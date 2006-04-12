Cherry Tomato Salad
This recipe was passed on by a friend and has been passed on to many more friends. It is a colorful and delicious salad served in a self made vinaigrette. Always an excellent choice when entertaining for dinner.
nice change for a salad. after reading the reviews about it being too oily, here are my suggestions. first, mix the vinegar, sugar and oregano in a bowl. i measured a 1/4 cup of olive oil and only drizzled it into the vinegar while whisking. when the consistency looks good to you, taste test it and then add either more oil or a splash or 2 more vinegar. I did not use the full 1/4 cup of oil, but that is my personal preference. then add salt & pepper if you like. also, many reviews talked about there being too much dressing and the salad is just sitting in it. once the tomatoes sit in the refrigerator, they release juices...this causes there to be more liquid in the bottom of the bowl, you will have some liquid even if you use a very small amount of dressing. this recipe really is a 5 star for taste, however, due to the instructions i give it a 4.Read More
We LOVE tomatoes and didn't care for this at all. The ingredients sounded wonderful and full of flavor on their own - but came out sort of bland tasting in this dish. I even added more red wine vinegar and garlic salt, but it didn't seem to help. We liked the concept (esp. with a garden full of cherry tomatoes) but I think I'll try a different vinegarette next time.Read More
This is a delicious recipe, assuming you actually like all of the ingredients to start with. I used kalamata olives instead of black olives and subbed some balsamic vinegar for part of the red wine vinegar. My husband and I couldn't stop eating it (so we didn't care if the kids wouldn't touch it). Sprinkled a little feta on top at serving time--yum!
Delicious! Everyone that tried this has loved it. I used grape tomatoes and ¾ cup of green olives instead of 1 cup. This was very easy to prepare. It is also something delicious to make the night before company arrives because it tastes even better the next day after all of the juices marinate! Oh, I also didn’t add the pine nuts until just before serving because I didn’t want them to get soggy while it marinated overnight. Great recipe, I will be making this one again!!!
WOW! I will def. make it again. I needed to make it ahead of time so I prepared all the ingredients except the tomatoes and mixed them in a bowl. Marinated them overnight and then tossed the mix (didn't use all- about 3/4 of it) over the tomatoes 1/2 before serving. By doing this I did not have to put the tomatoes in the refrigerator -which i don't do, they lose flavor- and the salad doesn't get too runny. VERY nice!
I thought the flavors in this were delicious! Such an odd assortment of things to put together, but it was wonderful. One thing to remember, there is A LOT of vinaigrette. I used about half of it and it still was too much. It made the salad taste too oily for my liking. Next time I will use less than 1/4 cup oil and add more later if I need to. Otherwise, great recipe!
Over the past couple of years I have made this recipe many times and it has become a family favorite. It's especially pretty as a holiday dish because of the red and green colors, and it's wonderful in the summer when we have fresh garden tomatoes. I've added the little yellow tomatoes and green peppers for extra color and the salad always tastes great. I even get requests for this salad when I'm invited to potlucks or parties. I, too, have found that the amount of oil can be reduced without any noticeable effect and I like to increase the amount of vinegar for extra tang. The toasted pine nuts impart a unique (delicious) flavor and are the crowning touch that sets this salad apart from the usual potluck fare.
Excellent. I used baslamic vinegar instead of red wine. Have made 4 times now. They love it at work!
Scored again! This salad is great. I had my worries because of the ingredients but I was wrong big time. I cannot wait to make this for some friends. The colors together were beautiful. I already had some toasted pine nuts leftover from another recipe so that was a little bit of a time saver. Used grape tomatoes because that is what they had at Sams Club. Also, I had pimento stuffed green olives, whole, not sliced, so I just sliced them and kept the pimentos in the mix. The dressing was the perfect amount. I just love Allrecipes and everyone that contributes. THANK YOU!!!
Very creative salad and much more interesting than the typical tomato-cucumber variety. Flavorful and colorful melange of ingredients all brought together with a light vinaigrette. I left out the sugar - don't like "sweet" in salads - and I used fresh oregano because I have it in my garden. I took the easy way out with toasting the pine nuts by doing it in the microwave on a paper plate. It was refreshing to have an unboring tomato salad for something a little different.
