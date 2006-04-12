Cherry Tomato Salad

nice change for a salad. after reading the reviews about it being too oily, here are my suggestions. first, mix the vinegar, sugar and oregano in a bowl. i measured a 1/4 cup of olive oil and only drizzled it into the vinegar while whisking. when the consistency looks good to you, taste test it and then add either more oil or a splash or 2 more vinegar. I did not use the full 1/4 cup of oil, but that is my personal preference. then add salt & pepper if you like. also, many reviews talked about there being too much dressing and the salad is just sitting in it. once the tomatoes sit in the refrigerator, they release juices...this causes there to be more liquid in the bottom of the bowl, you will have some liquid even if you use a very small amount of dressing. this recipe really is a 5 star for taste, however, due to the instructions i give it a 4.

