Sea Foam Salad

4.5
77 Ratings
  • 5 57
  • 4 14
  • 3 2
  • 2 3
  • 1 1

A light Jell-O salad, great for summer barbecues or with Christmas dinner!

Recipe by CORGI23

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
2 hrs 45 mins
total:
3 hrs
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a small saucepan, heat 1 cup reserved pear juice to boiling. Pour over lime gelatin in a small bowl; stir until dissolved. Set aside.

  • In a large bowl, beat cream cheese with milk until smooth. Blend in gelatin mixture. Chill in the refrigerator until partially thickened, about 20 to 30 minutes.

  • In a small bowl, mash pears until smooth. Fold pears and whipped topping into gelatin mixture. Pour into a mold. Chill until set, about 2 to 3 hours.

  • Dip mold in warm water for approximately 5 seconds. Invert onto a serving plate

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
373 calories; protein 5.2g; carbohydrates 40g; fat 22.7g; cholesterol 41.5mg; sodium 191.2mg. Full Nutrition
