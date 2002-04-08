Ruby Red Layered Salad
This is an old family favorite recipe prepared every Christmas, and I wanna tell ya it's GREAT! It is from the kitchen of my mother, Charlene Betty Stephenson. Thanks Mom!
This is an old family favorite recipe prepared every Christmas, and I wanna tell ya it's GREAT! It is from the kitchen of my mother, Charlene Betty Stephenson. Thanks Mom!
This is a great salad- I only use 1/2 the recommended sour cream. It tasted too much like yogurt with the full amount. I will make again and again!Read More
too sweet.Read More
This is a great salad- I only use 1/2 the recommended sour cream. It tasted too much like yogurt with the full amount. I will make again and again!
this is a beautiful salad. I made it for Thanksgiving and everyone wanted it again at Christmas. I doubled it for my crowd, but I would suggest not doubling the pineapple so it will jell properly.
Excellent compliment to turkey! This will be a new favorite! I used all raspberry jello and added a bit of cream cheese with the sour cream. SOOO good!
Very tasty. Love the tartness of the raspberry jello and the frozen raspberries. Added whip cream instead of sour cream and it was delish! Second time made it with the sour cream - it was so much better! Don't skip the sour cream!
A family favorite at Christmas dinner. I substitute 16 oz. can of pitted bing cherries (drained) instead of cranberry sauce. Sometimes I layer salad in individual sherbert glasses--recipe divides easily between 10 glasses. Great presentation plus the addition of a sprig of mint.
Fantastic! Everybody loved it. I chilled the cranberry sauce (which helped speed up the process a little). I did not add the pineapple, but it did not seem to matter. The taste and texture was great. And no matter what, don't forget the sour cream!!
Thank You so much for this recipe. It was a great hit for our Christmas dinner. I wasn't sure about the sour cream but it was fine. Thanks again. I will be making this again!
YIPPEE! A jello salad with no cream cheese or cool whip! I loved this. No cloying sweetness here. I will make this again and again. My whole family loves gelatine salads, but this one was the very best! Thanks Poni. ;0)
Yum! I made this for a dinner party and everyone loved it, including the kids (all toddlers). I had many recipe requests. I was a little skeptical about how the sour cream would taste with it, but it was a great addition!
Easy to make and delicious. It's a nice change from the overly sweet gelatin salad recipes out there & makes a nice dinner side dish...it's more like a relish or cranberry sauce type of side than a typical gelatin salad. It got rave reviews from a crowd not prone to compliment such things.
This is so good! It looks so nice too when you prepare it in a glass bowl. Everyone raved about it at the party I made it for. I will definitely make this one again. Thanks!
I am not much of a jello person. this was wonderful. So fruity and refreshing. A jello salad is my mom's tradition at holiday meals. This was everyone's favorite that she has ever made
This is our family's favorite holiday salad. It turns out perfect every time! Even folks who say they don't like cranberries will love this dish. I make it low cal by using sugar free J-ello mixes and low fat sour cream. This is a great one to make in advance and serve when you need it. Happy Holidays!
This salad looks so festive in a glass bowl; great anytime but especially at Christmas. I like to sprinkle crushed pecans or walnuts over top of it.
Don't skimp on the sour cream. I had reservations about how it would taste with fruit, so I didn't use it all. Now, I wish I had because it was delicious.
Takes time, however, every minute it takes to make this wonderful salad is well worth it! The best salad that I have ever made! This is a keeper!
This is a great recipe.It is beautiful on the dinner table and tastes wonderful. I had twelve for dinner and I had enough for twelve left over. the recipe makes a very large amount.
too sweet.
So good! I didn't have pineapple or raspberry jello. So, I added frozen cherries and raspberries. And I substituted strawberry banana Jello for the raspberry Jello. I thought it wasn't going to set, but it did after about 8 hours.
This turned out to be a great holiday salad. It does make a ton, but it will be in eaten later...guaranteed
A hit at Thanksgiving. Held it's shape well.
Very good recipe. Quick, easy, light and yummy. Only alteration I made was adding chopped pecans on top for texture and overall presentation.
Everyone I served this to thought it was wonderful! The kids were sneaking small bowls of it from the refrigerator later that night! I highly recommend using all of the sour cream - cuts the sweetness very well. I added chopped pecans to the second gelatin layer for some added texture.
Very tasty and refreshing. I used vanilla yogurt in place of the sour cream. Yummy!
