Pistachio Fluff Fruit Salad

4.6
354 Ratings
  • 5 270
  • 4 67
  • 3 13
  • 2 1
  • 1 3

This fruit salad recipe with cool whip is a light and fluffy dessert based on pistachio pudding. The pudding is made lighter with the addition of whipped topping. Add an extra can of mandarin oranges if you like.

Recipe by Jane Snider

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
8 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
7
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

7
Original recipe yields 7 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Dump instant pudding into a large mixing bowl. Add pineapple with juice; mix well. Stir in whipped topping until combined.

    Advertisement

  • Add bananas, marshmallows, fruit cocktail, and mandarin oranges; mix until incorporated. Cover and refrigerate until thoroughly chilled.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
445 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 79.8g; fat 14.8g; sodium 269.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/30/2022