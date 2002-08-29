Fabulous Hot Five Bean Salad

This dish is served hot, and is the best bean salad I've ever had. I make it with black beans, kidney beans, green beans, wax beans, and garbanzo beans. You may not like one or more of the types of beans listed above - just substitute your favorites. This dish is especially good for taking to potluck suppers.

By Jodi T.

prep:
5 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
11
Yield:
10 to 12 servings
Ingredients

11
Original recipe yields 11 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cut bacon into small pieces using kitchen shears, and place in a large skillet. Cook, turning frequently, over medium high heat until evenly browned. Drain, reserving 1/4 cup drippings. Set bacon aside.

  • Return reserved drippings to skillet. Mix together sugar, cornstarch, and salt and pepper; blend into drippings. Stir in vinegar and water; cook and stir until boiling. Stir in drained beans. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer for 15 to 20 minutes. Stir occasionally.

  • Turn bean mixture into serving dish. Crumble bacon over beans.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
350 calories; protein 10.8g; carbohydrates 32.9g; fat 19.3g; cholesterol 28.1mg; sodium 1168.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (32)

MIHAELA
Rating: 5 stars
08/29/2002
Fabulous indeed. A shame it's the farthest thing from dietetic... I don't like garbanzo beans so I replaced them with a can of white lima beans. Delicious. Read More
Helpful
(24)

JOSIE
Rating: 3 stars
07/23/2003
Sorry to be the "black sheep" so to speak...but I wasn't crazy about this dish. I love beans but just didn't enjoy them cooked this way. The sugar was very overwhelming and I didn't like the combination of beans. Some were soft and others were tough in texture. I got confused while I was chewing. I did eat a bowl...just becasue they are soooo healthy. But one word of advice...plan on sleeping ALONE after you've eaten this;) Read More
Helpful
(19)
GELCHICK
Rating: 5 stars
05/29/2005
My husband just loves this dish-we are vegetarians so I use 'veggie' bacon and a bit of canola oil instead of pork. I saute about 1/2 of a thinly slided onion with the 'bacon'. We eat the leftovers cold with rolls for lunch the next day. Thank you Jodi T. for this great recipe! Read More
Helpful
(14)
MICHELLEORNDORFF
Rating: 5 stars
01/26/2003
I made this for my family's Christmas dinner and it really went fast. This is easy inexpensive and delicious. Read More
Helpful
(11)
amydoll
Rating: 4 stars
04/21/2003
Very tasty! I think it also tastes better after it chills a day the flavors blend more. Also good cold. Read More
Helpful
(11)
GDENISEG
Rating: 4 stars
01/15/2003
I personally don't like bean salads but my hubby does. I found this recipe and it sounded like something he would like so I made it for him. He really liked it although he thought it would be better cold. Also there was so much left that he reheated it the next night and I think he liked it better the 2nd time around!! Definitely worth a try! Read More
Helpful
(10)
NANONLINE2
Rating: 5 stars
08/29/2002
This one was very popular and I had to share the recipe. Though I had to use less sugar and less vinegar it apparently still turned out well and is a keeper. Read More
Helpful
(9)
GRANNYROB
Rating: 5 stars
11/11/2002
THIS DISH HAS A SWEET AND SOUR TASTE. IT IS GREAT. MY 5& 6 YEAR OLD GRANDSONS WOULDN'T EVEN TRY IT. I WILL MAKE THIS AGAIN AND TAKE IT TO POTLUCKS. Read More
Helpful
(9)
TARAKAYE
Rating: 5 stars
02/05/2003
This recipe is divine! I've made it twice in the last couple of weeks. My husband and I can't get enough of it! A new favorite! Read More
Helpful
(9)
