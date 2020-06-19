Thai Green Curry Chicken
In this quick and easy recipe that never fails, the chicken stays moist and tender. Serve over jasmine rice for a satisfying meal.
Yummo! It's a very authentic-tasting Thai curry chicken. Warning: the green curry paste varies A LOT by brand. I used Maesri brand: VERY hot (and we love hot foods). I only used 1.5 tbsp which was plenty. Also, the coconut milk should be a full-fat (not low fat) and also varies quite a bit by brand. I prefer the Chaokoh brand which is nice & thick. Both of these brands should be available at any decent Asian market. A couple of changes I made: 1. used boneless chicken thighs (not as dry as breast meat), 2. reduced sugar to 1 tsp. I also added carrots, onions, and peas (gotta sneak those vegies ;) This one's a keeper.Read More
Save your time to measure curry paste and coconut milk, use 1 can (4 oz) of Maesri green curry paste and 1 can (14 fl oz) of coconut milk for cooking will have a good result. If coconut milk is too strong for you, reduce the amount or add some chicken stock. All you need is to stir-fry your favorite vegetables in sequence depending on the cooking time. In my case, onions and carrots first, followed by fried tofu curds. Then I add some curry paste and coconut milk before adding tomatoes, green beans, and broccoli stems. Add the remaining of curry paste and coconut milk and let the sauce simmer until green beans are cooked to your liking. At the end, add zucchinis and broccoli florets a few minutes before you put the lid on and turn the heat off. Meat is almost unnecessary in this dish. If you like chicken, cut it in thin slices and marinate in some cooking oil and green curry paste. To ensure that chicken is tender and cooked thoroughly, stir-fry chicken as soon as vegetables are done. In a separated pan that is big enough for all ingredients, add some oil before adding chicken. Constantly stir chicken until only some pinkness shows. Add steamy-hot cooked vegetables in and mix all ingredients well. Vegetables recommended for green curry: asparagus, bamboo shoot, bean sprout, broccoli, butternut squash, carrot, green bean, eggplant, mushroom, onion, snow pea, sweet pepper, tofu, tomato, zucchini, and etc.Read More
This turns out well except you have to completely leave out the soy sauce if you expect a greenish curry versus a brown curry. The soy affects both the flavor and the color in a very negative way. Leave out the soy and it turns out very well and is sooooo easy to make.
Alert! I made a veggie version with lots of additions: Just like my fave Thai restaurant! I made a veggie version of this recipe by following it after heating the green curry paste. I used 5 ounces of tofu rubbed with a tiny bit of sesame oil and the teaspoon of ginger the recipe called for. I also added fresh basil, sweet peas, mini-corn, and bamboo strips. I served it over brown basmati rice capped with chopped peanuts, green onion, and cilantro. I will definitely make this again!
Credit to the Chef - this is an execellent receipe. The weights, measures and cooking times are all bang on so really no need to improvise! I've cooked this a few times now and suggest for more bang for buck you add 1 fresh lemon grass stalk (reveal the white stalk center and crush with the flat of a knife)instead of sugar and cut back the coconut milk to 400ml adding 75ml of chicken stock as well. Use boneless chicken thighs instead of breast. All this really intensifies the flavours!!
This was easy for a beginner like me and it came out tasty. However, it did not have enough kick in it, so I would add more curry paste next time. Also, I agree with another reviewer that it was too sweet, so next time I will put in less sugar (I used white sugar). I served this with white rice.
Very tasty! I served it at a book club party and it got great reviews. I doubled the green curry paste as others have suggested (it may depend on the brand you use, so be careful) and I also used cane sugar for a more "natural" flavour. I used less sugar the second time around as I prefer dishes like these slightly less sweet in order to bring out the other flavours. Thanks for a great recipe!
This was my first attempt at making Thai green curry, and this recipe was a good base. I think it heavily depends on the curry paste you have, b/c they vary significantly by flavor and heat. My green curry paste was not very hot, but was flavorful, so even though I increased the amount of curry paste, the dish was missing heat for me. Next time I'll add Thai chili peppers with this particular curry paste. I added lemongrass (cut into large pieces so you can easily remove them before eating), Thai basil (totally essential!!), carrots, and red pepper. I also tried making coconut rice by putting coconut milk into the rice cooker. It was mildly fragrant with coconut, so I might tweak with that more. With the added ingredients I think the curry had a lot more dimension, texture, and flavor, but needed more spicy/heat boost to compare to the Thai curries I had in Thailand! Will add more curry paste and chili pepper next time... or try a different brand of curry paste.
