Tuna And Bean Salad

Rating: 4.13 stars
24 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 8
  • 4 star values: 12
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

The combination of tuna with olive oil, lemon juice, and beans is inspired by the cuisine of Italy. The beans are green beans and cannellini beans, also known as white kidney beans. Serve cold or at room temperature.

By Edie Moon

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl, mix together green beans, tuna, cannellini beans, chopped onion, olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, and cheese. Season to taste with salt and black pepper. Cover, and chill in the refrigerator for about 2 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
279 calories; protein 24.4g; carbohydrates 25.3g; fat 9g; cholesterol 23.3mg; sodium 114.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (24)

Most helpful positive review

CRUISEM
Rating: 5 stars
04/27/2005
WOW this is EXCELLENT!! I made two small changes added some sliced almonds and used lime juice since I was out of lemon. I served it on a bed of baby Romain lettuce. Thanks so much for a delightful new twist on tuna salad!! Read More
Helpful
(15)

Most helpful critical review

asiachick
Rating: 3 stars
05/08/2007
My 1-year old is eating food with us now but isn't a big fan of onions so I omitted the onion and used onion powder instead. Because of that I had to add some extra seasonings but it turned out great! I served it on a bed of lettuce with a little warm rice and it turned out great! Read More
Helpful
(3)
Reviews:
CRETER
Rating: 4 stars
08/29/2002
Very Good! So easy and it tasted great. I served it on top of spinach leaves but next time I will stuff it into a pita for a main dish sandwich. Read More
Helpful
(14)
DAVIST
Rating: 4 stars
05/12/2004
Not bad flavor - but next time I would use fresh green beans or omit them entirely. The frozen ones had a bad "freezer" taste that is usually eliminated by cooking. Otherwise a healthy alternative to typical mayo based tuna salad. Read More
Helpful
(11)
TRACIOK
Rating: 4 stars
06/08/2005
Pretty good. I omitted the green beans. It was much better the next day as the tuna was not so "strong" and the flavors were blended. I used albacore tuna and served on baby spinich as a salad. Will make again when craving a different tuna salad. May try with kidney beans next. Read More
Helpful
(10)
LASROSE
Rating: 4 stars
03/19/2004
Great easy recipe- throw it all in and mix- all done! Lots of flavor- use on top of spinach leaves or filler in pita. Read More
Helpful
(9)
SAKANA
Rating: 5 stars
05/24/2003
delicious! great blend of flavors-- the onion looks like it will be overwhelming but it fits perfectly into the dish. Read More
Helpful
(8)
NMChef1
Rating: 4 stars
07/23/2006
I made this for The Woman I Love. It made 2 plates for each of us over 2 days. I made my half exactly as written (with 1 tbsp of parmesan in my half) and omitted the parmesan for her. We both loved it - so nice and fresh and healthy. As it turns out as much as I love cheese I didn't really notice the parmesan in my half so some people may choose to omit it. One minor thing: I used a very large red onion for this and I thought it was too much so others might be advised to use a medium or small one (or a half onion like one reviewer suggested). I had mine by itself on a plate and served hers on a bed of hearts of romaine - a great salad either way. I'm going to make a double batch for her next weekend and so on. Thanks for a keeper of a recipe. Read More
Helpful
(8)
Wendy
Rating: 5 stars
08/30/2010
I really loved this! I was looking for a lighter alternative to the usual tuna salad with mayo. I did make some changes simply because I didn't have the ingredients. Didn't have cheese and didn't have green beans but kept everything else as is except used about 1/2 the oil. Very good and I will definitely make again! Read More
Helpful
(6)
BETHANNE770
Rating: 4 stars
01/12/2009
I thought this was great! My husband also enjoyed it. I skipped the green beans but otherwise followed the recipe. Served it over some European mix lettuce dressed with a little lemon juice and olive oil and added some hard boiled egg to the plate. Very healthy and tasty! Read More
Helpful
(5)
asiachick
Rating: 3 stars
05/08/2007
My 1-year old is eating food with us now but isn't a big fan of onions so I omitted the onion and used onion powder instead. Because of that I had to add some extra seasonings but it turned out great! I served it on a bed of lettuce with a little warm rice and it turned out great! Read More
Helpful
(3)
