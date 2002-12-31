Warm Shrimp Salad
A salad made of butter lettuce and shrimp sauteed in butter and lemon. Use your favorite salad dressing or vinaigrette, and vary the amount to your liking.
Easy to make and a nice change from an ordinary salad. (Although it took longer than 10 minutes prep time -- maybe I chop slowly :-) It really impressed my girlfriend!Read More
This was the first time we made this salad. Many of the ingredients were very standard. There was no "wow" factor. As mentioned in another review, we used the liquid from the sautéd shrimp as a dressing. This made the salad way too sour and lemony. All in all, the salad was okay but we probably wont make i again.Read More
I am new to the "cooking" world, and this salad was excellent, a bit time consuming, but not difficult. Definately worth it. everyone loved it. I definately plan to make this salad again, and again, and again.
I pretty much just eyeballed the ingredients. I made a dressing of full fat mayo - lite mayo just doesn't cut it with shrimp imo - sour cream and garlic powder. The butter/lemon/garlic combination is amazing. Absolutely delicious. Thanks, Lizzard!
This salad was delicious! I made a lemon vinaigrette dressing with olive oil and fresh lemon juice and just lightly covered everything. Anything else I was afraid would over power all the fresh flavors that come out of this salad.
This salad was easy and refreshing, plan to use it frequently during the summer. Only change was ommitting the celery. Made dressing out of 1/4 C mayo, 1/4 C sour cream, 3 tsp milk, 1 tsp salt, 1 tsp celery seed, 1 tsp garlic powder and black pepper to taste. In the end I added about 3 T of Newman's oil & vinegar dressing to thin out just a bit. Delicious!
This salad was surprisingly good! This could make a meal - it was quite filling. Only thing I left out was the cucumbers b/c my husband doesn't care for them. Great recipe!!
This was creative not in terms of the ingredients or preparation necessarily, but it sure offered creativity when I was looking for something light, quick, easy, healthy, and still used ingredients I had at hand. It suited us just fine, thank you very much. We enjoyed it.
This was so good, I loved the result of the shrimps; they have such amazing flavour with the mix of lemon and butter. Would use again, and my boyfriend loved this.
Not bad, but not sure vinaigrette is the right dressing.
Very good! I liked the simplicity of cooking the shrimp - just butter and lemon juice - so it comes together quickly. The warm shrimp contrasted nicely with the cool salad. We were about half way through dinner when we lost our power during Hurricane Irene. This will be one of those meals we won't forget! We'll definitely be enjoying it again soon, but hopefully under more peaceful circumstances.
AHHHMAZING! I'm not really a salad kind of person but this was worth every ounce of effort. I added a T of capers to the shrimp mixture and used the liquid from the shrimp as dressing along with a homemade lemon vinaigrette. Made enough for 4 people. Loved it!
Great salad...very easy to make. Presentation very attractive and you can easily modify to meet personal taste preference...I.e. More avacado...more celery, etc. easy enough for mid week dinner. Attractive enough for company!!!
Sooo yummyyyyy made it for valentine's day the avocado and shrimp just made it so delicious easy to make too
This was good but needed a little more jazz for us.
Great idea for an appetizer. I added old bay seasoning to the shrimp and used Vildia onion dressing. :)
I made this for dinner last night and it was a winner! We've recently decided to get away from having meats on every evening and wanted to begin to include more veggies in our diet by eating more salads. We wanted to try something different and I ran across this recipe which looked very simple and we happened to have almost all of the ingredients in our house, with the exception of celery and cucumber. I prepared it on jumbo shrimp using my "trinity": Lawry's Seasoned Salt, Black Pepper and Garlic Powder. Then I added the lemon to it before sauteing and it was delicious and all of us ate every bit of it in one sitting with our own personal favorite dressings: Caesar Lite & Italian!!!!!
Awesome! I used ingredients on hand which included canned medium shrimp, Marketside (Walmart brand) Balsamic vinaigrette on the cold ingredients, and for fun I peeled a small orange I had and added it to the sauteed shrimp/onion/garlic mixture I had going on the stove. I didn't have celery, but I added two boiled eggs; even let my husband boil the eggs. I will make this again in a heartbeat. Thanks Lizard!!
Recipe was pretty good. Changes I made were omitting avocado, using 2 packets of TrueLime instead of the fruit, adding fresh spinach to the shrimp mixture as it was cooking, and adding the salad mixture to the skillet for the last few minutes. The lime and butter made a nice dressing.
Really tasty with my own homemade dressing...plain yogurt, dash of mayo, celery salt, garlic powder, Worcestershire sauce. Thanks for the idea!
This was such an easy recipe, but sooo good. My husband normally like this kind of thing, but loved it.
i added tomatoes and chives with the mixed lettuce of my choice and it turned out amazing after adding lemon juice and a substitute for lemons, for I didnt have any and also had pre cooked shrimp which worked with just lemon and baby shrimp.
Great for Christmas Eve dinner. Made a French dressing... only the 3 yr old did not like the shrimp