I would give this recipe 10 stars if I could! We have two really good Thai restaurants in our area and this recipe tops any of their green curry dishes. I followed the recipe exactly, used Jasmine rice, it was absolutely perfect. My husband RAVED about it, we brought leftovers for lunch the next day. I think this sauce would also be very good on fish, like tilapia or another mild white fish, maybe even salmon. This was just perfect!
This is a great recipe which can be made with ingredients you can find in the Asian aisle of your supermarket. My personal tips: 1. ADD BASIL! Tastes awesome with fresh basil added; more like my favorite restaurant version. 2. Use 1 TB sugar, 2 was too sweet. 3. Add veggies, not just protein, for a full meal. 4. Mae Ploy is the best curry paste brand if you can find it.
I would not use 'white sugar,' instead I'd use raw cane sugar or palm sugar.
Very, very good. One reviewer noted it was too brown because of the soy. I agree. You don't need to soak the chicken in soy sauce or add additional soy sauce to the recipe. Most recipes have you gently simmering the cubed chicken in the sauce. It's what lends to the delicate, tender flavor and texture of the chicken. Instead of adding soy, add 1 tbls. of lime juice. You'll end up with a succulent, lightly colored soup.
I was able to use fake chicken (made by Quorn) in place of real chicken to make this dish vegetarian! It tasted great!
there's no denying that this is very tasty...but it is not Thai. I think next time i will double the fish sauce and add a hearty amount of fresh lime juice along with the cilantro at the end, and maybe cut down on the coconut milk a bit.
Soooo good, and so easy to prepare. Excellent for a meal where you want to impress! I used THAI KITCHEN brand curry paste, and used almost the entire small jar, probably at least 3 TBS. I cut sugar down to 1 TBS instead of 2, added bamboo shoots and a few frozen peas. BF loved this meal! (Although i DID screw up the rice.)haha Definitely a keeper. Yum.
When I try a new recipe I like to make it as is. Did not particularly like the chicken dredged in flour and felt it wasn't necessary to do so as it made the curry too thick. We have our green curry dishes with fried naan to soak up all the great sauce..this was just too thick and had that 'flour taste' to it. Also felt that there was no need to add the soy sauce at the end..fish sauce is salty enough and the dark soy ruins the colour of the dish.
Yum Yum Yum! This recipe is just what I've been looking for. Even though I doubled the recipe, there's not much left for lunch tomorrow! The only adjustments I made was using chicken thighs for the tenderness and added a bag of frozen peas.
Yum- the sauce is to die for! I ended up using a few leftovers to round out my dish- added peas, corn and added 6 oz cooked spaghetti that I chopped up and added to the skillet. Pretty darn good!
I was so excited to make this recipe after reading all the good reviews. Sorry, but it just didn't appeal to me. It didn't have that balance of sweet, sour, salty and spicy that Thai food is known for. It was too salty, and not sweet enough. I had to rescue it by adding a half can of cream of coconut and some cilantro. Won't be making this again.
We absolutely loved this green curry chicken (our first green curry!), but did find it to be a little too sweet and not spicy enough. The latter is probably related to our curry paste - we just don't have options around here, so we take what we can get. In the future, we'll cut the sugar entirely (I'd cut it some already for my diabetic husband - we think the coconut milk is plenty sweet enough! Delicious!) and season with black pepper and cayenne to give it the kick the paste is missing. We also, on the advice of a friend, added veggies to this recipe, which was a GREAT choice. I just threw in eggplant, snow peas in the pod, and red bell pepper when I did the green onions. Really added a variety, and they went WONDERFULLY. Served over Jasmine Rice.
Splendid! I used lite coconut milk, no flour/soy sauce, just sauteed the chicken after a spray with olive oil, and I added a container of steam fresh Asian veggies. YUM!!
This was my very first attempt at green coconut curry. I was very disappointed. The flour gave the sauce too much of a gravy consistency and the soy competed with the delicate flavour of the coconut.
This recipe didn't deliver the flavors that I was craving.
