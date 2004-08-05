Sweet and Tart Strawberry Salad

Made this for dinner tonight. Because I had a late lunch I was not hungry for hearty dinner. This hit the spot! I had a l lb. container of "about to expire" strawberries in my fridge (on sale this week for $1!!!), so I decided to give this a whirl, scaling to 3 servings (as close to 1 lb. measurement as possible). My verdict??? Unusual? Yes. Different from plain 'ol strawberries with sugar. No (but yes to minus the stickiness). Having said that, when the craving strikes, I DO think I'll prepare my fresh strawberries this way. After all, I ate ALL 3 SERVINGS lol! If I'm preparing strawberries to serve with pound / angel food cake or "shortcake style," I think I'll stick with the white sugar version, but for everything else, I'll stick with this. I think this would be EXCELLENT served with fresh basil too (mmm...) or as a green salad prepared with fresh spinach, candied pecans and feta or goat cheese (thanks for the suggestion fellow reviewers!). One more thought.... The most helpful reviews are just that - helpful (so take heed!). Two things I gleaned from reading all the reviews: a) use the BEST balsamic you can find / afford (it DOES make a difference!) and b) add your vinegar / pepper mixture IMMEDIATELY before serving. I ate mine right away, so this was a non-issue for me. Thanks for sharing, Edie :-) What a great use for fresh summer produce!