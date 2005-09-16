Tomato Vinaigrette

Rating: 4.13 stars
15 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 7
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

A low-fat tomato vinaigrette recipe. Try it over crisp green or even over pasta, yum!

By Allrecipes Member

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a blender or small food processor, blend or process the tomatoes, vinegar, basil, thyme, and mustard on medium to high speed, about 25 seconds or until well combined. To store, transfer to a jar with a tight-fitting cover and refrigerate for up to 2 days. Shake well before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
7 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 1.2g; fat 0.2g; sodium 2.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (16)

Most helpful positive review

Curt McLey
Rating: 5 stars
09/16/2005
I made a double batch. This is very good. I am always on the lookout for healthy dressings and vinaigrettes. This qualifies! I used a large tomato from my wife's garden and had to make a special trip to the store to get white wine vinegar, which is fine. I was out of it anyway. It was great warm. I can't wait for it to cool and marinate for a couple of days! Read More
Helpful
(12)

Most helpful critical review

JUMAHA
Rating: 3 stars
02/18/2009
This is a good starting point but there's room for improvement. I really like the idea because it has the potential to be a flavorful yet healthy salad dressing (which can be hard to find). I would adjust the amount of thyme next time because I thought it was a bit overwhelming. I'd play with the other spices too - maybe try fresh herbs and add oregano or parsley and also salt pepper garlic and onion. I might play around with the vinegar too - maybe try balsamic. Sun dried tomatoes might be a good touch too. The options are endless! Read More
Helpful
(17)
CATECRUM
Rating: 4 stars
07/07/2003
I have been searching for a good tomato vinaigrette! this was simple to make and the spices were just enough the vinager was not overwhelming! Perfect for my pasta salad! Read More
Helpful
(9)
Evn-O
Rating: 3 stars
07/27/2010
We're about to have this with dinner. I doubled it and added oil but I'm not too impressed. It's a little bitter and I'm wondering which ingredient may have made that happen since my basil and tomatoes are fresh from my garden...maybe my dried mustard is bitter? Read More
Helpful
(2)
Karissa
Rating: 5 stars
03/25/2012
I used red wine vinegar 1 whole tomato basil ground mustard dill 1/8 tsp steak seasoning salt and pepper to taste and 1 clove of garlic. Sooo good! Read More
Helpful
(2)
MR
Rating: 4 stars
06/09/2014
Looking for a lighter alternative to an oil-based vinaigrette so I tried the recipe as posted and it was a good 4 stars - if not a little bland, but I tweaked it up for the 2nd batch...2nd time around I used fresh thyme and basil (fresh herbs are not as potent as dried, so I doubled the amount of herbs). I also used Dijon instead of ground mustard and punched it up with some salt and pepper and 2 garlic cloves. Whirred it all up in the blender and DELISH!!! Omit the vinegar and this could be poured over pasta! In response to other posters stating this was a bit bitter...try removing the tomato seeds before blending. That may take care of the bitterness issue. You can also try a pinch of sugar. Thanks recipe poster. This one is a keeper! Read More
Helpful
(2)
soupisgoodfood33
Rating: 4 stars
03/16/2010
i added garlic and used red wine vinegar. really fresh tasting. i used this in a mixed green salad. Read More
Helpful
(1)
MrsFisher0729
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
09/16/2012
Yum! This is creamy and tastes great. Refreshing change. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Puck
Rating: 4 stars
09/21/2012
I had an abundance of tomatoes from my garden to use so my search for a recipe led me here. This recipe reminded me of a salad dressing I used to adore so of course they quit making it (UGH)...so I made this recipe exactly but with the following additions- I added a clove of garlic because everyone knows garlic makes most things better and I added some bacon bits because the discontinued dressing I loved had them plus everyone knows bacon makes everything better. Then I tossed this in a Ziplock bag with some boneless skinless chicken breasts let them marinate overnight and most of the day and grilled them up. Very very fresh and tasty. A lovely flavorful healthy meal. Thanks for sharing the recipe Jen! I will surely make this again as both a marinade and a salad dressing:) Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved.