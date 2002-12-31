Warm Shrimp Salad

32 Ratings
  • 5 19
  • 4 11
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

A salad made of butter lettuce and shrimp sauteed in butter and lemon. Use your favorite salad dressing or vinaigrette, and vary the amount to your liking.

By Lizzard

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
3
Yield:
2 to 4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

3
Original recipe yields 3 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large saute pan melt butter over medium heat. Add the shrimp and lemon juice, cook until shrimp just turn pink. Remove from heat and drain.

  • In a large bowl tear lettuce into bite-size pieces, add the tomatoes, avocado, celery, cucumber carrots and cooked shrimp, toss to combine. Top with your favorite dressing or vinaigrette.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
460 calories; protein 36.7g; carbohydrates 29.4g; fat 25.6g; cholesterol 250.4mg; sodium 565.8mg. Full Nutrition
