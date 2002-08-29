Momma Lamb's Famous Fruit Salad

Rating: 4.03 stars
40 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 19
  • 4 star values: 11
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 3

This recipe came from my momma and is my favorite fruit salad. It can also be made sugar-free for those who need to watch their blood sugar. Delicious either way. Also very easy to double this recipe too! You can vary the flavor of this salad by using some of the juices from either the mandarin oranges or the maraschino cherries, or both, in place of some of the pineapple juice. Enjoy!

By Amber

prep:
5 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Drain all of the juice from the pineapple into a large bowl. Set the pineapple chunks aside.

  • Add the vanilla pudding mix to the pineapple juice and mix well until smooth. Stir in the pineapple chunks, mandarin oranges, and maraschino cherries. Mix well. Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.

  • Just before serving slice the bananas into the bowl and fold in.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
274 calories; protein 1.6g; carbohydrates 70.2g; fat 0.5g; sodium 341.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (40)

Most helpful positive review

CARRIE HUBBARD
Rating: 5 stars
08/29/2002
This is the best fruit salad I have ever had. I buy the cook'n serve vanilla pudding though and cook the pineapple juice pudding on the stove. I think it mixes together a little more thoroughly Read More
Helpful
(46)

Most helpful critical review

gracie
Rating: 3 stars
08/05/2003
After draining the pineapple there was only about a 1 cup of juice to add to the pudding mix..thought that might make the sauce too sweet as the pudding mix does take 2 cups of milk..so I added about 3/4 cup of milk as well, and I'm glad I did. the taste was just fine! I used what fruit I had on hand..cantaloupe, fresh raspberries and bananas..(put lemon juice on the bananas to keep them from going brown) Read More
Helpful
(23)
Reviews:
KATIAD
Rating: 5 stars
11/28/2006
My grandmother got this recipe years and years and years ago and it's been a staple at every family gathering since - Easter Thanksgiving Xmas birthdays etc. However we change do it slightly different - 2 cans of mandarin oranges a couple more bananas (since everyone loves them) and more importantly: we use 1/2 a package of cook n serve vanilla pudding cooked on the stove with the pineapple juice until it thickens and "becomes clear". Let this cool and then pour it over the fruit and chill until it's time to serve. Read More
Helpful
(37)
JOSIE
Rating: 4 stars
08/05/2003
I did change this up a bit but had fabulous results. I used white chocolate pudding instead of vanilla and folded in a container of sour cream and cool whip for more texture. I made a sugar-free version of this salad minus the sour cream for my grandmother who is a diabetic. They were good both ways. Read More
Helpful
(30)
COOKIN LADY
Rating: 4 stars
08/07/2005
This recipe definitely gets points for being easy and quick to make. I used sugar-free pudding mix and it tasted great. I did add a little bit of the juice from the mandarin oranges in addition to the pineapple juice to get the right consistency. Read More
Helpful
(18)
MELRN
Rating: 5 stars
01/30/2003
i make this using whatever fruit i have on hand often a bag of frozen mixed fruit fresh strawberries and bananas. i mix the bananas with a little lemon juice to keep them from turning brown. i also use sugar free pudding because my husband is diabetic. this is a fabulous recipe!!! Read More
Helpful
(16)
LAURIE996
Rating: 4 stars
08/29/2002
This recipe was a great hit for Father's Day. However it was a little to sweet. I will probably make it again though. Read More
Helpful
(14)
SHELL1076
Rating: 5 stars
06/18/2004
This is a great recipe. I put fresh strawberries and fresh blueberries in. Read More
Helpful
(14)
cherry
Rating: 5 stars
12/02/2005
awsome dish!!! Read More
Helpful
(13)