The youngest to the oldest guest enjoyed this salad. My daughter-in-law even asked for the recipe!!
I made this for a party yesterday and it was a hit, even with the kids. I can't wait to make it again but next time I think I will use half of the sour cream. It was a little to much.
I used a .7 ounce pacakge of jello, and still thought that it was going to be too sweet, so I added a total of 4 cups of water instead of the recommended 2 cups, and it turned out delicious! don't skip the sour cream, it complements the recipe wonderfully. i will definitely be making this recipe again! everyone loved it!
i, out of habit, bought sugar-free jello for this - had i used regular, i think it would've been delicious - the top layer was super good, but the bottom tasted really artificial. it took my top layer about twice as long as called for to get a little firm. i made the dish in a glass bowl, like the recipe said, but i think next time i'll put it in something more square so you can get both layers at the same time, but still glass because it was very pretty. i will definitely make again with regular jello and a different dish!
I really can't rate this accurately because I changed things. I do not care for sour cream, so I changed that to 8oz FF cool whip mixed with 1 cup sugar/splenda and 8oz FF cream cheese. I then added another layer of this on top of the cherry jello mixture, and sprinkled crushed pretzels on top. I crushed about a cup and a half, mixed with 2 T melted butter, and 1/4 cup sugar/splenda. Of course, I used sugar-free jello, and doubled the pineapple. It is wonderful. I am curious if pudding would be a good substitute for the sour cream?
This is the best!!
Has become a staple for holiday dinners in our home. Simple and tasty -- and it looks pretty.
It's beautiful!!! I really liked it, but gave it four stars because it was very very sweet. I used sugar free jello and people were shocked that I did...I'll make it again, though
This was so good and familiar, yet different from the many gelatin salads my mom was so fond of. My adult daughters loved it, and asked to add it to our regular holiday feast menu.
Tart, sweet, fruity, refreshing, beautiful, generous amount--what else could I want from a congealed salad? It did take a while for the top layer to "partially set," but it was worth it. Our seventeen-year-old is not fond of cranberries, but my husband and I love this stuff. Will make this salad for future holidays and for other times--great for feeding a crowd.
I made this for a summer party and it was a hit. Everyone loved it and wanted the recipe. I put it in a clear bowl and the red and white was festival and beautiful! Will make again.
great recipe!!!
I made this for the Holidays, and it is really good. All the adults loved it. I made the kids a regular jell-o, as they weren't crazy about it. Will make it again.
Made this for Thanksgiving and it was delicious. The only thing I did different was add 1 cup of chopped pecans. I put them on top of the sour cream layer. Looked really good too.
This was an interesting mixture of ingredients. I used sugar free jellos and, based on the advice of some of the reviewers, only 1/2 a cup of sour cream. I also added 1/2 a cup of chopped walnuts over the sour cream layer; the walnuts added a nice texture and taste that I liked very much. My husband, however, thought this dish was too sweet (possibly because of the pineapple?).
Made this for Thanksgiving and it was a big hit.
Delicious. Made no changes.
Our family decided a few years ago that each Christmas we will make a new dish for our dinner and this year we picked a winner, a little time consuming to make but sooo worth it. Thankyou for this recipe.
I can't remember the last time i bought jello but this sounded good so itried it for Christmas dinner. It was a big hit. Probably the only way i will eat jello or cranberris
Yummy!!!!!!!!!!!!! Will for sure make this again.
I love anything with raspberries and this is so good. It is so refreshing and I always make it for the holidays.
Great recipe! Jello salads don't always fly at our family get-togethers, but all of this was eaten. Per other's suggestion, I also added chopped pecans to the first sour cream layer. I used only rasperry Jello since it's my favorite fruit flaver. It's a keeper.
I've been using this recipe every year since 2004. It's a complete hit with everyone in my family, including picky eaters. I don't change a thing - it's simply the perfect compliment to turkey dinner, and adds such nice color to your plate.
Gorgeous addition to any meal -- it was a big hit at a family celebration, and well worth the time to do it right!
This is a favorite recipe of mine from childhood that we ate every Thanksgiving. When I saw it on this site, I figured I'd throw my two cents in! I always make it in a 9x13 glass dish instead of a bowl, and I put the cranberry layer on the bottom and the raspberry layer on top. Since the frozen raspberries make the raspberry layer start setting quickly, you can stir it up for a few minutes and then spread it right on top of the sour cream without a long waiting period. (You can add a few ice cubes if the raspberries don't make it set well enough.) I usually use light sour cream to reduce the fat in this dish. I think everyone should try using sour cream the first time they make this instead of substituting. The sour cream is my favorite part!
