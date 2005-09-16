Pistachio Fluff Fruit Salad
This fruit salad recipe with cool whip is a light and fluffy dessert based on pistachio pudding. The pudding is made lighter with the addition of whipped topping. Add an extra can of mandarin oranges if you like.
A tip: IF YOU DON'T WANT THE BANANAS TO TURN BROWN SOAK THEM IN THE PINEAPPLE JUICE AND ADD A SPLASH OF LEMON JUICE WHILE YOU PREPARE THE DISH. I promise they will not turn brown.
Very easy. Do not make the mistake I made and try to do when frozen whipped topping is not completely thawed--it gave me awful consistency (very watery) The second time I made it, I let it completely thaw and it was perfect.
This is one of those recipes either you love it or you hate it. I happened to like it but felt it was a little sweet. The bananas are a must - just add them right before serving. But even brown, they still taste good. I agree with another poster who said 8 oz. of cool whip would be plenty. I added chopped pecans which I felt was a worthy addition. This makes a ton! I doubled the recipe for a pot luck and couldn't fit it in the biggest bowl I own! The recipe, as written, definitely serves more than indicated.
This is an excellent fruit salad. I especially love it because it's so versatile. I've made this several times & each time I did something different. I'm not always in the mood for the marshmallows, & they can be left out with still wonderful results. By using the pineapple, pudding, & whipped topping as a start you can pretty much add whatever you want (or have on hand). Delicious!!
I made this for a luncheon, as well as for my family, and everyone LOVED it! I added some extra pineapple and mandarin oranges. Definitely use the juice from the fruits (try adding a little at a time) as it makes it SO creamy. This is a keeper!
This fruit salad is awesome! I am usually not particularly fond of fruit salads, but I was very intrigued by all the rave reviews. So, I tried it and it is irresistible! My husband also loved it. In preparation, I used 8 oz. of Cool Whip instead of 12 oz., it just looked and tasted perfect with the 8 oz., so I went with it. Also, I was gonna wait and put the bananas in right before serving it so they wouldn't turn brown or mushy, but I forgot to add them and it still turned out perfect without them! I used 1 cup of colored marshmallows and 1 cup of white marshmallows - perfect! Definitely a 5 star recipe! You won't be sorry you tried this recipe....
Easy and delicious! I substituted a tropical fruit mix for the fruit cocktail and forgot to add the bananas (was waiting until right before I served it to do so and it slipped my mind). Very good.
My husband really likes this and he typically doesn't like sweets. I would use less marshmallows and maybe more fruit and not so much cool whip--I used low fat cool whip and sugar free pistachio mix. It was great!!
This recipe went over very well! I made it for a potluck because I wanted something easy. Took me less than 10 minutes to make. And every one at work absolutely LOVED it! I had about 5 people ask for the recipe. The only thing I personally would do differently is maybe use the 8oz size of Cool-Whip to boost the pistachio flavor in the pudding. Great recipe!
Absolutely love this. I make this any chance I get. Everyone comments on how good it is. Wouldnt change a thing, but sometimes I omit the bananas, it doesnt make much of a difference with or without them, just bananas get kinda mushy.
I didn't have the mandarin oranges--I just left them out. To keep the bananas from browning, I tossed them with a splash of lemon juice (Thanks, Grandma for that tip!) The fruit cocktail I used was "very cherry". We loved this salad, especially my youngest who ate two helpings. YUM.
I made this for a baby shower for a friend. The green color matched the theme of the event! This turned out quite good and several people commented on it. The only thing is, I wanted to triple the recipe since we had 21 people attending, but it made way too much! So when it says 7 servings, these are large servings.
This recipe is very tasty, and 'almost' fool-proof. :) Consider: 1) make sure the cool whip is thawed when mixing to avoid watery consistency; 2) Go nuts with the fruit filling. I personally didn't add the fruit cocktail, but I did add quite a few more bananas than recommended. 3) Consider adding cut up apples to give it a crunch; 4) make a SINGLE batch.... I made double for a pot-luck of 60+ people, and a single batch would have more than sufficed; 5) This recipe does not keep well for more than two days. Enjoy!
I loved this dessert and best of all it can be made using fat free whipped topping for a healthier version! The best thing about it was that there was no baking involved...it only took about 10 minutes to throw together! I would recommend that for a cunchier taste crushed almonds or even additional pistachio taste great!
This is a very easy to make fruit salad. I would recommend more fruit and less marshmellows.
I just made this for our monthly Potluck ... it is fabulous!
Family loved this. Used vanilla pudding instead of pistachio and I didn't have any marshmallows, so I added extra fruit. YUMMY!!!
Great Recipe. I've made it a few times. I added a little bit of coconut and omitted the bananas. I also added an extra can of mandarins. YUMMY!!
Yummy! I cut the canned fruit amounts in half and added lots of fresh grapes, apples, blueberries, bananas. The canned fruit is essential for the flavor but I love fresh fruit for crispness. I also thought that there was a bit much of the pistachio whipped topping. Next time I will add some, mix, add some more and probably won't use it all. The pistachio mixed in was ingenious.
This salad was HUGE!! Delicious but it does not keep well after a couple of days, the fruit starts breaking down and the banannas will turn so make sure you make this for a big picnic or party if you are using the orginal measurements.
This recipe is wonderful The added bananas, fruit cocktail and mandarin oranges give it a wonderful change from the typical "Watergate" salad. I have made it several times for church fellowship dinners and everyone has enjoyed the salad very much
Very tasty. However, if you are concerned about presentation, be warned that this is not a "pretty" dish. I should have probably realized that everything would be cool-whip colored (with a hint of pistachio). Don't worry about your bananas turning brown, you can't see the color of any of the fruits anyway. I added fresh red grapes, fresh blueberries, pecans, apples, and toasted coconut. It really was very good though. I brought it to a Memorial Day Cookout and made an ingredient list to attach to the bowl for anyone who might be afraid to try something in which they couldn't tell what they were eating.
Very easy recipe to make and FAST. Used this for an outdoor family barbeque. The banana flavor really came out in this salad. I would make it again.
Everyone loves this salad! I made a few changes. I leave out the bananas and include a small can of chunk pineapple because they taste so good in it. I added shelled pistachios, finely chopped, yummy! The best thing is, the recipe makes plenty for a large gathering and everyone wants to take it home so there are no leftovers!
this is the best ever......maded it sugar-free and came out great.........It's Keeper.........
Everyone loved this. I used pecans and omitted the banana. So easy and looks so pretty especially at Christmas time. I didn't use banana, but might try next time. I made it twice during the holidays and I used 12 oz of cool whip. Was perfect side dish at Christmas party.
Good and quick salad. Good for hot weather parties.
Loved this salad. . . I added some walnuts. I also will sut back on the whipped topping. Perfect for a potluck or family dinner.
Great recipe that my family gobbles up. I use fat free whipped cream to make it healthier for my diabetic daughter and pineapple chunks because we love pineapple. Thanks for the easy and tasty recipe.
I made this for a graduation party today and it was very well received. Very refreshing on a hot day and the perfect dish to transport. Thanks Jane.
Quick easy incredible taste. Goes well after a meal, or just by it's self as a snack or late night treat. That being said the next time I make it and I will. I think I would like to try some type of nut, maybe crushed walnuts with it.
I like sweets, but this was way too sweet. Next time I'd add another can on mandarin oragnes to counteract the sweetness. I also decided to slice bananas over the top rather than mixing them in, so that if the salad wasn't all eaten at one sitting, the whole salad wouldn't be ruined the next day by bad bananas. Still yummy overall, just too doggone sweet.
Delicious!! The only thing that I did different was to add strawberries and leave out the fruit cocktail. I soaked the bananas in lemon juice for a few minutes and they stayed nice. Of course the salad didn't last too long, everyone loved it. Thanks for a great recipe!
Best fruit salad ever...but be sure to use the 8 oz. container of cool whip! I left out the bananas and added another small can of pineapple, some pecans and some marachino cherries! Also, makes a very large dish! Serves more than it states. Made a delicious and pretty salad for Thanksgiving!
I have just had my first helping of this type of pudding/fruit salad ever & I really enjoyed it. I hope everyone else likes it..... Next time I will add less cool whip add more fruit cocktail & pineapple tidbits. As I sat here & read the reviews I added a little coconut & walnuts. I did not have canned mandarin oranges so I added little pieces of orange. Will make again :)
This is a wonderful recipe. We love nuts, so I added pecans and it was absolutely perfect. Try it...you'll LOVE it!
This is a great recipe! My family loved it.
Very easy to make. I did substitute sliced strawberries for the bananas ( they turn brown). Delicious....Thanks for sharing.
Great recipe! I served it to my Mah Jongg club and they loved it. One member allergic to bananas so left them out and added an 8 oz can of Pineapple Tidbits and an extra can of Mandarin Oranges. Sprinkled toasted coconut on top. Delicious!
