until almost firm, about 30 to 60 minutes..

  • Spread sour cream over firm gelatin. Refrigerate.

  • Dissolve cherry gelatin in 1 cup hot water. Stir in crushed pineapple and cranberry sauce. Chill until partially set, about 20 to 40 minutes.

  • Spoon cherry gelatin mixture over sour cream layer. Chill until firm, another hour or two.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
333 calories; protein 4.1g; carbohydrates 55.1g; fat 12.1g; cholesterol 25.3mg; sodium 129mg. Full Nutrition
