Mashed Potato Salad

My mother used to make this on Easter to go with our ham and she used to make it for our get togethers whenever we were having a lot of company. We also like it at room temperature. Just do not leave it out any longer then you would regular potato salad. Served warm, it goes great with ham or fried chicken.
It was the BEST potato salad that I have ever made. I didn't mash the potatos completely, I only "smashed" them. The instructions are correct when they say that it tastes great at room temperature. I refrigerated mine overnight, intending to serve it cold like most potato salad. It did not have the same rich flavor that it did right after putting the ingredients together.
I thought this was going to be something different, and it ended up being very familiar. An easy and excellent potato salad, I love mustard in mine, and this was just great. Tasted just like my southern grandmother's.
I used the dressing in this recipe to make potato salad. I couldn't mash the potatoes...just seemed odd to me. But the dressing was great!!! It was a nice variation to the way I usually make potato salad! Also, I used Dijon Mustard, and I didn't think the mustard overpowered anything at all.
VERY GOOD! Even anti-potato salad people would like this (ummm...my boyfriend!). We ALL enjoyed this recipe! I decreased the mustard to 1/4 cup and omitted the pickles. Very good! Very colorful! Very easy! Exciting change to your regular mashed potato routine! I now understand why it works well with any meal! Would make this again! Thanks Linda!
You have to really love mustard to like this recipe. I used only 1/4 of what was called for and it was too much for my kids. Nice idea but not for everyone.
DELICIOUS! This tastes like a baked potato with the works!! I followed the recipe as stated with the exception of the raw onions (used onion power). The green pepper is unusual in many potato salads I've made but this is a nice addition *however I will saute with the pepper and onion prior to placing in the potato salad*. With the salad being warm I didn't like the crunchiness of the veggie. I topped with a handful of chopped bacon and a sprinkle of paprika.
This potato salad was great! I took into consideration the other comments about the mustard and did decrease the amount by half. I also added some Frenches Spicy Brown mustard (half of the total amount of mustard added). I added some of the pickle brine and only "smashed" the potatoes. I doubled the recipe for a party and with the leftovers made a casserole. To do this, I added cooked chopped chicken breast, mozzerella cheese and red peppers. I spread it into a 9x13 pan, sprinkled a little more cheese on top and topped with Itallian seasoned breadcrumbs mixed with melted butter. Bake at 375 for 1/2 hour. It made a fantastic dinner!
It's so easy to make and taste great. I just love it !!!
Great summer fare! I find that about 3 lbs. total weight of the potatoes is about right for this recipe. I use 1/2 the mustard called for, add 1 hardboiled egg(that I put through my ricer), sub red pepper for the green, and sub dill pickles, chopped fine with a touch of the pickle juice. I also use reduced fat sour cream and mayo with excellent results.
This potato salad is yummmmy! I used honey mustard (1/4c) and it gave a little bit of a sweet taste, very good. I agree that it tastes better at room temperature - I tried it just after cooking and it was verrry good but then refrigerated for a couple of hours and it seemed to have lost something ... so I added a bit more mustard (the first time around I only used 1/4 c). This is definitely a keeper ... and will likely replace my former recipe!
Good. I used lowfat mayo and fat free sour cream. A little mustardy for me, next time I will use a bit less. Also after we ate it all I realized I had forgotten to put in the green pepper, it would've been a nice addition.
Wonderful Wonderful!! A BIG hit with the whole family. Thank you for a wonderful recipe!
I should have checked my fridge before I attempted this one, because I was didn't have celery, onion or green pepper - oops! Loved it anyway. I added quite a bit of dry dill which really picked up the flavor. Great recipe!
My MIL mentioned eating this after we were supposed to make potato salad and a cooked the potatoes too soft. What a great mistake that was! This will be my go to potato salad recipe from here on. The only change I made was to eliminate green pepper because I did not have one and to slice hard boiled eggs on top since I had a couple in the refrigerator. I also used spicy brown mustard in lieu of regular yellow mustard. I highly recommend!
I have been looking for a recipe like my grandmother's, and this is *perfect.* Since I'm not a huge fan of the raw/cooked texture, I sauteed the onions, celery, green pepper and some fresh ground black peppercorns in a little butter, and let it cool a bit before adding. I also added a couple of hard boiled eggs, and lightly mashed them in with the potatoes....leaving everything a little chunky. Warm or cold, it's fantastic.
I made this for Easter dinner at my in-laws and it was a true hit. Everyone wanted the receipe. Hint make sure you serve at room temperature. I will be making this again.
Changed it up a little. I used all Yukon's, used dill pickles in place of the sweets (noone in this house likes sweet pickles) and omitted the green pepper. I added garlic powder and paprika, too. I'm trying to use what I have on hand, and this salad was really easy to do that with. Plus, it really didn't take that long to throw together. Tasty, and I'm not a fan of potato salad. I tried it warm and just mixed but I thought it might be even better cold when the flavors all melded together. I'll update how it was after we all have a chance to try it. EDITED TO ADD: Thumbs up from both my husband and I. Complimented the steak rub beyond well. My husband said this was almost as good as his mom's potato salad, which is an incredibly high compliment. Nommy!
