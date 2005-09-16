1 of 16

Rating: 3 stars This is a good starting point but there's room for improvement. I really like the idea because it has the potential to be a flavorful yet healthy salad dressing (which can be hard to find). I would adjust the amount of thyme next time because I thought it was a bit overwhelming. I'd play with the other spices too - maybe try fresh herbs and add oregano or parsley and also salt pepper garlic and onion. I might play around with the vinegar too - maybe try balsamic. Sun dried tomatoes might be a good touch too. The options are endless! Helpful (17)

Rating: 5 stars I made a double batch. This is very good. I am always on the lookout for healthy dressings and vinaigrettes. This qualifies! I used a large tomato from my wife's garden and had to make a special trip to the store to get white wine vinegar, which is fine. I was out of it anyway. It was great warm. I can't wait for it to cool and marinate for a couple of days! Helpful (12)

Rating: 4 stars I have been searching for a good tomato vinaigrette! this was simple to make and the spices were just enough the vinager was not overwhelming! Perfect for my pasta salad! Helpful (9)

Rating: 3 stars We're about to have this with dinner. I doubled it and added oil but I'm not too impressed. It's a little bitter and I'm wondering which ingredient may have made that happen since my basil and tomatoes are fresh from my garden...maybe my dried mustard is bitter? Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars I used red wine vinegar 1 whole tomato basil ground mustard dill 1/8 tsp steak seasoning salt and pepper to taste and 1 clove of garlic. Sooo good! Helpful (2)

Rating: 4 stars Looking for a lighter alternative to an oil-based vinaigrette so I tried the recipe as posted and it was a good 4 stars - if not a little bland, but I tweaked it up for the 2nd batch...2nd time around I used fresh thyme and basil (fresh herbs are not as potent as dried, so I doubled the amount of herbs). I also used Dijon instead of ground mustard and punched it up with some salt and pepper and 2 garlic cloves. Whirred it all up in the blender and DELISH!!! Omit the vinegar and this could be poured over pasta! In response to other posters stating this was a bit bitter...try removing the tomato seeds before blending. That may take care of the bitterness issue. You can also try a pinch of sugar. Thanks recipe poster. This one is a keeper! Helpful (2)

Rating: 4 stars i added garlic and used red wine vinegar. really fresh tasting. i used this in a mixed green salad. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars Yum! This is creamy and tastes great. Refreshing change. Helpful (1)