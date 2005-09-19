Orange Vinaigrette

Rating: 4.41 stars
155 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 92
  • 4 star values: 44
  • 3 star values: 11
  • 2 star values: 7
  • 1 star values: 1

A low-fat vinaigrette recipe

By Candice

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a small jar with a tight-fitting cover, combine the orange juice, vinegar, mustard, honey and pepper. Cover and shake well until combined. To store, refrigerate for up to 1 week. Shake well before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
27 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 6.7g; sodium 96mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (154)

Most helpful positive review

THYMEFORME
Rating: 4 stars
09/19/2005
Very good. I tried it with and without the mustard. We preferred it without since I wanted more of a vinaigrette than a honey mustard taste. Halved the recipe for 4 servings and added 1 tsp olive oil. Used it on mixed greens with avocado slices, Mandarin oranges, and fine slivers of red onion. A hit! Thanks, Jen. Read More
Helpful
(125)

Most helpful critical review

COOKIN LADY
Rating: 3 stars
07/07/2004
This was okay. It was pretty runny and didn't stick to the salad (probably due to the lack of oil). But an OK low-fat dressing. Read More
Helpful
(10)