The best meal I've ever had on this website so far; I made it with seafood though; a combination of Scallops, Shrimps and Calamari. My husband was complaining why I didn't make more of it! I fully recommend.
This was good but I had to make some changes. I had to double the coconut milk (one can of light and one regular) and omitted the soy sauce. I used tofu instead of chicken and added eggplant, green beans, carrots and yellow pepper. Very good...I'll be making this again.
Tried this recipe last night and was pleasantly surprised by how well it turned out! We added a bit more of the curry paste (used Thai Kitchen which worked just fine) added red bell pepper, and some red chili flakes for heat. The result was not too hot, or saucey. Served it over rice with cilantro.
This was excellent. I stuck to recipe but added just a tad more ginger. The ginger adds so much as well as the fish sauce. In order to have great results with this dish you HAVE to make sure to use good, authentic and quality ingredients. It was gone so fast! Just a little spicy but if you are used to green curry you already knew that. Superb. Thanks Laus.
This recipe was pretty easy and full of flavor, thanks to the curry. I omitted the green onion and the soy sauce, and I added cubed eggplant and mushrooms. Delish! I only rated it 4 stars due to the appearance of the chicken with the flour on it (gummy). I guess it helps to thicken the curry eventually, but my chicken did not brown in 5 minutes, even on a mid-high heat. It still came out good though.
don't use the soy sauce--there are plenty of other spices. I added bamboo shoots, red pepper, asparagus & celery. The kids loved it too.
I only had 1 can of coconut milk on hand, but the flavor was incredible with the rest of the ingredients in their original ratio. This dish will require the full fat version of the coconut milk. In many recipes, like coconut chicken soup, you can get away with the half fat version, but not in this one. Served with Jasmine rice, it was like a visit to an upscale Thai restaurant! 10 stars!
This recipe is easy and delicious. After reading reviews about the soy sauce turning the curry brown, I decided to leave it out. It can always be added as a condiment. I also used well trimmed boneless skinless chicken thighs and didn't bother breading them. I cut up the chicken and cooked it in a bit of olive oil and then removed it and continued on with the recipe, as written. With the exception of the sugar, which I did not add (I didn't miss it and can't imagine that it enhances the dish that much). Incidentally, I learned a trick for storing and using fresh ginger. Store it in the freezer (I've had my current piece a few months-no need to containerized). When you need it, take it out and grate it frozen, no peeling necessary. It grates perfectly.
I don't include flour or soy sauce when making these curries. I like the lighter taste you get that way. I doubled the green curry. This dish is super easy to make and great if you don't have a lot of time.
This is my junk! I make it just as directed except I add 1/4-1/3 cup of peas at the end and a little chilli powder to the sauce while cooking. I think next time I'll try it with thighs and breasts. Also, if you can find unrefined sugar (brown sugar that's not THE brown sugar) it's much better and not as sweet as using white sugar. I guess if anything, I would reduce the amount of chicken by a few grams.
Tastes amazing! The cilantro was a great garnish. Tasted better than my local Thai restaraunt. Used Red Curry instead of green.
This was my second time to make this. My girlfriend and I love it, and everyone else who has tried it has loved it too. I pretty much follow the recipe directly. However, I thought the sauce was a little thick for my taste the first time I made it, so this time I boiled about half a cup of water with 1 tbspn of sugar and a teaspoon of chicken bouillon. I then added it with the coconut milk, fish sauce, and soy sauce. You can really go a lot of ways when adding stuff to this also. I par boiled about 2 small sweet potatoes cut into 1/2 inch pieces, and I added 2 zucchini about half way in to browning the chicken, also cut into 1/2 pieces. I then added them when adding the chicken back into the curry and they tendered up while simmering. It was awesome!!!!!!!!
This was great. I did not use the soy sauce and added 1/2 the amount of sugar. I would add some salt to make up for lack of salty soy sauce.
I just made this tonight and we LOVED it!! It was soo good. It makes a lot of sauce, next time I will use more chicken. I can't say anything bad about this recipe... Loved it!
I had never had this or made this before. This was excellent, everyone enjoyed, even the kids. Thanks for the recipe, a real keeper.
