Date-Marshmallow Waldorf Salad
I've kept this recipe from my Grandmother. Apples, celery, dates and walnuts are dressed in a light fluffy marshmallow cream. It's very good and children seem to love it.
very tasty... i didn't peel the apples,used raisins instead of dates, that's what i had and i really like raisins. i also threw in extra of some of the ingredients just because i like them.Read More
Finally a recipe for Waldorf Salad that I grew up with! I just didn't know how it was made. Thank You! I will be making it this Thanksgiving!
Finally a Waldorf Salad that my mom used to make when I was a little girl, all I remember is that it taste so good and I loved it. Wanted to make it for my kids but could never find the recipe, and mom passed away. Thank you so very much for sharing this long awaited recipe.
I make this salad every Christmas.. always a hit.. only changes I make...I omit the dates and add dried cranberries for color.. and use cool whip instead of heavy cream for calories..
Made exactly as is but used stevia instead of sugar. Loved the crunch and the slight sweetness. I used my homemade mayo (whole egg Mayo here on AR)and to me it tastes so fresh doing that. I would def. consider using raisins, or cranberries if I didn't have dates. Even a touch of pineapple would be super.
I made this salad with honeycrisp apples and cut the sugar to 2 tsp to make up for using sweet apples, then let it sit in the fridge for 24 hours before serving. The dressing didn't taste sweet when I put it in the fridge, but it picked up the sweetness from the apples as it sat overnight. It was wonderful! I'll be making this again & again.
Fabulous! Used a sweet apple because that's what I had; didn't peel. Added one chopped peach from a can that I needed to use and about a dozen halved grapes I also needed to use. Didn't have any whipping cream so used 3/4 c. vanilla yogurt and upped the marshmallows to 1/2 c. Wonderful recipe. A keeper.
It was a hit with everyone. I did used cool whip instead of whipping cream. It was yummy!