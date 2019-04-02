Victoria Sponge Cake

Traveling back & forth to the Northern England, when there I have learned that British definitions of foods can be worlds apart from the USA. Trust me, it has taken a lot of getting used to cooking "his way" The texture of British "sponge" is just that, looks like a sponge when cut. Baked items are nowhere near as sweetened as ours. They use a lot of custard and double cream(whipping cream)and jams to add the sweetness. This was originated for "English Tea Time", think of the sweetness of a scone, jams and preserves are used with those also. The biggest thing I learned is that just about everything over there is made with self-rising flour. The key to whether using the baking powder with all purpose flour or self rising, fold in! over mixing, or hard mixing will lose the rise. ***********yes, for this recipe, USE 1/2 BUTTER. ****will rise better, be lighter with no greasiness