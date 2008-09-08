Caesar Salad Supreme

OMG! Thank you Thank you Thank you! Best Caesar Dressing I have had in Years! We used to get a Great Caesar Salad with the best dressing in Houston several years ago. the restaurant has since closed up but have been looking since then to find a good Caesar dressing. This one is Fabulous! Very simple and most of the ingredients I had on hand. I did use anchovy paste in place of fillets. other than that I followed the recipe exactly. Wonderful! I put it all in my mini prep and let it puree, still had little chunks of garlic which was a nice surprise in the salad. But This is now the only Caesar dressing I will eat! No more chemicle dressing for me!! Thank you again. I also made the croutons. I didn't use any special bread just what I had on hand, as another reviewer stated he had sprayed them with cooking spray and baked them. I have an olive oil sprayer, so I layed them out on a baking sheet in a single layer; sprayed them with the olive oil and sprinkled them pretty agressively with garlic powder baked them on 350 for 8 minutes, stirred them and then back into the oven for another 7 minutes until the were golden. My husband won't eat croutons says they are too hard. these he ate and liked. They are easy enough to make and I can store the extras for the next days lunch salads. I would urge anyone looking for a good (GREAT) Caesar dressing to try this one. You will not be dissapointed!