Sea Foam Salad
A light Jell-O salad, great for summer barbecues or with Christmas dinner!
I tried this recipe for Christmas dinner and it was absolutely delicious - EVERYONE went back for seconds, even my husband who normally doesn't care for gelatin dishes.Read More
Maybe I'm just not a jello mold fan, but I didn't like this at all and neither did ANY of the 10 guests over for Easter. Half of them wouldn't even try it based on the looks alone.Read More
Thanks Grace, this one is a winner. Attractive, easy to make, festive and delicious! I used a ring gelatin mold and decorated the platter with fresh whole strawberries. Used regular Cool Whip. Next time will try lite Cool Whip to make it a little less decadent. Recipe can easily serve 10-12 without skimping on portion size. Don't expect leftovers!
This is one of my favorite jello salads for holidays. Everyone loves it and I never have left overs. I have also substituted strawberries and strawberry jello, as well as peaches and peach jello with wonderfully light and creamy results but I think pear lime is the overall favorite!
This was SOOOOO good! Creamy and sweet. I used sugar free jello, reduced fat cream cheese, and lite cool whip. My husband who can't stand anything "light" loved this!! WOW!
I was trying to find a recipe I could make for sugar free for my brother. This one worked great. I used sugar free jello, the pears that are in pear juice and I used real whipping cream sweetened with fructose. Thank you for the recipe. Kathy in Alaska
This is EXCELLENT!! I found this recipr two years ago on this site and have made it for the past two Thanksgivings, as well as numerous other potlucks, and it always is gone quickly, and gets great compliments. Best of all, you can make it the day before and it's SO easy!
Probably would not have added the entire container of cool whip....3/4 would have been perfect.
I made this recipe for Thanksgiving. The Mold came out perfect. It looked so pretty on our table. But the best part it tasted great.
Very refreshing! I loved the texture and it was very easy to make. This will be a repeat recipe for sure! I think it would also be great with different flavors of jello as well such as cherry or orange or even strawberry.
This is a good tasting jello salad that looks pretty on a nice serving plate. Next time I make this salad I am going to buy an extra can of pears and cut them into small squares to use as garnish around the outside of the salad. Thanks Grace!
this recipe was incredible at Thanksgiving dinner. It was easy to put together and turned out beautifully. Tasted way better than I had expected. I would make this again!
I love this! :-)
This is wonderful- everyone loved it!
Very convenient for making the day before. Everyone at my Thanksgiving table loved it.
Nice salad but a little plain. Most of my guests didn't even try it.
I liked this and will make it again - but it does not have that *wow, this is fantastic!* appeal - but everyone did enjoy it. It was quick to make, not fussy at all....and in the end a nice addition to our Easter menu.
This was delicious and so simple to make. Made it for Easter dinner and everyone liked it. Definately a keeper!
Fun for making with the kids. Everyone at thanksgiving dinner loved it. We doubled the recipe and none was left.
This was a very, very good salad. Easy to make, light and delish, my family loved it and hubby requested it again for this weekend's barby's!!! Thankyou Grace!
I've been looking for this recipe for a long time. Thank you, it's great!!
I made this jello mold for St Patrick's Day everyone loved it. It was so pretty. I think I might try it with strawberry jello for Passover. Thanks for the recipe Grace!
I have fond memories of my mom making this salad every Thanksgiving and Christmas. As an adult, I have experimented with different flavors of Jello. This year I used blue raspberry. It turned out delicious!
My mom and I have been making this recipe for years and it is my favorite. However, we make it a little differently. Heat the pear juice and lime gelatin the same. In a blender combine the pears, 2-8 ounce packages of cream cheese blend until smooth. Whip 1 cup whipping cream, fold it into the jello mixture. Pour into mold and refridgerate for several hours. It is delicious.
This tastes really good and came out great considering I used this recipe for the ingredients and another (same recipe variation) for prep directions. The other recipe called for putting the fruit into a blender. I then added the dissolved Jello, chunk-ed up cream cheese, and blended until smooth. Then I folded the mixture into the whipped topping. Poured it all into one of those jello-molds, whiched I sprayed with Pam. My husband and kids all looked at me funny when I set it down after dinner but stopped when they decided it tasted "really good!".
Huge success, this turned out amazing and I followed the recipe exactly.
I've been making this for years! We love it!
I've made this salad for the past five Thanksgivings and everyone always likes it, because it's very light and fresh tasting. It's super easy to make and the pear/lime combination is great together. My Mom even asked for the recipe and makes it with Splenda and Light Cool Whip to make it more healthy, and she said it turned out great. This is a nice holiday gelatin salad if you want something that's not too sweet or heavy.
Skip the whipped topping, use nonfat cream cheese, and save yourself some calories. The kids love it.
Super easy to make and a very delicious snack. Everyone that tries it LOVES it. :-)
This was my 1st jello mold so I don't have much to compare it to. But it was delicious & all my guests enjoyed it as well. Thanks!Followed recipe exactly.
I've been making this for years only with a different name. It's wonderful!!
This salad tastes great. My only problem was that I couldn't get the pears smooth like the recipe called for. I mashed them first, like the instructions said, then when that didn't work, I beat them with my electric mixer. They still weren't smooth, but I finished the recipe anyway. Like I said, the flavor was wonderful, but I do think it would be even better without the tiny chunks of pear. It wasn't too sweet. I wanted a side dish that people would not confuse with a dessert, and this served that purpose. But next time I make it I think I will try putting the pears in my food processor. Surely then they will be smooth and I will get the texture in the salad that I'm looking for.
good holiday side dish.