Great recipe! A few tweaks bring even more vibrant flavor. First: veggies, to make this a one-dish meal. I used 1 red and and 1 green bell pepper, sliced super thin, added halfway through simmer time. Sliced zucchini should go nicely in this dish as well, and sliced mushrooms. Next time I will also add thinly sliced onion. I would love to find some asian eggplant to add also. Second, add some lime juice. 1-2 fresh limes, or 3-6 Tbs lime juice. Start with the lower amount and taste. Put in the amount you like best. Increase the fish sauce to 2 Tbsp or more - again, taste. Finally, an absolute MUST for any Thai curry is basil (I omitted the cilantro). Add whole leaves, or do a rough chop on the leaves and add 5-10 minutes before serving. Save a few whole leaves to use as garnish when serving. Omit the soy sauce, as others suggest. The flavor is not quite right for this dish, and the salt it would add can be added by increasing the fish sauce as I suggest above. I used only 1 tsp of sugar, and 1 inch of ginger, peeled and grated. I will try more ginger the next time. Ginger root stores well in the freezer, in a plastic bag, and peels and grates beautifully when frozen. Bon appetit!
This recipe came out delicious! I made some of the modifications the other users recommended: I doubled the green curry paste and I added peas, bamboo shoots, onion, fresh basil and green pepper to the recipe. I also reduced the amount of sugar and served it over rice noodles. The flavor wasnt as strong as I was hoping for, but it may be the curry paste I was using.
This is LEGIT : )
Wonderful curry! I omitted the chicken and added onion and bell pepper. The curry sauce is just perfect. I served it over quinoa.
Thanks so much for a great thai green curry recipe! I also love to put in eggplant, cauliflower, and bamboo shoots, stir frying them a bit with the chicken. Obviously this recipe will depend on what type of green curry paste you get, but I've found the most popular brands at Chinese supermarkets all do the trick. Quite often I prefer my curry with a bit more kick/spiciness so I add some fresh red peppers.
This was delicious! Not quite hot enough for us with the 2T of curry, so I'll add more next time.
I used light soy sauce, added red green and yellow peppers, onions, fresh basil, and used ginger/garlic paste. Only used one tbs of sugar. Served it on jasmine rice and it came out wonderfully. Next time I think I will add pineapple. I'll let you know how it turns out!
I had high hopes after reading other reviews but this was nothing like my favorite Thai restaurant in Asheville. I made exactly as the recipe stated as others said it was perfect. I used full fat coconut milk and my only rationale for my dislike with so many favorable comments is as one reviewer stated different Thai curry paste vary in heat and flavor and my health food store only offered "Taste of Thai" brand and a different brand might be better?
I also did a veggie version of this recipe, with tofu instead of chicken and then used a bag of frozen Asian style veggies and rice. Really, you can use whatever veggies or meat alternatives you want. I sauteed the tofu in a little olive and sesame oils, as well as some worchestershire sauce (only because I was down to my last TBSP of soy sauce). I put a little worchestershire sauce and veggie broth in with the frozen veggies and rice too. Once my tofu was nicely browned I removed it from the pan and used the same pan for the actual green curry sauce. I believe the only thing I omitted from the sauce was the fish sauce (and I used a lite soy sauce). After the veggies and rice were done cooking I put the tofu, veggies, rice, and sauce all together and served it like that. It was delicious!! Both my husband and I liked it very much (my husband said it was one of his favorite dishes now and that he will be requesting it a lot). I will definitely make sure to have enough soy sauce next time. I also may use different veggies - mushrooms would be good, as would baby corns, neither of which the frozen pkg had in it. I would also use more rice. Anyway, all of that can be tweaked to your preference. The sauce did turn out brownish, but who cares, it was so good and very easy too!!
I recently had bought groceries and was preparing to cook a recipe similar to this that can be found on the label of the Thai Kitchen brand green curry paste and coconut milk. I tried to lighten up the recipe with the light coconut milk instead of the richer version, added probably 3 Tbsp of curry paste, ground black and red pepper for seasoning, and also added about 3 cups of frozen stir fry veggies. I served it over brown rice instead of the starchier white or jasmine for some extra nutrition. The dish was absolutely delish! Next time I will probably add at least half of the full fat coconut milk for added thickness, otherwise was great!
Fantastic. Have made this with regular and light coconut milk. Only difference I noticed was that the light one made the sauce to be a bit thinner, still tasted great though.
i made this a couple times. eventually i realized the key to success is to buy the curry paste from the Asian market. at the grocery store you get a small bottle of much blander paste for $8 and at the asian market you get a big tub of more flavorful paste for about $4. It's frustrating how different the results are depending on what paste you buy.
