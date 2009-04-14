Zesty Tuna Salad
This takes boring canned tuna and adds a little zing to it. Dill pickle relish works great, too.
I made this again for lunch today and it was delicious! I added a little garlic powder and increased the mayo. I actually use lite mayo and finely chopped red onion. This is good with or without the dill pickle. Serve it on toast or with a garden salad inside a hollowed out tomato or red pepper and it's a lite lunch that's attractive and good for you!Read More
I don't get it. I hate having to give bad reviews, and I quite frankly don't understand some of the high ratings... this is called "zesty"? I thought this was the most boring tuna salad I've ever had. It was extremely dry and completely tasteless.Read More
Very good basic recipe. To make it really zesty add 1 tsp (or more)crushed red pepper or 1/4 tsp (or more) cayenne pepper. Also, for variety, I sometimes add chopped black olives and/or jalapeneo peppers and/or garlic and/or cheddar cheese ..... The possibilities are endless.
This is an excellent variation on the old standby tuna salad. My family loved the addition of onions and Dijon! Yummy served on Country Seed Bread, this site. We'll be eating more tuna salad for lunch. Thanks Sandi.
I've used this recipe using Tuna or Chicken - both get good reviews. I do doctor it using fresh lemon juice, more mayonnaise, chopped garlic plus fresh snipped parsley to give it more zing.
I liked this recipe and will make it again, it tasted great on toast. However, I used 2 tsp of the Dijon Mustard and 1 1/2 tsp's of the relish.
The mustard and relish helped me forget that I didn't use as much mayo as I normally do. I left out the onions and celery and it was still delicious!
This is a very good recipe but just my opinion to make it zesty for those who complain that it is not... I dont add regular salt in mine,,, i always put in tony chacheres creole seasoning. it doesn't take much and it brings out so much flavor. I also put in hard boiled eggs. tuna salad is naked to me without them!
I'm not a big celery fan so I left that ingredient out. Otherwise this is a great tuna salad recipe, I especially enjoy the onions in it.
I used albacore, but that was the only change. It was really tasty!
Really easy. Makes a great, quick lunch. Wonderful alternative to plain old tuna salad.
I added a little shredded carrot and topped it with sliced cheese and served it on toast. Nummy.
Eh. It's just a basic tuna salad. We don't like sweet relish so I used dill. To stretch it for four sandwiches, I threw in two chopped hard boiled eggs, added another stalk of celery and threw in more chopped onion and relish. To add "zest", I threw in a couple shakes of Frank's Hot Sauce, dried dill, garlic/onion powder, and paprika. This did need more mayonnaise. It's a cheap sandwich filling (I appreciate this because we're really broke and need a cheap lunch that stretches well) but zesty as it sits? Not really.
No where near enough mayo, way way too dry! Where is the Zesty? Very disapointing bland tuna. Added granulated garlic, more mayo and a dash of dill weed to save it.
I'm not tuna salad expert, but I'd say 4! We picked this one based on the basic ingredients and it worked out great!
This was excellent. It had such a great taste to it. I will be making this again and again!
This tuna salad was a little dry for my liking and I have to say if your not a huge sweet relish lover, then try using dill relish if you like that better. Next time I will add more mayo and dijon and try dill relish.
it's so-so, but the kids liked it, and thats whats important!
Very basic, but yet tasty, I did not add the pickle relish, but added a couple of pinches of sharp cheddar cheese. and I added 2 tbs of low fat mayo instead of one. Topped on triscuit crackers for a quick and easy snack/lunch.
I was very surprised at how good this was with so few ingredients! Quite tasty! I followed the recipe except had to use dill instead of sweet as that is what I had! What a great way to enjoy tuna salad quickly!
I didn't really feel like this was any different than the tuna salad my husband normally makes. I didn't think it had any zing or anything. Maybe I should've added more relish or dijion.
Excellent!! I used hot and spicy mustard and added cayenne pepper as well as crushed red pepper. This was amazing!
This was great, but i substituted the raw onions for dried onion flakes (a bit less then half a cup). I put more Dijon styled mustard and more relish. I also added 3 hard boil eggs. Taste delicious!
Nice, solid tuna salad recipe. Thanks for a quick and easy recipe.
So quick and easy. I love this recipe. i did not use onion but onion powder. I wanted to try the "new" tuna so I use lemon tuna in a can. It adds great flavor! Also, use a little paprika and white pepper.
I thought this was a really good way to make tuna salad less fattening. I did not add all the onion though. It seemed like a lot for 1 can of tuna. I will definitely continue making it this way. Yes, it was a little drier but it was also less fattening. I'd rather it be a little dry...
This is OK- but too much celery in my opinion!
Pretty good for a tuna salad. I toasted pita weges with chili powder on them and put the salad on top. I added more mayo and mustard though.
Very good! I shouldn't need a recipe for tuna salad, but new ideas are nice! I used country dijon mustard, dill relish, and another small spoon of mayo. Still perfect for a diet. Thanks!
I found a tablespoon of mayo and an egg make it even better.
Great recipe. My modifications: A 1/4 teaspoon of Old Bay season to give it a little zip, used dill pickle relish instead of sweet, and doubled the mayo, mustard, and pickles.
A good standard tuna salad. Using some of the new "designer mayos and mustards" you can put any spin on this you want. No leftovers=good recipe.
It tasted very bland.
As written, I give this recipe 3 stars. However, it's a good jumping off point. The ingredients all work together, the quantities just aren't enough. I can see why others say this is dry. I added more mayo, Dijon, and relish (don't know how much, I just eyeball it) and used green onions. Made a great tuna sandwich.
I agree with one of the previous reviews, I don't get it. Pretty standard, boring tuna salad. In the defense of those who liked it I did use a light mayo. I don't see that sub making a huge difference but you never know. The recipe was not bad, it just tasted like the tuna salad I've always had, nothing really new.
If you find this recipe dry the first time around add a tsp of each extra of Dijon,relish and mayo. I also liked this in a wrap with a little lettuce and avocado all wrapped up and grilled on the panni press just don't put a ton of filling or else it'll spill out on to the press and make for an ugly mess!
Love this recipe! Instead of pickle relish i use real dill pickles diced up.
Not bad stuff. The great thing about these salads is you can easily adjust the taste to fit you. I used a corse grain mustard that had a bit of heat. I'll make again with what I have on hand at the time.
The Best! Not too runny..Great consistancy.
Surprisingly good! I made this last week and I doubled the recipe and had some for lunch the next day. Husband and I loved it with sandwich bread, lettuce, tomato, a mist of olive oil, and provolone cheese. Use that can of tuna - try this recipe!
Wonderful recipe. My husband just loves this recipe. I made just a few changes. I added 1 tsp crushed red pepper, couple squirts of lemon juice, increased the mustard to 2 tsp, and increased the sweet pickle relish to 1 1/2 tsp. I will make this recipe again.
I nixed the onion and celery, used light mayo, and it was great. I liked it, and the kids liked it.
Not too bad...
This made for a great lunch! I added more mayo and Dijon because the amount called for is not enough. I used a red onion to up the zestiness and added a green onion to give it more color.
I really liked this recipe! But after making it, I thought that I'd put my own spin on things by adding noodles. I used the same ingredients (except I almost tripled them) added a little (about 1 tbs) of lemon juice, vinegar, canola oil, and onion powder, sprinkled cheese on top, and then added the mixture to spiral noodles. I chilled in the fridge for about two hours. It was excellent!
I loved this! I used left-over salmon. Used tangy dill relish (don't like sweet pickles), since the relish is already tangy I omitted the mustard. Now I have yet another reason to appreciate my new found love (salmon) Nom Nom Nom Thanx :)
Yum! I love tuna and this is a great recipe. The only thing I would add (my grandma always did this) is a sprinkle of sugar. I know it sounds wierd, but it really is good--and worth the extra couple of calories.
This recipe did not taste good. It had no flavor at all, and was very dry. I was able to salvage it with some slaw dressing and pepper, but it is still just ok. I wont be making this again.
when i think of tuna salad sandwiches, this is the flavor that fits most perfectly.
Delicious!
I normally don't like tuna. This recipe was impressive.
The salad was good! As I found out I will have some ppl over in like 40 min., I was looking for something quick to make. I had all the ingredients on hand. I added more mayo by accident, but it was still good. I served it on the club crackers. Guests liked it, it was gone fast.
Made as is. Very good and easy.
Very nice change from the usual tuna salad I make. I used chopped shallot instead of plain cooking onion but otherwise stuck to the recipe as written. Really liked the low quantity of mayonnaise and both hubby and I enjoyed the dijon tang. Will probably use this as my go-to tuna salad for sandwiches. Thanks for posting!
I added some lemon juice, and thought that added some needed moisture.
This was really good. I did make a couple of modifications to fit my taste. I doubled the recipe, left out the onion and used 3T of ff Miracle Whip and 2T of dijon mustard because I don't like dry tuna salad, I also only used 1/8 t of pepper. Thanks for sharing!
Great recipe for someone having to watch their cholesterol & sodium.
My wife loved this tuna salad. She said it was the best tuna dish that she ever had.
I love this spin on traditional tuna salad. I follow the recipie exactly, sometimes adding crushed red pepper if I want the extra kick.
I grew up eating tuna sandwiches with pickle and onion, sometimes we would switch the pickle for celery. I really liked adding the dijon mustard, it gave it a nice twist flavor. I didn't have relish since I dont like it, so I chopped up dill pickles to replace it. I will eat this for lunch often.
Definitely a step up from the usual tuna. I doubled the amount of relish, mayo and mustard, but it's easy to make it to your taste. Good combination of ingredients.
I really liked this tuna salad recipe but I added twice the amount of mayonnaise because it makes the salad not so dry but a nice, creamy mix. Also, add more sweet relish and Dijon mustard to truly make it taste zesty.
This recipe can be a little bland. The second time I made it, I added more mayo, a chopped boiled egg and a touch of garlic. That made it delish!
I made this recipe just now and I think I'll keep it for my go-to recipe for tunafish. I made a couple changes - used more mayo for one (think about 1 tablespoon). I like the creaminess. Also, I did not have sweet relish so I used dill relish and I thought it was still good so I'll use either in the future. I chopped the onion and then rinsed it because my husband isn't a huge fan of raw onion but I still like it - so rather than forgo it completely, I rinsed it in order to mellow the flavor. I think my can of tuna was 7 oz instead of 6 but I don't think that I will ever have to change the rest of the ingredients since it was such a small difference.
Very good.... after it's been chilled for a few hours!
Perfect and easy!
more mayonnaise is the way I like.
Very good taste, after I really added more mayo, relish and mustard. I loved it even with celery in it and onions bring a good flavor, thanks.
had to add a lot more mayo, relish, and a couple of eggs!
I love this low fat salad over a bed of lettuce! I have varied this recipe adding edamames with scallions, or kalamata olives, or corn with black beans, or even just some cilantro. So tasty and healthy !
Yummy with a few adjustments... Increased the condiments otherwise it would've been dry also added half a jalapeño for a little kick!! Pretty good recipe I enjoyed the sweetness of the relish, will make it again :)
My families doesn't care for relish so I omitted the relish and added finely chopped green bell peppers and a dash or two of Cajun seasoning. Very delicious will make again and again.
I've made this several times and love it. I add more Mayo and some finely chopped Pimientos. I don't know how much it adds to the taste but it adds color and makes it look more festive.
