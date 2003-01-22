Midwestern House Salad Dressing
Servings Per Recipe: 32
Calories: 173.7
% Daily Value *
protein: 0.3g 1 %
carbohydrates: 5.6g 2 %
sugars: 4.7g
fat: 17.1g 26 %
saturated fat: 2.9g 15 %
cholesterol: 9.4mg 3 %
vitamin a iu: 81.2IU 2 %
niacin equivalents: 0.1mg 1 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 8 %
vitamin c: 0.1mg
folate: 1.5mcg
calcium: 8.1mg 1 %
iron: 0.1mg 1 %
magnesium: 0.9mg
potassium: 15.9mg
sodium: 130.8mg 5 %
calories from fat: 154.1
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved