Corn and Black Bean Salad
If you like 'southwest cuisine' you will love this.
The seasonings are right on target. The only thing I feel it needed is a little chopped white, red or green onion. An easy and delicious summer meal idea.Read More
I actually amde some changes that made this outstanding. I used rice wine vinegar, dijon mustard, cumin, garlic powder and tabasco and whisked in olive oil. I also used scallions, a bel pepper, and a jalapeno pepper with the cornand balck beans. Yum!Read More
I have to update my previous review, since I have been serving this for several years now. It has become a family favorite, and it's great to take on picnics, camping, and I have served it at company dinners. I have given the recipe out countless times. I do add celery and onions and I use a 15 oz. can of sweet corn.
Let's get this back up to 5 stars! This was yummy! I rinsed the beans, used frozen corn, added 3 green onions and some red, green, and yellow bell pepper. Didn't have cilantro, added some garlic powder. Started eating it a few minutes after putting it together - it was EXCELLENT. Don't know if it will make it to tomorrow to see how it tastes fully marinated. Thanks for a great recipe!
Simple, easy, and delicious! This is a very light salad that has a lot of flavor. I used olive oil vs. veg. oil and 2 Tbsp. of cilantro. I added 2 Tbsp. of finely chopped red onion and used an 11 oz. can of no salt added sweet corn. Next time I might added a bit of chopped red pepper for come additional color and crunch. I let it chill for a few of hours before serving and it was even better the next day!
I used this recipe as the foundation and made a few changes due to what I had on hand. I used one can each of garbanzo beans, black beans and kidney beans (red, white and blue) in lieu of the corn and black beans recommended (I'm sure would be excellent too). I also had no fresh cilatro on hand, which would have enhanced the flavor further, and used dried. It was tasty, especially the second day! My 4-year old wanted to know if he could just have a spoonful of the dressing! Would be great addition to a BBQ!
This was so easy to make and it tasted AMAZING! I can't stop snacking on the leftovers. I served this salad along with Jay's Jerk Chicken, Black Bean and Mango Salsa, and Tropical Salad at a party on Saturday night. They were all hits.
This is a very easy and delicious recipe to make. It has outstanding flavor. Additions that can enhance the taste are adding thinly sliced onions, and diced peppers. This brings some tang to the recipe although it is great by itself. I've made this several times already, and it has been a hit everywhere. Try it. You'll be happy you did.
I just love this recipe. I added chopped red bell pepper and some onion as someone else suggested and wow! Just the right amount of crunch and flavor. I will be making this one again and again. Thanks for the great recipe!
I should not have tasted this before putting it in the fridge. I had to make another batch because I wound up eating too much of it.
I thought this was pretty good! Very easy to make and it is can easily be changed, by adding some more spices or veggies. I will make it again!
This was so easy and delicious! I did use only 1/4 tsp. salt (trying to cut back on salt) and canned corn with no sodium added. I also added half a chopped red pepper I had in the fridge. I had one bowl over a bed of romaine lettece. Economical and healthy!
Vinegar flavor was just a little strong. Think next time I will add some chopped onion, tomato, or red pepper..But this is certainly a recipe to try...easy to adapt to your own taste.
I always believe a great recipe is one I choose to make more than once! I have made this recipe a few times now. The first time I made this I ate half of it by myself the first day. I rinsed both the corn and black beans before mixing with oil mixture. I did not have cumin, so I used onion powder instead. I also have not had fresh cilantro on hand, so I have used fresh cilantro paste, which comes in a squeeze tube, as well as frozen cilantro cubes. Definitely a recipe to save!
Finally, I found the perfect side dish for mexican night! I roasted a red pepper, peeled, diced it, and added it to the salad. I think the sweetness of the red pepper was a real compliment to the salad, and made it look gorgeous! I only had two hours to marinade the salad and it still tasted just great.
Different strokes for different folks but I didn't care for the balsamic vinegar taste in this salad at all. I thought the Black Bean and Corn Salad II recipe had a better flavor as it used lime juice instead of balsamic vinegar. I also think this recipe could use some tomatoes & red onions or scallions.
This was so simple and delicious. I used a packet of artificial sweetener in place of the sugar but that was the only change I made. Next time, I'll probably add some bell pepper for a little more color.
My 11 year old son loves making this dish. It's great. We cut the salt and double the corn.
Love it! Made many times, given out recipe many time. Red/green pepper and onion add nice crunch and I also prefer white balsamic vinegar to maintain the color of the corn.