A hit at Christmas! Very colorful and tasty. (I forgot to drain the pineapple which I think contributed to a longer set time...but it eventually did!)
I liked this recipe alot, but my husband and son thought it was like eating jelly from a jar. It's a pretty salad and makes a large portion.
What a GREAT Twist on the traditional cranberry sauce! Everyone loved it! We will be making this a NEW tradition for holiday meals.
I served this for Thanksgiving an everyone LOVED it! It was so easy and a lot prettier than serving plain cranberry sauce! JRS
My family really liked this salad. It's a bit tart, but the pineapple takes away some of the bite. Thought the sour cream would be too much, but it tied it together really well. Will definitely make again.
I am not a jello fan and I LOVE this dish. The sour cream is very important in making it creamy and rich. I saw Paula Deen make a similar dish on her show and she said it is her favorite dish. Mine too!
I thought this was pretty good. I might make again, but maybe change the Jello and fruit flavor to something else. Not really sure yet.
Very sweet but very yummy. It was a great salad that most people really enjoyed.
I have to say that I was skeptical about the cranberries, but I made it for Thanksgiving and for Christmas and it was a huge hit. Even my pickiest eater enjoied it. Thanks for the receipe. Delicious.
Wonderful salad. I love the blend of flavors and ingredients. I thought the sour cream was a bit weird as an ingredient but it worked quite well.
We love this and have been making it every year since it was originally posted! I substitute cool whip for the sour cream most times and change the jello flavors occasionally. Chunk pineapple instead of crushed... it all works beautifully!
Have made this a couple of times for holiday meals. It's delicious, beautiful, and so easy to make. :)
Followed exactly... PERFECT! Will not serve christmas dinner without!
I made this for a family Christmas party, and it was delicious! I did add about a quarter cup o cream cheese to the sour cream cause I had some handy, and used jellied cranberry sauce cause thats what I had on hand.
I only used a half of a can of cranberry. I bought plastic martini glasses and divided it into eight individual servings. It was beautiful! Then I tied some ribbon on the stems of the glasses.
Wonderful! I used mixed frozen berries instead of raspberries and cranberry gelatin instead of cherry. The top layer took longer to gel before spooning over the sour cream. This was absolutely delicious! I served it with homemade turkey potpie. It was the perfect complement!
This is a great Thanksgiving side dish. I was nervous that the sour-cream part would be too sour, but it is perfect.
Very good, easy recipe! I used sugar free jello and a thin layer of sourcream. Also added walnut's and topped with coolwhip.
This was really great, everyone liked it! I made it for my Mom because she is a jello lover. I was wondering how the addition of sour cream would taste with the jello but it was really good!!!
I thought this recipe was excellent!! Every one loved at our Christmas dinner. Replaced cranberry sauce and everyone was thrilled. I will use this recipe again!!
This was a wonderful salad for our Christmas Dinner. Very tasty and pretty in a glass bowl.
We make a lot of jell-o salads at our house and this is a new favorite. I made the recipe actually as it was written, and it turned out terrific. I made it in a 9x9 glass dish, so I would have big thick pieces. It was perfect.
This was awesome! The only change I made was to use frozen strawberries that I chopped up instead of raspberries because thats all I had on hand, and pineapple tidbits instead of crushed. I liked that I just made it in a glass bowl and let people spoon some out vs. a mold cause I can never get a jello mold to come out nice!
All I can say is YUMMMMMMM! Everyone who tried this, raved about it!
I hate jello salads, but my husband loves them and I wanted to make him one for Thanksgiving. So I decided to try this one. I had my doubts--it seemed like it had a LOT going on, and I debated leaving out some of the ingredients. But I used them all, and it turned out great. Eveyone loved it, including me!! I even had seconds! I made several changes. I made it in a 9x13 pan, so I used large boxes of sugar-free Jell-O instead of the small ones. For the middle layer, I mixed together the sour cream with 8 oz. of cream cheese and a teensy bit of Splenda. Canned cranberry sauce has too much sugar in it for my family's taste, so I made my own, using one bag of cranberries, about 1/4 C Splenda, and the juice from a large can of crushed pineapple (the no-sugar-added variety), heated it on the stove until the cranberries started to pop and then chilled in the fridge before using in the top layer. I can't get over how impressed I am with this recipe. I think it will start making a yearly showing at our Thansgiving table. Thanks for the recipe!!
