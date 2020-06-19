Sweet Restaurant Slaw
This sweet, creamy coleslaw recipe tastes like the coleslaw served at popular fried chicken or fish restaurants. It's excellent with burgers or on top of BBQ pork sandwiches, too!
More like 4 and a half stars. A tad on the sweet side (should have listened to reviews and cut back on sugar some), but still so so yummy. Seemed dry when first put together, but it really creams up quickly in the frig - 2 hours is plenty of time for it to set up. I added two diced radishes, I think next time I will add four, to help the sweet factor and to add some more crunch. Aftter reading reviews, I added more onion, ground mustard and a tad more salt. Yummers! Served with ribs and baked beans. My boyfriend's take: "better than Southern cooking and I never had to leave my porch in Arizona." And he is picky about his slaw. POSTSCRIPT: I cut back on the sugar the next time, and it just didn't taste as good. I tried adding the sugar back in after I had already added the slaw -- didn't really work.Read More
I found this to be too sweet and too heavy on the dressing- if I make it again I will reduce the sugar by about half and add the liquid to the slaw mix bit by bit until I get the desired amount of wetness- with the full amount of dressing it was just too goopy.Read More
This was great! I used mayo instead of miracle whip and rice wine vinegar instead of white vinegar, but just barely cut back on the sugar because rice vinegar is slightly sweet. My friends agreed that it was even better than the slaw at the great BBQ place in town. Will definitely make again!
Delicious cole slaw! Creamy and sweet, just the way I like it. I use real mayo, celery seed instead of poppy, a dollop of sour cream instead of the oil, and a little extra salt and pepper. Thanks.
This is very much like the slaw we make in our deli and people come from other counties just to get this slaw. I tried cutting down the ingredients from the huge amount we make at the store and it comes out to very much like this recipe. Except we don't use any oil in our dressing. You don't need it. Just added calories. We use a good mayonaisse instead of salad dressing and our slaw dressing would come out to 1 cup of mayo, 2/3 cup sugar and 2.5 tablespoons white vinegar. About 1.5 pounds of shredded cabbage and one shredded carrot. We don't use onions in our slaw although some probably would like that. I would probably use a good sweet onion like a Vadalia maybe. I'm thinking I'd also use celery seed instead of poppy seeds. We use celery seed in our pickled slaw and it's good! Letting it sit a while is the key. That loosens up the dressing. Just remember to stir it good before serving.
I just made this coleslaw for a big cookout that I am hosting tomorrow and I had to rate this right away! It is delicious! I haven't even chilled it for the 2 hours and it is so good! I can't wait to share it with my friends and family. I followed the recipe exact with the exception of using mayo and no poppy seeds. This is my slaw recipe for now on, thank you!
Being a midwesterner, I've had a lot of different kinds of restaurant and tavern coleslaws with my Friday night perch dinners, but this is the best by far!
This was absolutely delicious, and I'm not even a huge slaw fan! I used two bags of prepared slaw, and made the dressing as directed. Plenty of dressing. Refrigerated overnight, and plenty of sweet, creamy slaw. Nice recipe, I'll do this one many times.
Great cole slaw dressing. I did use mayo and just a wee bit more vinegar, a little less sugar because we like the tangy taste. It was so easy to do and everyone loved it. This is my go-to slaw dressing.
This is the best. I only used 1/3 cup sugar and it was fabulous! Thanks for the keeper recipe Sandi!
Make this coleslaw!! I didn't make any chnages to the recipes, besides allowing it to marinate overnight, and it was a great success!
This is a four star as written But five stars with 1/4 cup sugar, 5 TBS white vinegar, 1 TBS olive oil and 4 TBS diced onion.
