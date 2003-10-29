Vegetarian Greek Pasta Salad

1 of 91

Rating: 4 stars I love this recipe...although I've made a few slight changes to it. I use spiral pasta (tri-colored if available) and add 8 oz. feta cheese. It's best to get the block kind of feta and break it up into big chunks b/c when you mix the whole salad, it'll break up the feta. Already crumbled feta breaks down too much. Also, try olive oil instead of veggie oil and 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar instead of lemon juice or half the lemon juice and a little red wine vinegar. I sometimes sprinkle garlic salt instead of regular and a little oregano. Helpful (144)

Rating: 5 stars Big hit at my last BBQ- Helpful (58)

Rating: 4 stars Very nice salad however I did add more seasonings than called for. To make it a little more Greek I also added feta cheese. Thanks! Helpful (47)

Rating: 5 stars Wonderful and delicious! I doubled the recipe for our 4th of July party and used "Absolutely Fabulous Greek Salad Dressing" from this site as dressing. I did add a cup of crumbled feta cheese some sliced pepperoni and about 2 cups brocoli florets blanched a few minutes. Will add to my summer salad list! Helpful (30)

Rating: 2 stars I found this salad very bland. I even added feta and some oregano but still I found it rather tasteless. I would not make this again. Helpful (25)

Rating: 5 stars I made this salad for a potluck. Everyone was very impressed although it was probably the easiest thing to make. I also substituted olive oil and added a little bit of fresh garlic. I love this recipe! Helpful (23)

Rating: 3 stars This was nice but nothing that wowed me. I liked the advice of adding a splash of red wine vinegar which added a bit of sweet and I also added a dash of Italian seasonings and also some crumbled feta. I think grilled chicken might make a nice addition but I can't say that I'd make this again to try it. It just wasn't one of my favorites. Helpful (19)

Rating: 5 stars I made this salad the night before a party I was attending and it was wonderful. Helpful (18)