Cuban-Style Yellow Rice

Yellow rice is a staple in the Caribbean because of its beautiful color and flavor. Being Cuban, our household often served yellow rice. It's traditional to garnish yellow rice with pimentos, but I don't like them so I don't. Serve yellow rice with Cuban-style roast pork, or add cooked chicken pieces while cooking the rice to make Arroz con Pollo.
Since I only needed this for a few people and the reviews complained of it being runny I made a few change with great results. I sauteed 1 C of dry rice, onion, and garlic in hot oil and then added about 1/2 tsp annatto powder, 1/4 tsp paprika, a little chicken bouillon, and 1/2 tsp cumin. Then I added 2 C water and 1/4 c frozen peas. I brought it to a boil, turned heat to low, then covered and cooked 20 mins. I removed the rice from the heat and left covered for 5 mins. Then I fluffed with a fork. PERFECT! I served this with Salsa Chicken (also from this site) for an easy weeknight meal. This was a great way to use my annatto powder.
This recipe is delicious! But I found an even more delicious and quicker way to make yellow rice! I used Vigo yellow rice and was amazed. Vigo yellow rice was so simple to make and tasted even better than the home made rice.
Since I only needed this for a few people and the reviews complained of it being runny I made a few change with great results. I sauteed 1 C of dry rice, onion, and garlic in hot oil and then added about 1/2 tsp annatto powder, 1/4 tsp paprika, a little chicken bouillon, and 1/2 tsp cumin. Then I added 2 C water and 1/4 c frozen peas. I brought it to a boil, turned heat to low, then covered and cooked 20 mins. I removed the rice from the heat and left covered for 5 mins. Then I fluffed with a fork. PERFECT! I served this with Salsa Chicken (also from this site) for an easy weeknight meal. This was a great way to use my annatto powder.
This recipe is delicious! But I found an even more delicious and quicker way to make yellow rice! I used Vigo yellow rice and was amazed. Vigo yellow rice was so simple to make and tasted even better than the home made rice.
This was a very good recipe, although I am partial to short grain (pearl) white rice. I used half an envelope of sazon instead of the annato powder and paprika, as these are both included in the sazon. Re: Don in Maryville Try cutting down the liquid to 6 cups. Long grain rice can be tricky sometimes. That's the proportion that usually works out for me.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 1 stars
05/13/2010
very bland for cuban rice, if you loose the peas & pimiento and add 1 clove garlic finely minced, & 1/2 tsp of red pepper flakes you can get closer to a rice dish recognizable to most cuban food aficionados
Having lived in Miami and eaten and cooked delicious Cuban food for over 25 years, I understand the "bland" reviews. First the water to rice ratio is too much. Try cutting down to 1 1/2 cups of water for each cup of rice. Secondly, because the spice and onion were not made into a sofrito (sauted in a little oil with diced garlic (not included in this recipe) the flavor of the spices is diluted in the water. The sofrito - onion, garlic, red or green bell pepper should be sauteed in the oil before the annato is added. When I make Cuban style yellow rice, I also add a bay leaf to the sofrito. After the veggies have softened, I add the rice to the mixture, stirring for about 2 minutes. That allows it to absorb the flavors of the spices and the yellow color from the annato. Finally, add the water, bring to boil, then lower heat and simmer for 15 - 20 minutes. Take out the bay leaf. Then add the sweet peas at the end. Stir rice before serving. Hope this helps.
Unsure why this recipe has a lower score. I usually do not look at recipes with lower score, however this one intrigued me and for my surprise it was pretty good. You should give it a try. I did not used peas or pimientos- do not care for them- and I cooked on the rice cooker and followed the rice cooker instructions. Served with black beans.
This turned out really good - although a little 'wet' like some others. I may cut down on the liquid next time. Thanks!
naples34102
Rating: 4 stars
04/27/2015
Subtle but pleasant flavor, the ideal counterpoint for a more boldly flavored main dish. I didn't have annatto powder but a quick internet search told me that equal parts of paprika and turmeric would be a suitable substitute. Also, rather than cook the onion in the water, I sautéed it briefly in a little butter before adding the rice, then let that toast a bit before adding the water and finishing the cooking. Not wanting to open a jar of pimientos for the little I needed for just Hubs and me, I finely chopped some red bell pepper to take its place. It added both color contrast and extra flavor. I served this with Quick and Easy Shrimp Fajitas and Cucumber-Mango Salsa, both excellent recipes also from this site. Hubs and I agree we'd gladly eat this exact same meal again.
I live in an area where cuban food is very popular and served often at restaurants. I used half chicken broth and half water but otherwise followed the recipe. I think this had very little flavor, but it did cook up beautifully texture-wise. I hate to admit it, I will be sticking with the Vigo package mix when I want to make yellow rice. Just don't think it's worth the effort to try tweaking this to our tastes. Admittedly, this totally could be a personal taste preference thing.
Sorry but this was not a hit. After reading the reviews I added 1/2 teaspoon of Annatto and Paprika because everyone was saying it was bland. It was still bland. I even cooked the rice in Chicken stock. It does not come out yellow. I live in Ybor city where this is a very popular dish and this would not cut it here.
This was super delicious. I tweaked it a little. Instead of water, I used chicken stock (homemade that I had in the freezer). I also used powder chicken flavor (consome) instead of salt. Also, after I added my peas, I covered and simmered for the last 10 minutes.
Great Rice. I combined others and original to form a great rice. I used 2 Vigo Mexican Rice pkg. Sauted dry rice in oil with 1/2 lg onion, 2 garlic cloves, 1 tsp annatto, 1/2 tsp paprika, 1 tsp cumin. Then added 3/4 cup chicken stock. Then I added 3 1/4 cups water, 1/2 cup frozen peas and 1/2 cup frozen corn. Simmered about 20 min until evaporated the then added 4 oz jar chopped pimento.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
06/12/2019
Pretty basic recipe. My family is Cuban and we normally add sliced sausages. It makes it an all in one dish. Kids LOVE it.
Tried this in an Instant Pot. Huge fail. Looking at the ratio of rice to water I was immediately suspicious, but I wanted to see the results. Way to much water. As well the color came out nothing like the picture, finally, not as flavorful as I hoped. But I’ll give it a couple more tries, both as written and with modifications as I think this should be delicious.
This was delish! I cooked it in my rice cooker and used jasmine rice, only rice I had. I did cook onion and seasonings first, put it in the rice cooker with rice and water as per cooker instructions. It was wonderful! Thank you for this great recipe.
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.