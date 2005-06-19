Cucumber and Tomato Salad

A refreshing, light salad for any hot, humid summer day! The kidney beans and tofu make it a great main dish for vegetarians, as well. The basil may be substituted with fresh parsley or mint. Be sure to make this salad just before serving.
Fresh and different! My husband loves this! I didn't have kidney beans so I drained the ranch style beans that I had in the pantry and used them. I ate mine over a bowl of romaine and made it a healthy lowfat meal while my family had sloppy joes with this as a side!!
We liked this alot. I used feta like many others have done and left out kidney beans because I didn't think they would add much. I tried a small bit with Balsimic Vinegarette but didn't like it so I used greek salad dressing. The greek dressing went great with the feta.
Lets face it, this recipe like all salad recipes is very flexible, but this is a good basic dish. Keep it cold. Dressing seems to come up often in the other reviews. Dressing is as you like it, if you want zip and pizazz... go to Zesty Italian, if you want it subtle and clean, go with the Greek. If you go with the original recipe the only thing that disappointed me was I chose a subtle balsamic and would have liked a little more pep. I liked the Tofu and I liked the Kidney Beans, but understand if you want to go with Feta. Thank you, a good clean starter, with room to move
Very good. I'm not a gardener, but had homegrown tomatoes from a farmers' market and was eager to try this recipe. Made the following subs based on what I had on hand: feta instead of tofu, garbanzo beans instead of kidney, and dried basil instead of fresh. Also, I THOUGHT I had balsamic vinaigrette, but when I went to the pantry, what I had was Ken's Steakhouse Lite Olive Oil Vinaigrette, so that is what I used. I put the cut-up veggies, feta, and dressing (mixed with the basil) into separate containers and brown bagged. Combined just before eating. I wish I had drained the veggies before adding the dressing and cheese. (Hindsight: what a wonderful thing!!) But, the result was still very good. This recipe is a keeper.
Absolutely freakin fantastic! I am NOT a tofu lover, by all means, only second try, first wasn't so hot. This dish is fantastic! Smooth, crunchy and a perfect dressing to boot! I will definately make this more often. I think it's best eaten right away, but also tried it a few hours later, the tomatoes were soggy, but otherwise even better flavour! Thanks! I'm a tofu lover now!
This was delicious!!!! I added cilantro. Perfect!!!
I found this receipe last year and when wanting to make it this year found that I had lost it. I am really glad to see that is here again. I really really like it especially on these hot days. The basil gives it a very nice flavor. Thank you for sharing it.
This salad is wonderful. I have also added a few leaves of fresh basil,chopped fine and liked it that way also...a definate make once a week or so in summer.....a great way to eat more cucumbers and tomaotes from the garden.....My husband and grandchildren also liked it very well.
I was very skeptical about this recipe since we don't usually eat tofu, but everyone, even the kids ate it and loved it!
Very refreshing. While I was cutting the basil, my husband walked into the kitchen and said it smelled like summer. I subbed a 4oz block of feta for the tofu, and used greek dressing. It was yummy. My husband added some canned chicken to his, for more protein. It would also be good without the beans.
Delicious! I didn't add the tofu but I would have liked that in this salad as well. The only change I made was adding 1/2 cup of kidney beans and didn't add any salt. I used Newman's Own Light Balsamic Vinaigrette for the dressing. Reliable and light recipe!
An easy salad to put together and quite good! I was hesitant about the kidney beans beings they aren't my favorite; they added a nice 'crunch' to the salad. Quite enjoyable. Didn't have tofu, so didn't use that and only had dried basil. Made the Balsamic Vinaigrette from this site to go with it. A nice complement!
Super easy to make - I used two cucumbers, four tomatoes, 1/2 red onion and instead of tofu, used herbed feta cheese. Drizzled Newman's Own Balsamic Vinaigrette over the top and tossed. I was unsure about the kidney beans but we tried it and was a hit! Might also try kalamata olives next time for a more Greek-style salad with the feta.
We enjoyed this a lot. It was light, but also addictive! The only changes I made were to use a Greek vinaigrette and a whole can of beans drained and rinsed because I didn't want to waste them. Thanks for the recipe.
I made this without the Toufu. It was very easy and very delicious. It is actually better on day two. Very economical and a great side dish for those summer days or when you're looking for a good cold side dish to break up from eating a warm side dish. Yum
This was very good. Very refreshing and just tastes like summer with home grown veggies and basil. I used the feta and red onion and a red wine vinegar dressing. Am anxious to try the Absolutely Fabulous Greek House dressing on it. I think that will be fabulous!
Really nice fresh summer salad. There should be a link to the vinaigrette recipe on this website. Didn't have fresh basil unfortunately but still very good. Remember to season well with salt & pepper as there's a lot of water in the cucumber.
This was really great, I left out the kidney beans and basil because my family doesn't like them and I didn't have any tofu but it came out just wonderful, my 3 year old daughter and I kept going back and picking at it after dinner. Next time I will try it with the tofu. Thanks Tigrgrrl!
This was a good salad, although I omitted the tofu. I made it with 4 small tomatoes, cut off the tops and scooped out the seeds, and filled the cups with the salad mixture. The filled tomatoes looked nice with a fresh basil leaf tucked in at the top. (For 4 tomato cups, I made about half the recipe, and still had some salad ingredients leftover.)
This is a keeper! I didn't have a zesty Italian dressing, so I used a Greek vinaigrette that I always have on hand. Experiment with your own favorite! I also left out the salt and pepper, so you may want to add "to taste".
This was a simple yet delicious salad. Due to ingredients available in the fridge, I used feta instead of tofu, black beans instead of kidney beans, and cilantro instead of basil. The only mild negative would be that it doesn't need so much dressing, but that is obviously a personal preference and easily correctable.
Great quick and light salad. I basically made it like a caprese by adding fresh mozzarella. I didn't use the kidney beans or tofu. It was delicious, light and refreshing. It also tastes even better the next day when the flavors have really had a chance to marinate and meld over night.
So simple and yet so yummie. My fiance isn't a fan of vegetables, especially tomatoes... I made it the night before and let it marinade overnight in the fridge. He took it to work for lunch along with some baked chicken and he absolutely loved it! Said it was like a tease cause he wanted more..lol. Brownie points for me and a healthy choice for him :)
This was great and super easy. The first time I made it, I didn't have tofu or feta like others subbed in, so I put in cheddar. It was really good. But I made it again with the tofu and that was super good.
Took the lazy way out and used a container of grape tomatoes, cut them in half, also used an English cucumber (love the flavor and you don't have to take the seeds out). Did what other people had suggested and used Feta cheese instead of tofu and also used chick peas instead of kidney beans. For dressing used Italian dressing, it was delicious and even better the next day, would definitely make this again...thanks.
Fantastic salad. I followed it as written, including the tofu, but I did add in some shredded Parmesan as well. I made my own balsamic vinaigrette using infused oils and balsamic vinegar and salt. I will definitely be making this again.