Really good recipe. I just added some lettuce and some chopped cranberries (to taste). My 6 year old daughter loved it as well as my husband.
I actually found this to be a very good recipe and very healthy too. There is supposed to be little mayo! Great recipe!
The great thing about this recipe is that it has a lot fewer calories than traditional tuna salad recipes and it still tastes great. I followed the recipe with only minor changes. I used dill relish & I added an extra teaspoon or 2 of Dijon Mustard to make it more spreadable. I am glad to know I can enjoy my tuna salad with a lot less mayonnaise & calories.
Very good.
Made this for lunch today. We cleaned the bowl. Used Honey Dijon mustard and albacore tuna with Avocado Mayo.
I love this recipe but made a few changes. In addition to the recipe, I use 1/8 cup of mayo, add 1/2 tsp dill, 1/2-1 cup grapes (cut in half), a sprinkle of salt and pepper, and a 1/8 cup spicy almonds (homemade). This recipe is a little dry so you definitely have to up the mayo and adding the spices makes it very flavorful. I use the same recipe for chicken salad and they are so tasty!
I made mine with red onion and to save time on chopping and mixing the ingredients, I just dumped everything in a food processor and blended it for like 10secs. It came out perfect! Reminds me of the tuna salad you get at bagel places or the kind you use for a tuna melt.
Needed more relish and mayo. Too dry!
Great twist to an old favorite! I loved this. I made a double batch and it keeps well overnight for a next day sandwich too. Thank you :)
My boyfriend loves when I make this for lunch when he comes home. I did add some green bell pepper and just used regular relish, plus a few dill pickles, everything else I keep the same.
I thought this was an excellent version of tuna salad. The Dijon mustard was a great way to spice it up. The celery and onion added some really good crunch too!
Just great. I do add more mayonnaise though.
great recipe! i always wanted to find a good recipe for tuna salad and i just did!! =)
Left out celery, added hardboiled egg, probably used more mustard. Tasty and very quick!
This was really good. It very close to a recipe that i use, except that i add a little chopped bell pepper instead of celery for some extra color and flavor. This time i had neither on hand and it still turned out great. I used the tuna to make sandwiches with tomato. MMMMMMM good.
i thought this was excellent. i didn't use celery and only use 1/2 the calling for onions and pepper. i used a little bit more mayo to make it more wet. I also added a dash of lemon juice. It was SO good. served it on bread with melted cheddar cheese on top.
My husband loves this tuna salad. If you need a punch of flavor add extra dijon and less mayo. I'm usually not a fan of tuna salad texture but if I chop the celery and onions very fine, it's quite good. It's better the day after making it. The flavors need to meld.
really good. I agree that it could use a little more mayo if you choose, but it was just fine without it. It's not zesty, just a slightly spunkier version of regular tuna. This is a good standard tuna salad recipe.
I put some dill, Champagne Dill Dijon and a little bit more sweet pickle relish and mayo in it. Pretty good.
Wow! I will never go back to ordinary tuna with just mayo again! I am on a low sodium diet, so I use very low sodium tuna and it has lacked flavor. This recipe really punched it up. I used a little more mayo, and dill pickle relish instead of sweet (personal preference). Thanks so much for the recipe!
this is really good. I made it as a panini and added pitted kalamata olives. My husband loved it. Even better the next day. Will make again
Made for lunch today. Not one of my favorites. I thougt the mustard was too overwhelming per my taste. Thanks
good basic recipe. too dry for me so doubled the mayo (used vegenaise) and Dijon mutard. will decrease pepper next time.
Very easy to make!! I used lite mayo and doubled the amount. Taste great, awesome snack or meal!
very bad tuna salad I never make it again
On a calorie restricted diet the Hubby and I have to find high protein - low calorie meal options. I made this (skipping the mayo) used spicy brown mustard - served rolled in Romaine Lettuce leaves topped with fresh garden tomato slices. TASTY!!
