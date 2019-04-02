Victoria Sponge Cake

In this sponge cake recipe, we recreate the favorite cake of Queen Victoria, the Victoria Sponge, which has since become a tried-and-true recipe for tea-time sponge cakes. Victoria Sponges are generally filled with jam, and are undecorated on the top, but you can serve each piece with a dollop of whipped cream, or shake some powdered sugar over the top if you'd like.
I made this cake for the international festival and I cant cook or bake to save my life but this cake actually came out great! out of all the dishes there this one was the talk of the room and everyone enjoyed it. Granted it did take extra time to bake compared to how much time the recipe requires and it did get a little difficult when the top started to slide a little. Overall, adding strawberries in the middle and whipped cream with a circular design of strawberries sliced on top made it look very professional. It is an easy cake to bake even for someone like myself and its very tasty and I highly recommend it!!
I am sorry this is not a good recipe for Victoria Sponge. The consistency is correct but it is much to greasy and tastes of nothing but butter. I lived in Ireland and this is a popular sponge there. I wouldn't serve this to anyone familiar with a true Victoria Sponge.Sorry, I hate leaving bad ratings.
I made this cake for the international festival and I cant cook or bake to save my life but this cake actually came out great! out of all the dishes there this one was the talk of the room and everyone enjoyed it. Granted it did take extra time to bake compared to how much time the recipe requires and it did get a little difficult when the top started to slide a little. Overall, adding strawberries in the middle and whipped cream with a circular design of strawberries sliced on top made it look very professional. It is an easy cake to bake even for someone like myself and its very tasty and I highly recommend it!!
I am sorry this is not a good recipe for Victoria Sponge. The consistency is correct but it is much to greasy and tastes of nothing but butter. I lived in Ireland and this is a popular sponge there. I wouldn't serve this to anyone familiar with a true Victoria Sponge.Sorry, I hate leaving bad ratings.
This is a good recipe for a butter type cake (nice and rich), but I would not call it a spongecake. A true spongecake is made without butter and very, very light. A typical English treat usually filled with jam and topped with cream.
made this with gluten free flour and it was totally yummy, i also put jam and butter icing in the middle and lemony butter icing on the top, it went down very very well with the family thats for sure! :D
Traveling back & forth to the Northern England, when there I have learned that British definitions of foods can be worlds apart from the USA. Trust me, it has taken a lot of getting used to cooking "his way" The texture of British "sponge" is just that, looks like a sponge when cut. Baked items are nowhere near as sweetened as ours. They use a lot of custard and double cream(whipping cream)and jams to add the sweetness. This was originated for "English Tea Time", think of the sweetness of a scone, jams and preserves are used with those also. The biggest thing I learned is that just about everything over there is made with self-rising flour. The key to whether using the baking powder with all purpose flour or self rising, fold in! over mixing, or hard mixing will lose the rise. ***********yes, for this recipe, USE 1/2 BUTTER. ****will rise better, be lighter with no greasiness
A very delicious sponge cake substitute for those of us who do not feel like they have time or eggs to use 6 separated eggs in a recipe, which is what most real sponge cakes call for. I followed the recipe except used only 1/2 the amount of butter, as in 1 stick instead of 1 cup, which seemed excessive when I first read the recipe. I am wondering if there was a typo and she meant to say 1 stick. It is very good for the purpose for which I used it: strawberry shortcake.
I like this cake, although it's heavier than a traditional sponge. Instead of cream or jam, etc, I brushed some melted butter on top and sprinkled on a mixture of cinnamon and sugar. A lovely cake to have with tea or coffee. :o)
I give this 3 stars for a few reasons. 1 - I wouldn't really consider this a "sponge" cake...2 - as others have said, the cooking time is not quite enough, it does take longer...and 3 - even though there are some issues, it is a very easy cake to make, it has a wonderful flavor and texture, and it can be dressed up in so many ways with powdered sugar, whipped cream, fresh fruit, compote...or any combination.
