Apricot-Glazed Pork Chops

Rating: 4.43 stars
161 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 99
  • 4 star values: 43
  • 3 star values: 11
  • 2 star values: 6
  • 1 star values: 2

This is a great recipe given to me by a close friend who never has enough time to cook for her family. It's quick and easy to prepare and cook, allowing you to have a yummy dinner on the table in no time. The sauce goes very well with a side of rice, too. Enjoy!

By EV9/24/06

Gallery
11 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix the apricot preserves, wine, and ground ginger together in a small bowl; set aside.

  • Season the pork chops with salt and pepper. Heat the olive oil in a skillet over medium high heat. Add the pork chops and cook until brown on each side, and no longer pink in the center, about 4 minutes per side. Remove chops from the skillet. Reduce heat to medium low. Using the same skillet, pour in the apricot preserves mixture and simmer until thickened, about 4 minutes. Return pork chops to the skillet, turning to coat each side in the sauce; cook 1 minute.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
359 calories; protein 23.6g; carbohydrates 18.9g; fat 18.8g; cholesterol 63.1mg; sodium 54.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (165)

Most helpful positive review

Robin J. Sky
Rating: 4 stars
06/25/2008
I didn't have any wine, so I substituted apple juice and a splash of lemon juice. It was delicious! My husband doesn't even like apricots all that much, but he thought this was a good recipe. Read More
Helpful
(90)

Most helpful critical review

heavensway
Rating: 2 stars
05/01/2012
It was ok the first few bites were good it was a little dry. Read More
Helpful
(5)