I'm giving it 5-stars even though I didn't follow the recipe exactly but close enough....In the morning I shredded & chopped 1/2 cabbage (=1 pound) & 1 carrot, upped the onion closer to 3 Tablespoons, very finely diced & let that sit together in the fridge for a coupla hours. Just before noon I followed the dressing recipe (btw, the directions do not specifically say to use Miracle Whip, it's merely a suggestion & I suspect the ones who complain about this being too sweet probably did use Miracle Whip), using mayo, left out the poppy seeds (I never have them in my cupboard nor did we like it when we sub'd celery seed) & added a dash of fresh ground black pepper. After 4 hours in the fridge this was great on it's own but BOMB over slow smoked pulled pork!!! I can't stop thinking about it & I don't even like cole slaw! Can't wait to see how much better it probably tastes today!!!
This is the recipe that made me a fan of coleslaw. I had been making coleslaw for my husband for years but never cared for it. From the first time I used this recipe I have nibbled from each and every batch :) I make the recipe almost as written except that for personal preference I use mayo instead of creamy salad dressing and a packet of Splenda instead of white sugar. A couple of tips: combine everything except the coleslaw mix in a large bowl until smooth and blended. Taste and adjust until you like the taste of the dressing. Stir in the coleslaw mix a bit at a time. It will seem dry at first but don't worry - after a couple hours in the fridge (covered) it will be deliciously creamy and you can move it to a smaller container. Finally, and I can't stress this enough, use the nicest vinegar and oil in your pantry. You will really taste the difference. If it doesn't taste nice on your finger, it will not improve once you've added it to the bowl. I use white balsamic vinegar and a light salad oil or almond oil - the type you would use to make a salad dressing. This coleslaw is excellent on hamburgers, with BBQ'd anything, on pizza (yes, pizza!) and just by itself. Thanks for posting it, Sandi.
Just finished making a double recipe of slaw for 2 parties today. (gota love being retired in Hawaii!!) Tasted it before the rest in the fridge and I'm here to say this is one "broke da mout" "Ono" slaw! The onions do add a wonderful layer of flavor to this recipe that I wouldn't have thought to try. If you make this for a party, you may as well double it, because it won't last long. What I did for a double recipe: 1) 3# Head of cabbage, 4+TBS) onions, 1 1/3cups) Mayo, 5 TBS) vegetable oil, 2/3cups) sugar, 4TBS) white vinegar, 1/2 tsp) Salt, and 1 tsp) poppy seeds. I tasted my store bought (Kraft) stand by to compare, and found that this recipe wasn't quite as sweet as what I've been using. I always like the KFC slaw but now, It's this or nothing for this guy! ****UPDATE**** Next time I make this I'm not going to add the wet ingredients to the slaw until just before I leave for a function. As I mentioned above, the flavor was very good when I first added the dressing. After two hours the dressing broke the cabbage down to the point that it was swimming in juice. Didn't look real appetizing at all but still tasted good. I noticed a couple people poke at the juice in the bowl and walk away. Still keeping it at 5 stars though!*****UPDATE 9/12) Made this salad again today. I used less of the sauce on this salad and still there was more than enough to make a great slaw. Next time I'm going to cut the dressing in half. I'm sure it will still be a 5 star recipe with less waste!
Giving this five stars because it is exactly what it says it is... My husband loved this cole slaw and even said "it tastes like the kind from KFC!" I wouldn't eat it (not a big coleslaw person), but it was exactly what I was going for. Thanks!
Excellent coleslaw didn't change a thing except to use light miracle whip! It went great with beer battered fish and french fries.
This was a nice coleslaw with plenty of sweetness. I used hellmans instead of miracle whip. I also used celery seeds instead of poppy seeds and added a sprinkle of seasoning salt and ground mustard. The variety of flavors is wonderful. Make sure to let it sit at least two hours. Overnight is even better!
This is a delicious slaw recipe and one I've been using since 2007. It gets rave reviews anytime I make it for family or friends. I have made it both as the original recipe and also with my changes. I've found that my family prefers it when I use onion powder instead of the fresh onion added in - but if using fresh onion, the sweet onion that is finely chopped works best for flavor. Also I prefer apple cider vinegar instead of white vinegar in the recipe. For the vegetable oil I use extra virgin olive oil. Only thing I add that isn't in the recipe is some black pepper. This is a great slaw recipe and one that is better than any of the slaw dressings that are available at the store.
