Sheila's Perfect Sangria

I've been looking for a good sangria recipe for some time. I checked out several recipes, combined the best of everything and came up with the perfect mix that would easily rival my favorite local lounge's sangria! Measurements are approximate and to taste but don't scrimp on any of the flavors. Add more juice or rum until it knocks your socks off....then it's your perfect sangria.

By Sheila Kampman

additional:
4 hrs
total:
4 hrs 30 mins
prep:
30 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Ingredients

12
Directions

  • Place the oranges, lemons, limes, pear, kiwi, strawberries, pineapple chunks and juice, and white sugar into a large bowl. Pour the Cointreau, white rum, coconut-flavored rum, and orange juice over the fruit. Stir gently to dissolve the sugar. Cover and refrigerate for 2 hours.

  • Add the red wine, pink lemonade concentrate, lemon juice, and lime juice. Cover and refrigerate for 2 hours, or overnight.

  • Before serving, add the chilled lemon-lime soda. Serve over ice, spooning the fruit into the glass with the liquid. Garnish with an orange slice or maraschino cherries.

Per Serving:
328 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 41.2g; fat 0.8g; cholesterol 4mg; sodium 14mg. Full Nutrition
