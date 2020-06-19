Korean Salad with Sesame Dressing

1 of 67

Rating: 5 stars I made this recipe for a bridal shower and everyone loved it. I used one head of iceberg lettuce, 1 bag of rice noodles, and one shredded cabbage and broccoli bag for the salad and made the dressing with rice vinager. Thanks for the great recipe! Helpful (32)

Rating: 5 stars This salad is generally eaten with Korean BBQ meat. This recipe is a perfect dressing, better than I've had at most Korean BBQ restaurants and I got rave reviews from my friends on this dressing when I made it for our Korean BBQ dinner at home. Even my Korean mother asked me how to make it. Make double and save the rest in tupperware and you can use it as dressing on regular salads for later. Helpful (26)

Rating: 5 stars I doubled the recipe so I can use it as my go-to salad dressing for the next couple weeks. I also added some roasted sesame seed and diced garlic - - a great addition! My lunch tomorrow will be the dressing over soba noodles sliced leftover chicken breast shredded carrots and diced green onions - - can t wait to try. Helpful (18)

Rating: 4 stars This side served in most Korean restaurants - particularly if you are grilling - is one of my favorites. Our 'go to' Korean joint in Seattle - Blue Ginger - makes it spiked with sea salt in addition to the soy sauce which makes it extra tasty. We've made this several times at home but the Mrs. and I don't agree on level of salt content needed. I'm always trying to sneak an extra bit in when she's not looking;) Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars Made the dressing per recipe but tossed with about 1 1/2 pounds of steamed green beans instead of lettuce. Served with Korean short ribs. Was a big hit at my party! Helpful (7)

Rating: 3 stars This was tasty but not quite what I was hoping for (compared to the salad dressing at our favorite Korean BBQ place). I thought it tasted watered down so next time I'd use less water or none at all. It also didn't need 1 full tablespoon of red pepper flakes I used about a teaspoon and the heat was fine. I also added some ginger and next time I might add garlic as well. Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars This salad dressing was wonderful! I just used a bagged salad mix instead of the red leaf lettuce and green onions. Also the only things I changed about the dressing were that I omitted the red pepper flakes because I didn't have any and added sesame seeds. It was very tasty! Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars my absolute favorite dressing. I don't change a thing. Gets even better after a few days of sitting in the fridge too. Helpful (5)