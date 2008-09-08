Caesar Salad Supreme

A wonderful, rich, anchovy dressing makes this salad a meal. Serve with crusty Italian Bread.

By Karen Weir

prep:
20 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Mince 3 cloves of garlic, and combine in a small bowl with mayonnaise, anchovies, 2 tablespoons of the Parmesan cheese, Worcestershire sauce, mustard, and lemon juice. Season to taste with salt and black pepper. Refrigerate until ready to use.

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Cut the remaining 3 cloves of garlic into quarters, and add to hot oil. Cook and stir until brown, and then remove garlic from pan. Add bread cubes to the hot oil. Cook, turning frequently, until lightly browned. Remove bread cubes from oil, and season with salt and pepper.

  • Place lettuce in a large bowl. Toss with dressing, remaining Parmesan cheese, and seasoned bread cubes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
384 calories; protein 5.8g; carbohydrates 16.3g; fat 33.5g; cholesterol 17.7mg; sodium 549.1mg. Full Nutrition
