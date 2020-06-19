Sweet Restaurant Slaw

Just finished making a double recipe of slaw for 2 parties today. (gota love being retired in Hawaii!!) Tasted it before the rest in the fridge and I'm here to say this is one "broke da mout" "Ono" slaw! The onions do add a wonderful layer of flavor to this recipe that I wouldn't have thought to try. If you make this for a party, you may as well double it, because it won't last long. What I did for a double recipe: 1) 3# Head of cabbage, 4+TBS) onions, 1 1/3cups) Mayo, 5 TBS) vegetable oil, 2/3cups) sugar, 4TBS) white vinegar, 1/2 tsp) Salt, and 1 tsp) poppy seeds. I tasted my store bought (Kraft) stand by to compare, and found that this recipe wasn't quite as sweet as what I've been using. I always like the KFC slaw but now, It's this or nothing for this guy! ****UPDATE**** Next time I make this I'm not going to add the wet ingredients to the slaw until just before I leave for a function. As I mentioned above, the flavor was very good when I first added the dressing. After two hours the dressing broke the cabbage down to the point that it was swimming in juice. Didn't look real appetizing at all but still tasted good. I noticed a couple people poke at the juice in the bowl and walk away. Still keeping it at 5 stars though!*****UPDATE 9/12) Made this salad again today. I used less of the sauce on this salad and still there was more than enough to make a great slaw. Next time I'm going to cut the dressing in half. I'm sure it will still be a 5 star recipe with less waste!