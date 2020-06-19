Korean Salad with Sesame Dressing

Rating: 4.59 stars
66 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 45
  • 4 star values: 15
  • 3 star values: 6
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This Salad is usually eaten along with Galbi (Korean BBQ short ribs)

By funinthesun

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
5 salad servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
Directions

  • Wash, rinse and dry lettuce leaves; cut into bite-size pieces and place in a salad bowl. Slice the white parts of the green onions lengthwise into long thin strips (if they curl as you slice them, they are perfectly thin); add the sliced onions to the salad bowl.

  • In a small mixing bowl, whisk together the soy sauce, water, white sugar, vinegar, sesame oil, and red pepper flakes.

  • Directly before serving, pour the dressing over the lettuce and green onions in the salad bowl and toss to coat.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
80 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 6.1g; fat 5.9g; sodium 740.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (67)

Most helpful positive review

Most helpful critical review

Reviews:
tawneycook1
Rating: 5 stars
04/30/2008
I made this recipe for a bridal shower and everyone loved it. I used one head of iceberg lettuce, 1 bag of rice noodles, and one shredded cabbage and broccoli bag for the salad and made the dressing with rice vinager. Thanks for the great recipe! Read More
Helpful
(32)
parkerbu77
Rating: 5 stars
01/04/2009
This salad is generally eaten with Korean BBQ meat. This recipe is a perfect dressing, better than I've had at most Korean BBQ restaurants and I got rave reviews from my friends on this dressing when I made it for our Korean BBQ dinner at home. Even my Korean mother asked me how to make it. Make double and save the rest in tupperware and you can use it as dressing on regular salads for later. Read More
Helpful
(26)
rockaway
Rating: 5 stars
03/28/2011
I doubled the recipe so I can use it as my go-to salad dressing for the next couple weeks. I also added some roasted sesame seed and diced garlic - - a great addition! My lunch tomorrow will be the dressing over soba noodles sliced leftover chicken breast shredded carrots and diced green onions - - can t wait to try. Read More
Helpful
(18)
Scott Scazafavo
Rating: 4 stars
09/16/2008
This side served in most Korean restaurants - particularly if you are grilling - is one of my favorites. Our 'go to' Korean joint in Seattle - Blue Ginger - makes it spiked with sea salt in addition to the soy sauce which makes it extra tasty. We've made this several times at home but the Mrs. and I don't agree on level of salt content needed. I'm always trying to sneak an extra bit in when she's not looking;) Read More
Helpful
(9)
Judy
Rating: 5 stars
08/29/2011
Made the dressing per recipe but tossed with about 1 1/2 pounds of steamed green beans instead of lettuce. Served with Korean short ribs. Was a big hit at my party! Read More
Helpful
(7)
Rachel Lehman
Rating: 3 stars
04/19/2010
This was tasty but not quite what I was hoping for (compared to the salad dressing at our favorite Korean BBQ place). I thought it tasted watered down so next time I'd use less water or none at all. It also didn't need 1 full tablespoon of red pepper flakes I used about a teaspoon and the heat was fine. I also added some ginger and next time I might add garlic as well. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Nicole Likes to Cook
Rating: 5 stars
11/08/2011
This salad dressing was wonderful! I just used a bagged salad mix instead of the red leaf lettuce and green onions. Also the only things I changed about the dressing were that I omitted the red pepper flakes because I didn't have any and added sesame seeds. It was very tasty! Read More
Helpful
(5)
Pamela
Rating: 5 stars
12/16/2010
my absolute favorite dressing. I don't change a thing. Gets even better after a few days of sitting in the fridge too. Read More
Helpful
(5)
valleygirl
Rating: 5 stars
03/19/2012
I was desperate to pull a quick meal together using one heart of romaine and frozen mini pot stickers. That's all I had! I chopped the lettuce and arranged the pot stickers around it. I used this dressing on top. Great on the lettuce and a good dipping sauce for the pot stickers. It was quite good! Very few ingredients that I just happened to have. I'll make it again. Read More
Helpful
(4)
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved.