Grilled Chicken Salad with Seasonal Fruit

1 of 276

Rating: 5 stars I used strawberries raspberries and mandarin oranges in addition to the toasted pecans. Cut the sugar in half for the dressing. I thought the dressing looked funny after blending but wow this was a great salad. Also marinated the chicken breast in a mixture of white wine vinegar orange juice garlic and herb seasoning blend and a little olive oil. YUM. Helpful (200)

Rating: 5 stars Oh MY! This was absolutely DELIGHTFUL! I had accidentally run out of red wine vinegar so used a raspberry vinegar instead... it was wonderful. I used oranges and when you took a bite with bits of each the explosion of flavor in your mouth was pure extasy. Helpful (159)

Rating: 5 stars This is the BEST salad, I work as a Food Service Manger in an Institute...and when ever we have guests we use this salad as a house salad, for the fruit we use mandarin oranges, grapes, raisins, we use either pecans or almonds roasted in butter and brown sugar...ummmmmmmm Helpful (147)

Rating: 5 stars Don't pass this one by!!! Yum! This will be my new favorite meal to pack for lunch. I used canned pineapple because that's what I had and it was perfect. The dressing is great - I cut the amount of oil about in half so it is not so full of fat. I have tried this dressing over a number of different salads. It's great with baby spinach fresh pears and feta cheese. Helpful (62)

Rating: 5 stars Good I am doing low carb so I used 4 packets of Splenda instead of sugar and used spinach instead of bibb lettuce. I used 2 strawberries and cut them into thin slices to lower the carb count. I will make this again Helpful (50)

Rating: 5 stars Delicious. There's no need to make a full recipe of dressing. I made a half recipe (also reducing the sugar by another half) and it was more than enough. I used two of those ready-to-eat bags of mixed greens and tossed them in the dressing before putting them on the plate. It was so healthy-tasting and fun. Yum. Helpful (46)

Rating: 5 stars Love!! This is a great recipe as it is. The only changes I made were subbing a Spring mix salad blend for the Bibb lettuce and adding feta cheese. I made this with strawberries but it would be great with other fruits as well. The sweet and tangy dressing was just right. I loved that it came together easily with ingredients from my pantry. The toasted pecans added flavor and a nice crunch. It was a nice light meal that was perfect for a summer evening on the deck. I can't wait to make it again! Helpful (39)

Rating: 5 stars This is very similar to one of my favorite salads that they serve at a local restaurant. The recipe tasted almost exactly the same except I wouldn't have added as much vegetable oil to the dressing...it tasted too much like it. Strawberries are my favorite in it and I always add chicken. Helpful (32)

Rating: 4 stars This was an awesome salad! the dressing was amazing however i did cut the sugar in half and it was still wonderful! I also sprinkled some star pastini over it and fried tortilla strips to go with it. The pecans taste wonderful if you toast them in just a little bit of butter and also salt. Love the recipe and will definitely make again!!! Helpful (32)