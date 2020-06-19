Sheila's Perfect Sangria

I've been looking for a good sangria recipe for some time. I checked out several recipes, combined the best of everything and came up with the perfect mix that would easily rival my favorite local lounge's sangria! Measurements are approximate and to taste but don't scrimp on any of the flavors. Add more juice or rum until it knocks your socks off....then it's your perfect sangria.
This sangria came out great! It is a little on the strong side. So,if you are used to the watered down pitchers you usually get at restaurants, you might want to add a little more lemon-lime soda. :)I drank it the way the recipe called for it and highly enjoyed it! I forgot to get the pineapple chunks, so I added a sliced apple and a small can of pineapple juice that I had in the house instead. Make sure that you have a large enough container to fit all of it in also. I used a 2 gallon Igloo spout container for mine. It didn't really come out of the spout well because of the fruit, but it held the contents perfectly and I used a ladle to serve it. Also, make sure your glasses are filled with ice before you pour in the sangria. It took a long time to chill in the refrigerator and if you don't have overnight to do this, the ice worked really well. I will definitely be using this recipe again!!
way too sweet! if i was to make this again i would not add the lemonade concentrate. I think that's where it went wrong. I would possibly not add the sugar as well, the fruit already adds so much sweetness to it.
i signed up just to rate this! so good. i did it sort of different though. i used mango malibu (on hand) and grand marnier (also on hand). added strawberries and didn't marinate *gasp*. i found all the pineapples and kiwi sunk to the bottom though :( but so so tasty. Also i didn't use as much sugar. all gone! me and 1 girlfriend!
Sipping as I review. My thoughts: Won't use a pear next time. Totally annoying little chunks in the Sangria and it takes away from the classy look of the rest of the fruit. Also feel as though the kiwi and strawberries are unnecessary. Just get mushy. Next time I will cut the naval orange slices in half so they fit in the glass! I also don't feel sugar is necessary. It's really sweet already, especially with the orange juice and pink lemonade. Lastly, instead of adding the soda directly to the Sangria right before serving, I put ice in the glass, then fruit, then Sangria, and added a splash of soda on top. Gives it a really nice fizz when you sip it. If you add it directly, it just disappears within the Sangria. Thanks, Sheila. Great recipe!
I know that people get annoyed when people rate a recipe they changed, but I only changed a few things out of necessity. I only had non-alcoholic triple-sec, which I substituted for the orange liquor, I didn't want to spring for the coconut rum, so I just used Bacardi Gold in place of that (which meant more regular rum) and the only fruit I used was apples, oranges, limes and lemons. I am on a budget people! It still was super awesome! My husband thought it was just like the sangria at our favorite Spanish tapas resturant where we had our wedding reception. I have tried to make sangria before, but this was the first time it turned out so great. Watch out for the hangover if you drink too much though! It's a killer!
I made this for my 30th b-day party and it was a huge hit. Be prepared to be chopping for awhile, though. One change I would do is to cut some of the citrus fruit and liquids out and add more red wine b/c it tasted a bit too citrusy. I also didn't use the coconut rum b/c some of my friends do not like coconut. But, it might be a good thing to keep in for next time.
A friend passed on this recipe to me last Memorial Day for a party, and it was such a hit, even though I quadrupled the recipe, we ran out in about 90 minutes! Since then I have made the Sangria another 8 times (baby shower, bbq, block party, etc) and it is always a HUGE hit. Like the other post, it is a lot of chopping and prep, but well worth it. My only suggestion is that if you make a larger batch, it calls for more fruit, which as the liquid gets low, tends to clog the spigot, so have a ladle on hand, or just eyeball the fruit as you are cutting it up.
I have made this recipe over 10 times during the years. It is everyones favorite sangria. People who do not like sangria, even love it. Try it once & you will be hooked. One note, I have never used the Pink Lemonade concentrate. Just a little extra lemon juice & not much extra raw sugar so it is not too sweet, it is perfect.
ok.. lots of people used different fruit, so did I, but the end result is the flavor of the mix. with the alcohol, the fruit does not matter, use what you like, this is pretty much a faultless sangria. Great great recipe. thanks so much. we have tried many recipes, this one deserves a special prize. thanks for sharing.