Very easy to make and tastes great! Definitely makes more than 7 servings though...filled a huge Pyrex dish.
I have made this recipe many times and it is great! I often substitute the pears for mandarin oranges, and the lime jello for orange and it turns out great. I don't fool with putting it in a mold...I just use a clear glass bowl and serve from that.
We wanted a dessert alittle bit more healthy for the kiddos for our Christmas dinner and this hit the spot...not only for the kiddos, but for the adults. I followed the recipe to a T and it worked out great!
I made this for Christmas dinner as a side. It was great. I think next time I will try crushed pineapple!! It was creamy and oh so good.
Easy to make and taste wonderful!
Looks great. Taste like lime cool whip.
I make this for all the holidays without the milk, of course, there is no need for that! And we put in a 2.75qt rectangular glass pyrex dish with a lid, no need to worry about releasing a mold. Also, I heat all the pear juice then add the jello to the pan until dissolved, no need to mess another bowl and put the pan in the fridge to cool until syrupy, then add the mashed pears & cool whip right in the pan blend until mixed thoroughly. Then transfer to the pyrex dish. You only need to wash one pan & utensils used. Everyone loves it!!
Great texture and I loved it!
I made this recipe using peaches and orange jello. Next time I would not mash the fruit til smooth like it directs. It's like applesauce in jello. And it would not come out of the mold. Maybe it's something I did, but this is way too much work for such a poor salad.
Followed the recipe and it came out perfectly. The family really enjoyed it during Thanksgiving dinner. Will definitely make it again.
I made this because it was simular to something my mother use to make. Instead of cream cheese she used cottage cheese. I thought this recipe was ok. Everyone liked it. I think i do like it better with cottage cheese.
This is such a refreshing salad. I served it recently and it was a big hit. The only thing I did differently was I cut up the pears and added them before I folded in the cool whip.. M
In my family we make it at Thanksgiving with crushed pineapple instead. Very yummy. we've never had a guest that didn't like it, and we all scramble to make sure we get to take home leftovers.
Simply scrumptious! This is a wonderfully easy recipe and it gets such a yummy result. This recipe is perfect as is...don't change a thing. I will be adding this to my permanent recipe collection
I love this recipe, its exactly like my Grandmother's recipe we make every thanksgiving.
I have been making this for years! definitely a family favorite and requirement at the thanksgiving dinner table. So easy to make. I make the cream cheese mixture in the blender which is a lot faster. Love this recipe!
This salad has been a family favorite for decades in my family. I LOST the recipe that was hand written by my Grandmother and then thankfully I found this one ! We have it every Thanksgiving. The only difference in my Grandmother's and this one , is my Grandmother used heavy cream instead of milk. When I serve it ( I mold it and turn it over on a large plate) I throw some cranberries on the plate so it looks a bit prettier.
Awesome! I've made this just as written several times, no need to change anything. (Everyone is always asking for the recipe.) Light and tasty dessert or side, and so easy to make, who could ask for anything better.
Made with mandrin oranges and orange jello... was AMAZING and a total hit at thanksgiving!
I make this every year for Christmas dinner. The recipe is perfect as is! I serve it in a nice cut glass bowl and it looks beautiful on the table, and tastes even better! My family loves this jello salad!
This is a recipe that my grandma made since I was a little girl, so way over 40 years. The tradition has been passed down to my mother along with the traditional bowl it is served in. It's not a holiday with out Grandma's "green stuff" on the table. We all love it and it is so easy to change up if you don't like green food or pears.
"Yummy! Yummy! Yummy! I got LOVE in my tummY!!!!!!"
We use real whipped cream in ours and do the pears and creamed cheese in little chunks. Top with maraschino cherry to look festive. 4 generation recipe!!! With real cream, it's not too sweet, just right!
I made this salad the first time following this recipe exactly. I think they're wrong on the amount of jello. With 3 oz of jello (which is TWO small or one large box...) it has a VERY stiff, unpalatable texture. I ate this ALOT as a kid and knew it wasn't right. Using ONE small box, it was PERFECT!
This salad is as good as any I have ever made. I can't believe I have never tried it before. I followed the recipe exactly except that I home-can my fruit so used my own canned pears. It will rank as one of my most favorite!
I have made this a lot and everyone likes it. I never tried just Cool Whip, I use Dream Whip.
We love this... Can also be done with crushed pineapple... you may need to buy extra unsweetened pineapple juice for the juice step. There are different ways to cut calories... buy sugar-free Jello, use neufchatel cream cheese, any fruit/juice you use can be "in natural juices" instead of the sugar/syrup kind... You do not have to make it in a mold (I never do)... Chill in a pretty serving bowl or cut ‘square’ individual servings, placed onto a lettuce leaf... Um, it can be served as a ‘salad’ that way... or, a light dessert . Also nicely complements a BBQ/picnic :)
This recipe has been a staple at all holiday celebrations in my family for the past ten years. Everyone absolutely LOVES it and we look forward to the 2-3 times a year that we have it all year round. Highly recommend giving it a try even though it looks a little odd at first glance, you won't regret it!
4/6 of my guests said "pretty good"