Wow. What a wonderful recipe! I make the following modifications: -Chili paste as needed to achieve the spice you want (this will depend on the curry paste you use). I usually add 2T of chili paste. -2 bay leaves -Optionally omit the t of soy in your sauce: it can take away from the flavor if you're accustomed to traditional green curry -Flour as needed Thanks for sharing!
If you don't like a sweet curry, halve or quarter the sugar in this - It comes out quite sugary. Added some beans for color, and am confident you could add any amount of vegetables (beans, carrots, bamboo shoot, pumpkin) and it would only add to the flavor of this curry. The sauce was fragrant and thick - very well received by the family!
This recipe is magnificent. I LOVE Thai food, especially green curry chicken! Favorite dish of all time. I love spicy as well but left out anything spicy due to the preference of the rest of the family. Jasmine rice is a must! at least basmati....something fragrant. I made my own curry paste. I also lacked the ginger root and subbed a bit of ground ginger instead. I plan to invest in a little ginger root for my next cook up of this recipe (yes, a staple in our home from now on) Ginger root lasts up to a month in the fridge. Or!!! you can mince, process, shred, and freeze. If you love Thai....this recipe is the &^%*. For lack of a more enthusiastic word ;)
Loved this recipe and very easy to make, used corn starch instead of flour to make it gluten free
Very yummy! I didn't add the soy sauce to the sauce as someone else recommended but I did add some bamboo shoots since I was trying to capture the taste of another dish we love.
Wow! This was fantastic! I'm so glad that I can now satisfy my love of curry at home! I made some minor tweaks to the recipe, none of which I think had a huge impact on the flavor. I didn't coat the chicken with flour and soy sauce, just sauteed it plain in some oil. I used regular soy sauce (since that's what I had on hand and really didn't want to buy another new ingredient). I also added peas, carrots and bamboo shoots to the curry while it simmered for some token veggies. Will make over and over. Thanks!
Excellent recipe and tastes wonderful, but this dish needs more heat!!! This recipe works well with red curry paste too but either way, double the amount. I used extra virgin coconut oil and boneless thighs - they taste better and are cheaper than breasts. Added baby corn and served it with jasmine rice and potstickers for an appetizer. This one will be added to the rotation, thanks!
First attempt at making curry or any thai food for that matter. I followed the recipe exactly, added carrots, leeks, and red bell pepper for some veggies and color to the plate. The taste was amazing, sweet yet still kicks with the curry paste. moving to a smaller city i missed the ethnic food choices and this reminded me of delicious authentic thai curry. amazing!
This is my go to curry recipe now. Have made this at least 5 times. Always turns out great!
I really enjoy this dish. I made it about five times and I have spruced it up a bit with veggies and heat. I double the curry paste, lots of veggies, bamboo shoots, lemon grass, and slice in several hot peppers and dried Thai chilis. I add the veggies with about ten minutes to simmer so they don't overcook. I've never used the soy sauce or sugar and the I made it with and without the flour. Didn't find adding the flour added to the taste. It just made more dishes for cleanup. Overall, this dish is excellent as is but is also a great base for your own customization.
This recipe is amazing! I also put pieces of chicken thighs in for extra fatness! Really good...
Excellent! We ate this dish over brown rice. I used white sugar and it came out great. Very spicy though, so beware if you don't like spicy food. I'm a huge peanut fan, so I might add some chopped peanuts next time.
This was delicious - as good as the great Thai restaurant nearby!! I've made this twice using Thai Kitchen brand green curry paste. The first time, the flavor was a bit bland. The second time, I used 3 tablespoon and the flavor was perfect. I also added crushed peanuts and crushed red pepper flakes for a bit more kick. Served over pad thai rice noodles. It's a new favorite for my family.
Good but missing a little something.
This recipe is great! I added some veggies (carrots and kale). Based on one review recommending not using soy sauce, I planned on omitting it. In the first step, I salted the chicken instead. However, at the end, the sauce was still missing something, so I ended up adding about 1 tsp of soy sauce anyway. Even after that, it seemed to still be missing something, so I ended up adding a couple of squeezes (~2 wedges) of some fresh lime juice and it worked like a charm. I've tried several green curry dishes in the past and this is by far the best one I've tried.
