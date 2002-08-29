Fabulous Hot Five Bean Salad

1 of 32

Rating: 5 stars Fabulous indeed. A shame it's the farthest thing from dietetic... I don't like garbanzo beans so I replaced them with a can of white lima beans. Delicious. Helpful (24)

Rating: 3 stars Sorry to be the "black sheep" so to speak...but I wasn't crazy about this dish. I love beans but just didn't enjoy them cooked this way. The sugar was very overwhelming and I didn't like the combination of beans. Some were soft and others were tough in texture. I got confused while I was chewing. I did eat a bowl...just becasue they are soooo healthy. But one word of advice...plan on sleeping ALONE after you've eaten this;) Helpful (19)

Rating: 5 stars My husband just loves this dish-we are vegetarians so I use 'veggie' bacon and a bit of canola oil instead of pork. I saute about 1/2 of a thinly slided onion with the 'bacon'. We eat the leftovers cold with rolls for lunch the next day. Thank you Jodi T. for this great recipe! Helpful (14)

Rating: 5 stars I made this for my family's Christmas dinner and it really went fast. This is easy inexpensive and delicious. Helpful (11)

Rating: 4 stars Very tasty! I think it also tastes better after it chills a day the flavors blend more. Also good cold. Helpful (11)

Rating: 4 stars I personally don't like bean salads but my hubby does. I found this recipe and it sounded like something he would like so I made it for him. He really liked it although he thought it would be better cold. Also there was so much left that he reheated it the next night and I think he liked it better the 2nd time around!! Definitely worth a try! Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars This one was very popular and I had to share the recipe. Though I had to use less sugar and less vinegar it apparently still turned out well and is a keeper. Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars THIS DISH HAS A SWEET AND SOUR TASTE. IT IS GREAT. MY 5& 6 YEAR OLD GRANDSONS WOULDN'T EVEN TRY IT. I WILL MAKE THIS AGAIN AND TAKE IT TO POTLUCKS. Helpful (9)