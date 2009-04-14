Zesty Tuna Salad

I made this recipe just now and I think I'll keep it for my go-to recipe for tunafish. I made a couple changes - used more mayo for one (think about 1 tablespoon). I like the creaminess. Also, I did not have sweet relish so I used dill relish and I thought it was still good so I'll use either in the future. I chopped the onion and then rinsed it because my husband isn't a huge fan of raw onion but I still like it - so rather than forgo it completely, I rinsed it in order to mellow the flavor. I think my can of tuna was 7 oz instead of 6 but I don't think that I will ever have to change the rest of the ingredients since it was such a small difference.