Quite good. I used peanut oil for the oil (always do in Oriental dishes) and because I don't have access to dark soy or fish sauce I subbed regular soy. I also had a lot of "gravy" left over so maybe next time I will add more chicken to get more servings. Definitely a keeper.
My husband is officially obsessed with this recipe and had to make it two weeks in a row. Very very tasty and I don't think we changed a thing!
I had tried to make Thai green curry chicken before, because it's my favorite dish at my favorite restaurant. I had been unsuccessful, until this recipe. This tasted almost exactly like the one in the restaurant! I did add some red bell pepper and some bamboo shoots as well. I'm going to make it again in a few days for my friend who also loves Thai food.
I added vegetables (red and yellow peppers, asparagus, carrot, bamboo shoots) and used thin pork slices and 6 prawns instead of 1 pound of chicken. I did add a handful of Thai Basil at the end just because I have heaps on hand. I am personally not a big fan of Thai curries, but I think this is the best one I've ever tasted and my partner thinks it deserves a 5 even though it's not the best he's ever had.
even better with veggies too...
Love this green curry sauce! I eliminate flour and sugar for health reasons and it is still wonderful!
Excellent! I added a teaspoon of cayenne to spice it up. Easy to impress your guests with this one!!
I really enjoyed this dish. It may have been the brand of green curry paste that I used (Mae Ploy), but the dish was just a tad spicy. But overall, I would definitely repeat this recipe. And I love how simple it was. Thanks!
Make sure you follow the first step and coat all the chicken and cook it up right it makes a huge difference in the flavor, this also cooks out most of the soy sauce that others believe changes the color. I switched from white sugar to brown sugar as other curry recipes call for and it wasn't too sweet. I doubled the recipe also adding yellow squash, string beans and red bell peppers this adds color, flavor and veggies to the dish.
This was an excellent curry recipe! My husband and I prefer more spice, so I added about a teaspoon more curry paste, added about a 1/4 teaspoon of curry powder to the flour, and added cayenne pepper to the overall mixture at the end to simmer. I only added about 1/2 a tablespoon of sugar as we wanted something more savory than sweet. I used a 13.66 oz can of coconut milk, which was plenty and kept me from buying an additional can for only a couple of ounces. I did toss the chicken in soy sauce, but I left the soy sauce out for the second addition. The end result was delicious! My husband has had authentic curry in Thailand and said this was spot on. Thanks!!
This makes very authentic tasting Thai food! I have made it numerous times now and everyone just loves it. The only thing I changed was adding only 1 TBSP of white sugar like many suggested. I throw frozen peas in and it is an awesome curry. If you let this sit for a little it actually thickens up nicely and is great for leftovers the next day (that is if you have any!)
Far too salty as written!! I should have known better and tasted it before I added the 2nd TB of soy sauce. I had to do some doctoring to make it edible.
This is excellent! I agree with other reviewers about not using the extra soy sauce if you want a traditional green curry flavor. My husband said it's the best Asian dinner I've ever made!
I loved this. Made according to recipe with exception of cutting sugar to 1t. I used Thai Kitchen green curry paste, and it isn't spicy at all. I would have preferred a brand with more kick. Also, I used the Chaokoh coconut milk. It was delicious, but almost a little too rich. I might use half light coco milk next time. Regardless, a 5 star recipe. Just thinking out loud so I know what to fiddle with next time I make it. There will definitely be a next time.
It was really good! I didn't put sugar or soy sauce at all. I added little bit of water. I put carrots and okras. And used pork instead of chicken. It really was yummy in the tummy! :)
The taste was great, not too spicy, but I have little kids so it was fine. There was a ton of sauce so I doubled the chicken. I also followed other reviews and added peas as well as boneless skinless thighs (used both breasts and thighs). The thighs were definately better.
I'm definitely going to make this again. I followed the recipe exactly; the chicken turned out really juicy and the flavor was great. For a little color I added about 1 cup of frozen peas and carrots. My boyfriend and I both agreed it was a little on the spicy side so the next time I make it, I'll probably half the amount of curry.
This was a nice curry dish, but could have been a little hotter for our tastes. I used red curry as that is what I had, and added chopped peeled eggplant and chopped red pepper when I added the onion and garlic. I did not use ginger, as I don't care for it. I would absolutely fix this again!