Great slaw recipe! The only thing is I use a tad less sugar, but other than that everything stays the same. Goes great with my pulled pork sandwiches. I know coleslaw is pretty simple, but this one definitely does not disappoint.
This did taste good! I cut back on the sugar by 1/2, instead of using bagged slaw I used my food processor for the cabbage and carrots.
Fantastic recipe. I used 1/2 the sugar and mayonaise. Turned out fabulous.
I love this coleslaw! It tastes just like KFC coleslaw!
With the exception of the sweetness, this is very close to the coleslaw I make to duplicate the way my mom made coleslaw when I was a kid. Her method was to put your sugar in a measuring cup, then pour apple cider vinegar over the sugar until it is saturated. This, in my opinion, creates the best balance of sweet & sour. One additional thing I do to get better crunch is to soak your grated cabbage in ice water for about 30-60 minutes, then drain well before mixing in your dressing. I also add grated carrot (as the picture shows) for color. The creaminess increases as the mixture sits. A tad of sour cream can be added to adjust the sweetness if needed.
This is similar to our traditional family coleslaw recipe. We grind our cabbage by using an old fashioned hand grinder (use the fine blade). With the ground cabbage in a large bowl, we sprinkle about 2 Tablespoons of sugar and 1 Tablespoon of black pepper on top, mix, cover, and let stand for 2 or 3 hours. WHY? To draw the water out of the cabbage. Then we drain the liquid, add a generous amount of regular mayonnaise and blend all ingredients together. It is a German recipe, with logical processes and simple ingredients.
Really was delicious. It's important to know that when you first mix the ingriedients that it is not very juicy but once you let it sit for the 2 hours you have perfect cole slaw. Give yourself the time needed to let this recipe sit in the fridge. I didn't change a thing about the recipe and wasn't too sweet to me.
This recipe is almost like my moms. We start out with 1 head of cabbage (shredded), 3 Tbls. of grated onion, 1/2 - 2/3 C. Miracle Whip, 1 Capful of Apple Cider Vinegar, 1/4 tsp. celery seed, 3 grated carrots, 1 Tbls. milk.........mix together....sprinkle 3 Tablespoons of sugar on top and let set in refrigerator for at least 2 hours. Mix all together and serve. OMG.........so flippen good:) Enjoy. Thanks mom.....she's in heaven, now.
This is my go-to coleslaw recipe. I make it several times a year. It is perfect AS IS. The only time I change the ingredients is when I double the recipe; I only use 3/4 cup sugar, but double the rest of the ingredients. Further, it's simple to make and uses ingredients I always have on hand.
This was very tasty and easy to prepare. I cut it down to 2 servings and was just the right amount for my husband & I. The kids don't care for slaw (their loss!). I mixed everything together in a bowl at the same time and that worked fine. I didn't have any poppy seed so used celery seed and that worked well. I served it with tuna patties and macaroni and cheese. This is a keeper!
absolutely delicious. I use non-fat mayo for the 'creamy salad dressing', and splenda in place of the white sugar for a slightly healthier version. It still comes out amazing!
Best slaw recipe. I used the amount of sugar in the recipe (other reviews said less sugar made the recipe not as good.) Another reviewer was correct that it seems quite dry but, after setting for 2+ hours in the refrigerator, it was perfectly creamy. I used minced onion and left out the poppy seeds. It was fantastic and was a hit at our party. They said it was better than any restaurant slaw they had had! I will keep this recipe.
I omitted the poppy seeds and used pickle juice instead of the vinegar, like my grandmother used to do with her cole slaw. I also cut the sugar in half and therefore only used 2 TB of vegetable oil. Yummy!
I've made this several times exactly as directed. Every time I take it to a gathering, someone wants the recipe and I direct them here. Easy to make and delicious. A great recipe for someone who doesn't cook but needs to take a covered dish somewhere.
THE best - didn't change a thing. All raved. Thanks for sharing!
