Cherry Tomato Salad

262 Ratings
This recipe was passed on by a friend and has been passed on to many more friends. It is a colorful and delicious salad served in a self made vinaigrette. Always an excellent choice when entertaining for dinner.

By Keren

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a big bowl, combine cherry tomatoes, green olives, back olives, and spring onion.

  • In a dry skillet, toast pine nuts over medium heat until golden brown, turning frequently. Stir into tomato mixture.

  • In a small bowl, mix together olive oil, red wine vinegar, sugar, and oregano. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Pour over salad, and gently stir to coat. Chill for 1 hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
341 calories; protein 5.1g; carbohydrates 12.6g; fat 32.2g; sodium 939.9mg. Full Nutrition
