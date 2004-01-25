Shoe Peg Salad

1 of 13

Rating: 5 stars This salad was excellent and loved by all at our church picnic. I would definitely try this recipe again. It was a hit and very economical. Thanks. Helpful (26)

Rating: 5 stars This is the number one favorite salad our family loves.It is sweet and so scrumptiously crunchy.It is a marinated dream come true.The corn and celery and every ingredient in this salad complement each other perfectly Helpful (15)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe was the bomb for me!!! Let me tell you I was interested in making it because of having hamburgers. I made this the night before thought pretty simple and it was...however what caught me off and I prayed I didn't waste ingredients was the 1st 6 ingredients listed....it smell funky. BUT and I worried about it all night...BUT BUT BUT!!!! After following all instructins and marinading over night I was totally shocked and totally happy with the out come. I did add 2 tsp celery seed in the 1st step because I totally love celery seed due to my preference. Somehow the flavors just melded together and the smell was not there like the night before. This is wonderful. Onions and Bell Peppers were tender crisp still had the crunch to it and all the ingredients just worked very well with each other. My kids sampled and are totally excited about having this with dinner......Thanks Stephanie everyone gave this a HIGH 5!!! Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars We LOVE this salad. The veggie mixture is awesome. Who would have thought? I follow the recipe exactly. It does not need any tweaking. Thanks! Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars I made this salad for an office party & it was a hit. I had many requests for the recipe Helpful (3)

Rating: 4 stars This turned out tasty I used some fresh asperagas in place of the peas since I had some that needed to be used up also used splenda in place of the sugar. A lot like 3-bean salad. Would go good for any type of picnic or bbq! Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars Delicious. I made exactly as written except put the whole jar of pimentos in. I drained them first. Used fairly large green pepper and onion. Nice crunch and a good way to get those veggies! Somone mentioned a funky smell when you mix the first 5 ingredients - I was checking the date on the olive oil - but do as she said and ignore it. It goes away. Next time I'll try with tiny frozen peas and Splenda - but so good without tweaking. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars 5 Stars for the ease of a refreshing and (relatively) healthy side! I doubled the celery seeds and added finely chopped Italian Flat Leaf parsley (only because I am growing it and needed to harvest some). Also I only had one can of corn of corn so for the second can of corn I used the equivalent of frozen corn- and I also replaced the can of baby peas with the equivalent of frozen baby peas. The texture taste ease and economic value of this salad was just what I wanted. Nice not to have a cream based salad during hot summer picnics too. We ate some right off the bat and although better with time to meld-- this could be served right away. Only thing I might do differently next time is double the pimentos or add half of a red bell pepper (chopped) because the red color is really nice in the salad. Thanks Stephanie for a great side dish! Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars So easy and crisp and tasty. Used honey in place of sugar and added some garbanzo beans. Especially good with grilled fish and meats.