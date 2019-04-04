Having lived in Miami and eaten and cooked delicious Cuban food for over 25 years, I understand the "bland" reviews. First the water to rice ratio is too much. Try cutting down to 1 1/2 cups of water for each cup of rice. Secondly, because the spice and onion were not made into a sofrito (sauted in a little oil with diced garlic (not included in this recipe) the flavor of the spices is diluted in the water. The sofrito - onion, garlic, red or green bell pepper should be sauteed in the oil before the annato is added. When I make Cuban style yellow rice, I also add a bay leaf to the sofrito. After the veggies have softened, I add the rice to the mixture, stirring for about 2 minutes. That allows it to absorb the flavors of the spices and the yellow color from the annato. Finally, add the water, bring to boil, then lower heat and simmer for 15 - 20 minutes. Take out the bay leaf. Then add the sweet peas at the end. Stir rice before serving. Hope this helps.