Wonderful, wonderful!! I think changes are only necessary to each persons different tastes. I didn't want to add oil so I added a bit of sour cream instead. Next time I'll try it without that. I used the olive oil mayo and rice vinegar (it's what I had on hand). I also did 1/3 cup sugar only because I prefer it less sweet. You can't go wrong with with recipe...changes or not. Yum!
FINALLY!!!!!! I've been searching for a recipe for cole slaw that's as good as KFC's (love that stuff) and THIS IS IT!!!!!!!! THANK YOU!!!!!!!!!!
Tastes exactly like the title! We loved this. I substitued celery seeds for the poppy seeds, and instead of Miracle Whip, used the mayo that I had on hand (Duke's, the only mayo to eat, IMHO! ;), and it was simply yummy. We used it to smother some chili dogs, and man oh man, I'm getting hungry just thinking about it! Nice job, Sandi! A classic recipe to keep around.
Now a standby and everyone loves it! Super easy too!
I have made this for years but have been remiss in posting a review (not that it needs it). The first time I made it I did not have any Miracle Whip so I used Mayo. Future iterations I used the Miracle Whip. SO much better than the Mayo. I sub the fresh onion for 1T dried minced. I omit the salt and poppy seeds. And I subbed The 3T oil for 1T sesame oil and 2T vegetable oil. That sesame oil gives the slaw a subtle Asian flair which sends it over the top. I have been known to get up in the middle of the night to get a small bowl. Stuff that dreams are made of. This is 1 of my 3 favorite recipes on this site. The other 2 are the Creamy Coconut Cake and the Roasted Vegetables (which are so flavorful I pick at them cold). Great recipe…thanks!
Perfect dish for this hot weather! I followed the recipe with a couple exceptions. I used less sugar, about 1/3 of a cup or less. It was plenty sweet for us. I also used celery salt in place of the poppy seeds (I never have poppy seeds). Thanks for the recipe.
I'll never buy cole slaw again - AWESOME!! Slight changes based on others' suggestions: used light mayo in place of "Miracle Whip," and celery seeds in place of poppy seeds. Sets up very nicely when chilling and the taste and consistency are even better the next day!
Loved it - wasn't too sweet after it chilled. I originally didn't think it was dressed enough - but it was completely creamy once it chilled (almost too much dressing). May cut the portions back next time - but the flavor profile was just right!
I used Splenda and broccoli cole slaw, it was very good.
This is very good. I can see why it got so many 5-star reviews. I didn't think it was too sweet, but then I love sweet dishes. It was the perfect way to use up some cabbage from the garden. The only change I made was to use green onion instead of regular onion.
U-N-B-E-L-I-E-V-A-B-L-E! With a passion for cooking and the nickname "country chef" by friends, there aren't many recipes or dishes that I can't perfect. Cole slaw is one of the few I struggle with. I've watched my mother-in-law and grandmother make delicious coleslaw countless times and tried so many different recipes. I'm not the measuring type and I have been stumped many times. I could never get it just right. Now this is my recipe of choice and everone loves it and many ask for the recipe. It is so delicious and easy. So good I would give it more stars if I could. The only changes I made were: 1)use celery seed instead of poppy seeds and 2)cut the sugar in half.
FAB!!! Wish I could give it 10 stars. This one is replacing my 20 year old recipe!
I didn't have coleslaw mix, so I initially passed this recipe and looked for others, but of all the ones I looked through this one had the best reviews and best looking ingredient list. I was worried about the amount of cabbage for the ratio of dressing but a medium sized cabbage and a few grated carrots worked out perfectly. I didn't change anything and the flavor was great. It's not often that you read so many reviews that say the recipe is perfect "as-is". It was also helpful to hear from another reviewer that the dressing builds up after it sits for a few hours, that was something that was an initial concern, but everything worked out perfectly. This recipe is definitely a keeper.
Perfect coleslaw dressing -- I thought it might be too sweet, but it was just right!
