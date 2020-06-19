Date-Marshmallow Waldorf Salad

I've kept this recipe from my Grandmother. Apples, celery, dates and walnuts are dressed in a light fluffy marshmallow cream. It's very good and children seem to love it.

By Linda

prep:
20 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place the apples in a medium serving bowl and sprinkle with sugar, lemon juice and salt. Stir in the celery, dates and walnuts. In a separate bowl, whip the cream with an electric mixer until it can hold a peak. Mix in mayonnaise and gently fold into the apple mixture along with the marshmallows. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
415 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 34g; fat 31.8g; cholesterol 46mg; sodium 107.7mg. Full Nutrition