So Good! Ate it for dinner 4 nights in a row. First night alone, second over baby spinach leaves, third in a tortilla, fourth with melted cheese!!! I left out the oil and sugar...Never missed them with all of the flavor.
delicious! If you like cumin/Mexican flavors, you will love this dish. Thank you for the recipe.
Nice color, spicy flavor but had to add onions and another can of beans to add volume. Still a keeper for potluck dinners or a quick side dish.
Made this wonderful salad for my son's birthday/barbeque and everyone loved it!!! Added red onion and let it sit overnight and it was delicious. Everyone was asking to take the leftovers of the salad (not the cake)!
My husband liked this a lot - he thought it had zip. I hated it & ate only two bites. I couldn't reconcile the corn with the strong vinegar flavor - even though I love balsamic vinegar. But like I said, my husband really liked it.
Followed recipe almost exactly (I added a 14 oz can of corn). Very tasty!!
Outstanding flavor! I added a 4 ounce can of diced green chili peppers and about the same amount of diced sweet Vidalia onion. My husband and I couldn't stop eating it! I'll be making this again and again.
Awesome. Simply awesome.It didn't even have a chance to marinate.
We really enjoyed this dish. Used fresh corn off the cob instead of canned. Will definately make this dish again.
Easy to make and very good...I added red and green bell pepper that made it very colorful on the plate.
Great little recipe to accompany any meal - I served this as a side dish with the 'Sour Cream Chicken Enchildas' and it was wonderful - the sweetness of the balsamic vinegar was a perfect pairing with the more complex flavors of the enchiladas - I definitely recommend! I made it exactly as listed and did refrigerate it overnight...thanks for such a yummy recipe!!! (Not outrageous enough to be five stars, but very good and easy!).
I've made this many times -- always a hit! I skip the cilantro, add onion. To accommodate my picky kids, I make half the batch without vinegar or onions, then make the other half with.
Not a big fan of balsamic vinegar, but I think the flavors where well balanced in this recipe.
This is the one of the easiest, most delicious recipes I've ever come across. My mom and I love and prepare it habitually. On ocassions when I'm without fresh cilantro, two tablespoons of dried has worked beautifully as well.
This was a terrific side dish and an add-in for fajitas. We like cilantro a lot, so we used about a half-cup. We also added garbanzos (chick peas) just as a personal decision. We ate this after only an hour of marinating, so I'm looking forward to seeing what it's like after waiting longer.
Great recipe...very different.....and light...I add feta cheese for some contrast.
This dressing is out of this world. You can also use it for southwest salads on greens for an incredible extra southwest flavor.
I love this salad! It's definitely one for cilantro lovers :) This is perfect for hot summer days!
This was great! So easy. We also tried it as a garnish for chicken. YUM! This summer we'll mix with cooked chicken for a summer maindish salad. Even our kids loved it.
good but kind of bland. added celery for crunchiness.
I made it as directed, and it just wasn't good. I think the balsamic was too overpowering.
Keeps well in fridge. I omitted the cilantro because I hate the taste. I added raw agave instead of the sugar.
Yum, this is GOOD!
Loved it.
I didn't like this one. I could only tast the cumin. My husband thought it was okay.
Awsome- keeps well- do not double chili powder if doubling recipe- too spicy- otherwise great
I don't like (and don't have) cumin, so made it without and it is scrumptious! I added chopped tomato and squeezed half a lime into it. This is one of those recipes that you can add to and it tastes great because the dressing is so good. I hope I don't eat it all before my main course gets done!
Amazing that corn and beans can taste this good! I always add tomatoes and tons more cilantro. Sometimes I'll top it with a little bit of avocado. Very pretty and travels well!
We ate it, but will not make it again. The flavors were a strange mix with the traditional flavors used with black beans.
This is an interesting recipe! I really enjoyed the unusual pairing of balsamic vinegar and cumin. The only thing I changed was using a 15oz can of corn, because it's all I had on hand.
So simple yet so good! Didn't have any fresh cilantro handy, so just used a tablespoon or so of dried. I'll definitely be making this recipe again!
This salad is SO easy to make - the only thing you have to chop is the cilantro! I make a double recipe on Sunday night and can take it to work for lunch for the week! The taste only gets better with time. The only change I made is to double the amt of cilantro.
I didn't love this, but my guests seemed to. I think I was a little confused by the balsalmic bite in a mexican-style dish. But it was fresh tasting and lovely looking.
