Cucumber and Tomato Salad

A refreshing, light salad for any hot, humid summer day! The kidney beans and tofu make it a great main dish for vegetarians, as well. The basil may be substituted with fresh parsley or mint. Be sure to make this salad just before serving.

Recipe by Tigrgrrl

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl, combine the tomato, cucumber, red onion, kidney beans, tofu, and basil. Just before serving, toss with balsamic vinaigrette salad dressing, and season with salt and pepper.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
98 calories; protein 4.1g; carbohydrates 8.6g; fat 6.1g; sodium 214.8mg. Full Nutrition