This is an amazing dish! It is by far one of the best recipes that I have tried from this site. I followed it to the letter and a chopped red and green pepper for nutrition and color. Everyone at the dinner table just gobbled this up. I cant say enough about this recipe!
Could be made more authentic with the addition of a chopped green chilli (which turns up the heat), 2 chopped stems of lemongrass, a couple of thai basil leaves, a squeeze of fresh lime and some straw mushrooms.
This was just ok. We had to add more curry paste to our dish and it still really lacked flavor. Sorry.
As written, the recipe is quite tasty and satisfying, but as other reviewers have pointed out, the heat and flavor of the curry paste varies a lot by brand. I used "Taste of Thai" because it is available in my local supermarket, but that brand is hot without a lot of herbal flavor. To compensate, I added 2 Tbsp each of chopped fresh mint and cilantro in the last 5 minutes of simmering. I also added 1 cup each green peas, diced carrots, and diced onions. I too substituted an equal weight of skinless boneless chicken thighs for the chicken breast. They're more moist and flavorful. Serve it with jasmine rice, but consider adding a simple salad of chopped cucumbers tossed with palm vinegar (or rice wine vinegar), cilantro, fish sauce and a little sugar. The bright flavors complement the curry nicely.
I found this to be a little bland, and not as creamy as what you get in restaurants. My husband cooked the leftovers the next night with some cream and a serrano chili, which improved it, but there was still something missing. It's a good place to start.
I guess I am in the minority on this one. Both my hubby and I agree it was not a good curry by any stretch. Very little curry taste. The fish and soy sauces were too strong as well. Quite mild for a curry, no zip like we prefer. Won't be making it again.
Way too sweet. The second time I cut the sugar to 1/4 tsp and the family all liked it.
Used NangFah (it was the one that seemed most out of stock...so I assumed folks preferred this brand; it was SUPAH SPICY! DELICIOUS). I followed the first reviewer and took out the SoySauce and still felt it was TASTY. I also followed another reviewers to sneak in vegetables (eggplants, basil, and lemongrass-I think the eggplants made it a little watery, but I thickened it up with some flour/ cornstarch). Turned out so GREAT! Will definitely be cooking this again. Bit hit with my boo. :)
Needs a bit more spice. Will definitely try again and add some heat.
Awesome! We loved it, we did end up using red curry paste because I couldn't find green, but can't wait to try it with green.
Good, except the chemistry was all wrong. Lame.
This was great! I've never soaked the chicken in soy sauce. I did dredge it in flour once, but I find that we like it pretty well when I leave those steps out. I like to double or triple the curry paste and add lots of vegetables. Some favorite additions are chopped zucchini, peas, and bamboo shoots. I would cut down on the sugar just a bit, as I find it to be on the sweet edge.
This was the best Thai dish I have eaten! I didn't have soy sauce on hand and it was perfect without. I also added a few shreds of Thai basil to finish and served with rice, amazing!. I agree with other reviews that it doesn't really need the sugar but it can help cut the heat if needed. This has a nice medium heat to it. Next time I want to try and add a kaffir lime leaf to the sauce while simmering. Thank you for sharing your great recipe!!
I have recently lost 24 lbs. since Feb. 2nd so this is how I converted the recipe to lower fat and more nutrition. I cooked my organic chicken in organic chicken broth on low till done with ginger, green onions and garlic in the chicken broth. Because of that I did not use the flour or oil. I used lite coconut milk instead of regular. I boiled down the chicken broth solution, cocnut milk to 1/2 its original which intensifies flavor and added curry paste and other ingredients. I used brown rice. Instead of white sugar I used raw and less of it or omitted it all together.I cooked the rice in the organic chicken broth instaed of water.
a wonderful dish! i used oyster sauce because i did not have fish sauce and it worked fine. i was a little worried at first when i tasted the sauce 5 minutes into simmering because it was too coconuty for my taste i added some basil to brighten the flavor and turmeric which brightened up the color and simmered for 30 mins instead of 20 adding water when the mixture became too thick. this doctoring made a perfect green curry!
Great recipe. I've made authentic Thai recipes for quite a few years now, but this was by far the best i've tried. I used pure cane sugar instead of white sugar and used rape seed oil instead of normal cooking oil. My wife loved it. Add sweet thai basil leaves at the end.. you could be in Thailand!!!
