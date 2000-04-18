Layered Salad
This is a wonderful recipe which can have ingredients added or subtracted. Even if there is only two of you to eat it, don't cut the recipe in half because I'm sure you'll want more.
This went over really big with my family and co-workers. The seasonings in the mayonaise was a great touch that really made the extra difference. I also added cheddar cheese on the top. It was outstanding!!Read More
I found it to have too much mayo. I had to later mix it all together and added more lettuce. If I make again I will use 1/2 the mayoRead More
This recipe is very similar to mine. I put a layer of chopped celery over the lettuce layer and I use chopped green onion instead of a regular onion. After the mayonnaise layer I put a big layer of grated Parmesion cheese, then I crumble 6 eggs over that and slice 2 tomatoes over the eggs and sprinkle real bacon bits over. I do not use season salt just 2 cups mayonnaise and 1/8 tsp. garlic powder. Very good.
I loved the ingredients in this salad and it is rather easy to prepare, especially since you can prepare it the day beforehand. I brought it to a potluck and was asked several times for the recipe!!
I love this salad! It's creamy and very tasty. The dressing just soaks right into all the vegetables. Try it.....i'm sure you'll love it too.
This is a "fantastic" salad for any buffet or potluck. I make it during the summer months and serve it with cold chicken for a easy summertime dinner...leftovers are even better the next day! So many of my friends have requested this recipe from me.
This salad was fantastic!!! I used a bag of romaine lettuce and added chopped bell pepper. I also used green onion for the onion. I've served it twice and have had at least a half dozen requests for the recipe. I love that it can mostly be made the night before. This one is going in my permanent recipe file!
I made this for a school luncheon and it got rave reviews!!!
very good. more of the traditional seven layered salad we were looking for,my kids 4, 7, 9 love it!
This is a wonderful salad for the holidays- it can be made ahead and it looks beautiful if you make it in a glass trifle dish. I add fresh cauliflower and broccoli florets in small pieces.
I have been making this for years only I don't use tomatoes but add grated cheddar cheese between the egg and bacon layer. My recipe also only calls for enough mayo to completely cover the peas - all edges should be sealed with the mayo to keep the inner ingredients fresh. It always tastes like more!
We loved this recipe! (Even the kids!) We used a whole pound of bacon and sprinkled a little shredded cheddar on top. Can't wait to make it again. Thanks for posting.
I made quite a bit changes to this. Either way I am asked to make it every year. I chop instead or tear the lettuce. I make 1/2 the dressing and use lite mayo, replace the chesnuts with a can of drained garbanzo beans, use only 1/2 of a vidalia onion, and make a final layer with some shredded cheese on top of the tomatoes before serving. To save time if I can find it in bulk I will use the pre-cooked bacon and heat it in the microwave. The rest of the ingredients I keep exactly the same. The salad also displays really nice in a clear glass pedestal type bowl.
I made this for a large family Easter dinner. I used chopped romaine. I love the peas in this salad. My husband and I devoured the leftovers the next day!
Wow, my mum makes this in Australia, I thought she was the only one!! What a wonderful, tastey, filling salad....I just love this.
Yummy...I've always loved this salad and was looking for the recipe, I'm glad I found this one. It is a keeper
Very delicious and super easy to prepare!
Made it just like the directions...AMAZINGLY AWESOME!!
A nice change of pace on the buffet table. It presented well in a clear pan. I made according to the directions and everyone seemed to enjoy it. This salad has many possibilities for variations and the next time I may try using a bleu cheese type dressing and perhaps a layer of pickled beets.
I use red onion chopped small, miracle whip instead of mayo (Mayo taste was too strong - MW was better), parmesan (sp)sprinkled over top! very good and easy, easy, easy!!
I followed the recipe except I used a bag of salad mix (iceberg & carrots mostly) in place of the lettuce. Used only 1/2 small onion (green onions would be good too). Don't leave the water chestnuts out - they make that extra "crunch" you need. Took this one to a ladies gathering and got rave reviews and requests for the recipe - it was soooo easy. This goes into my permanent file. Thanks for sharing!
I like this recipe b/c you can make it ahead of time, I also added cheddar cheese
Absolutely Perfect! So good on a Hot summer day.
This salad is absolutely WONDERFUL! I've made it twice now since I've added it to my recipe box. I didn't change anything to it and it is perfect!
I love this recipe! The seasoning added to the dressing makes this really special. When I make this, people always ask what my secret is that makes it different from the normal layered salad.
I used previous suggestions and added a layer of cheese and some peas. The waterchestnuts give it the perfect crunch! This recipe makes A LOT...
This recipe is a favorite any season, have to make extra so I have some at home. I add more veggies and used season tortilla strips on top. This is a keeper for sure.....thanks!
I changed it up a little due to what I had; skipped water chestnuts and added cucumber instead. I added some mozzarella cheese and parmesan. Diced eggs on the top.. :) Yum!
I made this to go along with Easter dinner. I was excellent! I did swap out the water chesnuts for celery, but otherwise I made it as written. I was unsure about the mayo layer, but once served the flavors came together very well. I would make this again!
The only thing I did differently was to replace the waterchestnuts with small chunks of cucumber and used a red onion...this was amazing! I made it for a potluck and there was nothing left over to take home! It was my first attempt at a layered salad and this is totally a keeper recipe!
Delicious! I receive so many great compliments on this salad - it was easy to make, could be done ahead of time and serves up beautifully! The only critique I have is that it is a bit messy to serve in a 9x13 pan - next time I plan to make it in a trifle or similar bowl.
delicious! Used cabbage instead of water chestnuts, just because I didn't have any. Whole family liked this, young and old.