The cake was actually 4 stars, but I only used half of the amount of butter - actually, I used vegetable spread - suggested so I suppose that it wouldn't have been that nice if I had just followed the recipe, so I have to take a star off for that. This aside, I followed the method and, based on the result, I have to say that it was faultless. The cakes were fluffy and light without the need for separating a silly number of eggs. I didn't actually make a Victoria sponge but used this as the basis for a sponge rainbow cake and will now always refer to this when trying different sponge cakes.
This cake has all the correct proportions of a classic Victoria Sponge. Equal proportions of butter, flour and sugar with 2 eggs. The addition of milk has worked surprisingly well in my oven. That's something I never added when making this in my youth in England. As for this not being a true sponge, the other type of sponge is what we knew as a "fatless" or "whisked" sponge, often used to make swiss rolls and plain sponges. But trust me, this does very much resemble the classic Victoria sandwich cake of my English childhood.
Just awful. I just threw out a fortune in good ingredients. The 4.5 star review led me to believe it was a winner. My kitchen reeks of sweetened melted butter since that is what you end up with. Even the pictures show a ring of it on the bottom. This recipe shouldn't even show up in a search. Beware, find another recipe.
This was a wonderful cake. My fiancee hates icing-full cakes, and this was perfect for his birthday. Put some strawberry sauce on top, and he wanted more and more. It just went very flat, after I took it from the oven, though. Perhaps more time next time?
I'd never made Victoria Sponge before, but this was seriously easy to make. I sliced it horizonally and filled the centre with M & S strawberry jam and real whipped cream. My English friend declared it fantastic.
Excellent recipe! I've been attempting to bake cakes from scratch for years and this was the first time it was successful! Cake was absolutely delicious. Instead of using 1 cup of confectioner's sugar, I did 1/2 confectioner's with 1/2 white sugar, and substituted the vanilla extract with pure lemon extract. Very easy to make and quick too!
I made this cake for my grandparents without any frosting and just added raisins and walnuts. Everyone present loved it, especially my grandparents! It was so fluffy, soft, and one of the best Victorian sponges. Could make this absolutely scrumptious cake billions of times!
This recipe is quick and easy to bake and is a hot with everyone who has tasted it. I have read the review stating that it is not a true victoria sponge and tastes nothing of butter. But I beg to differ on the taste aspect it is awesomely moist and tastes awesomely buttery.
Yes, I just whipped both the eggs with a whipping blade before adding it into sugar butter combo. My batter did not had a frothy texture , yet the outcome was quite relaxing. My best cake ever. I am still learning though.
I followed the recipe exactly,no changes . But end result was I thought it was too buttery , maybe a little bit more of flour could have yielded less oily/buttery . I could eat only a few bites. But but it was moist obviously and otherwise tasted fine.sorry
I used the exact ingredients and oven temperature, yet this didn't rise properly (and I beat the butter and sugar until very light and airy). This also needed way more time in the oven than stated...wish I read the reviews before I began! It's a butter cake, not a sponge. Tastes good; doesn't rise enough.
Way, way too much butter. I cut butter amount in half keeping other ingredients the same. Still came out like a fried cake with butter foam around the edges. 1/4 the amount of butter should be about right. Still tasted good despite the greasy donut texture. Does anyone edit these recipes?? Steps 3 and 4 essentially the same.
This is my favourite recipe.... BUT ONLY if you live in the UK or use British flour (self raising is best and no baking soda)... British flour is heavier and will absorb more fat... I have tried this recipe in Canada and now in Israel with the same results... it is way too much fat for the local flours!!!
It sorta worked. It tastes good, but did not come out very high (this could probably be prevented by using a not-so-wide baking pan). Texture is like a typical victoria sponge cake. Very Buttery though.... do u think i should double the recipe to get a bigger cake? hmmm....