I was a little worried when I served this at a dinner party for several people who are wonderful cooks. I didn't need to be. The flavors blended beautifully and the nuts added a delightful flavor. I did take the advice of other reviewers and halved the vinaigrette (not just the olive oil) and it worked well. This salad is great!
This salad is not only beautiful, it is quite tasty. Like the other reviewers, I cut the olive oil in half. I had to improvise because I was out of some of the ingredients. I was out of red vinegar and had to use balsamic. I did not have green onions, so I used a white onion instead. I had fresh oregano (since it is still growing here in South Carolina). I will make this recipe again! The combination of the olives, tomatoes, and pine nuts are fantastic! I will make this again!
Used red onion instead of green onion and kalamata olives instead of black olives. I also tossed in 2 tablespoons of capers for extra measure. Delicious! I'll definitely try the suggestion of using sunflower seeds next time -- sounds a lot easier than having to roast the pine nuts.
Too much onion, too much oil but other than that it's really tasty! Olives and pine nuts play the important role in making this salad tasty.
This is a most incredible salad! I used half red cherry tomatoes and half yellow teardrop cherry tomatoes (they are sweeter than the red ones). This combination added wonderful color and another layer of natural tomato sweetness. I substituted Splenda for the sugar with no change in the flavor. I also doubled the green onions, I love the contrast in flavor they provide. I followed the recipe the first time and added the pine nuts as directed. Now, to make sure the pine nuts retain their toasted crunch, I add them just before serving. This salad also tastes better the second day after overnight marination, IF you have any leftover! Everyone that has tried this salad absolutely loves it!
This recipe is awesome! Do not leave out the pine nuts, and definately roast them! I tried the salad before and after adding the nuts, and they made a huge difference in the flavor and texture.
I love this recipe and used it frequently during the summer. I halved grape tomatos and it turned out fine. Party guests seem to love it or think it's just OK, but I have never had leftovers!
Needed to add a little garlic but other wise it was just great. Every one at the party loved it.
We make this recipe (minus the sugar and vinegar), and serve it hot over pasta with fresh grated parmesan. It's delicious, and now one of our family favorites. Makes a great vegetarian meal. The higher the quality of tomatoes, the better. With fresh garden tomatoes it is amazing!
I made this for a Valentine's Dinner and it was wonderful! Very pretty, too. After four years together I never realized that my boyfriend didn't like olives, but he LOVED this salad. He even had me send the recipe to his mom--the ultimate compliment! Also, I usually don't review the recipes on here,but this one just had to get raves!!! You have to try it!
My friend and I chose this recipe because we could not imagine the ingredients together -- I am glad we made it cause it rocks! If the tomatoes are fresh, this recipe becomes a magnificent compliment to any dish.
This is now a summer family favorite.
I made a birthday dinner for my mom last evening and this was the salad I chose. Wonderful! The flavors blended nicely. The toasted pine nuts make the finishing touch. I'll be making this one again. Thanks Keren!!
I LOVE this recipe, my friend made it and brought it to work, I loved it and had to make it myself. I followed the recipe except I didn't have any oregeno, so I used an itallian blend of spices, turned out great! I followed Missdvs advice and left the pine nuts on the side...YUMMY! Thanks for the awesome recipe!
Excellent salad! Easy to prepare and everyone loved it. I will make this often.
Oh Wow!! This is really good. I don't really eat tomatoes and even I loved this. My hubby had three helpings tonight. He said next time I make it to add red onion and little mozzerella cubes. This will be a summer staple! Thanx!
This recipe was quick and easy to prepare and tasted great. The combinations of flavors work extremely well together.
This recipe is yummy! I substituted sunflower kernels (roasted and salted) for the pine nuts due to the unavailability and the cost of the pine nuts. You do not have to toast the nuts in the skillet, simply add them! I also leave out the green olives because I do not care for them. One time I tried adding a little shredded Parmesan cheese (a couple of tablespoons) to the mixture -YUMMY!!!
Awesome recipe! I took this to a potluck and everyone raved about it. I would cut down the olive oil next time to 1/4 cup, however.
Wonderful and easy to eat! I increased the dressing by half since I also added shredded iceberg lettuce and feta cheese on top...and put a few extra olives and tomatoes in. Next time I will decrease the olive oil and add a little extra red wine vinegar. Overall, this was very tasty and easy.
Absolutely delicious, exactly as written. This is a perfect way to enjoy fresh summer tomatoes. I tend to use fresh oregano instead of dried but can't imagine this would change the end result very much.
This was quite good - different and pretty. One caution, though: I used only 1/4 to 1/3 of the pine nuts, and that seemed like plenty to me. I find them a little strong, and I think the full amount would have been overpowering. I used the green olives with the pimientos, and it was fine.
This is SO good! I used grape tomatoes (grocery didn't have cherry tomatoes), regular diced white onion, sunflower seeds (couldn't find pine nuts) and balsamic vinegar. I didn't use any salt (DH can't have it). I am not a salad person (wish I was), but I could make a meal of this.
This was very good. My hubby and I are doing the South Beach Diet right now, and this was a great side dish for the diet. You could even leave out the sugar and it would still be good. I added some fresh cubed mozzarella which made it even better. We really enjoyed it.
This is a very versatile recipe. I used cherry and yellow pear tomatoes. I made a simple dressing of pesto, olive oil, balsamic vinegar and salt. Delicious and pretty!
I absolutely love this combination of tomatoes, onions and olives! I never would have dreamed they could be so great together, (not particularly loving green olives)! THEY WORK GREAT! I keep this mixture in the refrigerator, and have often added it to beautiful lettuce when having dinner guests. Rather than using the dressing they show here, I used my favorite forever, called ABSOLUTELY FABULOUS GREEK/HOUSE DRESSING, found on this site, but scaling down to 10 servings for normal family use.
This was WONDERFUL!!!!! I made it with regular size home grown tomatoes and instead of black and green olives I used kalamata olives. This is definatly a keeper!! Thanks!!
This is a delicious and healthy salad! I ended up using 2 packages of grape tomatoes for the cherry tomatoes, since they were more cost effective, and substituted some slivered almonds for the pine nuts (didn't have any on hand). Served it for dinner one night, and dh raved about it. We had company later in the week, and I served it again, only to hear how delicious it was! Thanks so much Keren! Definitely a keeper!
This looked like a unique salad, so thought I'd try it for company dinner. I used grape tomatoes and toasted the pine nuts. Based on other reviews I cut the dressing in half.I didn't have red wine vinegar so used Balsamic. The pine nuts went in right before serving to maintain the texture.
one word... WOW
Good, however made a few changes. Added red onion, balsamic instead of red wine vinegar and fresh oregano instead of dried. Will be even better when the 'good' tomatoes show up at the farmers market.
This just wasn't as great as I had hoped - I followed the recipe almost exactly (something I rarely do, except for using "ugli" tomatoes instead of cherries. It was a little bland - but I may make it again with a tweak or two.
made this salad ! and it was wonderful the only change I made was I put banana peppers sliced up that made a little spicier taste
Great! served this for a patio party and it was perfect. Like others have said, the colors are fabulous and this dish went fast. I doubled the recipie. Thanks!
I served this salad at a Memorial Day BBQ and it was a hit! I used whole grape tomatoes instead of cutting cherry tomatoes in half because I didn't want the liquid from the tomatoes to water down the salad. I also added the dressing right before serving to avoid mushiness. It was so fresh, so colorful, and tasted wonderful. I will be serving this salad again and again and again.
Thanks for all the suggestions on this recipe. Like others, it was a huge hit at a backyard BBQ. I halved the dressing, added feta cheese and loved every bite. I did hear, "I don't even like olives, but this is great!". My husband mixed it with another side dish of pasta wheels and basil and loved it. We're making it again tonight.
I reduced the olive oil as suggested by other reviewers. This was pretty good; probably rate it about a 3.5. Definitely need the toasted pinenuts. Also wouldn't salt it much; the black olives & the green olives are salty. I added some shredded parmesan too which also has salt.
I loved this recipe...the salad is excellent and somewhat addictive! I would suggest using more tomatoes, maybe 60 instead of 40, as the strong flavor of the olives can be a bit overpowering and the tomato flavor tempers this a bit. I ate this salad about 30 minutes after putting it together, and it was very good, but it was fabulous the next morning after it had time to marinate.
