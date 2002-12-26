Sea Foam Salad

This salad tastes great. My only problem was that I couldn't get the pears smooth like the recipe called for. I mashed them first, like the instructions said, then when that didn't work, I beat them with my electric mixer. They still weren't smooth, but I finished the recipe anyway. Like I said, the flavor was wonderful, but I do think it would be even better without the tiny chunks of pear. It wasn't too sweet. I wanted a side dish that people would not confuse with a dessert, and this served that purpose. But next time I make it I think I will try putting the pears in my food processor. Surely then they will be smooth and I will get the texture in the salad that I'm looking for.