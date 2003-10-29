Vegetarian Greek Pasta Salad

Rating: 4.21 stars
90 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 43
  • 4 star values: 28
  • 3 star values: 14
  • 2 star values: 5
  • 1 star values: 0

An excellent cold salad that is great by itself, or as a side dish.

By Sara Hardy

Gallery
4 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cook pasta in a large pot of boiling water until al dente. Drain, and rinse in cold water.

    Advertisement

  • In a small bowl, mix together oil, lemon juice, basil, garlic salt, and black pepper.

  • In a large bowl, combine pasta, tomatoes, green pepper, onion, cucumber, and black olives. Add dressing, and toss to coat. Chill in the refrigerator for 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
302 calories; protein 8.4g; carbohydrates 46.6g; fat 10.2g; sodium 388.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (91)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

MIKFOERTER
Rating: 4 stars
10/29/2003
I love this recipe...although I've made a few slight changes to it. I use spiral pasta (tri-colored if available) and add 8 oz. feta cheese. It's best to get the block kind of feta and break it up into big chunks b/c when you mix the whole salad, it'll break up the feta. Already crumbled feta breaks down too much. Also, try olive oil instead of veggie oil and 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar instead of lemon juice or half the lemon juice and a little red wine vinegar. I sometimes sprinkle garlic salt instead of regular and a little oregano. Read More
Helpful
(144)

Most helpful critical review

pamjlee
Rating: 2 stars
07/14/2003
I found this salad very bland. I even added feta and some oregano but still I found it rather tasteless. I would not make this again. Read More
Helpful
(25)
90 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 43
  • 4 star values: 28
  • 3 star values: 14
  • 2 star values: 5
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
MIKFOERTER
Rating: 4 stars
10/29/2003
I love this recipe...although I've made a few slight changes to it. I use spiral pasta (tri-colored if available) and add 8 oz. feta cheese. It's best to get the block kind of feta and break it up into big chunks b/c when you mix the whole salad, it'll break up the feta. Already crumbled feta breaks down too much. Also, try olive oil instead of veggie oil and 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar instead of lemon juice or half the lemon juice and a little red wine vinegar. I sometimes sprinkle garlic salt instead of regular and a little oregano. Read More
Helpful
(144)
GINAH1
Rating: 5 stars
07/23/2003
Big hit at my last BBQ- Read More
Helpful
(58)
LINDA MCLEAN
Rating: 4 stars
07/23/2003
Very nice salad however I did add more seasonings than called for. To make it a little more Greek I also added feta cheese. Thanks! Read More
Helpful
(47)
Advertisement
SweetBasil
Rating: 5 stars
07/06/2004
Wonderful and delicious! I doubled the recipe for our 4th of July party and used "Absolutely Fabulous Greek Salad Dressing" from this site as dressing. I did add a cup of crumbled feta cheese some sliced pepperoni and about 2 cups brocoli florets blanched a few minutes. Will add to my summer salad list! Read More
Helpful
(30)
pamjlee
Rating: 2 stars
07/14/2003
I found this salad very bland. I even added feta and some oregano but still I found it rather tasteless. I would not make this again. Read More
Helpful
(25)
DELEO
Rating: 5 stars
07/14/2003
I made this salad for a potluck. Everyone was very impressed although it was probably the easiest thing to make. I also substituted olive oil and added a little bit of fresh garlic. I love this recipe! Read More
Helpful
(23)
Advertisement
DREGINEK
Rating: 3 stars
07/23/2003
This was nice but nothing that wowed me. I liked the advice of adding a splash of red wine vinegar which added a bit of sweet and I also added a dash of Italian seasonings and also some crumbled feta. I think grilled chicken might make a nice addition but I can't say that I'd make this again to try it. It just wasn't one of my favorites. Read More
Helpful
(19)
HEWI
Rating: 5 stars
07/14/2003
I made this salad the night before a party I was attending and it was wonderful. Read More
Helpful
(18)
GOOFBALL30
Rating: 5 stars
04/27/2003
Excellent easy classic pasta salad...will always be a staple on a buffet table. Read More
Helpful
(14)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/01/2022