Momma Lamb's Famous Fruit Salad

This is the best fruit salad I have ever had. I buy the cook'n serve vanilla pudding though and cook the pineapple juice pudding on the stove. I think it mixes together a little more thoroughly
My grandmother got this recipe years and years and years ago and it's been a staple at every family gathering since - Easter Thanksgiving Xmas birthdays etc. However we change do it slightly different - 2 cans of mandarin oranges a couple more bananas (since everyone loves them) and more importantly: we use 1/2 a package of cook n serve vanilla pudding cooked on the stove with the pineapple juice until it thickens and "becomes clear". Let this cool and then pour it over the fruit and chill until it's time to serve.
I did change this up a bit but had fabulous results. I used white chocolate pudding instead of vanilla and folded in a container of sour cream and cool whip for more texture. I made a sugar-free version of this salad minus the sour cream for my grandmother who is a diabetic. They were good both ways.
After draining the pineapple there was only about a 1 cup of juice to add to the pudding mix..thought that might make the sauce too sweet as the pudding mix does take 2 cups of milk..so I added about 3/4 cup of milk as well, and I'm glad I did. the taste was just fine! I used what fruit I had on hand..cantaloupe, fresh raspberries and bananas..(put lemon juice on the bananas to keep them from going brown)
This recipe definitely gets points for being easy and quick to make. I used sugar-free pudding mix and it tasted great. I did add a little bit of the juice from the mandarin oranges in addition to the pineapple juice to get the right consistency.
i make this using whatever fruit i have on hand often a bag of frozen mixed fruit fresh strawberries and bananas. i mix the bananas with a little lemon juice to keep them from turning brown. i also use sugar free pudding because my husband is diabetic. this is a fabulous recipe!!!
This recipe was a great hit for Father's Day. However it was a little to sweet. I will probably make it again though.
This is a great recipe. I put fresh strawberries and fresh blueberries in.