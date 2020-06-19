Sweet Restaurant Slaw

This sweet, creamy coleslaw recipe tastes like the coleslaw served at popular fried chicken or fish restaurants. It's excellent with burgers or on top of BBQ pork sandwiches, too!

Recipe by Sandi Gregory Johnson

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine coleslaw mix and onion in a large bowl.

  • Whisk together salad dressing, sugar, vegetable oil, vinegar, poppy seeds, and salt in a medium bowl; blend thoroughly. Pour dressing over coleslaw mixture and toss to coat.

  • Chill for at least 2 hours before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
200 calories; protein 0.8g; carbohydrates 22.5g; fat 12g; cholesterol 11.2mg; sodium 252.5mg. Full Nutrition
