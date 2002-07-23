Corn and Black Bean Salad

4.4
692 Ratings
  • 5 445
  • 4 161
  • 3 50
  • 2 19
  • 1 17

If you like 'southwest cuisine' you will love this.

Recipe by Jodi T.

Gallery
30 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
additional:
13 hrs 20 mins
total:
13 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a small bowl, mix together balsamic vinegar, oil, salt, sugar, black pepper, cumin, and chili powder.

    Advertisement

  • In a medium bowl, stir together black beans and corn. Toss with vinegar and oil dressing, and garnish with cilantro. Cover, and refrigerate overnight.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
214 calories; protein 7.5g; carbohydrates 28.6g; fat 8.4g; sodium 805mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022