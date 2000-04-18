Layered Salad

4.6
82 Ratings
  • 5 61
  • 4 19
  • 3 0
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

This is a wonderful recipe which can have ingredients added or subtracted. Even if there is only two of you to eat it, don't cut the recipe in half because I'm sure you'll want more.

Recipe by FRANCESWOOD

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
13 hrs 20 mins
total:
13 hrs 55 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place eggs in a large saucepan and completely cover with water. Bring to a boil. Cover and remove from heat. Let stand for 12 minutes. Remove eggs and chill.

  • In a 9x13 inch dish, layer the lettuce, onion, water chestnuts and peas.

  • In a medium bowl combine the mayonnaise, sugar, seasoned salt and garlic powder. Mix until smooth. Spread over the top evenly over the top of the peas. Cover and refrigerate overnight.

  • Peel and chop hard-cooked eggs.

  • Remove salad from refrigerator and top with the bacon, eggs and tomato. Serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
562 calories; protein 11.2g; carbohydrates 18.6g; fat 50.4g; cholesterol 124.1mg; sodium 749.2mg. Full Nutrition