I hate tomatoes! I made this because the small tomatoes were on sale and I was trying to expand my horizons. I LOVED THIS DISH!!!! It hardly tasted like tomatoes, it had great color, and texture and flavor.
This really is a wonderful dish. My teenaged boys even loved it! I had actually hoped for leftovers.... there were none. Made it just as the recipe said.
I really liked this and I am not a huge tomato lover. I did not have olives so I cut up cucumbers into small chunks. I also added fresh basil and parsley to fresh oregano. I couldn't help but to add some dried cranberries because they were next to the nuts in the freezer. Delicious.
This is fabulous, thanks so much for this great recipe - I only use top-shelf olives (sometimes those "gourmet" ones from specialty grocers); there are never any leftovers ;-)
The flavors were way too strong, even for olive lovers. I needed a recipe to use the multitude of cherry tomatos my garden is yielding, but I won't make this again. It may work better as a pasta salad.
We loved this recipe! What a fresh, non-lettuce salad idea! Had to sub balsamic for the red wine vinegar and it was still great. Went great with our roasted chicken and couscous dinner. And I mixed the leftovers with the couscous to have a different salad the next day.
this was yummmmm!so fresh and crisp..the pinenuts were an absolute delight. i halved the oil, used brown sugar and balsamic vinegar and increased the cherry tomatoes to 50. i also did not halve the tomatoes as they were becoming limp when i tried that. will definitely make this again and again!
This looked great and tasted great.....but no one in the family ate it except me. I'll definitely make this again but for a potluck or picnic where I'm sure others will enjoy it.
Great Everybody loved it I didn´t have any pine nuts. Used almonds instead. Will make it often.
Although I found making the salad quite labour intensive as I was doubling the recipe and had to slice all those olives, it was worth the effort. I kept opening the fridge just to smell the great aroma and it looked fab too. I think next time, if I was doubling the recipe, I would only make 1.5 times the dressing as it was a tad too oily and I used 120 tomatoes. Thanks for the recipe.
Delicious! I didn't use the pine nuts (forgot to get them at the store), used grape tomatoes sliced in half and made it the night before. I worried that the tomatoes would fall apart but they stayed firm and the flavors blended wonderfully! The dressing is so light and so refreshing. Also, I bought a can of sliced black olives and used whole small green olives. It was a breeze to throw together!
This is delicious and soooo colorful. I took pimento's out of green olices before slicing. The toasted pine nuts are a must. My husband gave 5 yums!
I was completely NOT impressed with this recipe. The idea was good, but it had WAY too much oil in it (and I cut it in half) and really didn't have a melding of flavors.
The pine nuts pushed this dish from 4 to 5 stars (I served them on the side so they'd stay crunchy). This salad was even better the second day. The only thing I'd change is I'd use less olive oil. I love olive oil, but it was a little too much. Next time, I'll make it with fresh oregano.
MMMMMMmmmmmmmm...this is really good......I just keep making it over and over again!
This truly tastes like fresh summer! I did not have green onions so used fresh chives from my herb garden and a little sweet white onion. Everything was great in this salad, a hit at the table with my family.
Wow. Pine nuts really bring a unique flavor. I plan to make every year using my home grown cherry tomatoes.
Oops, I forgot to toast the pine nuts! This is really good, but very rich.
It was just as everyone said....excellent (with a few adjustents) added balsalmic vinegar and cut down on the oil. 5 stars
I really like this. I did not heat my mixture though and forgot the pine nuts. I served this chilled on a bed of iceberg lettuce and it was delish! I'll fix it next time according to the recipe. But either way, this is good!
We LOVE this recipe. I do usually make a few changes however. I use balsamic vinegar instead of red wine vinegar, basil in place of oregano, and sunflower seeds instead of pine nuts. I have added diced cucumbers, but they seem to get a little lost in the mix. Anyway I fix it, it is always a hit! Thanks for the recipe.
Excluded the pine nuts, other than that, yummy!
This salad is wonderful! It's great anytime of the year, and is especially pretty on the table during the holidays. People love it!
A VERY tasty and appetizing salad - beautiful presentation! After reading other reviews I used a bit less EVOO, about 1/3 cup, and substituted basil since I was out of oregano. I tossed everything and let it sit in the fridge about an hour before serving. I also ended up topping it with crumbled feta cheese and the end result was fantastic! Highly recommend!
