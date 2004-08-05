Sweet and Tart Strawberry Salad
This is a delightful, and unusual strawberry salad. Pepper and vinegar enhance the sweetness of fresh berries.
You really need a good quality balsamic vinegar with this dish. I allowed the strawberries to saok in the sugar for a couple hours before serving. Add the vinegar and pepper only just before serving or they will not add any flavor.Read More
Tastes only slightly different from plain strawberries with sugar. It wasn't bad, but it wasn't totally different from my other strawberry experiences.Read More
Very easy and delicious! This is one of those recipes that's really great and so simple yet tastes really good. It's surprisingly elegant and not to mention low fat! Definitely a "guilt free" treat.
This is v good. It'd impress your guest, while being terribly easy to do. I think one needs to soak the berries with the sugar for longer than 10 mins, more like 45 mins if possible - I also added basil leaves, for fragrance. The balsamic vinegar and pepper, served separately for your guest to add himself, gives the sweetness a subtle complexity. Good accompaniment for a savory breakfast dish.
I made this salad for easter dinner, as we had a bunch of strawberries and didn't want them to go to waste - it was quite good. I must say, if you do make it, don't make it ahead of time and let it sit before you serve it, otherwise you lose the flavour of the balsamic vinegar. I noticed when I made it you could taste it, and it was a nice combination, but by the time we actually served dinner (an hour later), it just tasted like sweet strawberries. Give it a go, just serve it right away!
Wow! I served this at a party on a bed of spring greens and everyone loved it!
This recipe was great! I served it for Easter dinner along with 6 other dishes and lots of people said it was one of the best. Don't let other reviews scare you off from this awesome fruit dish. I thought it was great. The pepper and vinegar added a perfect touch to a sugary strawberry salad. I wasn't sure about how it would turn out when I looked at the recipe. But, I tried it and I'm glad I did. No wonder they put this recipe in the cookbook!
We absolutely loved this! It's so quick and easy to make and the pepper adds a nice kick. I'll make this again for sure.
tastes great! I will make this one again, but I will double the recipe next time.
I love the mix of flavors in this salad. One of my favorites!
Superb. Balsamic vinegar really does go with everything. I thought the black pepper was going to be wierd, but it lent really well to the sweetness of the brown sugar and strawberries as well as the tartness contributed by the balsamic vinegar. You have to try it to take my word for it. I served it the first time with a dab of whipped cream. The second time I added blueberries to the recipe, and the third time I served the latter a la mode. I think this is a great topping for ice cream at a party, and can't wait to see how it is accepted by guests.
I liked this, mostly because it was so unusual. But I'm not sure it was any better than strawberries simply sprinkled with sugar.
This was really good. I think I may have added too much balsamic vinegar, but it didn't matter. I couldn't stay out of it when I was making it.
Can I give this more than five stars?????? Excellent. I can't believe how good this was. My kids (13 and 5) ate every bit of this and the 13-year-old took some in her lunch box today. So quick and easy. Probably will never make strawberries any other way again. THANK YOU!!!
I would have never guessed this combo would be so good... it got rave reviews. It also went very well with feta chicken (you can find that recipe here too) and a side of pasta with pesto sauce. A sophisticated meal without the sophisticated preparation!
What an amazing flavor! Served over a bed of spinach leaves, it's beautiful and even more flavorful. Thanks for this recipe.
This was so yummy! I left out the pepper, but it was still very good. I never thought that vinegar on strawberries would taste good.
Made this for our Easter dinner---was so shocked at how delicious it is!!!!! Pepper on strawberries? Absolutely wonderful! I am taking it to a card club soon and I know the people will not believe me when I tell them what is in this recipe. Makes great strawberries taste even better!!
simply the best. company loves it and allwant the recipe.
Very good.
Great recipe! Good for any occassion. Kids of all ages will like it. Low in sodium and sugar plus no fat.........what's not to like
This wasn't my favorite dish ever, but it was tasty. I wasn't sure how I'd like the vinegar and pepper on my strawberries, but I actually ended up enjoying it.
