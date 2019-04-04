Cuban-Style Yellow Rice

Yellow rice is a staple in the Caribbean because of its beautiful color and flavor. Being Cuban, our household often served yellow rice. It's traditional to garnish yellow rice with pimentos, but I don't like them so I don't. Serve yellow rice with Cuban-style roast pork, or add cooked chicken pieces while cooking the rice to make Arroz con Pollo.

  • Place the rice in a sieve and rinse under cold water until the water runs clear. Shake sieve to remove excess water from rice.

  • Place rice in a large saucepan with a tightly fitting lid and add water. Stir in the onion, salt, annatto powder, paprika, and pepper. Bring the mixture to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to low, cover pan, and simmer. After cooking for 10 minutes, gently stir the peas into the rice. Cook until all the water is evaporated and the rice is tender, 15 to 20 minutes longer. Serve garnished with pimento slices.

Per Serving:
120 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 26.1g; fat 0.2g; sodium 205.6mg. Full Nutrition