Okay.... I JUST made this with the ingredients I had on hand..... I used 2 slices if SWEET VIDALIA onion, finely chopped (probably about 1/4 cup) and 1 tablespoon of Cider vinegar (I was out of white), and then added 1/2 cup of raisins........THIS recipe with my slight changes.......this is THE BOMB OF COLESLAWS!!!!! I had to force myself to cover the bowl to allow for the 2 hours of chilling!!!!! Excellent....THANK YOU!!!!!!
Very quick and easy to make! It was delicious! I added 2 tbsp more of vinegar since my boyfriend likes it "tangy". Thanks for the recipe!
I love this dressing! I used one pre-packaged bag of coleslaw mix. I did make minor adjustments to the ingredients. I used sour cream instead of veg oil, 2 T rice wine vinegar ( it's all I had on hand) and also I cut back on the white suagr to 1/4 cup. I like sweet but not too sweet. I marinated for about 4 hours. The results were amazing. I used celery seeds instead of poppy seeds and found that this added nice texture to the coleslaw. The marinade was sweet but too sweet and with nice flavor. With adjustments that I made, this turned out to be a tasty coleslaw!
Tried this today with the turkey, it was a hit. I used 10 pkts of Equal in place of the sugar.
Yum! I can't stop eating this! Hope there is some left for dinner.
I just mixed this up and I can hardly wait until it has time to sit and get better. When I tasted it I wanted to just keep eating! I added some pepper just because but otherwise followed the recipe. I know I will be making this again and again this summer. Thanks for a great recipe, Sandi.
This is the best coleslaw recipe I've ever tried. It definitely tastes just like restaurant coleslaw. It creams together really nicely when refrigerated over night. Will definitely make again. Thanks!
I adore this. I made some yummy and healthy changes. I use half broccoli slaw, half cabbage. grapeseed oil veganaise, olive oil and apple cider vinegar and only 1/4 cup sugar. yum yum yum yum
Made this for a card night with the cousins followed some of the other suggestions of using celery seed instead of poppy and it was really good. Instead of diced onion I grated mine which made the onion disappear into the salad perfectly. They have already asked for a repeat!
Great recipe! I did do 1/3C sugar, and 2 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar and don't add the oil - LOVED it!!! It may seem dry to start, but if you let it rest in the fridge for a bit, it becomes very saucy.
This is my new go-to coleslaw recipe. My husband LOVES it with the Amazing Ribs recipe from this site. If you like super-sweet slaw, this is the recipe! (I also found reducing sugar to 1/3 cup is plenty sweet!)
YUM YUM YUMMY!!! The best coleslaw recipe I have found :-) I made the following changes as suggested by other users: 1. Add 2 tbsp. apple cider vinegar instead of the 1 tbsp. of white vinegar 2. Only used 1/4 of a cup of sugar and it was plenty sweet 3. Subtract the vegetable oil (delicious without it it would be real oily if you add it) 4. Instead of the bagged stuff I used 1 small head of green cabbage and a little less than 1/2 of red cabbage with 1 large shredded carrot still cheaper than the pre-cut stuff 5. Subtract the poppy seeds - I don't have them on hand - Add heaping 1/4 tsp. of celery seeds. 6. Add a dash of pepper 7. Instead of letting it all marinate I found it to be fresher and more delicious by waiting to add the dressing until right before serving. It's just a really great fresh taste and this is a great base recipe to get ideas then to make your own changes for your own prefrence. But I will SOOOOOOOOO make this recipe again and can't wait for an excuse to make it again. 5 big delicious stars!
I really wanted to make this a little healthier, if I could. I used broccoli slaw and added about 3/4 c. of shredded carrots. I used half mayo, half fat free PLAIN yogurt and cut the sugar to two tablespoons. The recipe didn't specify what kind of onion, so I used green onions. We all enjoyed this. I think I might add more green onion next time. The longer this sets, the better it is. I plan on serving the leftovers on ham sandwiches for the fam tomorrow, mine will be in a bowl with chopped ham, sans bread.
