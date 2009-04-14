Zesty Tuna Salad

152 Ratings
  • 5 68
  • 4 52
  • 3 19
  • 2 9
  • 1 4

This takes boring canned tuna and adds a little zing to it. Dill pickle relish works great, too.

By Sandi

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mash tuna in a small bowl with a fork. Add mayonnaise, pickle relish, mustard, celery, onion, and black pepper; stir to combine. Chill and serve.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
107 calories; protein 16.5g; carbohydrates 4.1g; fat 2.4g; cholesterol 19.8mg; sodium 144.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022