My 9 year old wanted to make a petit fours so we were looking for a good base cake recipe. She decided on this one and had no trouble making it. We mad it in a 9 x 13 pan to make a very thin cake which we were able to cut with cookie cutters and slice in half for layers. It was a very simple easy to handle cake, exactly what we were looking for. The flavor was not outstanding (could be tweaked easily) but as a base for our petit fours it was perfect.
I followed some other advice and cut down on the butter. I made whipped cream to frost the top and added fresh strawberries. I served it at a church party, and I received lots of compliments including they thought I bought it from a bakery! Only complaint was there wasn't enough to go around. I was requested to make it again, and I plan on it!
It might have been okay had I used the right size of pan. It didn't specify and I use a 10 inch springform (which sadly leaked a little). Please specify in your recipe, size of cake pan. It did come out somewhat spongelike but kind of thin - not like one could cut it in half and spread jam. Burned a little around the edges. Very labor intensive for a rather poor result.
I made this cake for an Easter dessert. I don't usually make cakes, but I thought I would dust off my mixer. DON'T MAKE THIS CAKE! During this time of Covid-19 Pandemic we are trying to conserve food without waste and here I have to waste a whole cake that took half a pound of butter. It was actually swimming in butter. I baked it for an additional 15 minutes which solidified the butter on the bottom. I should have know something was wrong with the amount of butter, but I don't make cakes from scratch.
I’ve done this recipe before as I like it but only now realize it says “confectioner sugar” that’s powdered sugar. And i used granulated sugar as it’s a cake either this helped or I made a genuine mistake idk
I loved it! It tasted very nice, and I made it for my vertical layered cake! It was very crumbly and cracked a bunch when I was rolling it, though. I will likely not use it for a cake, but maybe for a different purpose!
I used this recipe to make a chocolate walnut cake and the result was amazing! The cake is soft, spongy and delicious. I added chocolate powder, choco chips, crushed walnuts and a little walnut paste for flavour. I also used a little less butter than what is mentioned in the recipe. I would love to make this cake again, it is the perfect recipe for a chocolate walnut cake. I will use this for lamington in the future as well. Alot of other chocolate cake recipes seemed to make a dense, brownie texture but I wanted a sponge like cake so this is the best recipe for it.
The recipe is superb, nice and light. Used cupcake tins instead of a cake tin, got about 14 cupcakes, added pineapple juice instead of milk and topped it with pineapple slices and glazed fruits, for a mini pineapple upside down twist!
I loved the recipe! I just doubled the size and added 1 and a half sticks of butter . The recipe was a bit too small and a bit too much butter if you doubled it but overall the recipe is awesome! This definitely will be me and my family's go to recipe. Even a finger of the raw mixture tasted fresh, and like cream cheese, hahaha. It is still baking but I KNOW it will be great!
This recipe is the WORST. I've tried making it twice. If you're going to make it DOUBLE THE RECIPE. A Victoria sponge cake is supposed to be twice this size. All this recipe did was me off and waste ingredients.
I made it the first time and it was very small and thin, but it taste so good! my family finished it in one night. i made it again and doubled the recipe . BEST THING EVER!!! it made it it bigger and one slice was good . with ice cream its better
Considering this was my first attempt at making a cake from scratch, this was a super easy recipe to follow. I layered my cake with strawberry jam, whipped cream, icing sugar and fresh cherries. It looked great and tasted rich. The only issue was that the cake did not rise and ended up being only about 1.5 inches high. It did not have that classic sponge look, it wasn’t very airy or light owing to the butter. Nonetheless it was fun to make and my family thoroughly enjoyed it on a hot summer’s day.
WOW! After failing (miserably) at another recipe for sponge cake for a strawberry short cake I came upon this jewel. To be honest, it's idiot proof. I baked my 4 servings in a muffin pan and they came out fabulous! They are soft and spongey with a light, sweet buttery crumb. It's a great recipe and I can't wait to make it again!
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.