I have tried many cole slaw recipes at allrecipes.com. Most are good, but this is one of the better ones. If more restaurants served cole slaw this good, they may be able to market it as a main dish. It's quite sweet, but very delicious.
Great cole slaw base! Quick, easy, yummy, and adaptable: What's not to like? I heeded advice from other reviewers and cut the sugar in half (actually, I used Splenda -- can't tell the diff). I also replaced the oil with water to thin it out without adding more fat. The flavors are great; I'd never put onion in slaw before, but it's quite nice. In my opinion, white vinegar, apple cider vinegar, and rice wine vinegar are all lovely with this recipe. Give them a try.
Excellent! I used 1 1/2 bags of slaw mix. Made it the day of the party. The next day the left overs were watery. Would not make the night before.
I just made this colesway and it is by far the favorite of my families slaw. So much like the one made by a famous chicken restaurant! Will be my go to recipe for slaw now!!
use apple cider vinegar
Really the best cole slaw recipe I've found. I cut the sugar back to 1/3 c, increase the vinegar to 3 tbsp, use mayo instead of miracle whip, and use garlic salt instead of salt. This really is as close as I've been able to come to restaurant slaw.
Super simple and very good. No changes made.
I made this yesterday for a fish fry. Everyone loved it! Several commented that it tastes just like KFC coleslaw! Easy and delicious!
I halved this recipie and used celery seed in place of the poppy seed. It was delicious.
This was great. Really enjoyed the flavors and it is now my standard slaw recipe, make sure you wait the two hours. The sugar needs time to disolve in the liquid. Great taste just need to prepare ahead.
yum! my friend made this (with regular mayo) and it was sooo good. She doesn't like slaw but was making bbq so decided to try it. She still didn't like it but everyone else did! So tasty - my 2 yo daughter loved it too. Can't wait to make it for my family.
I added a little extra mayo to make it more creamy like I'm used to and when all was said and done it turned out great :-)
This is great as is, but sweet. I use 1/3 cup Miracle whip + 1/3 cup Mayo, only 2 T. vegetable oil and only 1/3 c. sugar. We serve it on buttered grilled buns with the Slow Cooker Texas Pulled Pork recipe from this site. DIVINE COMBO!!! Sometimes I'll add an additional 1/2 bag (6 oz.) of Broccoli Slaw, and there's plenty of dressing to coat.
BEST COLE SLAW I'VE EVER HAD! I don't like Miracle Whip, so I used mayo & I didn't have any poppy seeds. Delicious!!!!
I made this slaw for Memorial Day, which accompanied pulled pork! Absolutely delicious! I waited to hear my family's comments...everyone love it! I used celery seed instead of poppy, less sugar, and half the amount of oil. I let is sit for about 4-5 hours. This is a keeper!
Really good.
GREAT..... I must say that I substituted 1/2 C. sugar for 1/3 Blue Agave, poppy seed for celery seed(a personal fav.) and sprinkled curry powder lightly over the top.... This is over the top.... oh yes, I used green onions sliced for the diced onion. I kept with the spirit of recipe and added my personal style to it. Thanks for the recipe.
This is my third or fourth time using this recipe and I love it! However this is my very 1st time making this slaw since going egg free and it was still delicious even with substitutions. Instead of salad dressing or mayo I used Veganaise (basically vegan mayo), 1/4 cup fine granulated organic sugar instead of white, and last but not least I didn't have any vegetable oil so I used olive oil instead. I know, I know you can't switch up ingredients and leave a review but I've made this recipe following it to a T as well and was actually compelled to join allrecipes just to comment because it still tasted delicious EVEN with my substitutions. Lol. Yeah, I know most people would think you can't mess up coleslaw but I've been to enough cookouts to know that you CAN. Lol. Make this recipe with or without minor substitutions it will most likely still be delish! Thanks for the recipe Sandy!
I made "South Beach" style by substituting slightly less than 1/2 cup of Splenda for the sugar. It is WONDERFUL!!
Great recipe! I have used with the full amount of sugar and it was good, can cut back a little and it still turns out great. I do not care for onions so I leave those out and I usually do not have poppy seeds on hand... Friends Love it!! Thank you for a tasty recipe!
