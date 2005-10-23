Fabulous Fruit Salad

1 of 216

Rating: 5 stars The husband gobbled up three servings! I did as others suggested and went with Key Lime Yoplait NonFat yogurt instead of Lemon, pecans instead of walnuts, seedless green grapes instead of celery, and mandarin oranges instead of a nectarine (but only because nectarines aren't in season). I cut up the apples and put the yogurt in right away to keep them turning brown, then put in the grapes. Don't put in the mandarin oranges, dried cranberries, and pecans until right before serving to keep the oranges from disintegrating (stir them carefully) and to keep the cranberries firm and the pecans crunchy. I strained the yogurt with cheesecloth, and I guess I needed to double the cheesecloth again because some of the yogurt went through. (If you don't strain the yogurt, some of the runny liquid accumulates on the bottom of your fruit salad bowl. Truthfully, I wouldn't know since the hubby wolfed it down so fast! :D)

Rating: 5 stars I prepared a huges amount of this for a recent holiday open house and it was indeed fabulous! I added green and red grapes and several types of crisp apples. Also mandarin oranges and canned apricots (I'll leave those out next time -- too soft). I followed another reader's advice and added the cranberries just before serving. I would suggest you do this with the nuts too if you like chewy and crunchy. The key, I think, is that lemon yogurt. Seems no matter what fruit you use, that yogurt sets it off just right. It reminded me of a wonderfully updated Waldorf salad. There were no kids at my open house, so I have no idea if they would like it -- but I bet they would.

Rating: 4 stars I also doubled this recipe and took it to Christmas dinner. I used 2 red apples, 2 green apples, a can of mandarin oranges, celery, 1 container each of lemon and vanilla yogurt, and I added the dried cranberries and walnuts just before serving to preserve texture and crunch. I received several compliments on the salad, and my husband loved it. (For next time, I will probably strain the yogurts first using a coffee filter, as there was quite an accumulation of liquid at the bottom of the dish.) Very enjoyable salad.

Rating: 5 stars This salad is soooo refreshing. It has become a family favorite which they don't mind having 4 to 5 times a month. The lemon yogurt is great but so is vanilla and key lime. I have also cut the sweetness of the other flavors of yogurt by adding a half carton of plain non-fat yogurt to the flavored one. By using half plain and half flavored the taste of the fruit is allowed to shine through. YUM!

Rating: 5 stars Wow! This definitely is "Fabulous Fruit Salad" bursting with vibrant color and flavor! I loved the crunch the celery and walnuts give this - it kinda reminds me a bit of a Waldorf salad. I toasted my walnuts for a bit more flavor and used vanilla yogurt and added a bit of fresh lemon juice and lemon zest. Very nice presentation and definitely "holiday-worthy"!

Rating: 5 stars We love this in the Gless household! Fast Easy and Good for you! Try it with pecans and carmel yogurt. Or slivered almonds and vanilla yogurt.

Rating: 5 stars This was so easy and SO good!! I took it to a brunch that featured only breakfast foods (maybe we should have eaten earlier in the day- ha ha!) so I skipped the celery and used mandarin oranges and red seedless grapes instead. I also added the dried cranberries and walnuts just before serving. I will make this again and again. Thanks Tracy!

Rating: 5 stars Very yummy. Tastes creamy as if it were made with whipping cream instead it's no-fat yogurt! A total success at our last BBQ. I substituted a lot of Tracy's fruits (added bananas raisins instead of cranberries no celery no nectarines added grapes and strawberries) but it was just as delicious. Will definitely make this again. Thanks!

Rating: 5 stars This was such a quick easy and healthy recipe! My husband and I loved it--fought over the left overs! I left out the celery and walnuts then used a can of mandarin oranges instead of nectarines. It was great! The lemon yogurt is definately the must in this recipe!!