Sheila's Perfect Sangria

This sangria came out great! It is a little on the strong side. So,if you are used to the watered down pitchers you usually get at restaurants, you might want to add a little more lemon-lime soda. :)I drank it the way the recipe called for it and highly enjoyed it! I forgot to get the pineapple chunks, so I added a sliced apple and a small can of pineapple juice that I had in the house instead. Make sure that you have a large enough container to fit all of it in also. I used a 2 gallon Igloo spout container for mine. It didn't really come out of the spout well because of the fruit, but it held the contents perfectly and I used a ladle to serve it. Also, make sure your glasses are filled with ice before you pour in the sangria. It took a long time to chill in the refrigerator and if you don't have overnight to do this, the ice worked really well. I will definitely be using this recipe again!!

Read More