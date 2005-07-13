Grilled Chicken Salad with Seasonal Fruit

Rating: 4.79 stars
268 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 223
  • 4 star values: 37
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 1

Both beautiful in presentation and taste, this salad uses fresh berries in summer (strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, or blackberries), and orange segments in winter. Anytime of year this composed salad will bring rave reviews.

By Karena

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
14 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the grill for high heat.

    Advertisement

  • Lightly oil the grill grate. Grill chicken 8 minutes on each side, or until juices run clear. Remove from heat, cool, and slice.

  • Meanwhile, place pecans in a dry skillet over medium-high heat. Cook pecans until fragrant, stirring frequently, about 8 minutes. Remove from heat, and set aside.

  • In a blender, combine the red wine vinegar, sugar, vegetable oil, onion, mustard, salt, and pepper. Process until smooth.

  • Arrange lettuce on serving plates. Top with grilled chicken slices, strawberries, and pecans. Drizzle with the dressing to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
567 calories; protein 17.8g; carbohydrates 23.2g; fat 46g; cholesterol 43.1mg; sodium 428.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (276)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

CarolinaGirl
Rating: 5 stars
07/13/2005
I used strawberries raspberries and mandarin oranges in addition to the toasted pecans. Cut the sugar in half for the dressing. I thought the dressing looked funny after blending but wow this was a great salad. Also marinated the chicken breast in a mixture of white wine vinegar orange juice garlic and herb seasoning blend and a little olive oil. YUM. Read More
Helpful
(200)

Most helpful critical review

Janin Pugh Robertson
Rating: 3 stars
08/20/2010
I would have given it 4 stars personnally but I had to give it 3 as the rest of my family didn't like it. I made the dressing exactly as indicated but if I were to make it again I would cut back on both the sugar and the oil. Go light on the dressing on the salad - it is quite sweet and very oily. Read More
Helpful
(19)
268 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 223
  • 4 star values: 37
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 1
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
CarolinaGirl
Rating: 5 stars
07/13/2005
I used strawberries raspberries and mandarin oranges in addition to the toasted pecans. Cut the sugar in half for the dressing. I thought the dressing looked funny after blending but wow this was a great salad. Also marinated the chicken breast in a mixture of white wine vinegar orange juice garlic and herb seasoning blend and a little olive oil. YUM. Read More
Helpful
(200)
cliff
Rating: 5 stars
05/17/2003
Oh MY! This was absolutely DELIGHTFUL! I had accidentally run out of red wine vinegar so used a raspberry vinegar instead... it was wonderful. I used oranges and when you took a bite with bits of each the explosion of flavor in your mouth was pure extasy. Read More
Helpful
(159)
LINDACOKECRAIG
Rating: 5 stars
01/21/2004
This is the BEST salad, I work as a Food Service Manger in an Institute...and when ever we have guests we use this salad as a house salad, for the fruit we use mandarin oranges, grapes, raisins, we use either pecans or almonds roasted in butter and brown sugar...ummmmmmmm Read More
Helpful
(147)
Advertisement
ESTEPHAN
Rating: 5 stars
10/27/2005
Don't pass this one by!!! Yum! This will be my new favorite meal to pack for lunch. I used canned pineapple because that's what I had and it was perfect. The dressing is great - I cut the amount of oil about in half so it is not so full of fat. I have tried this dressing over a number of different salads. It's great with baby spinach fresh pears and feta cheese. Read More
Helpful
(62)
KIPSMOMMY
Rating: 5 stars
07/25/2005
Good I am doing low carb so I used 4 packets of Splenda instead of sugar and used spinach instead of bibb lettuce. I used 2 strawberries and cut them into thin slices to lower the carb count. I will make this again Read More
Helpful
(50)
Mary Harrison Martinson
Rating: 5 stars
01/21/2004
Delicious. There's no need to make a full recipe of dressing. I made a half recipe (also reducing the sugar by another half) and it was more than enough. I used two of those ready-to-eat bags of mixed greens and tossed them in the dressing before putting them on the plate. It was so healthy-tasting and fun. Yum. Read More
Helpful
(46)
Advertisement
MAMALEIGH
Rating: 5 stars
07/01/2010
Love!! This is a great recipe as it is. The only changes I made were subbing a Spring mix salad blend for the Bibb lettuce and adding feta cheese. I made this with strawberries but it would be great with other fruits as well. The sweet and tangy dressing was just right. I loved that it came together easily with ingredients from my pantry. The toasted pecans added flavor and a nice crunch. It was a nice light meal that was perfect for a summer evening on the deck. I can't wait to make it again! Read More
Helpful
(39)
LAURENRUTH
Rating: 5 stars
07/19/2005
This is very similar to one of my favorite salads that they serve at a local restaurant. The recipe tasted almost exactly the same except I wouldn't have added as much vegetable oil to the dressing...it tasted too much like it. Strawberries are my favorite in it and I always add chicken. Read More
Helpful
(32)
SADIE E.
Rating: 4 stars
01/21/2004
This was an awesome salad! the dressing was amazing however i did cut the sugar in half and it was still wonderful! I also sprinkled some star pastini over it and fried tortilla strips to go with it. The pecans taste wonderful if you toast them in just a little bit of butter and also salt. Love the recipe and will definitely make again!!! Read More
Helpful
(32)
Janin Pugh Robertson
Rating: 3 stars
08/20/2010
I would have given it 4 stars personnally but I had to give it 3 as the rest of my family didn't like it. I made the dressing exactly as indicated but if I were to make it again I would cut back on both the sugar and the oil. Go light on the dressing on the salad - it is quite sweet and very oily. Read More
Helpful
(19)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/05/2022