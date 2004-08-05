Sweet and Tart Strawberry Salad

128 Ratings
  • 5 92
  • 4 27
  • 3 7
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

This is a delightful, and unusual strawberry salad. Pepper and vinegar enhance the sweetness of fresh berries.

By Edie Moon

Recipe Summary test

Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl, toss berries with sugar and let stand at room temperature for 10 minutes.

  • In a small bowl, combine the vinegar and pepper. Pour over berries and toss to coat. Divide berries among 4 serving bowls and serve. Enjoy!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
90 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 22.1g; fat 0.5g; sodium 5.1mg. Full Nutrition
