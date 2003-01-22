Midwestern House Salad Dressing

Rating: 4.09 stars
22 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 13
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 2

A tangy classic sure to become a staple for dressing up your salads! You can store this dressing in a jar with a tight fitting lid in the refrigerator for up to 7 days.

By Teri

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
32
Yield:
4 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

32
Original recipe yields 32 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl, whisk mayonnaise, sour cream, vinegar, sugar, honey, Worcestershire sauce, pepper and salt together until smooth. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
174 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 5.6g; fat 17.1g; cholesterol 9.4mg; sodium 130.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (23)

Reviews:
Cheryl
Rating: 3 stars
10/11/2003
Whoa! Vinegar overload! I nearly fell over after tasting this dressing. I should have cut way back on the vinegar at the beginning to maybe 1 tbsp. I managed to salvage this dip by adding about 3/4 milk and 1/4 sour cream. The vinegar and the worchestire sauce make this dressing very acidic so I recommend gradually adding those for taste. In the end it made a nice dressing for my spinach salad. Read More
Helpful
(21)
THEREV
Rating: 5 stars
01/22/2003
This is a great creamy salad dressing not too sweet not to tangy! We usually have it on spinach salad but it is also good on tossed salad. Read More
Helpful
(16)
CherKell
Rating: 4 stars
10/11/2003
Excellent dressing! Not too sweet and not too tart. But unless you have a large family I would suggest halving the recipe (I couldn't get through the entire 4 cups before it went off). Read More
Helpful
(14)
Abby M
Rating: 4 stars
03/03/2004
I've made this twice now and end up quadrupling the Worcestershire sauce omit the honey and add more brown sugar and add LOTS more pepper. It is still pretty tame for my taste but my husband and son LOVE it! Read More
Helpful
(11)
Sherri Blout
Rating: 5 stars
01/22/2003
VERY GOOD! Read More
Helpful
(10)
CANDY26
Rating: 5 stars
10/05/2004
h Read More
Helpful
(8)
Amy Lawler
Allstar
Rating: 1 stars
08/26/2015
I did not care for this recipe. Sorry.:( Read More
Helpful
(7)
Debbie
Rating: 4 stars
11/11/2007
Very creamy dressing with unique (unbottled) flavor. It is slightly sweet slightly tangy. I wouldn't change a thing although next time I will cut the serving size in half because this did make a huge quantity (and there are only two of us). This tastes great as a dressing on cheeseburgers. Who knew?! Read More
Helpful
(6)
WICKEDHAZEL
Rating: 5 stars
12/26/2007
LOVE IT!! I didn't have any honey but made it anyway. Honey may have made it too sweet for me because the family and I thought it was PERFECT! Will definately be making it again and again!! Read More
Helpful
(4)