I brought this to work for a pot luck luncheon! Everyone loved it! Nothing but a leaf of lettuce was left! Thank you for a great recipe!
This salad is sooooo good! I didn't have all the ingredients so I substituted celery for water chestnuts,green onions for tomatoes, and omitted the eggs. Excellent salad.
What a pretty and delicious dish! I brought this to a family potluck and it was a huge it. I am adding this one to my regular repetoire.
I love layered salads! I dont use the egg because it tends to get a little ripe smelling. I use a dry ranch packet in the mayo and I dont use peas. I use black olives and cherry tomatoes, cucumbers and red onion. But everyone has their own variations...they are all great!
The group I made this for loved it, for every pot luck I have orders to make this dish.
This was good. I used canned peas in place of frozen. Thanks for the recipe!
This is always a huge hit at parties!
Made this for a group gathering, seemed like there were too many onions for our liking.
Great recipe! The only adjustments I made was Miracle Whip for Mayo. My family loved it!! Next time I think I'll add a tad bit more bacon.
Excellent starting point. I added red peppers to give it a little holdiay color. Disappeared fast.
I decied to leave the water chestnuts out, but other then that followed the recipe very closley. Yum :)
Great recipe. I omitted the water chestnuts because I don't like them. A big hit at the Christmas family gathering. It was eaten up completely.
This turned out really well. Cold, crisp, creamy, and delicious! I substituted 1/2 cup of mayo for sour cream, and instead of water chestnuts I added radish and cucumber. I also used canned Le Sueur peas instead of frozen, and sprinkled a little crumbled blue cheese on each serving.
This salad was wonderful and so pretty in a compote dish.
This is one of my all time favorite salads, and one I actually do not mind making! The only thing i do differently is I thaw the peas, and I typically make it the morning of, not the night prior.
This was an awesome salad! I halved it in order to serve 4 people, and with huge helpings had by all, it was the perfect amount. I thought the can I was opening was water chestnuts, but as it turned out it was artichoke hearts. So, I threw those in as a layer instead. Very, very tasty. I also took some advice from previous reviews and cut back on the mayo ( about 2/3 c for half the recipe - used reduced fat version) and threw some low fat shredded cheese on top. Not a lot...just a sprinkle. This recipe is definitely a keeper. Would be a great potluck contribution.
Made this salad for thanksgiving dinner. The only thing we didn't have much left overs.
I made this for my family visiting out of town and they loved it! I added sharp chedder and it was delicious! I made my brother a separate salad with no eggs or peas and he scarffed it up! A winner!
This went over big at our family reunion! It was gone! I made it from exact recipe, I put it in aluminum pan, since we were camping. It would look beautiful in a trifle dish
Such a good recipe. I to am not a fan of water chestnuts' flavor, but I think it needs the crunch, so I use jicama instead.
I've been making this salad for years, my family always requests this salad for holidays. However, my layers are slightly different. I layer lettuce, thinly sliced red onion, thawed peas, fresh sliced mushrooms. Cover with 8 oz reduced fat sour cream mixed with 1/4 cup sugar (I use splenda), cover that with 3/4 cup mayo. Sprinkle the top with shredded parmesan cheese & crumbled bacon. Delish! The beauty of this recipe is that you can substitute vegetables according you personal preference. I've never tried this salad with the egg & tomatoes but that does sound yummy too!
This takes a little prep work but worth it. I made some changes because I can't eat dairy. I used Kite Hill's cream cheese alternative (One tub) and So Delicious Vanilla Yogurt (6 tbsp) with the spices. I also don't care for peas or bacon so I used Lima Beans and Turkey Sausage in their place. And lastly, I love onions so I added more than the recipe called for. Very creamy and crispy salad that goes a long way - as a side or lunch salad. ??
This was a lovely salad. The only two things I changed: I omitted the seasoning salt and I whisked in a quarter cup of milk for each cup of mayonnaise when making the dressing (from my husband’s recipe).
This recipe is so awesome because it is so flexible. As long as you have the dressing made right and the right amount, you can add anything you like. This is my third one since the week before Christmas (three weeks). My family prefers, a little lettuce, a layer of cauli and broc, red onions, water chestnuts, frozen peas, dressing, bacon and shredded cheddar. I can't keep it in the house! It's awesome!
Its a classic!
This recipe was a great hit at our church dinner! I added 2 stalks of chopped celery to the lettuce. I also used greens onions and grated carrots for color. I mixed sour cream with Miracle Whip for a creamier dressing, adding Cavender’s Greek Seasoning for color. I used a very deep dessert dish for presentation effect. Next time I’m going to add chopped apples and pecans. The only issue I had, was the elderly didn’t dig down deep enough to get the whole salad. So they ate most of the good toppings!
It looked nice. Skip the water chestnuts, didn't like the flavor. It had too many peas. I would try it again with celery in place of water chestnuts and more bacon. I also skipped the tomatoes to prevent sogginess.
What a salad!!!! Would not change a thing!!! Definitely a keeper!!!
Crowd pleaser and pretty.
I didn’t use tomatoes because no one in the house likes them but it made for a delicious dinner. I also added shredded cheddar and mixed instead of layering.
Best if shredded cheddar cheese is added as a layer. Considering changing onion for green onions....
Hubby and I both loved this. Didn't follow the recipe exactly - didn't have water chestnuts- added cubed leftover pork roast for extra protein. Hubby prefers miracle Whip to mayo, so I added garlic and onion powder and paprika. Hubby actually considered seconds, which never happens with salad.
Added onion powder and dill weed to the dressing. A couple of splashes of rice vinegar added extra flavor. Yummy salad.
