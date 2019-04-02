Apricot-Glazed Pork Chops

I didn't have any wine, so I substituted apple juice and a splash of lemon juice. It was delicious! My husband doesn't even like apricots all that much, but he thought this was a good recipe.
I used 2 whole pork tenderloins started them stove top as the recipe called for. I finished them in the oven until they were 155 deg. I doubled the sauce recipe and it was the perfect amount for the tenderloins. Delicious! Everyone in the family gave it a big thumbs up.
Wow! These are fabulous! My daughter who hates pork gobbled them up and told me I finally found a way to cook pork where she will eat it! This recipe rocks!
This recipe is super easy to make and is great in a time crunch. However, it is super sweet and I am not a big fan of frying food. Broil it (10 minutes for the first side and 10-15 minutes for the second side) then put it in the glaze for a minute or so to soak in the taste. To lessen the sweetness, try apple sauce and a dash of lemon or a dryer wine. I think it was the wine that made it over the top sweet. It's yummy as it is but it would be fantastic with just a few minor adjustments.
Simple and yummy. I ran out of the ginger so I substituted with 1/2 tsp of allspice. Came out perfect!!!
I give it 4.5 stars for taste and 5 stars for ease and quickness. You really can have dinner on the table in the time it takes to make rice. I used (no sugar added) apple juice. I cubed the pork first fried it for a few minutes removed from heat and reduced the sauce for a few minutes (added about a tbs flour to thicken) then added back the pork for a few more minutes. Served it over rice with peas and baby carrots on the side. Just that easy. I'm eating leftovers for lunch right now; still good.
Wow this was incredible! Thanks for the suggestion of the allspice instead of the ginger. I wish I had added a clove or two of minced garlic. And I used orange juice instead of wine.
This is very good easy and quick. The only thing I did different was I used apple juice instead of white wine (didn't have any) and I cooked the chops in the glaze. I served with white rice and we both thought it tasted really good. Will make this again.
This was wonderful! I used Japanese plum wine and added a splash of rice wine vinegar to cut the sweetness just a bit. Perfect weeknight meal! Even my preschooler loved it.
It was ok the first few bites were good it was a little dry.