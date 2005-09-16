This is a good starting point but there's room for improvement. I really like the idea because it has the potential to be a flavorful yet healthy salad dressing (which can be hard to find). I would adjust the amount of thyme next time because I thought it was a bit overwhelming. I'd play with the other spices too - maybe try fresh herbs and add oregano or parsley and also salt pepper garlic and onion. I might play around with the vinegar too - maybe try balsamic. Sun dried tomatoes might be a good touch too. The options are endless!
I made a double batch. This is very good. I am always on the lookout for healthy dressings and vinaigrettes. This qualifies! I used a large tomato from my wife's garden and had to make a special trip to the store to get white wine vinegar, which is fine. I was out of it anyway. It was great warm. I can't wait for it to cool and marinate for a couple of days!
I have been searching for a good tomato vinaigrette! this was simple to make and the spices were just enough the vinager was not overwhelming! Perfect for my pasta salad!
We're about to have this with dinner. I doubled it and added oil but I'm not too impressed. It's a little bitter and I'm wondering which ingredient may have made that happen since my basil and tomatoes are fresh from my garden...maybe my dried mustard is bitter?
I used red wine vinegar 1 whole tomato basil ground mustard dill 1/8 tsp steak seasoning salt and pepper to taste and 1 clove of garlic. Sooo good!
Looking for a lighter alternative to an oil-based vinaigrette so I tried the recipe as posted and it was a good 4 stars - if not a little bland, but I tweaked it up for the 2nd batch...2nd time around I used fresh thyme and basil (fresh herbs are not as potent as dried, so I doubled the amount of herbs). I also used Dijon instead of ground mustard and punched it up with some salt and pepper and 2 garlic cloves. Whirred it all up in the blender and DELISH!!! Omit the vinegar and this could be poured over pasta! In response to other posters stating this was a bit bitter...try removing the tomato seeds before blending. That may take care of the bitterness issue. You can also try a pinch of sugar. Thanks recipe poster. This one is a keeper!
i added garlic and used red wine vinegar. really fresh tasting. i used this in a mixed green salad.
Yum! This is creamy and tastes great. Refreshing change.
I had an abundance of tomatoes from my garden to use so my search for a recipe led me here. This recipe reminded me of a salad dressing I used to adore so of course they quit making it (UGH)...so I made this recipe exactly but with the following additions- I added a clove of garlic because everyone knows garlic makes most things better and I added some bacon bits because the discontinued dressing I loved had them plus everyone knows bacon makes everything better. Then I tossed this in a Ziplock bag with some boneless skinless chicken breasts let them marinate overnight and most of the day and grilled them up. Very very fresh and tasty. A lovely flavorful healthy meal. Thanks for sharing the recipe Jen! I will surely make this again as both a marinade and a salad dressing:)