This is one of the best salads I have ever tasted, and I eat a lot of salad.
Definitely need to decrease oil by half and increase vinegar & oregano.
Fabulous! An unexpected delight from an unusual combination. I made a huge batch and shared it with friends, along with copies of the recipe.
Wonderful! Took it to church & everyone raved about it & asked for the recipe. I left out the pine nuts (didn't know where to get them). I added a yellow pepper & marinated it overnight. Next time will add cauliflower.
I made this last night and brought it to a dinner party. I also did what other readers suggested and cut the dressing in half. Everyone loved it! I'll definately be making this again. Thank you Keren.
Awesome! I used 1/4 cup olive oil as others suggested and substituted agave for the sugar.
Very good!
I made this recipe over the summer, with the cherry tomatoes in my garden and I must say this recipe is excellent.
Was looking for a recipe to use our home-grown cherry tomatoes...this was wonderful! We've made it everytime we get about 40 tomatoes off the vine! What a wonderful and unique side-would never have thought to combine these ingredients, but it definitely works. Thank you !
I love this salad! My family refers to it as "Favorite Salad" and it is at all birthday dinners! The only change I made was using sunflower seeds instead of pine nuts!
I used whole grape tomato instead of cherry - I would say that's OK to do, but better if they were cut. I loved the recipe, followed it exactly and used it at a family BBQ. Some of the guests wouldn't try anything beyond hot dogs and potato salad, but the ones who tried it agreed it's really good. I'll use this again for sure.
Delicious with a variety of tomatoes from the garden. Added chopped fennel fronds and chives (instead of green onions), used Splenda (a diabetic in the family) and it was still excellent. I go to this recipe over and over when tomatoes are plentiful.
Not only was this salad a hit with my family, but I had many requests for the recipe, and it adds great color too!
I liked this recipe alot. I used grape tomatoes available in the stores right now. Could use more than 40 grape tomatoes because they are smaller than cherry tomatoes.
Excellent and really different. I would forget adding salt, as it is really salty because of the olives. I added a few more green onions.
Quick and easy. Was a great addition to our BBQ. A keeper for the recipe box.
Made exactly as written but added mozzerella balls cut in half. Used stuffed green olives and black olives from the olive bar at the local market. Was especially good the following day. Thanks for the recipe.
This was darn good! The toasted pine nuts are a must, add them just before serving. The oil in the dressing could be cut in half and the vinegar doubled, and I only used half the amout of green olives. I also used halved grape tomatoes instead of cherry because we prefer them at my house.
Terrific! I added some chopped fresh basil and marinated mozarella balls cut in half. LOVE it!
Good! This is a fun way to eat your veggies. For the vinaigrette, I started with 2 Tbsp red wine vinegar and drizzled olive oil in as I whisked. I did not add very much. After I made the vinaigrette, I poured it over cherry tomatoes, mozzarella bits, cucumbers, and green onion.
I loved this recipe although I made a few changes. I used all black olives as I don't care for green olives. I also like it best at room temperature but my family likes it chilled.
This a very refreshingly different and delicious recipe. Like other reviewers, I cut the olive oil in half and doubled the red wine vinegar. I made it about 8 hours ahead of time and kept it in the refrigerator. The flavors blended nicely by the time dinner was served. This will become a regular in my house.
good way to use up cherry tomatoes from the garden!
A nice refreshing way to use up my cherry tomatoes from my garden. My dinner guests loved it! I didn't have pine nuts and decided not to try a substitution, so I just left that out, but it was still very good. Next time I might half the recipe because I rarely have that many cherry tomatoes at once, and if you have leftovers, it doesn't keep very well. Great recipe though!
Husband and I both LOVED this...Wouldn't change a thing. It's a great mix of flavors & has a nice presentation, too.
I used grape tomatoes. I didn't have any pine nuts, so I used pumpkin seeds. The flavor was light and tasty. My 18 month old loved this salad and so did I. :)
Very refreshing salad. I'm not a big fan of green olives but I loved them in this. Great way to use up the tons of cherry tomatoes in our garden. I only used half of the oil the recipe called for and thought it was perfect. Thanks!
