Rich Danish Waffles

Rating: 4.19 stars
16 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 8
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a rich waffle recipe based on a Danish batter for aebleskivers. It uses sugar and is wonderful and crisp. We always freeze the extra waffles and the kids heat them during the week. A minute in the microwave and a quick trip into the toaster renews the warmth and crispness anytime.

By AUDIOPHIL

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
14
Yield:
14 waffles
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

14
Original recipe yields 14 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir together flour, sugar, baking powder, and baking soda in a bowl until well combined. Whisk together egg yolks, buttermilk, milk, vanilla extract, and butter in a large bowl until smooth. Whip egg whites in a clean bowl to soft peaks. Fold the flour mixture into the egg yolk mixture until blended, then fold in the whipped egg whites.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat a Belgian waffle iron and coat with cooking spray. Spoon about 1/2 cup of batter per waffle, depending on the size of your waffle iron, onto the center of the hot iron. Close the lid and cook until steam stops coming out and the waffle is golden brown, about 90 seconds.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
293 calories; protein 9.5g; carbohydrates 45g; fat 7.6g; cholesterol 131.4mg; sodium 606.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (15)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

spchjag
Rating: 5 stars
10/02/2009
Best waffle recipe! I had to make one change because I didn't have regular milk so I used low fat buttermilk for both parts of milk. They were still amazing. This recipe does make 12-16 and for my family that is a lot. BUT the leftovers can be thrown in the toaster the next morning and they are still so crispy and yummy good. A lot of recipes claim to make great leftovers well this one really does! These waffles were fluffy and have a slight sweetness. This will definitely be my new waffle recipe to lean on for perfect waffles. Thanks for sharing this tasty recipe with us! Read More
Helpful
(15)

Most helpful critical review

KaylaMayaCamrynMOM
Rating: 3 stars
07/28/2010
Well... I liked the texture of the waffles but they were way too egg-y for our tastes. I think I would like to try this recipe again but I will probably only use 2 eggs. My other waffle recipes use 1 egg for 2 cups of flour. I didn't find them very sweet at all... maybe because the egg taste overpowered everything else. Read More
Helpful
(8)
16 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 8
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
spchjag
Rating: 5 stars
10/02/2009
Best waffle recipe! I had to make one change because I didn't have regular milk so I used low fat buttermilk for both parts of milk. They were still amazing. This recipe does make 12-16 and for my family that is a lot. BUT the leftovers can be thrown in the toaster the next morning and they are still so crispy and yummy good. A lot of recipes claim to make great leftovers well this one really does! These waffles were fluffy and have a slight sweetness. This will definitely be my new waffle recipe to lean on for perfect waffles. Thanks for sharing this tasty recipe with us! Read More
Helpful
(15)
KRISTYCROFT
Rating: 5 stars
12/13/2007
This was Wonderful! I didn't feel like making a huge dinner so I did this instead needless to say we were all very happy with the end result. I wouldn't change a thing on this! This will be hard to beat with other waffles! Thanks so much! Read More
Helpful
(10)
KaylaMayaCamrynMOM
Rating: 3 stars
07/28/2010
Well... I liked the texture of the waffles but they were way too egg-y for our tastes. I think I would like to try this recipe again but I will probably only use 2 eggs. My other waffle recipes use 1 egg for 2 cups of flour. I didn't find them very sweet at all... maybe because the egg taste overpowered everything else. Read More
Helpful
(8)
Advertisement
Antha
Rating: 5 stars
03/03/2012
yah now I have a new favorite. I always made Belgian waffles but I really love the texture and flavour of these. I scaled the recipe down but still had loads left so I froze them and they still come out fabulous. Thanks Read More
Helpful
(6)
GodivaGirl
Rating: 4 stars
01/12/2008
These were good. I halved the recipe and used my belgian waffle maker. This recipe was a little more time comsuming basically using 3 different bowls because of need to whip the egg whites. I will use this recipe on the weekends or for visiting family and friends. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Dancing Queen
Rating: 4 stars
10/30/2009
I was looking for a waffle similiar to what I get at a little coffee house but this recipe was not it. But it was still good a very dense heavy waffle. It was really sweet. I would not make these every time I had waffles since I like my bisquik one's as well. But these are great for special morning breakfasts. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Advertisement
Chari Campbell
Rating: 4 stars
07/30/2009
We enjoyed these for a quick dinner. I halved the recipe and it still made a ton! Thank you for sharing this recipe! Read More
Helpful
(4)
Cheryl Tipton Metzger
Rating: 5 stars
04/24/2013
So much better than the mix I was using! Read More
Helpful
(2)
KLStokes
Rating: 5 stars
07/02/2012
takes time to make but very worth it! Freeze well flat on cookie sheet then place in plastic ziplock bag. My daughter says "make the 9 egg waffles please" Read More
Helpful
(2)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022