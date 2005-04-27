Tuna And Bean Salad

1 of 24

Rating: 5 stars WOW this is EXCELLENT!! I made two small changes added some sliced almonds and used lime juice since I was out of lemon. I served it on a bed of baby Romain lettuce. Thanks so much for a delightful new twist on tuna salad!! Helpful (15)

Rating: 4 stars Very Good! So easy and it tasted great. I served it on top of spinach leaves but next time I will stuff it into a pita for a main dish sandwich. Helpful (14)

Rating: 4 stars Not bad flavor - but next time I would use fresh green beans or omit them entirely. The frozen ones had a bad "freezer" taste that is usually eliminated by cooking. Otherwise a healthy alternative to typical mayo based tuna salad. Helpful (11)

Rating: 4 stars Pretty good. I omitted the green beans. It was much better the next day as the tuna was not so "strong" and the flavors were blended. I used albacore tuna and served on baby spinich as a salad. Will make again when craving a different tuna salad. May try with kidney beans next. Helpful (10)

Rating: 4 stars Great easy recipe- throw it all in and mix- all done! Lots of flavor- use on top of spinach leaves or filler in pita. Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars delicious! great blend of flavors-- the onion looks like it will be overwhelming but it fits perfectly into the dish. Helpful (8)

Rating: 4 stars I made this for The Woman I Love. It made 2 plates for each of us over 2 days. I made my half exactly as written (with 1 tbsp of parmesan in my half) and omitted the parmesan for her. We both loved it - so nice and fresh and healthy. As it turns out as much as I love cheese I didn't really notice the parmesan in my half so some people may choose to omit it. One minor thing: I used a very large red onion for this and I thought it was too much so others might be advised to use a medium or small one (or a half onion like one reviewer suggested). I had mine by itself on a plate and served hers on a bed of hearts of romaine - a great salad either way. I'm going to make a double batch for her next weekend and so on. Thanks for a keeper of a recipe. Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars I really loved this! I was looking for a lighter alternative to the usual tuna salad with mayo. I did make some changes simply because I didn't have the ingredients. Didn't have cheese and didn't have green beans but kept everything else as is except used about 1/2 the oil. Very good and I will definitely make again! Helpful (6)

Rating: 4 stars I thought this was great! My husband also enjoyed it. I skipped the green beans but otherwise followed the recipe. Served it over some European mix lettuce dressed with a little lemon juice and olive oil and added some hard boiled egg to the plate. Very healthy and tasty! Helpful (5)