This was a very inexpensive recipe to make. We made it for our little Christmas dinner. Everyone here seemed to like it. Thanks for such a wonderful dish to try. It is a favorite.
This is so good. Don't change a thing here. Thanks for the really great recipe. It's been at our Thanksgiving table for some time now and will continue to be ... along with the other cranberry dishes people bring. Mine even has it's own special glass dish to show off it's pretty layers, ha ha ha. Everyone loves it.
I thought this was just okay. It was very pretty but the fruity parts were too sweet and I didn't like the taste of sour cream mixed in...
I skipped the cranberry sauce and just used more crushed pineapple. Big hit at our Father's Day BBQ!
This was good. We served it for Easter dinner and everyone liked it, but no one LOVED it, like I'd hoped.
Thank you very much for this wonderful recipe. it made a great accompaniment to my holiday Ham Dinner.
This was really really good. Made it for T-day and even non-cranberry fans enjoyed it! I will make this again, for sure. I did not, however, use a whole pint of sour cream. I just put a thin layer on. Thanks for sharing this recipe.
We love this salad. The flavors are great, and it looks beautiful in a clear glass bowl. I make it for holiday meals and summer picnics. Thanks for the great recipe!
I made this for Thanksgiving and it was a huge hit! Yummy! I used just raspberry jello (sugar free) and it was very good! Looks very pretty in a clear glass bowl!
Best alternative to cran sauce
I made this last year as part of Christmas dinner and it has become a new Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner tradition! Kids AND adults loved it and best of all, it can be made the day before! Put this together in your prettiest glass serving bowl... Very pretty presentation!
My late grandmother used to make something very similiar to this every holiday. It wasn't a holiday without it. The only difference was we used only Strawberry jello, frozen strawberries and bananas along with the crushed pinapples! Makes me miss Grandma!
Not a big hit with my family. I agree with an earlier post that sweetening up the sour cream would help or maybe adding some cream cheese. I didn't mind the chunkiness of the cranberries, but like many youngsters, my children didn't care for it. They might like the jellied cranberry sauce better, but I don't think I'll make this again at least for them.
We tried this recipe for Thanksgiving. It was good but too sweet-and believe me, I love sweet! I made the recipe according to instructions. Will use sugar-free jello if I make again.
I made this dish for Thanksgiving dinner -- it went so fast! I've been asked to make it again for Christmas. We loved it
The sour cream is what makes this recipe great! so don't skimp on it.We have made this many times, We use jellied cranberry sauce since we like the texture better. sometimes we also use pineapple chunks, depending on what we have on hand.
This is pretty tart and would be a wonderful replacement for cranberry sauce. Followed recipe exact and my family found it hard to eat on its own.
A friend gave me the ingredients to make this along with the recipe for my wedding. I have served it twice now at gatherings and it gets rave reviews every time.
Uh oh...can this be put in a mold? I have already started it and I'm not sure it's going to invert ok with the sour cream....oy! Can't comment on the taste yet, but it's pretty easy and looks like it's going to be really pretty and yummy!
No really sure what happened here...but the first layer of jello never solidified so I had to scrap the whole thing! :( Could be my own error though.....
Easy to make,all the flavors meld well together.My kids had no idea there was cranberry in it.Don't save this one for the holidays,tasted great with bbq foods or comfort foods.
This was wonderful, a change from the usual cranberry salad. I too added a few pecans in the final layer and was also surprised that the sour cream had more of a whipped cream sensation when layered between these gelatin layers. My family and friends ate the leftovers as a dessert snack.
This recipe is awesome - I have been making it for almost 10 years now. I haven't met a woman who doesn't love this. Men kind of take it or leave it. Whatever - their loss! I follow everything to a T - just make sure you really drain the pineapple or it can be a little runny. Thank you so much for sharing this recipe - it has become a family tradition.
Delicious as is! I've made this the past two weekends in a row now (for church potluck and Mother's Day). It was a hit at both events. Very refreshing! Wonderful with the sour cream too.
Okay so I skipped the sour cream since I was serving it for Thanksgiving and some were lactose intolerant. Then since I didn't have a middle layer I also skipped the cherry jello and did all raspberry. Simple and delicious! I would like to try this and follow the recipe, but its a keeper.