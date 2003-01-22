Midwestern House Salad Dressing

1 of 23

Rating: 3 stars Whoa! Vinegar overload! I nearly fell over after tasting this dressing. I should have cut way back on the vinegar at the beginning to maybe 1 tbsp. I managed to salvage this dip by adding about 3/4 milk and 1/4 sour cream. The vinegar and the worchestire sauce make this dressing very acidic so I recommend gradually adding those for taste. In the end it made a nice dressing for my spinach salad. Helpful (21)

Rating: 5 stars This is a great creamy salad dressing not too sweet not to tangy! We usually have it on spinach salad but it is also good on tossed salad. Helpful (16)

Rating: 4 stars Excellent dressing! Not too sweet and not too tart. But unless you have a large family I would suggest halving the recipe (I couldn't get through the entire 4 cups before it went off). Helpful (14)

Rating: 4 stars I've made this twice now and end up quadrupling the Worcestershire sauce omit the honey and add more brown sugar and add LOTS more pepper. It is still pretty tame for my taste but my husband and son LOVE it! Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars VERY GOOD! Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars h Helpful (8)

Rating: 1 stars I did not care for this recipe. Sorry.:( Helpful (7)

Rating: 4 stars Very creamy dressing with unique (unbottled) flavor. It is slightly sweet slightly tangy. I wouldn't change a thing although next time I will cut the serving size in half because this did make a huge quantity (and there are only two of us). This tastes great as a dressing on cheeseburgers. Who knew?! Helpful (6)