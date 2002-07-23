Corn and Black Bean Salad

This is a good basic recipe that can be eaten as is, which is very tasty or can be altered by adding additional ingredients if you happened to have more on hand. I added green pepper and some red onion since I wanted to add more color and nutrition. Since Balsamic vinegar can be a little strong for my tastes, I only used 1/2 what the recipe called for. I followed the rest of the recipe as written. It marinated in my fridge only for a few hours before I used it inside my chicken and cheese quesadillas that I was making. I am sure it would be good as a side, but I really liked it as a filler to my quesadillas. Ate the rest for lunch the next day!