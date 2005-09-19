Orange Vinaigrette

1 of 154

Rating: 4 stars Very good. I tried it with and without the mustard. We preferred it without since I wanted more of a vinaigrette than a honey mustard taste. Halved the recipe for 4 servings and added 1 tsp olive oil. Used it on mixed greens with avocado slices, Mandarin oranges, and fine slivers of red onion. A hit! Thanks, Jen. Helpful (125)

Rating: 4 stars I followed the advice of others and added one tablespoon of light olive oil and used frozen orange juice concentrate instead of juice for added body and flavor. I also use this as an all-day marinade for grilled chicken. Helpful (99)

Rating: 4 stars Delicious melding of subtle flavors. Great for people watching fat and calories. The only property I didn't like about it was the fact that with no oil, it drips right off the spinach or lettuce pieces. If I made this again, I would have to add a small amount of oil. I think sesame would be wonderful with this. Helpful (81)

Rating: 5 stars For those of you who don't like the look of dressing made with balsamic vinegar, there is white balsamic vinegar. It is sometimes hard to find, but that is what we use and what we prefer. Hope this helps. Helpful (30)

Rating: 5 stars For a healthy eating plan, we would be hard pressed to find a better flavored salad dressing. This recipe is a perfect combination of ingredients, with each contributing something to the taste, which is something close to a taste explosion. My only complaint is that without any oil, the dressing has a tendency to slide off the salad. Still, giving up the fat calories is a worthwhile tradeoff. Helpful (29)

Rating: 4 stars If you add double the OJ, it makes a fantastic marinade sauce for fresh salmon! Helpful (28)

Rating: 5 stars This is exactly the kind of dressing I was looking for on our summer salads - light and full of flavor. My husband and I both loved it and ended up just eating salad for dinner instead of as the first course.:) I also added a little oil to help it stick. Helpful (27)

Rating: 4 stars Not bad for low fat - if you're on a diet this is a good choice. I added some poppy seeds and used an orange juice with some pulp. I served this over mixed greens with thin sliced red onion and orange segments. Helpful (24)

Rating: 5 stars Loved the fact that this is minus the oil... I did tweek it a little to suit my own taste. Just added a little more orange juice and a bit of sugar and poppy seeds. I used it on the Mandarin Almond Salad recipe(also on this site). Everyone loved it I was even told that it was the best salad they had eaten their whole life!! Helpful (18)