This is a quick recipe and a very good substitute for old fashion potatoe salad. I make it even quicker by using Idahoan instant mashed potatoes, prepared as instructed.Decrease the mustard to 1/4 c. and substitute pickle relish for the sweet pickles. I also add 2-3 chopped boiled eggs. I've never used sour cream, but sounds good, so I may try it next time. I gave it 4 stars, since I gave my version.
This was an excellent potato salad. I didn't have any green pepper on hand but I did add 3 chopped hard boiled egg. I also used 8 medium russet potatoes as I needed to use them up. This is a keeper and so easy to make..!! Thanks Linda
This was good, just a little too much mustard as one of the other reviewers stated. I too cut the mustard in half (added a bit of dijon mustard to the regular mustard) and used more mayo & sour cream. Also used dill pickles, we don't care for sweet pickles.
I am a freak for potato salad. Never got it as a kid and been making up for it ever since. I hardly ever make it because I really do eat the whole bowl. So, that being said, this was just the BEST! Can't say enough about the flavor and GREAT way to use up mashed potatoes. (Now I have to limit my mashed potato making, too :)
Eating mustard potato salad from the grocery store deli will never be the same after tasting this delicious homemade version. My family and I loved it--it was very fresh tasting and had a nice crunchiness from the added vegetables. The mustard really added a nice zip. I made it almost exactly as written, and it produced a big bowlful (I used medium-sized potatoes). It was enough to serve with dinner (baked pork loin chops), and have leftovers the following day. The only very minor adjustments I made were the addition of an extra stalk of chopped celery, a couple of extra chopped sweet pickles (they were small, and my husband loves sweet pickles), and the use of 2 tsps. of celery salt and 1 tsp. of white pepper instead of regular salt and pepper. I think the addition of a few chopped hard-boiled eggs would have been good, too. I also refrigerated it for around 5 hours before serving it to let the flavors meld, and the leftovers were even tastier the next day after refrigerating it overnight.
I made this and was not impressed at all. In fact I ended up throwing most of it away. There is something missing in this recipe. I don't know what it is. I'll continue to read other reviews to see if someone has any ideas.
Over cooked my potatoes...This recipe saved the day. Left the butter out completely...Cut way back on the mustard... Used hot dog relish that had some mustard in it and added a dash of vinegar for extra zing..
Many moons ago the mom of a highschool friend made this for us. I still remember how good it was. I have been looking for the recipe for quite some time now. I think I've found it. It is best eaten at room temperature.
We loved this potato salad. Only tweaks we made were omitting the bell pepper & celery as none of us eat them. Only complaint we had was it was a little too much onion. We might go with half an onion next time.
Great salad. I cut back on the mustard initially but added the rest of it at the end as I really liked the tang it gave. Didnt have a bell pepper so added an extra stalk of celery. Will definately make this again.
This was a good salad and I was glad to find it since I didn't have time to let the potatoes cool like I'd normally need to with potato salad. I used about 3lbs of russet potatoes and only 1/4 cup of mustard. It was still very mustard-y! Left out the green pepper but added a boiled egg. Everyone enjoyed it.
Great salad!Tasted great warm or at room temp. I used half the amount of mustard and used Dijon mustard. I also cut back on the onion and green pepper. My family LOVED it and it will be a part of our family recipes. Thanks!!
These are really great. I used to hate potato salad, but I love this hybrid recipe. It tastes best slightly warm, right after its been made. My boyfriend loves them too, especially since the potatoes are smoother and the flavor is more mellow than in everyday potato salad.
I had tons of mashed potatoes leftover from yesterday (Thanksgiving) What to do?? Found this and adapted to suit our taste. Potatoes already had cream cheese,sour cream and butter. Added dijon mustard, mayo, green onion, celery,freezer pickles (this site) and green pepper. Delish!!
I love, love, love this recipe. My potato salad always seems to turn in to mashed anyway so this had a redeeming factor for me along with being one of the best salads I make. It is different. I am always asked for the recipe!
Made as written, I give this 3 stars. We much preferred it, however, without the pickles, and I personally could also have done without the green bell pepper. Oh, to cut back on calories I use lite mayo, and fat-free sour cream. Because the mustard I use - Coleman's English mustard - is very hot and tangy, I only use a couple of tbsps. Thanks!
This is exactly what I was looking for! I would describe the flavor as very similar to the filling that goes into deviled eggs (w/o the yolks, of course). My husband, who does not like "salads," even tried it and liked it. That says a lot!
We love this salad as is but I have tried to make it less fattening by leaving out the butter and the sour cream altogether...still works very well and if you increase the amount of mustard/mayo, the fattening things are not even missed. If you don't have red onion then eschallots are good too. To mash the potatoes I just bashed them about a bit with the wooden spoon after boiling...they tend to mash themselves while working through the other ingredients. This is also great with the addition of finely chopped parsley, chopped hard boiled eggs and green pimento stuffed olives. Tastes even better the following day!
This was yummy. A nice break from traditional potato salad which I find too tangy sometimes. I upped the butter to 4 tbsp because I wanted a slightly buttery flavor, and reduced the mustard (I used deli) to 2 tbsp, it would've been ok in my opinion with 1/4 cup but some of my kids find mustard offensive lol. Very nice addition to sandwich night, tastes good warm or cold. Also, didn't really mash these in the spirit of potato salad. Thank you very much from my hungry family, this is going straight in the vault!