I was expecting something special. The flavor of the balsamic vinegar was lost in the sugared strawberries. I won't be wasting good strawberries on this recipe again.
It's amazing how adding one "odd" ingredient to the mix can bump up traditional strawberries and sugar. This was beyond easy. I added a touch of agave nectar and white sugar in addition to the brown sugar and let sit for 30 minutes before adding the balsamic vinegar and refrigerating. I topped the berries onto homemade crepes, spread some Nutella in there and added homemade whipped cream. It was delicious! Don't fear the vinegar! It gives it a teeny, tiny kick, but it's one of those flavors you wouldn't be able to pinpoint because the mixture is perfectly sweet. There are endless possibilities to accompany this dish. Thank you!
A tasty and different way to eat strawberries! I will definitely make this recipe again.
I really loved this. I cut back o the sugar by 1/2 T and added some fresh basil (as suggested by reviewer). Anytime pepper is called for, I call for a little more. ;) This was perfect and simple. Thank you!
I loved this unique, fat free treat! Thanks
This salad was wonderful!!
I wasn't too sure about these ingredients, but we tried it and it was delicious. My 3 year old son ate 2 bowls.
Surprisingly excellent. I didn't have plain balsamic vinegar in my pantry, I thought it was raspberry...but nope it was pomegramate balsamic vinegar....well it worked out great. I was very skeptical about doing this. But the strawberries needed to be used up and what a excellent recipe. I wouldn't do anything different then I did with this recipe. Bravo, to the one that recommended ito me. YUM!!
What an amazing combination! I served this for Easter dinner on a bed of spring greens and topped with candied pecans. I don't give out many 5 stars, but this recipe totally deserves it!
OMIGOSH!!! This stuff is to die for. I would never have believed something so simple could be so fantastic! I am so hooked now... Thanks!
I left out the pepper and it was yummy :)
I sliced my strawberries (wish I had just halved them like in allrecipe sphoto) & then let them sit in the sugar for about an hour ...which was a bit too long I think for the sliced berries....they got a little mushy in their juices. So if I were using slices I wouldn't let them sit for that long but I think halves would hold up better. And then i waited untl serving beore sprinkling w/ balsamic as adviced by reviewers. Wsa a perfect side for an upscale 4th of July menu..thansk Edie Moon!
made this as is. so scrummy! loved it for the hubs who is on lo chol. diet "D
I loved this simple, tasty recipe. I used the Splenda Brown Sugar blend and it tasted awesome! My family turned their noses up at the thought of black pepper pn strawberries so I probably will not use it next time but, I will put the peppermill on the table so my guests can add freshly ground pepper if they desire. I have used different grades of balsamic vinegar and the cheaper version was too tart; stick to the good stuff. I think next time I will add a dash of vanilla. Definitely a keeper!
Interesting if your strawberries don't pop with flavor. Normally I like my strawberries "as is" but when they need something the addition of balsamic vinegar and pepper gives a nice kick.
Delicious! The thought of balsamic vinegar and black pepper on the berries just doesn't sound "right". I'm here to tell you - it not only works, but it is delicious! Great way for a quick fruit to add with a meal. Thanks Edie Moon for sharing.
Really, REALLY yummy. WinCo had strawberries for .98/lb. so I stocked up. When I did a recipe search, this came up. I actually had a little of this over lowfat frozen vanilla yogurt and it was off the charts incredible. So good. I agree with a previous reviewer that you need a good quality balsamic. I could see how the outcome could be less than desirable if you didn't. NOTE: I made this again and served it to my kids tonight for dessert over strawberry five minute ice cream. They flipped for it. Nothing left.
A nice change. Will definitely make this again.
This was absolutely fabulous! Everyone raved about it. The balsamic vinegar and pepper are an unusual twist but great flavor.
I use a bit more brown sugar.