Finally found a coleslaw recipe that I like! I cut the sugar back just a little to 1/3 cup, used real mayonnaise because that's all I buy, and subbed celery seed because I didn't have poppy seeds. Excellent!
First time EVER, making Cole Slaw. I LOVE this recipe. I used Miracle Whip, and didn't have any white vinegar on hand, used apple cider vinegar. Didn't add poppy seeds. Thank you, will add this to my cookbook.
Our family's favorite cole slaw!
Loved this! I cut down on the sugar by almost half because I was serving it to a diabetic. I elimated the poppy seeds because another of my guests has diverticulitis. I used Helman's mayo because that is what i had on hand. I used onion powder instead of raw onion. The only white vinegar I had on hand was rice wine vinegar and it worked great. I let it marinate overnight. It tasts like the KFC slaw we like only better and fresher!
Really good and easy!
Tastes great! So easy! I only used 1/4 cup sugar and tasted it and thought it was sweet enough.
Great coleslaw recipe. Reminiscent of St-Hubert's creamy coleslaw, but a little sweeter. Keep in mind that the coleslaw will appear alarmingly dry when mixing in the sauce with the slaw. But after sitting in the fridge for a few hours, the sauce thickened up quite nicely. Only alterations I made were to add some pepper to taste and a tsp of mustard.
It was very good but too sweet, so next time I made it I used the base idea and got a little creative. I added a bag of shredded red cabbage along with the bag of cole slaw, 2 heaping TBS dried minced onion, mayo, 1/4 cup Splenda, 2 TBS cider vinegar, 1/4 tsp celery seed and a sprinkling of caraway seed. This was more to our taste. Loved it and will make it again "my way". Thanks Sandi for a nice base recipe
This recipe was good, but I thought it was missing something... will try something different next time.
What a find! My tried and true coleslaw recipe to this point was one I got years ago from a friend, and it has a vinaigrette dressing. This was easy to make, tasty and a great change. I reduced the sugar to 1/3 cup and used celery seed for the poppy seed as was suggested by other reviewers. Thanks for the recipe, Sandi.
This is so good! I used light mayonaise, Splenda, and apple vinegar. I omitted the salt and poppy seeds (didn't have poppy seeds). It worked well with fish. This is the first time I've made coleslaw "from scratch," and I will definitely make it again.
Super good slaw recipe. If you read the recipe carefully, you can see that by adding Miracle Whip AND sugar that this will be super sweet. I like a sweet coleslaw but opted to use Best Foods mayo rather than Miracle Whip. It was still very sweet. Also left out the poppy seeds. I doubled the recipe and shredded a whole head of cabbage plus carrots. My entire family (including kids) loved this. I like to leave mine in the refrigerator over night rather than just a couple of hours. It absolutely needs to sit for AT LEAST a couple of hours. It really does taste just like KFC's coleslaw and it's quite tasty. This is my new recipe for coleslaw - goes great on top of pulled pork or corned beef sandwiches!
The best coleslaw I've had. I made it for the second time last night to go with some meats that I was smoking. We had family over, and one of my guests thought I had driven to the town over to buy coleslaw from the broasted chicken place there, but then he took a bite and realized that this was SOOO much better! My only changes were that I used mayo, rice wine vinegar, and cut the sugar down to 1/2 cup. This is going to be a staple at my house, I'm sure of it.
PERFECT & so delicious in every way! the highlight of our bbq for sure... i did cut back on the sugar (probably halfway) & did not use poppy seeds. but other than that, i followed the recipe to a T
Light mayo and Splenda works well with this recipe
This tasted very similar to restaurant coleslaw and is very good! I used real mayo and I didn't add nearly as much sugar as called for and it came out plenty sweet. Also, there is no need for the vegetable oil, I didn't use it and it came out perfect! Although I didn't use any seeds this time, I recommend celery seeds instead of poppy seeds.
Very very good! I did cut the oil back to just a drop.