I made this to take to mom’s for Christmas dinner and I LOVE THIS STUFF. I’ve made more since and find myself having a serving with every meal (breakfast, lunch & dinner)… I’m addicted! I use the Del Monte Tropical Fruit Salad (instead of fruit cocktail) as well as an additional can of pineapple chunks. Mmm Mmm Good!!
Wow, this was really really good. I've got to admit, the idea of pistachio pudding with coolwhip and fruits sounded odd at best. But so many people love this recipe that I was intrigued. I'm so glad I put my pistachio prejudice aside and made this dish, it was A-Maz-ing! I actually didn't add the marshmallows because my kids had eaten them all before I got around to making this dish and I omitted the fruit cocktail because I didn't have any. I did, however, at the suggestion of another reviewer add chopped pecans. I'll definitely be making this again in the future!
This is excellent, i made some for a family get together.
Our guests enjoyed it...really good recipe for potlucks or brunch. It's a refreshing dish.
This recipe was a HIT at a dinner party we went to. I used the lesser amount of cool whip as others had recommended and it was just YUMMY.
It's very sweet, but oh so good. Add the juice of a lime for some extra zing that cuts the sweetness a bit. Works really well if you coat the bananas with the lime juice too.
This is great and goes over well whenever I bring it to potlucks. I made a few changes according to some of the other reviews, mostly for appearance sake. Vanilla instead of pistachio pudding, no bananas (get brown and mushy), and the colored miniature marshmallows. You can add extra fruit if you want and you can also get away with the regular 8-ounce tub of Cool Whip. Definitely make the night before serving so the marshmallows can get "fluffy." Oh yeah, it serves a ton of people...it has to be at least 15 servings.
This recipe is absolutely wonderful!!! I made it for a summer lunch when my parents came to visit and it was very well received!!! We all loved it. Some changes I made was to use fruit cocktail that had extra cherries (cherry fruit mix) and I waited to put the bananas in when we served. I just added a few slices to each bowl and did not put it in the main bowl. It was delicious!!!!!!!!!
I add a cup of chopped walnuts, 2 cups of shredded coconut, and omit the bananas and fruit cocktail completely and it's amazing! Let it sit overnight for the best consistency and taste
Gave this a "kid friendly" rating even though I don't have any!! My husband is as picky as any child and absolutely LOVED this!! I'll definitely take this to my next picnic!
Wonderful!! I have been craving this salad for quiet some time now and finally made it last night. I did not add the bananas or the mandarin oragnes, but I kept everything else the same. This tastes great!! Thanks for sharing.
I made this for my husband because he had been begging for watergate cake which also uses pistachio pudding. it was a big hit and I even enjoyed it. I will definitely make it again.
Love, love, love this recipe!The first thing I did was drain the can of fruit cocktail while I was mixing the pudding & the pineapple. I even went as far as taking a paper towel and dabbing the top of the fruit cocktail just to make sure all the moisture is gone. I did not add the bananas, but next I might. Great recipe!
I love this recipe and would like to add more pistachios next time. I agree that 8oz. of cool whip is anough for recipe. I also added coconut and more pineapples and banana were sliced on top at serving
I added a can of cherries. You can play with this one and it tastes great every time!
This was like an old 1950's recipe. I am sorry this was a big waste as I refuse to serve this to anyone.
Easy, tasty and different--something new and fun!
this is a good recipe to get started on if you've never made this before. i have eaten several variations, and this is my husband's favorite dessert, so i wanted to make my own. because i don't like marshmallows and also don't want brown bananas in my fluff, i changed it up a bit and my husband said it's the best he's ever had.
I fixed this recipe for my father-- I don't really like pistachios, and I still enjoyed it myself! Very easy to fix!
Very good, but VERY rich. You are warned. :)
this was excellent and a big hit
This is great as either a side salad or as dessert.
This salad sounds weird because is uses pistachio pudding, but it is delicious! I have made it for several parties and it's always a big hit!
use 3-1oz pkgs of sfree ffree pudding,ffree coolwhip and carb smart fruit cocktail and the reg ingredients. After a little while in the frig bananas got mushy would probably use more pineapple and fruit cocktail instead of bananas but it was great!!
Very good! This was a bit hit. My mother in law also makes this salad minus the mandarin oranges and the bananas. She even liked this version much better. The oranges and bananas add a nice touch. Thanks!
After reading all the reviews, I expected this fruit salad to be the greatest ever. I didn't find that to be the case. I didn't change anything other than omiting the bananna and adding extra oranges. No one liked it much in my home{ I have 4 teenage sons}. I doubt I will make this again.