Woah! First of all, I didn't think this would work at all. Second, I don't usually really like strawberries because they are a little too tart for me. THIS WAS AWESOME. The perfect sweetness and tenderness. Really amazing, you have got to try it!
Made the strawberries sweet, but not too sweet. Just right! Perfect for a BBQ !
Delicious and so easy.
My boyfriend and I made this on a very hot day outside. It was so refreshing and nice. Will be making it again soon!
Really good for a side dish to go with BBQ meat. Not very peppery at all-I was a little disappointed but the Balsamic added a nice contrast to the sweetness of the berries. A keeper for sure.
my mom made this sweet and tart strawberry dessert dish and i was able to taste the tartness and the sweetness and the combination of the both were an EXELLENT choice i really enjoyed it.NICE RECIPE!!!!!!!!!!
I needed to add a little more sugar, but otherwise it was just like sweetened strawberries. I was a bit disappointed. It is a nice idea, however, over some frozen vanilla yogurt or ice cream.
Love this! Made it with both regular brown sugar and the splenda brown sugar...tasty either way!
Very good! I made it for myself but tossed it with some baby spinach for a complete salad.
Love it, we always run out, never enough. I could eat this till I am sick.
This was a hit! I would also recommend letting the strawberries soak in the sugar for a while longer.
this tastes wonderful served over panna cotta! very elegant dessert...
This was a great way to serve plain strawberries. I whipped this together at the last minute, not waiting the 10 minutes. It turned out great!! My kids were even begging for more!
I made this the other night and everyone loved it! The best part about it was that it was so easy to make.
Excellent served over vanilla ice cream, pepper and all.
My 3 year old son gobbles this up! A suprisingly delicious and unique way to prepare strawberries.
After I tried this my thought was, "There are lots of other ways I would rather eat strawberries." Was curious and thought I'd try something different, but probably won't make again.
Delicious! This is a new favorite. The pepper really gives it a nice sharpness, but not overpowering. Perfect balance. : )
These berries were a fun change to just strawberries and sugar, but really I'm not sure what all the fuss is about. This is a nice start to a strawberry and spinach salad, though.
These were awesome! I was a little hesitant about the black pepper but everything worked great! I did put the sugar in this morning and just put into the fridge until dinner time...perfecto!
I love recipes like this, when the ingredients make you think twice. I almost decided against it. That would have been a mistake. I actually went a little heavy on my measurements, the faint hint of freshed crushed pepper was such a wonderful twist. My husband couldn't place the flavors, but went back for thirds. He loved it and said it was better than plain sugar because the berries didn't get stickey. This will be a recipe to take to gatherings, its easy, tastes great and the ingredients will shock all who ask. Loved it.
this salad seems sweet and easy to make,this is probably one of the best salads in the world.
Wow - Had no idea what to expect with this. It was so good! Usually use regular sugar with strawberies but I will always use brown sugar from now on. Used a little less balsamic - Really good! Thanks for the recipe.
Yummy! My husband eyed this suspiciously at first, but then had two helpings.
This was a nice change. Thanks for sharing!
This was awesome! Really wasn't expecting the flavor to turn out the way it did. In the past I've been afraid to marry flavors together so know I'm trying to step outside of the box. Baby steps.
This is a great salad! Worth a try,
very light and interesting, a good ending to a meal I served on top of vanilla yogurt
Use good vinegar and be impressed with the sweet/tart nature of this dish. Loved it!
This is a wonderful recipe. I add a bit of water to mine to dilute the vinegar somewhat, and to give me something to help coat the berries in. Thanks for the recipe! (I like this better than the white sugar versions.)
A very simple salad. I have been eating this for years, but use Splenda in place of the brown sugar. A great way to get a yummy fruit serving in your day.
a little something different from sweet strawberries!
My cynic daughter who "Never eats vinegar" was amazed, as was I. It makes the berries taste sweet as I remember them being growing up. It will be a regular for us now. I am taking it to a cookout today. I doubled it and it may not make it. I may have to make more.
