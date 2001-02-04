Mashed Potato Salad

4.5
84 Ratings
  • 5 59
  • 4 16
  • 3 8
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

My mother used to make this on Easter to go with our ham and she used to make it for our get togethers whenever we were having a lot of company. We also like it at room temperature. Just do not leave it out any longer then you would regular potato salad. Served warm, it goes great with ham or fried chicken.

Recipe by Linda

2 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cube potatoes, if desired you may peel them. Place potatoes in a large saucepan and cover with water. Cook over medium heat until potatoes are tender. Drain and place cooked potatoes in a large bowl.

  • Mash potatoes with butter and salt and pepper to taste. Once mashed stir in the mayonnaise, mustard and sour cream, mixing well. Stir in the celery, onion, pickles and green pepper. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
457 calories; protein 7.3g; carbohydrates 56.8g; fat 23.6g; cholesterol 25.6mg; sodium 420mg. Full Nutrition
