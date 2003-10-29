Vegetarian Greek Pasta Salad
Servings Per Recipe: 8
Calories: 302.4
% Daily Value *
protein: 8.4g 17 %
carbohydrates: 46.6g 15 %
dietary fiber: 3.7g 15 %
sugars: 4.2g
fat: 10.2g 16 %
saturated fat: 1.5g 7 %
vitamin a iu: 478.8IU 10 %
niacin equivalents: 3.8mg 29 %
vitamin b6: 0.2mg 12 %
vitamin c: 19mg 32 %
folate: 12.3mcg 3 %
calcium: 44.8mg 5 %
iron: 2.6mg 14 %
magnesium: 38.8mg 14 %
potassium: 288.1mg 8 %
sodium: 388.1mg 16 %
calories from fat: 92.1
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved