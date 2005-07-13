Grilled Chicken Salad with Seasonal Fruit

I used strawberries raspberries and mandarin oranges in addition to the toasted pecans. Cut the sugar in half for the dressing. I thought the dressing looked funny after blending but wow this was a great salad. Also marinated the chicken breast in a mixture of white wine vinegar orange juice garlic and herb seasoning blend and a little olive oil. YUM.
Oh MY! This was absolutely DELIGHTFUL! I had accidentally run out of red wine vinegar so used a raspberry vinegar instead... it was wonderful. I used oranges and when you took a bite with bits of each the explosion of flavor in your mouth was pure extasy.
This is the BEST salad, I work as a Food Service Manger in an Institute...and when ever we have guests we use this salad as a house salad, for the fruit we use mandarin oranges, grapes, raisins, we use either pecans or almonds roasted in butter and brown sugar...ummmmmmmm
Don't pass this one by!!! Yum! This will be my new favorite meal to pack for lunch. I used canned pineapple because that's what I had and it was perfect. The dressing is great - I cut the amount of oil about in half so it is not so full of fat. I have tried this dressing over a number of different salads. It's great with baby spinach fresh pears and feta cheese.
Good I am doing low carb so I used 4 packets of Splenda instead of sugar and used spinach instead of bibb lettuce. I used 2 strawberries and cut them into thin slices to lower the carb count. I will make this again
Delicious. There's no need to make a full recipe of dressing. I made a half recipe (also reducing the sugar by another half) and it was more than enough. I used two of those ready-to-eat bags of mixed greens and tossed them in the dressing before putting them on the plate. It was so healthy-tasting and fun. Yum.
Love!! This is a great recipe as it is. The only changes I made were subbing a Spring mix salad blend for the Bibb lettuce and adding feta cheese. I made this with strawberries but it would be great with other fruits as well. The sweet and tangy dressing was just right. I loved that it came together easily with ingredients from my pantry. The toasted pecans added flavor and a nice crunch. It was a nice light meal that was perfect for a summer evening on the deck. I can't wait to make it again!
This is very similar to one of my favorite salads that they serve at a local restaurant. The recipe tasted almost exactly the same except I wouldn't have added as much vegetable oil to the dressing...it tasted too much like it. Strawberries are my favorite in it and I always add chicken.
This was an awesome salad! the dressing was amazing however i did cut the sugar in half and it was still wonderful! I also sprinkled some star pastini over it and fried tortilla strips to go with it. The pecans taste wonderful if you toast them in just a little bit of butter and also salt. Love the recipe and will definitely make again!!!
I would have given it 4 stars personnally but I had to give it 3 as the rest of my family didn't like it. I made the dressing exactly as indicated but if I were to make it again I would cut back on both the sugar and the oil. Go light on the dressing on the salad - it is quite sweet and very oily.