BOMB! and pricey! Made this for a bachelorette beach party and it got rave reviews. Cointreau is $30 a bottle - I bought a 1/2 pint of Grand Marnier for $11 and used half of it - may try orange liquore next time. Also this is a TON of fruit - use less fruit and I don't think you'd be disappointed. I cut the sugar in half and added some rum at the end - soda just makes it a little carbinated. YUMMM!
THIS IS A GREAT RECIPE WITH A FEW CHANGES. WAY TOO MUCH FRUIT IN THE ORIGINAL RECIPE. I MADE A BATCH FOR 20 PEOPLE. I ONLY USED 1 PIECE OF LEMON, LIME, ORANGE, APPLE, PEAR & PEACH. NO STARWBERRIES, KIWI OR PINEAPPLE. IT SHOULD NOT BE ABOUT THE FRUIT BUT ABOUT THE FLAVORFUL WINE WITH A BIT OF FRUIT IN IT. I ALSO ADDED PEACH LIQUOR, THE SAME AMOUNT AS COCONUT RUM. IT WAS EXCELLENT. EVERYONE RAVED ABOUT THE SANGRIA. I ASLO USED A FAIRLY DECENT WINE. I DO NOT BELIEVE THAT YOU CAN MAKE GOOD SANGRIA STARTING WITH VERY VERY CHEAP WINE. YOU NEED A FULL BODIED WINE TO START. WE USED A CAB. SO GOOD. WILL MAKE OVER AND OVER AGAIN WITH OUR CHANGES.
This was a big 4th of July hit at my house. I followed the recipe to a tee, and EVERYONE loved it. The recipe was easy to follow. Only suggestion I would is to use a very large bowl when mixing the ingredients.
I made this recipe for a surprise bday party and only had about 2 hours for the fruit to refrigerate, but by about 4 hours into the party, it tasted even better. So I would recommend at least 6 hours for the fruit to soak. I also didn't add the coconut flavored rum, but didn't miss it.
Absolutely wonderful! There really is a lot of fruit so if you aren't one to eat it, lessen it by about half. However I think that is the best part and love to eat what is leftover. The only changes I made (based on budget concerns and what was on hand) were I omitted the pineapple and added 2 fresh peaches, and I omitted the lemon and lime juice and lemon-lime soda altogether. I honestly did not think they were necessary. Overall a wonderful sangria and I love that you can play with it based on what is available in your house!
I made this for my sisters bridal shower. It got rave reviews! For every occasion my friends request that I make sangria! It was incredible I did add Lime flavored mineral water. It made it even better ;)
Very good sangria. I didn't use pink limonade, just added cranberry juice to the lemon lime soda and used orange juice instead of liqueur. Next time I will use more coconut liqueur, it gives a great tropical hint. I think the sangria uses too much fruits, next time I will definitely use less. I liked the sangria wasn't overpowered with soda that some restaurant sangria is. Good recipe, we used to drink champange at New Year's party, but it was a great alternative.
Have made this sangria many times before and it has been a hit every single time. Over the years I've played around with the fruit that I add and no matter what I add, it is always great. I usually prepare it the night before and pour it into mason jars--my guests really seem to like that.
This was delicious, HOWEVER, I skipped the lemonade concentrate and used flavored seltzer water (i.e. Polar) - and it was plenty sweet. I think using 7/up andthe concentrate would have made this a sugar bomb.
Really good. Made 4 times in a party and it was all gone. It does not need the extra sugar. Tried a couple of variations. Replaced soda with sparkling non-alcoholic cider. Very good. Replaced white rum with spiced rum - completely different drink. Really nice!
This came out great. We had most of the ingredients except for some of the produce otherwise this would have been a little expensive. The Sangria has a nice citrus flavor. Very refreshing. My advice is to use one of the big sun tea containers because the end result will not fit into a standard pitcher. Enjoy.
