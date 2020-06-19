Thai Green Curry Chicken

I also did a veggie version of this recipe, with tofu instead of chicken and then used a bag of frozen Asian style veggies and rice. Really, you can use whatever veggies or meat alternatives you want. I sauteed the tofu in a little olive and sesame oils, as well as some worchestershire sauce (only because I was down to my last TBSP of soy sauce). I put a little worchestershire sauce and veggie broth in with the frozen veggies and rice too. Once my tofu was nicely browned I removed it from the pan and used the same pan for the actual green curry sauce. I believe the only thing I omitted from the sauce was the fish sauce (and I used a lite soy sauce). After the veggies and rice were done cooking I put the tofu, veggies, rice, and sauce all together and served it like that. It was delicious!! Both my husband and I liked it very much (my husband said it was one of his favorite dishes now and that he will be requesting it a lot). I will definitely make sure to have enough soy sauce next time. I also may use different veggies - mushrooms would be good, as would baby corns, neither of which the frozen pkg had in it. I would also use more rice. Anyway, all of that can be tweaked to your preference. The sauce did turn out brownish, but who cares, it was so good and very easy too!!