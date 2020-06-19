Rich Danish Waffles

1 of 15

Rating: 5 stars Best waffle recipe! I had to make one change because I didn't have regular milk so I used low fat buttermilk for both parts of milk. They were still amazing. This recipe does make 12-16 and for my family that is a lot. BUT the leftovers can be thrown in the toaster the next morning and they are still so crispy and yummy good. A lot of recipes claim to make great leftovers well this one really does! These waffles were fluffy and have a slight sweetness. This will definitely be my new waffle recipe to lean on for perfect waffles. Thanks for sharing this tasty recipe with us! Helpful (15)

Rating: 5 stars This was Wonderful! I didn't feel like making a huge dinner so I did this instead needless to say we were all very happy with the end result. I wouldn't change a thing on this! This will be hard to beat with other waffles! Thanks so much! Helpful (10)

Rating: 3 stars Well... I liked the texture of the waffles but they were way too egg-y for our tastes. I think I would like to try this recipe again but I will probably only use 2 eggs. My other waffle recipes use 1 egg for 2 cups of flour. I didn't find them very sweet at all... maybe because the egg taste overpowered everything else. Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars yah now I have a new favorite. I always made Belgian waffles but I really love the texture and flavour of these. I scaled the recipe down but still had loads left so I froze them and they still come out fabulous. Thanks Helpful (6)

Rating: 4 stars These were good. I halved the recipe and used my belgian waffle maker. This recipe was a little more time comsuming basically using 3 different bowls because of need to whip the egg whites. I will use this recipe on the weekends or for visiting family and friends. Helpful (6)

Rating: 4 stars I was looking for a waffle similiar to what I get at a little coffee house but this recipe was not it. But it was still good a very dense heavy waffle. It was really sweet. I would not make these every time I had waffles since I like my bisquik one's as well. But these are great for special morning breakfasts. Helpful (5)

Rating: 4 stars We enjoyed these for a quick dinner. I halved the recipe and it still made a ton! Thank you for sharing this recipe! Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars So much better than the mix I was using! Helpful (2)