This was really good! I experimented with both regular and black cherry balsamic vinegars and liked both. The only thing I think I might reduce is the pepper. It was a little too much for my taste, but I think I'll start though by not grinding it as fine and see how that works. Great recipe overall and so simple!
This makes a great cake filling if you chop the strawberries.
Will definitely repeat
I've gotten so many compliments on this recipe! Friends & family are shocked once I convince them that balsamic is perfect for showcasing fresh strawberries. My kids love them! Super easy!
I have made this recipes dozens, perhaps hundreds of times, but I use chocolate balsamic vinegar. I have also tried raspberry balsamic which is good, too.
Amazing! I cut the berries into chunks, let them sit longer than 10 minutes (closer to 45). I added the balsamic right before serving. I put a small bed of arugula on each plate and topped with the berries. Delish! One son had a huge helping of seconds - despite eyeing it skeptically when he sat down to his plate.
12.30.17 I did cut back a bit on the amount of brown sugar and probably added more ground pepper (didn't measure), but that's personal taste preference. So simple, so fast, and just never fails to please...LOVE balsamic strawberries. Served today with a dollop of Greek vanilla yogurt and a sprig of fresh mint.
This was an Amazing salad and I was asked by my family to add this to my regular rotation of salads. I agree with other reviewers that the strawberries needed to be marinated longer than 10 minutes. I tried this on its own as written & the second time I made it, I served it over romaine lettuce with slivered almonds on top. This was my family's favorite way to have this salad. I will definitely make this again & highly recommend this to all.
It was pretty good. On my second helping, I sprinkled a little bit of fresh feta cheese crumbles on top of it and it tasted great.
Wow! Really brought out the fresh strawberry taste with a just a hint of pepper at the end. Quick and delicious!
This was a big hit, I made it for my Spring theme Mother's Day Luncheon. I used a special balsamic vinegar infused with strawberries and it gave it just the perfect enhancement. Will definitely make again.
This was very good, I used a grapefruit balsamic vinegar, that really made it pop.
This made a nice side dish with brunch today. I cut back on the brown sugar some.
Love the. Balsomic vinegar and pepper , not too sweet
Super easy and a no-brainer. Made it for Easter dinner and it was a huge hit with everyone.
I made a small amount of this salad last night and both Hubs and I liked it very much. I used 9 oz. of fresh strawberries that I quartered and brought to room temperature. I cut the brown sugar back to just about 1½ t. and added it about an hour before dinner. Just before serving I tossed in a teaspoon of balsamic vinegar and a few grinds of black pepper. I’m glad I cut back on the sugar because I think it would have been too sweet for us had I used the proper amount. In hindsight, I probably skimped on the pepper and would add a bit more next time. This was a nice change and we’ll be making it again!
I added feta cheese and it was amazing
Made this for dinner tonight. Because I had a late lunch I was not hungry for hearty dinner. This hit the spot! I had a l lb. container of "about to expire" strawberries in my fridge (on sale this week for $1!!!), so I decided to give this a whirl, scaling to 3 servings (as close to 1 lb. measurement as possible). My verdict??? Unusual? Yes. Different from plain 'ol strawberries with sugar. No (but yes to minus the stickiness). Having said that, when the craving strikes, I DO think I'll prepare my fresh strawberries this way. After all, I ate ALL 3 SERVINGS lol! If I'm preparing strawberries to serve with pound / angel food cake or "shortcake style," I think I'll stick with the white sugar version, but for everything else, I'll stick with this. I think this would be EXCELLENT served with fresh basil too (mmm...) or as a green salad prepared with fresh spinach, candied pecans and feta or goat cheese (thanks for the suggestion fellow reviewers!). One more thought.... The most helpful reviews are just that - helpful (so take heed!). Two things I gleaned from reading all the reviews: a) use the BEST balsamic you can find / afford (it DOES make a difference!) and b) add your vinegar / pepper mixture IMMEDIATELY before serving. I ate mine right away, so this was a non-issue for me. Thanks for sharing, Edie :-) What a great use for fresh summer produce!