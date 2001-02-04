Mashed Potato Salad

Changed it up a little. I used all Yukon's, used dill pickles in place of the sweets (noone in this house likes sweet pickles) and omitted the green pepper. I added garlic powder and paprika, too. I'm trying to use what I have on hand, and this salad was really easy to do that with. Plus, it really didn't take that long to throw together. Tasty, and I'm not a fan of potato salad. I tried it warm and just mixed but I thought it might be even better cold when the flavors all melded together. I'll update how it was after we all have a chance to try it. EDITED TO ADD: Thumbs up from both my husband and I. Complimented the steak rub beyond well. My husband said this was almost as good as his mom's potato salad, which is an incredibly high compliment. Nommy!