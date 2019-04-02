Victoria Sponge Cake

3.5
124 Ratings
  • 5 48
  • 4 24
  • 3 19
  • 2 17
  • 1 16

In this sponge cake recipe, we recreate the favorite cake of Queen Victoria, the Victoria Sponge, which has since become a tried-and-true recipe for tea-time sponge cakes. Victoria Sponges are generally filled with jam, and are undecorated on the top, but you can serve each piece with a dollop of whipped cream, or shake some powdered sugar over the top if you'd like.

Recipe by Caroline Victoria

Gallery
14 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
1 8-inch cake
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Grease an 8-inch springform pan.

    Advertisement

  • Sift flour and baking powder into a medium bowl and set aside.

  • Beat butter and sugar with an electric mixer until light and fluffy. The mixture should be noticeably lighter in color. Add eggs one at a time, allowing each egg to blend into butter mixture before adding the next. Beat in vanilla. Add flour mixture in batches, alternating with milk, mixing batter briefly after each addition just to combine

  • Pour batter into the prepared pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, about 20 minutes. Cool the cake in the pan for 10 minutes, then turn the cake out onto a wire rack to cool completely.

Tips

This cake can be served as is, or just dusted with confectioners' sugar. Alternately, cut the cake in half horizontally and sandwich the layers together with jam, custard, or whipped cream.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
279 calories; protein 3.1g; carbohydrates 22.9g; fat 19.8g; cholesterol 87mg; sodium 223.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/27/2022