I tripled this recipe to feed 130 on a buffet line and there was just enough for me, the last in line, to have a delicious spoonful. The only change I made to the recipe was to add coconut and left out the bananas. It got rave reviews!
This has always been a mandatory item at our Thanksgiving table, so it's nice to see others love it as well. I've never made it with bananas, but we add a jar of marchino cherries that have been halved.
Delicious & easy recipe! At first, I wasn't too keen on the pistachio pudding taste; but after giving it a try, I was hooked... as were all my family members. They came away asking me for the recipe. What would I do differently the next time around? I'd add less whipped cream - esp since the marshmallows already gave the salad a creamy/fluffy texture. I also added crushed almond slices which gave the salad a crunchy texture. Overall, though, the recipe is delicious as it is and super easy to make. Highly recommend!
Made it for the first time for a family get together.. everyone loved it, and now ask for it every time we have a get together. My husband is also hooked on it, and has me make it for him quite a bit too. I used big chunks of the fruit cocktail and more bananas than it called for and it was amazing :D
Yummy recipe.
I love this stuff. we also add coconut and chopped pecans
I made this as directed, except that I doubled it, and the cool-whip was overpowering. I couldn't taste anything else! I added a third package of pistachio pudding and then it tasted like I remembered my mother-in-law's tasting. I think 8 ounces of cool-whip for a single recipe would be better than 12.
3 Cheers for this recipe! I added 1 cup pecans for and it was perfect. I have been looking for this recipe for a long time! I loved it, my family loved it and it was gone in a flash!
We really enjoyed this recipe. It was easy enough that my 9yr old daughter made it. We did add coconut and it was amazing. Also, the recipe did not say but we drained the cans of fruit coctail and left the juice in the crushed pineapple. 2 large bananas was a little much for us but none the less this recipe rocked. Thank you for sharing it. Many Blessings to you and yours from me and mine.
this was a big hit, even with the finicky eaters in my family. Will definately make this one often.
This is so fast and easy. I've taken it to a few parties and everyone wanted to recipe. Can't go wrong with this fruit salad.
Awesome. Everyone in the family loved it. Thanks
I like to throw in a handful of coconut as well...yum-o!
Yum! This salad is refreshing for a warm summer evening. It took just minutes to make. It's a winner.
Very good. I didn't put the bananas in and we ate this for three days and enjoyed it everytime.
easy easy easy and delicious!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
I love fruit salads in general so it comes to no suprise that I like this one too. sometimes I like to add more texture to them though, by adding things like pretzels, cookies, coconut, or nuts. It is pretty good, just not the best that I have had.
Yummy! Exactly how my grandmother used to make it. Thanks for a great recipe. The only thing I added was 1 cup of chopped pecans. Otherwise Excellent!
Sinfully delicious, I could barely stop myself from eating it!!
I wasn't sure how this would be, but it was really good! My friend made it for a party and I just kept going back for more.
This is good and really easy!!!
Very good!! Lots of compliments at Thanksgiving! Will make again!!
the whole family loved and it was a 2 day dessert.. thanks
Excellent. Imperative that salad is served chilled. Definite crowd-pleaser.
This was wonderful, even my picky husband gave it rave reviews.
This was definitely the fruit salad recipe I was searching for--just like Mom used to make! I took the advice of a previous review and only used 8 oz. whipped topping instead of 12. I also used the French Vanilla flavored Cool Whip instead. It was WONDERFUL! Thank you!
Yum! This is a delicious, light dessert that I will make again & again. I think it would be a great dessert for a holiday picnic or a potluck.
So easy, inexpensive, and yummy! This is a great dish for potlucks. I did NOT add bananas for personal taste and because I thought they might get old easy. I added one cup of chopped pecans. I loved it!!!
Another variation of this recipe is to mix in 1 1/2 cups cottage cheese with the pineapple and pudding. Gives the salad a healthier aspect and is delicious.
It's a fruit salad but fits the dessert description to me! Yum.
I tried this with sugar-free lime gelatin mix instead of pistachio pudding, and used fruity colored marshmallows, and added coconut and chopped pecans. Great this way too!
Thanks again All Recipes for finding a "vintage"recipe...you are such a great source for lots of "goodies" from the past!
Such an easy fruit salad to make and serves a bunch of folks. I used only 8 oz. Cool Whip, added an extra can each of fruit cocktail and mandarin oranges, and omitted the bananas. This recipe is very forgiving, allowing you to use just about any canned fruit you have. Several reviewers complained of it being too sweet. Using canned fruit packed in its own juice instead of in heavy syrup will solve that problem.