Changed it up a bit, and it was AWESOME!!! Some reviewers noted it was too overpowered by blasamic, so I made dressing with white wine vinegar + added 1/4 ts cayenne & 1ts dry onion flakes & juice of 1 lime & cut oil in half. This would make an awesome taco salad dressing as well, looove the cuminy flavor! To the salad itself, I added a red bell pepper, jicama, avocado & olives. Used fresh grilled corn instead of canned. Will make this again for sure, but I had to jazz it up a bit for my taste.
I wasn't sure I'd like this, since I'm not a big bean fan, but I made it based on all the good reviews and the delicious sounding dressing. I'm glad I did, because this is a great summer salad that I'll make all season long; my husband and I both loved it!! Thanks!
Very easy to make. Good stuff, but maybe not "great." (More like a 4.5) A good amount of spiciness. Made it as is, except I don't have fresh cilantro on hand.
Love this dish!
I made this just as recipe stated. I've never ever given a bad review, I can always depend on the reviews. This was just not good, no one would even eat it.
This was very good and very easy. Brought it to a BBQ and had many requests for the recipe.
This was delicious. I used it as a salsa for some fish tacos! It was great! This will definitely be served in our house again! I did leave out the pepper and chili, spicy isn't so nicey in my house. But the end result was still terrific.
Pretty good. There is plenty of extra dressing, so I served this over finely chopped romaine lettuce and chopped tomatoes; a nice change of pace healthy salad. I tried this recipe again another time and used part chickpeas, a little chopped celery, and fresh parsley in place of the cilantro -- I liked it even better with these changes.
The vinegar adds the bite. I didn't add the cilantro because I am one of those lucky people who think it tastes just like soap. Instead I added chives. The oil was olive and oregano. Eased up on the sugar and chili powder because I am serving it with the tangy pumpkin soup leftovers, some fresh baked soft wheat bread and a fruit dish. Added black olives, mushrooms, green peppers, some parsley to the beans and corn. Wonderful color that will play well against the pumpkin soup. A winner with a lot of modifying possiblities.
I just had this salad at a bbq...I loved it so much I am going to make it myself,
I made your salad this evening, but also added, as did some others, tomatoes and chopped onion. Didn't see the wait time and it tasted so good with just 30 min. marinating, can hardly wait to see what it will taste like tomorrow. Husband enjoyed it too. Great recipe.
A summer staple for BBQ's!
I'm on a roll with two good recipes in a day. Great as a side dish with grilled or roasted meat and as a filler to make wraps. I added some to a spinach wrap along with thin slivers of roast pork, jalapenos, and a shredded Mexican cheese blend. Delicious! I used a 15 oz can of corn and added in about a 1/2 cup of diced onion. This will be a great side for BBQs.
This is delicious! I absolutely love the dressing. I made it as is the first time (adding a little chopped onion for flavor). The second time I made it, I added chopped tomato and avocado also, which brought it up to 6 stars! Thanks for the fabulous recipe!
Excellent black bean salad and SUPER easy to make. I made as a side with one of the enchilada recipes from this site and my company thought everything was wonderful. I will definitely make this again!!
Very easy and very original.
I used a can of fiesta corn in place of the regular corn and added some mild Rotel the second time I made it. It was great both ways and I got so many compliments on it and it is even better after a day or so in the refrig. Great recipee!
Have made this many, many times exactly as the recipe is written (except I usually double it). A very easy yet tasty dish that you are able to make ahead of a gathering. I serve mine with chips and use this as more of a salsa/dip.
Wonderful. A friend brought this to a bbq and it's now one of my favorite summer dishes. Use a 15 oz. can of corn, though.
Too much dressing for the salad. I may try this again with an extra can of beans or tomato.
Yummy....this is sooo good. I can hardly wait for it to marinate.
Super yummy - even my carnivore eating boyfriend loved it. Chopped up the cilantro and put it in the salad along with some fresh diced tomatoes. I think it would be great to use as a dip with chips as well!
I made this recipe this week and it is just great. I doubled the recipe and am still eating on it. We put pasta in it for the 2nd time and added a little more sugar. Next time, I'll probably add some kind of a white bean. Thank you for sharing. Since my first review, I've continued with this salad as a "go-to". I've added cannellini beans and serve over rice. The dressing can be so versatile.
I have made this several times and have had to write this recipe out more times than I can count for friends! I even made large batches for my daughter's Graduation party simply by quadrupling (x4) the recipe because of its great taste, affordability, ability to make ahead and simplicity. I prefer mine with some chopped green onion, but the recipe is perfect as is! What's not to love about a 1-bowl recipe?
Was very plain.
We loved it! I made it an hour before dinner, because I found the recipe late in the afternoon of the day we wanted to use it. It was great. I can't wait to see how much better it will be after it sits the appropriate amount of time! Thanks for the recipe.
I didn't care for this too much, but my husband really liked it. I think the dressing was a little overpowering and it felt like the salad was missing something.
Like another reviewer, I added sliced celery and green onions and used a 15 oz can of corn. Quick and easy.
Used frozen sweet corn and added onion, a mini bell pepper and a fresh tomato. Yummy!
This is a great side dish to use throughout the week. I ate it on wraps, salads, and all by itself. I only gave it 4 stars because I changed it a little bit- here is what I added: thinly sliced red onion, chopped red & green pepper... this added more of a crunch and was delish! I would also suggest using more cilantro.
Very quick and easy to make. I'm glad I only used 1/4 tsp chilli, though!
I love this salad. What's really awesome is I serve this as a dip, with the Tostitos Scoops. Very addictive!! I also will heat this up on top of a flour tortilla with cheese, as a burrito. And last but not least, I have made this with cold pasta. And then heat it up with diced chicken and diced tomatoes. There are soo many unlimited ways to make a meal out of this. This recipe is definitely Five Stars!! :)
I love the ingredients but as it is the recipe tastes very, very strongly of balsamic vinegar including after letting it sit and develop the flavors. I like BV a lot, but even after adding more of the other dressing ingredients it was too overpowering for me. I would cut the amount of BV by half at least or, as some other reviewers suggested, replace it with lime juice. I will certainly make this again but with changes.
This recipe was the star of my fish tacos. We placed the corn and black bean salad in a soft taco, topped with a little cheese, then added grilled tilapia on top along with a slice of avocado. Yummy. A real keeper recipe. I did add a little red onion to the salad.
Delish! I added a can of drained diced tomatoes to the mix, and it was amazing!
OMG! I AM a huge fan of balsamic vinegar but with this recipe it was too much. I like the idea of this recipe really I do. I think when I make this next time I will totally omit the balsamic vinegar. Stick with the seasonings and olive oil.
Crazily easy to make. Was too vinegary so I added pasta. The pasta made this a nice small meal when you're hungry and it's not yet time for dinner =)
This is a good basic recipe that can be eaten as is, which is very tasty or can be altered by adding additional ingredients if you happened to have more on hand. I added green pepper and some red onion since I wanted to add more color and nutrition. Since Balsamic vinegar can be a little strong for my tastes, I only used 1/2 what the recipe called for. I followed the rest of the recipe as written. It marinated in my fridge only for a few hours before I used it inside my chicken and cheese quesadillas that I was making. I am sure it would be good as a side, but I really liked it as a filler to my quesadillas. Ate the rest for lunch the next day!
Good recipe, but would prefer without cilantro. Added in some diced green pepper.
Very tasty dish. Full of flavor. Did not change a thing. Everyone devoured it. Will make again.
It was very refreshing, the flavor wasn't my favorite, but I think it was just my taste buds. I did add some onions and green peppers. That added crunch did improve the flavor for me.
I rated this a 4 because I made a few changes, but wow, is this a delicious recipe! I changed the corn to a 14 oz can, deleted the chili powder and cilantro (I just don't like cilantro and didn't want this spicy). I added red onion and red pepper for crunchiness, and left everything else the same. My DH has asked me to double to recipe next time as we both chowed down on the first batch! Can't wait until this summer and will use with fresh sweet corn and may take the advise of another by grilling the corn. This is definitely a keeper!!!
perfect
this was an excellent base for an "anything goes" side! i used another reviewers suggestion and used an alternate dressing of the rice wine vinegar, dijon mustard, cumin, garlic powder, a TBSP EACH ADOBO, chili powder, tsp of sweet pepper flakes, and a pinch of cayenne,few splashes of hot sauce whisking in some EVOO. Used a can of g. giant white shoepeg corn along w/ a cup of regular frozen corn. I also added about 1/3 c. chopped sweet onion, 1/4 c. chopped celery, 1/2 large red pepper, and a small green pepper. also about 1 TBSP each chopped jalapeno peppers and banana peppers. very fresh!
Great mix of flavors.
It was very good and seasoned well. I added some celery to give it some crunch. We really liked it!
I really liked it but my husband said it was missing something. I added a red pepper & half a large onion.
